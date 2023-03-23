On the Big Screen This Week: Czech Feminist Anarchy! Depressing Animal Cartoons! Totoro!

Really can't recommend Daisies highly enough—a movie I personally waited too long to see.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, March 23

The Lego Batman Movie

Emagine Willow Creek

Will Arnett ranks higher on the list of screen Batmen than anyone wants to admit. All week. $3. 11 a.m. More info here.

The Craft (1996)

Grandview Theater

Schoolgirl witches gone wild. $12. 9:50 p.m. Also Saturday 11.59. More info here.

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Parkway Theater

Javier Bardem hated his haircut so much. Pre-show music from Molly Maher and her Disbelievers. $9/$12. Music at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Friday, March 24

Ape vs. Mecha Ape (2023)

Trylon

They battle it out in Cleveland. $8. 5 p.m. Also Saturday 4:30 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday 5 p.m. More info here.

Watership Down (1978)

Trylon

Traumatize your kids! $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 9 p.m.; Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

The Plague Dogs (1982)

Trylon

Two dogs are hunted down after they escape from a testing facility. $8. 9 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m.; Sunday 5 p.m. More info here.

Oriana (2022)

Walker Art Center

Feminist warriors prepare for battle in Puerto Rico. Also Saturday. $10/$12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, March 25

Speed Racer (2008)

Alamo Drafthouse

Visionary masterpiece or candy-colored headache? You be the judge! $10. 12 p.m. More info here.

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Bloomington 13 at Mall of America/Emagine Willow Creek

For its 35th anniversary, the Studio Ghibli classic will be screening all week. $16.13. Showtimes and more info here.

National Theatre Live: Henry V

The Main

Kit Harrington plays a young leader who's a bit more successful in the long run than John Snow. $20. 11 a.m. More info here.

Three Amigos (1986)

Parkway Theater

Can silent film stars Chevy Chase, Steve Martin, and Martin Short become real-life heroes when a Mexican village is threatened? $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Parkway Theater

Will you people keep it down? I’m trying to watch the movie! With live shadow cast performance by Transvestite Soup. $10. Midnight. More info here.

Valiant: A Car, a Cause, and the Cold War (2022)

Trylon

How a slant-six engine played a small role in the struggle between the US and USSR. Free with donation. 2:30 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, March 26

Real Genius (1985)

Alamo Drafthouse

The government wants to use Val Kilmer's laser invention as a weapon. Who could have guessed? $10. 12:15 p.m. More info here.

The Ten Commandments (1956)

Emagine Willow Creek

Charlton Heston vs. Yul Brenner. Fight! $8.45. 1:30 & 6:20 p.m. Also Wednesday 1:40 & 6:20 p.m. More info here.

That Day on the Beach (1983)

Trylon

Edward Yang's debut examines the patriarchal corporate culture of Taiwan. Through Tuesday. $8. 7 p.m. More info here.

Monday, March 27

Daisies (1966)

Alamo Drafthouse

Věra Chytilová's Czech New Wave classic about two free-spirited women remains an anarchic life-changer. $10. 7:25 p.m. More info here.

Demons 2 (1986)

Emagine Willow Creek

Trapped in a high rise with demons! $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Fly Fishing Film Tour 2023

Parkway Theater

A collection of short films about fly fishing in Cuba, Mexico, and across the US. $20. 7 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, March 28

Santiago: The Camino Within (2022)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

This doc follows pilgrims along The Way of St. James in Spain. $16.13. 7 p.m. More info here.



Wednesday, March 29

Show Me Love (1998)

Alamo Drafthouse

Two Swedish teen girls from a boring small town fall in love in Lukas Moodysson's debut. $10. 7:25 p.m. More info here.

Vicenta B (2022)

The Main

The life of a middle-aged woman who lives with her son changes suddenly. Part of the Cuban Film Festival. $10. 7 p.m More info here.

Opening This Week

Full River Red

A new historical epic from Zhang Yimou.

A Good Person

Tragedy strikes Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman, but they both learn a little something from each other—and about life.

John Wick: Chapter 4

I was sick and missed the screening, so now I gotta see it with the rest of you, like a schnook.

The Lost King

Sally Hawkins digs up Richard III's bones. And they said it couldn't be done!

One Fine Morning

Léa Seydoux is terrific in Mia Hansen-Løve's latest. More on this tomorrow.

Que Viva Mexico

Relatives battle over an inheritance in this comedy.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

The Amazing Maurice

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Avatar: The Way of Water (Read our review here)

Champions

Cocaine Bear

Creed III

80 for Brady

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Inside

Jesus Revolution

A Man Called Otto (read our review here)

Moving On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Quiet Girl

Scream VI

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The Whale