On the Big Screen This Week: Cowboys in Italy, Demons in Utero

A relatively lackluster week, I admit. But let's spotlight two very different epics: Edward Yang's wonderful Yi Yi and that spaghettiest of westerns, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. (I re-watched it on Pluto recently, which took about six hours.)

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, March 16

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Alamo Drafthouse

This information may come in handy someday. $5. 12:15 p.m. More info here.

Brothers and Sisters (1991)

Black Forest Inn

What was planned as a TV doc about life in Weimar, East Germany took a turn when communism un-happened in Europe. Artist Monica Sheets, who recently presented an exhibition at Mia featuring East German documentation and published a related book, will be on hand to discuss what happened to the people featured in the film later in their lives. F ree. 6:30 p.m.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

Emagine Willow Creek

Saw someone spell his name as "Chrisp Ratt" the other day (on purpose) and it made me laugh. $3. 12 p.m. More info here.

Rosemary's Baby (1968)

Grandview 1 & 2

You'll never guess who the dad is. $12. 9:15 p.m. Also Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

Parkway Theater

What can I say about this? It's just the fuckin' best. Eli Wallach ain't that ugly though. Pre-show music from Mary Cutrufello. $9/$12. Music at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Friday, March 17

The Lego Batman Movie

Emagine Willow Creek

Will Arnett ranks higher on the list of screen Batmen than anyone wants to admit. All week. $3. 11 a.m. More info here.

Assault on Precinct 13 (1969)

Trylon

It's gangs vs. cops in John Carpenter's classic siege movie. $8. Friday-Saturday; 7 & 9 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, March 18

Booksmart (2019)

Alamo Drafthouse

Remember when Olivia Wilde had a promising directorial career? $12.50. 12:05 p.m. More info here.

Lohengrin

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek/Showplace ICON

The Met's new staging of the Wagner opera, presented live. 11 a.m. Wednesday 6:30 p.m. $26.50. More info here.

City Slickers (1991)

Parkway Theater

I swear, every other movie during the George H.W. Bush years was about a baby boomer's midlife crisis. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, March 19

A Scanner Darkly (2006)

Alamo Drafthouse

Richard Linklater (kinda) adapts Philip K. Dick. $10. 6 p.m. More info here.

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Emagine Willow Creek

Ah, the problematic '80s. 1:40 & 4:20 p.m. Also Wednesday 2:50 & 4:30 p.m. $8.45. More info here.

Metropolis (1927)

Northrop

The Fritz Lang classic, soundtracked on the Northrop's historic pipe organ by organ virtuoso Richard Conte. $21. 3 p.m. More info here.

Yi Yi (2000)

Trylon

Edward Yang's best known film is also his last, this nuanced and engaging three-hour family drama starts with a wedding, ends with a funeral, and takes place over the course of a single year. Through Tuesday. $8. 7 p.m. More info here.

Monday, March 20

Der Fan (1982)

Alamo Drafthouse

A brutal German flick about a teen who obsesses over a pop star. $10. 6 p.m. More info here.

Ringu (1998)

Emagine Willow Creek

Superior Japanese original of The Ring. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

National Theatre Live: Henry V

The Main

Kit Harrington plays a young leader who's a bit more successful in the long run than John Snow. 7 p.m. $20. More info here.

Wednesday, March 22

Millennium Mambo (2001)

Alamo Drafthouse

Taiwanese director Hou Hsiao Hsien at his most futuristically stylistic. $10. 6 p.m. More info here.

Godzilla: Tokyo SOS (2003)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Mechagodzilla vs. Godzilla vs. Mothra. 7 p.m. $16.13. More info here.

The Craft (1996)

Grandview Theater

Schoolgirl witches gone wild. $12. 9:50 p.m. More info here.

Cuba's Life Task: Combatting Climate Change (2020)

The Main

A doc about the island nation's climate past and possible future. Part of the Cuban Film Festival. $10. 7 p.m More info here.

16 MM: Lost & Inaccessible

Trylon

A presentation of rare films from the collection of Steve Rybin. 10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Inside

Willem Defoe is an art thief who must escape from a penthouse. We've all been there.

Moving On

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda seek revenge. (Hopefully against whoever wrote 80 for Brady.)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Originally set for release almost a full year ago. The gods must be furious indeed.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Avatar: The Way of Water (Read our review here)

Champions

Cocaine Bear

Creed III

Demon Slayer - To The Swordsmith Village

80 for Brady

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The House of No Man

Jesus Revolution

A Man Called Otto (read our review here)

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Quiet Girl

Scream VI

2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films - Animation



2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films - Documentary

2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films - Live-Action

The Whale