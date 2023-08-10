‘Pee Wee’s Big Adventure’ and ‘Oldboy’ Return to the Big Screen This Week

If you've been hankering to see Pee Wee's Big Adventure on the big screen since Paul Reubens's death, Emagine Willow Creek (an underrated theater!), the Lagoon, and Alamo Drafthouse all offer you a chance this week. We're already hearing word that other theaters will soon follow suit. In other great revival news, Park Chan-wook's brutal Oldboy is celebrating its 20th anniversary in theaters this Wednesday and next Thursday (and Willow Creek will be showing it for a full week after that).
Special Screenings This Week
Thursday, August 10
Paddington 2 (2018)
Alamo Drafthouse
Hugh Grant: "I genuinely believe it may be the best film I've ever been in." I think he's right? $5. 10 a.m. More info here.
Frozen (2013)
AMC Southdale
Remember when Idina Menzel came to town before the Super Bowl and made a little joke on Twitter quoting “Let It Go” and we all roasted her for saying it was cold when it was 47 degrees? That ruled. All week. $9.39. Showtimes and more info here.
Big, Loud & Live 18
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek
Catch the Drum Corps International World Championship Prelims, live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. $23.77. 5:30 p.m. More info here.
Jules (2023)
Emagine Willow Creek
A small town Pennsylvania man befriends an ET. $8.45. 3:10, 5:40 & 8:10 p.m. More info here.
Mamamoo: My Con The Movie (2023)
Emagine Willow Creek
K-pop stars embark on a world tour. Also Saturday. $20. 2 p.m. More info here.
Tom & Jerry (2021)
Emagine Willow Creek
Tom AND Jerry? In this economy? $3. 11:10 a.m. More info here.
Top Gun (1986)
Grandview 1&2
Manly pilots contend to see who gets to be the Top Gun who has to be the Bottom. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.
Alfie (1966)
The Heights
Michael Caine, if you don't know, loves Thanksgiving. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
The Croods: A New Age (2020)
Riverview Theater
The Croods get super into Windham Hill. $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2022)
Victory Memorial Drive
Too. Many. Spiders-Men. Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.
Friday, August 11
DC League of Super-Pets (2022)
Emagine Willow Creek
There has truly never been a better time to be someone who wants to watch this movie for cheap in a theater. Through Tuesday. $3. 10:50 p.m. More info here.
School of Rock (2023)
Lake Harriet
A sad, shouty man bullies children into sharing his outdated taste in music. Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.
The Shining (1980)
Riverview Theater
Never marry a writer. Also Saturday. $5. 11 p.m. More info here.
Millennium Mambo (2001)
Trylon
Hou Hsiao-Hsien's Lou Bega biopic. $8. Friday-Saturday. 7 & 9:30 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5:30 p.m. More info here.
Set It Off (1996)
Walker Art Center
Queen Latifah and pals plan a bank robbery. $12/$15. 7 p.m. More info here.
Saturday, August 12
Shrek 2 (2004)
Alamo Drafthouse
I swear that 52 weeks a year, there is a Shrek movie playing somewhere in the Twin Cities. 6 p.m. $15.04. More info here.
Pee Wee's Big Adventure (1985)
Alamo Drafthouse/Emagine Willow Creek
Guessing more than a few people are in the mood to see this. Alamo: $10. 3:10. More info here. Emagine: $8.45. 5 & 7:30 p.m. Also Sunday. More info here.
Encanto (2021)
Kenny Park
If you haven't seen Encanto in a Minneapolis park this summer... well, you sure haven't been trying, because it's played in one just about every week. Free. 8:15. More info here.
Sunday, August 13
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)
Alamo Drafthouse
I got no more Harry Potter jokes. I'm just tapped out. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.
Enter the Dragon (1973)
AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek
The movie that made Bruce Lee a star. Also Wednesday. $16.20. 4 & 7 p.m. More info here.
Bound (1996)
Emagine Willow Creek
Hmm, gettin' a little warm in here, isn't it? $10.75. 7 p.m. More info here.
Inglorious Basterds (2009)
Emagine Willow Creek
Quentin Tarantino goes back in time and kills Hitler. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 3 & 6:40 p.m. More info here.
Three Outlaw Samurai (1964)
Trylon
See how they run. $8. 8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.
Monday, August 14
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)
Alamo Drafthouse
Some say you can learn a valuable lesson from this film. Through Wednesday. $5. 10 a.m. More info here.
Valley Girl (1983)
Alamo Drafthouse
Why do punk rock guys go out with new wave girls? $10. 6:15 p.m. More info here.
Coraline (2009)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek
Spooky! Also Tuesday. $16.20. 4 & 7 p.m. More info here.
Motel Hell (1980)
Emagine Willow Creek
"It takes all kinds of critters to make Farmer Vincent Fritters." $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Top Gun (1986)
The Heights
Sorry, I am only contractually obligated to make one Top Gun joke per week. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Jurassic World Dominion (2022)
Loring Park
Can dinosaurs and humans coexist? Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.
En Avant l’Etoile du Nord ou La Joie de "vie” (2023)
The Main
A documentary look at French heritage in Minnesota. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.
Tuesday, August 15
Shiva Baby (2021)
Alamo Drafthouse
This movie made me so fuckin' anxious. $7. 6:15 p.m. More info here.
Sharknado! (2013)
Emagine Willow Creek
Hard to believe it's been a part of our lives for ten whole years. Also Wednesday. $10.75. 6:30 & 9:10 p.m. More info here.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)
Folwell Park
RIP Chadwick Boseman. Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.
Sing 2 (2021)
Riverview Theater
Animated koalas or some shit. Also Wednesday. $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.
Wednesday, August 16
Raging Bull (1980)
Alamo Drafthouse
A brutal dope gets his ass kicked by Sugar Ray Robinson and by life. $10. 6:15 p.m. More info here.
Oldboy (2003)
Alamo Drafthouse/Emagine Willow Creek/The Main
A truly fucked up movie. I love it. Alamo: $10. 9:45 p.m. More info here. Emagine: $10.75. 6:10 & 9 p.m. More info here. The Main: $10. 7:20 p.m. More info here.
Eugene Onegin (2007)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek
An encore performance from the Met. $19.44. 1 & 6:30 p.m. More info here.
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1983)
The Commons
Based on the popular Atari 2600 video game. Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.
Dazed and Confused (1993)
Grandview 1&2
Richard Linklater's classic hangout movie takes place in 1976. So if you made a similar movie in 2023, it'd be set in 2006. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.
Pee Wee's Big Adventure (1985)
Lagoon Cinema
In case you missed it on Saturday. $8. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Cade: The Tortured Crossing (2023)
Trylon
The latest from low-budget maestro Neil Breen is sold out. Yes, both screenings. $12. 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.
Opening This Week
Follow the links for showtimes.
Gran Turismo
Based on the video game.
The Last Voyage Of The Demeter
Ever wonder what happened aboard the ship that brought Dracula from Transylvania to London? Well, there's a movie about it anyway.
Medusa Deluxe
There's a murder at a hairstylists' competition and everyone's a suspect. Read out review here.
Passages
A man cheats on his husband with a woman. Uh oh!
The Pod Generation
In the future, there will detachable wombs, apparently.
Ongoing in Local Theaters
Follow the links for showtimes.
Barbie (read our review here)
Dreamin' Wild
Elemental
Haunted Mansion
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (read our review here)
Insidious: The Red Door
Meg 2: The Trench
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (read our review here)
Oppenheimer (read our review here)
Shortcomings
Sound of Freedom
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (read our review here)
Talk to Me
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Theater Camp