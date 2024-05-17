Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by Doors Open Minneapolis:
Opinion

On This Friday Open Thread, Let’s Talk About What We Want to Talk About on Future Friday Open Threads

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the reader.

8:49 AM CDT on May 17, 2024

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash
43Comments
Today's stories are presented by Doors Open Minneapolis:

Doors Open Minneapolis 2024

Doors Open Minneapolis, produced by Rethos, is your chance to explore the buildings that tell our city’s story. From theaters to business hubs, sacred spaces to private clubs, sports complexes to engineering wonders, historical gems to not-even-open-yet buildings, Doors Open Minneapolis will give you a FREE behind-the-scenes look at over 100 unique venues across the city! Happening May 18 and 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come explore our city!
Learn More!

As I've maybe complained before, some weeks the hardest part of my job is coming up with a prompt question for the Friday Open Thread. Choosing a single topic that's supposed to start a conversation with dozens of people? Such responsibility!

So this week I am leaning on a little trick o' the trade that we in the biz call "crowdsourcing." And I'm asking you, what topics would you pick for Open Thread? What would you like to learn about your fellow Open Thread commenters in future weeks? Ha, not so easy, is it?

Or, of course, you can ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your open thread, after all.

Today's stories are presented by Doors Open Minneapolis:

Doors Open Minneapolis 2024

Doors Open Minneapolis, produced by Rethos, is your chance to explore the buildings that tell our city’s story. From theaters to business hubs, sacred spaces to private clubs, sports complexes to engineering wonders, historical gems to not-even-open-yet buildings, Doors Open Minneapolis will give you a FREE behind-the-scenes look at over 100 unique venues across the city! Happening May 18 and 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come explore our city!
Learn More!
Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Events

Freeloader Friday: 111 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Art-A-Whirl, mega plant sales, Doors Open, and so much more!!!

May 17, 2024
News

Strib Analysis: American Dream Is Dead, Especially for Minnesotans

Plus a new downtown Minneapolis chicken joint, a voting rights bill passes, and reporting leads to change in today's Flyover news roundup.

May 16, 2024
Movies

On the Big Screen This Week: Apes, Amy, and Cybill Shepherd as a Minnesotan

Pretty much all the movies you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

May 16, 2024
See all posts