‘Pee Wee’s Big Adventure’ and ‘Oldboy’ Return to the Big Screen This Week

If you've been hankering to see Pee Wee's Big Adventure on the big screen since Paul Reubens's death, Emagine Willow Creek (an underrated theater!), the Lagoon, and Alamo Drafthouse all offer you a chance this week. We're already hearing word that other theaters will soon follow suit. In other great revival news, Park Chan-wook's brutal Oldboy is celebrating its 20th anniversary in theaters this Wednesday and next Thursday (and Willow Creek will be showing it for a full week after that).

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, August 10

Paddington 2 (2018)

Alamo Drafthouse

Hugh Grant: "I genuinely believe it may be the best film I've ever been in." I think he's right? $5. 10 a.m. More info here.

Frozen (2013)

AMC Southdale

Remember when Idina Menzel came to town before the Super Bowl and made a little joke on Twitter quoting “Let It Go” and we all roasted her for saying it was cold when it was 47 degrees? That ruled. All week. $9.39. Showtimes and more info here.

Big, Loud & Live 18

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Catch the Drum Corps International World Championship Prelims, live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. $23.77. 5:30 p.m. More info here.

Jules (2023)

Emagine Willow Creek

A small town Pennsylvania man befriends an ET. $8.45. 3:10, 5:40 & 8:10 p.m. More info here.

Mamamoo: My Con The Movie (2023)

Emagine Willow Creek

K-pop stars embark on a world tour. Also Saturday. $20. 2 p.m. More info here.

Tom & Jerry (2021)

Emagine Willow Creek

Tom AND Jerry? In this economy? $3. 11:10 a.m. More info here.

Top Gun (1986)

Grandview 1&2

Manly pilots contend to see who gets to be the Top Gun who has to be the Bottom. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Alfie (1966)

The Heights

Michael Caine, if you don't know, loves Thanksgiving. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Croods: A New Age (2020)

Riverview Theater

The Croods get super into Windham Hill. $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2022)

Victory Memorial Drive

Too. Many. Spiders-Men. Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

Friday, August 11

DC League of Super-Pets (2022)

Emagine Willow Creek

There has truly never been a better time to be someone who wants to watch this movie for cheap in a theater. Through Tuesday. $3. 10:50 p.m. More info here.

School of Rock (2023)

Lake Harriet

A sad, shouty man bullies children into sharing his outdated taste in music. Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

The Shining (1980)

Riverview Theater

Never marry a writer. Also Saturday. $5. 11 p.m. More info here.

Millennium Mambo (2001)

Trylon

Hou Hsiao-Hsien's Lou Bega biopic. $8. Friday-Saturday. 7 & 9:30 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5:30 p.m. More info here.

Set It Off (1996)

Walker Art Center

Queen Latifah and pals plan a bank robbery. $12/$15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, August 12

Shrek 2 (2004)

Alamo Drafthouse

I swear that 52 weeks a year, there is a Shrek movie playing somewhere in the Twin Cities. 6 p.m. $15.04. More info here.

Pee Wee's Big Adventure (1985)

Alamo Drafthouse/Emagine Willow Creek

Guessing more than a few people are in the mood to see this. Alamo: $10. 3:10. More info here. Emagine: $8.45. 5 & 7:30 p.m. Also Sunday. More info here.

Encanto (2021)

Kenny Park

If you haven't seen Encanto in a Minneapolis park this summer... well, you sure haven't been trying, because it's played in one just about every week. Free. 8:15. More info here.

Sunday, August 13

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Alamo Drafthouse

I got no more Harry Potter jokes. I'm just tapped out. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Enter the Dragon (1973)

AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

The movie that made Bruce Lee a star. Also Wednesday. $16.20. 4 & 7 p.m. More info here.

Bound (1996)

Emagine Willow Creek

Hmm, gettin' a little warm in here, isn't it? $10.75. 7 p.m. More info here.

Inglorious Basterds (2009)

Emagine Willow Creek

Quentin Tarantino goes back in time and kills Hitler. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 3 & 6:40 p.m. More info here.

Three Outlaw Samurai (1964)

Trylon

See how they run. $8. 8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Monday, August 14

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Alamo Drafthouse

Some say you can learn a valuable lesson from this film. Through Wednesday. $5. 10 a.m. More info here.

Valley Girl (1983)

Alamo Drafthouse

Why do punk rock guys go out with new wave girls? $10. 6:15 p.m. More info here.

Coraline (2009)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Spooky! Also Tuesday. $16.20. 4 & 7 p.m. More info here.

Motel Hell (1980)

Emagine Willow Creek

"It takes all kinds of critters to make Farmer Vincent Fritters." $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Top Gun (1986)

The Heights

Sorry, I am only contractually obligated to make one Top Gun joke per week. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

Loring Park

Can dinosaurs and humans coexist? Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

En Avant l’Etoile du Nord ou La Joie de "vie” (2023)

The Main

A documentary look at French heritage in Minnesota. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, August 15

Shiva Baby (2021)

Alamo Drafthouse

This movie made me so fuckin' anxious. $7. 6:15 p.m. More info here.

Sharknado! (2013)

Emagine Willow Creek

Hard to believe it's been a part of our lives for ten whole years. Also Wednesday. $10.75. 6:30 & 9:10 p.m. More info here.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Folwell Park

RIP Chadwick Boseman. Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

Sing 2 (2021)

Riverview Theater

Animated koalas or some shit. Also Wednesday. $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.

Wednesday, August 16

Raging Bull (1980)

Alamo Drafthouse

A brutal dope gets his ass kicked by Sugar Ray Robinson and by life. $10. 6:15 p.m. More info here.

Oldboy (2003)

Alamo Drafthouse/Emagine Willow Creek/The Main

A truly fucked up movie. I love it. Alamo: $10. 9:45 p.m. More info here. Emagine: $10.75. 6:10 & 9 p.m. More info here. The Main: $10. 7:20 p.m. More info here.

Eugene Onegin (2007)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

An encore performance from the Met. $19.44. 1 & 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1983)

The Commons

Based on the popular Atari 2600 video game. Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Grandview 1&2

Richard Linklater's classic hangout movie takes place in 1976. So if you made a similar movie in 2023, it'd be set in 2006. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Pee Wee's Big Adventure (1985)

Lagoon Cinema

In case you missed it on Saturday. $8. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Cade: The Tortured Crossing (2023)

Trylon

The latest from low-budget maestro Neil Breen is sold out. Yes, both screenings. $12. 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

Gran Turismo

Based on the video game.

The Last Voyage Of The Demeter

Ever wonder what happened aboard the ship that brought Dracula from Transylvania to London? Well, there's a movie about it anyway.

Medusa Deluxe

There's a murder at a hairstylists' competition and everyone's a suspect. Read out review here.

Passages

A man cheats on his husband with a woman. Uh oh!

The Pod Generation

In the future, there will detachable wombs, apparently.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Barbie (read our review here)

Dreamin' Wild

Elemental

Haunted Mansion

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (read our review here)

Insidious: The Red Door

Meg 2: The Trench

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (read our review here)

Oppenheimer (read our review here)

Shortcomings

Sound of Freedom

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (read our review here)

Talk to Me

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Theater Camp