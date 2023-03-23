On the Big Screen This Week: Czech Feminist Anarchy! Depressing Animal Cartoons! Totoro!

Really can't recommend Daisies highly enough—a movie I personally waited too long to see.
Special Screenings This Week
Thursday, March 23
The Lego Batman Movie
Emagine Willow Creek
Will Arnett ranks higher on the list of screen Batmen than anyone wants to admit. All week. $3. 11 a.m. More info here.
The Craft (1996)
Grandview Theater
Schoolgirl witches gone wild. $12. 9:50 p.m. Also Saturday 11.59. More info here.
No Country for Old Men (2007)
Parkway Theater
Javier Bardem hated his haircut so much. Pre-show music from Molly Maher and her Disbelievers. $9/$12. Music at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.
Friday, March 24
Ape vs. Mecha Ape (2023)
Trylon
They battle it out in Cleveland. $8. 5 p.m. Also Saturday 4:30 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday 5 p.m. More info here.
Watership Down (1978)
Trylon
Traumatize your kids! $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 9 p.m.; Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.
The Plague Dogs (1982)
Trylon
Two dogs are hunted down after they escape from a testing facility. $8. 9 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m.; Sunday 5 p.m. More info here.
Oriana (2022)
Walker Art Center
Feminist warriors prepare for battle in Puerto Rico. Also Saturday. $10/$12. 7 p.m. More info here.
Saturday, March 25
Speed Racer (2008)
Alamo Drafthouse
Visionary masterpiece or candy-colored headache? You be the judge! $10. 12 p.m. More info here.
My Neighbor Totoro (1988)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Bloomington 13 at Mall of America/Emagine Willow Creek
For its 35th anniversary, the Studio Ghibli classic will be screening all week. $16.13. Showtimes and more info here.
National Theatre Live: Henry V
The Main
Kit Harrington plays a young leader who's a bit more successful in the long run than John Snow. $20. 11 a.m. More info here.
Three Amigos (1986)
Parkway Theater
Can silent film stars Chevy Chase, Steve Martin, and Martin Short become real-life heroes when a Mexican village is threatened? $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
Parkway Theater
Will you people keep it down? I’m trying to watch the movie! With live shadow cast performance by Transvestite Soup. $10. Midnight. More info here.
Valiant: A Car, a Cause, and the Cold War (2022)
Trylon
How a slant-six engine played a small role in the struggle between the US and USSR. Free with donation. 2:30 p.m. More info here.
Sunday, March 26
Real Genius (1985)
Alamo Drafthouse
The government wants to use Val Kilmer's laser invention as a weapon. Who could have guessed? $10. 12:15 p.m. More info here.
The Ten Commandments (1956)
Emagine Willow Creek
Charlton Heston vs. Yul Brenner. Fight! $8.45. 1:30 & 6:20 p.m. Also Wednesday 1:40 & 6:20 p.m. More info here.
That Day on the Beach (1983)
Trylon
Edward Yang's debut examines the patriarchal corporate culture of Taiwan. Through Tuesday. $8. 7 p.m. More info here.
Monday, March 27
Daisies (1966)
Alamo Drafthouse
Věra Chytilová's Czech New Wave classic about two free-spirited women remains an anarchic life-changer. $10. 7:25 p.m. More info here.
Demons 2 (1986)
Emagine Willow Creek
Trapped in a high rise with demons! $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Fly Fishing Film Tour 2023
Parkway Theater
A collection of short films about fly fishing in Cuba, Mexico, and across the US. $20. 7 p.m. More info here.
Tuesday, March 28
Santiago: The Camino Within (2022)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16
This doc follows pilgrims along The Way of St. James in Spain. $16.13. 7 p.m. More info here.
Wednesday, March 29
Show Me Love (1998)
Alamo Drafthouse
Two Swedish teen girls from a boring small town fall in love in Lukas Moodysson's debut. $10. 7:25 p.m. More info here.
Vicenta B (2022)
The Main
The life of a middle-aged woman who lives with her son changes suddenly. Part of the Cuban Film Festival. $10. 7 p.m More info here.
Opening This Week
Full River Red
A new historical epic from Zhang Yimou.
A Good Person
Tragedy strikes Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman, but they both learn a little something from each other—and about life.
John Wick: Chapter 4
I was sick and missed the screening, so now I gotta see it with the rest of you, like a schnook.
The Lost King
Sally Hawkins digs up Richard III's bones. And they said it couldn't be done!
One Fine Morning
Léa Seydoux is terrific in Mia Hansen-Løve's latest. More on this tomorrow.
Que Viva Mexico
Relatives battle over an inheritance in this comedy.
Ongoing in Local Theaters
The Amazing Maurice
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Avatar: The Way of Water (Read our review here)
Champions
Cocaine Bear
Creed III
80 for Brady
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Inside
Jesus Revolution
A Man Called Otto (read our review here)
Moving On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Quiet Girl
Scream VI
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
The Whale