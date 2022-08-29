Skip to contents
Try Racket for 99¢

Try Racket for a Buck

Get one month of Racket membership for 99¢. Cancel within 30 days and you won't pay a dime more.
ACT TODAY!
Culture

Wanna Buy P.J. Fleck’s ‘Row the Boat’-Themed Lake Minnetonka Mansion?

"Oh yeah, there's a lot of oars."

4:40 PM CDT on Aug 29, 2022
The ol' Fleck lake compound.
Coldwell Banker Realty
Jay Boller
2Comments
Join the Discussion

Coaching football is an infamously all-consuming job, and coaches take their work home—recruitment visits, game film, etc. University of Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck? The irrepressible Gophers leader even takes his relentless “Row the Boat” sloganeering back to his Lake Minnetonka vacation mansion.

We learned as much Friday, when the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 6,037-square-foot Mound home belonging to Fleck hit the market for $2.5 million.

“The first thing that jumps out are the fabulous views of Cook’s Bay,” listing agent Heather Hansen with Coldwell Banker Realty tells us. “The house itself is immaculate, perfect, and decorated to the nines.”

The décor—framed oars, hanging oars, oar throw pillows, RTB signage/flags—also happen to be screamingly on-brand for the current owner. “Oh yeah, there’s a lot of oars in the house,” Hansen acknowledges with a chuckle.

Fleck is consolidating all that oar décor inside his primary home, Hansen says. He landed this $3 million, 6,000-square-foot Edina mansion back in 2017; Fleck scored the lake home that he’s currently unloading for $1.7 million the following year, according to county records.

The historically competent Gophers football coach likely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Last November, the U of M offered Fleck, 41, a seven-year, $35 million contract extension. His total aesthetic commitment to the “Row the Boat” bit doesn’t really clear up the eternal Fleck debate among fans: Is the animated leader authentic, phony, or high on his own boat-rowing supply? Four seasons and a 35-23 record later, answers remain as evasive as a Big 10 title, which the Gophs haven’t secured since 1967.

But this much is certain: Hansen says it’s a blast selling the home of a local celeb.

“It’s fun to see the community’s excitement around it,” she says. “That makes my job a lot of fun.”

Built in 2006, the ol’ Fleck place is “truly a turn-key property,” Hansen says, noting that the furnishings and the jet skis are negotiable if someone wants to start living the Fleck lifestyle ASAP. (Don’t expect grudgey former Gophers coach Jerry Kill to enter a handshake agreement for the property.)

Let’s take a photo tour of Fleck’s Ski-U-Mahrvelous lake estate, courtesy of Coldwell Banker:

Read More:

Jay Boller

Co-owner/editor of Racket.

Have a Tip?

Give us the scoop!

Contact Us

More From Racket

Wanna Buy P.J. Fleck’s ‘Row the Boat’-Themed Lake Minnetonka Mansion?

Culture
2Comments
Jay Boller
4:40 PM CDT

Why the Strib Took Minneapolis’s Nighttime Pulse

News
3Comments
Jay Boller
and
Keith Harris
3:05 PM CDT
Try Racket for 99¢

Try Racket for a Buck

Get one month of Racket membership for 99¢. Cancel within 30 days and you won't pay a dime more.
ACT TODAY!

More State Fair, ‘Lebowski’ Party, Water Is Life Fest: This Week’s Best Events

Events
0Comments
Racket Staff
9:36 AM CDT

We Already Don’t Like This Guy

News
6Comments
Keith Harris
and
Jay Boller

See more stories