Wanna Buy P.J. Fleck’s ‘Row the Boat’-Themed Lake Minnetonka Mansion?

Coaching football is an infamously all-consuming job, and coaches take their work home—recruitment visits, game film, etc. University of Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck? The irrepressible Gophers leader even takes his relentless “Row the Boat” sloganeering back to his Lake Minnetonka vacation mansion.

We learned as much Friday, when the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 6,037-square-foot Mound home belonging to Fleck hit the market for $2.5 million.

“The first thing that jumps out are the fabulous views of Cook’s Bay,” listing agent Heather Hansen with Coldwell Banker Realty tells us. “The house itself is immaculate, perfect, and decorated to the nines.”

The décor—framed oars, hanging oars, oar throw pillows, RTB signage/flags—also happen to be screamingly on-brand for the current owner. “Oh yeah, there’s a lot of oars in the house,” Hansen acknowledges with a chuckle.

Fleck is consolidating all that oar décor inside his primary home, Hansen says. He landed this $3 million, 6,000-square-foot Edina mansion back in 2017; Fleck scored the lake home that he’s currently unloading for $1.7 million the following year, according to county records.

The historically competent Gophers football coach likely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Last November, the U of M offered Fleck, 41, a seven-year, $35 million contract extension. His total aesthetic commitment to the “Row the Boat” bit doesn’t really clear up the eternal Fleck debate among fans: Is the animated leader authentic, phony, or high on his own boat-rowing supply? Four seasons and a 35-23 record later, answers remain as evasive as a Big 10 title, which the Gophs haven’t secured since 1967.

But this much is certain: Hansen says it’s a blast selling the home of a local celeb.

“It’s fun to see the community’s excitement around it,” she says. “That makes my job a lot of fun.”

Built in 2006, the ol’ Fleck place is “truly a turn-key property,” Hansen says, noting that the furnishings and the jet skis are negotiable if someone wants to start living the Fleck lifestyle ASAP. (Don’t expect grudgey former Gophers coach Jerry Kill to enter a handshake agreement for the property.)

Let’s take a photo tour of Fleck’s Ski-U-Mahrvelous lake estate, courtesy of Coldwell Banker: