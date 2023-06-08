On the Big Screen This Week: A Wild Mexican Melodrama, a Documentary About Zombies, and Lotsa Kiddie Movies

A clarification: That documentary is about The Zombies, the band, not about zombies, which are not real. (OR ARE THEY?)

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, June 8

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Alamo Drafthouse

The prequel to Sonic the Hedgehog 2. $5. 10:45 a.m. More info here.

The Virgin Suicides (1999)

Grandview 1&2

One of the best movies about long blonde hair every made. Also Wednesday. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:55 p.m. More info here

The Kneeling Goddess (1947)

The Heights

A man buys his wife a statue to save their marriage. But it turns out to have been modeled after the woman he's obsessed with. And she was nude. And then the wife dies. Sheesh! $15. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Purple Rain (1984)

Parkway Theater

Never heard of it. With pre-show costume contest at 7:30 p.m. $9/$12. 8 p.m. More info here.

The Little Mermaid (2023)

Trylon

Nope, not that one. Not that one either. Don't you just love the public domain? $8. 5 p.m. More info here.

Film: The Living Record of Our Memory (2021)

Trylon

A documentary look at the folks—hell, the heroes—in the world of film preservation. Free. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Bad Guys (2022)

Victory Memorial Drive

Can criminal cartoon animals go straight? Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Friday, June 9

The Mighty Ducks (1992)

Armatage Park

The Minnesota sports classic. Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Point Blank (1967)

Trylon

Lee Marvin shoots everybody. $8. 7 & 9 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, June 10

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Alamo Drafthouse

Abortion subplot hits different now. $15.04. 6 p.m. More info here.

Puss and Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Bossen Field Park

I only saw a few clips of this but it seems a cut above most kiddie-geared toons? Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Beethoven (1992)

Emagine Willow Creek

A fine biopic. $2. 10:50 a.m. Also Sunday. More info here.

Film Score Fest

History Theatre

Sixteen Minnesota-made short films with scores performed by a live orchestra. $20. 7 p.m. More info here.

Past Lives (2023)

The Main

The Film Society's Cinema Club watches and discusses Celine Song's critically celebrated new film about two Korean childhood friends who reunite—and may be in love. $10. 10 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, June 11

Party Girl (1995)

Alamo Drafthouse

As It's a Wonderful Life taught us, there is truly no sadder fate than becoming a librarian. $10. 1:05 a.m. More info here

Hairspray (1987)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Divine desegregates '60s Baltimore. $16.20. 4 & 7 p.m. Wednesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Kiki's Delivery Service (1989)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/B&B Mall of America

Believe in yourself, Kiki! $16.20. 2 & 7 p.m. Monday & Wednesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 (2023)

Emagine Willow Creek

A concert film documenting Willie's 90th birthday party. $25. 11:10 a.m. Monday-Wednesday. 6 p.m. More info here.

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995)

Emagine Willow Creek

A drag queen road trip! $10.75. 7 p.m. More info here.

Twilight (2008)

Emagine Willow Creek

The greatest love story ever told. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 3:20 & 6:20. More info here.

The Doom Generation (1995)

Trylon

See the movie Roger Ebert gave zero stars, for "nihilism." $8. 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Monday, June 12

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019)

Alamo Drafthouse

They made Pikachu a cop. Through Wednesday. $5. 11 a.m. More info here.

Stage Fright (1987)

Emagine Willow Creek

An Italian slasher flick about actors locked in a theater. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

DC League of Super-Pets (2022)

Webber Park

I only saw about 10 minutes of this, but it was cute. Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, June 13

The Secret World of Arrietty (2010)

Alamo Drafthouse

A tiny girl befriends a not-tiny boy. $7. 6:15 p.m. More info here.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods (2023)

Jackson Square Park

Superpowered foster kids fight some gods. Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Soul Doctor (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Adapted from the Broadway musical about Nina Simone and Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach. $16.20. 7 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, June 14

Bloodsport (1988)

Alamo Drafthouse

Peak Van Damme. $10. 6:15 p.m. More info here.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

The Commons

I love the sounds they make when they eat. Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Secret Movie Night

Emagine Willow Creek

A distinguished local makes the pick. You find out what it is when the film starts. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Hung Up on a Dream: The Zombies Documentary (2023)

Trylon

A brand new look at the cherished '60s rockers. Presented by Sound Unseen. $13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster

A modern take on Frankenstein, in the projects. Read our review here.

The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future

A long-dead woman arises from a poisoned river in Chile. Read our review here.

L'immensità

Penélope Cruz is the hot mom of a trans boy in '70s Italy. Read our review here.

Mending the Line

Brian Cox is a Vietnam vet who teaches an Afghanistan vet fly fishing, if that's what you're into.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

I'm telling you, do not make a joke about Transformers on Twitter or a whole mess of nerds will descend on you explaining lore.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

About My Father

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

Blackberry (read our review here)

Book Club: The Next Chapter

The Boogeyman

Chevalier

Chile '76

Evil Dead Rise

Fast X



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

It Ain't Over

Kandahar

The Little Mermaid

The Machine

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Sanctuary

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (read our review here)

You Hurt My Feelings