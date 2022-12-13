Oh, Hell Yeah! It’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: Dec. 13-19

Well, if it isn’t the penultimate concert calendar of 2022. (We’re taking the last week of the year off.)
Tuesday, December 13
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
Goldings/Bernstein/Stewart Organ Trio @ Dakota
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Spiked: A Holiday Variety Show @ Granada
A Christmas Treat + Larry Wish @ Icehouse
DJ Nanobyte Presents Byte Nyte @ Palmer’s
November Conspiracy Series featuring Wain McFarlane, Miles McFarlane @ 331 Club
Workers Playtime, Jim Walsh @ 331 Club
The Never Ending Fall with TYSM! and Caleb Dee @ Turf Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Crush Scene (Tuesday Night Residency) with Anothernight, Charmme @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, December 14
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
Chris Burkeka + Nat Harvie @ Cedar Cultural Center
Christmas with the Champagne Drops @ Crooners
The Halluci Nation @ Fine Line
Candlelight Jazz Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong @ Granada
Beyond the Pandemic: Twin Cities Music Showcase @ Hook and Ladder
A Very Merry Kurtz Christmas @ Icehouse
Colonel Mustard’s Mechanical Orchestra @ Palmer’s
Palm Friends with bathtub cig, Dark Bunny, and ahem @ 7th St Entry
KFAI House Party Presents LaPlant Road @ 331 Club
Bosso Poetry Company with Special Guests @ 331 Club
Unturned with Honey Creek, Orchid Club, and 12th House Sun @ The Treasury
200 Stab Wounds and Undeath with Enforced and Phobophilic @ Turf Club
Molly Maher and Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel
Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel
Thursday, December 15
Creeping Charlie (Residency) @ Amsterdam
Sophie Javna + Steven Hobert @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Holiday Sing-Along: Dan Chouinard with Prudence Johnson & Kevin Kling @ Crooners
A Christmas Carole Petersen @ Crooners
Senor Blues, Dial Tone @ Driftwood
Patrick Watson with Dana Gavanski @ Fine Line
Cornbread and Friends @ Hook and Ladder
The Pizza Tapes @ Hook and Ladder
Jennifer Grimm @ KJ’s Hideaway
The Bloodies Present Hell for the Holidays @ Mortimer’s
Riddim Driven with DJ I Roach and Friends @ Palmer’s
Tina Schlieske and Friends @ Parkway
Benny Everett with Dot Operator and DJ Bumbaclot @ 7th St Entry
Minneapolis Songwriter Rounds with Tyler Haag, David Bunch, Nick Maurer, Nate Jackson @ 331 Club
METZ with Spiritual Cramp and Scrunchies @ Turf Club
Pig’s Eye Records presents… Jason Chaffee, Surge, and the Swell @ White Squirrel
Friday, December 16
The Many Colored Death w/ The Royal Dumpsters and Red Fletcher @ Amsterdam
The High 49s (Residency) @ Aster Cafe
The 70’s Magic Sunshine Band @ Bunkers
Mellifluous with timisarocker, Athereal Rose @ Cabooze
Greg Brown @ Cedar Cultural Center
The Annual Holiday Sing-Along in the Dunsmore with Dan Chouinard @ Crooners
A Christmas Carole Petersen @ Crooners
Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Katie Gearty @ Crooners
Buck ‘n’ Rail, Funkit, Grace Hillmyer @ Driftwood
- Remo Drive @ Fine Line
Can you believe it’s been five years since Erik and Stephen Paulson busted out of Bloomington with their debut album, Greatest Hits? The brothers have fancied up their sound in the years since—2020’s A Portrait of an Ugly Man is a long ways from their humble straightforward emo beginnings—but tonight they’ll celebrate that anniversary and remind us where it all started.
The Big Wu @ Fitzgerald Theater
SNODAZE GALA – End of Year Fundraiser @ The Garage
Salsa Del Sol Latin Dance Night @ Granada
Wandering Eye: Ween Tribute @ Hook and Ladder
Rank Strangers, Drunk Drivers, Loki’s Folly @ Hook and Ladder
- Monica LaPlante + Muun Bato @ Icehouse
A great local rock twofer. Rather than rehash what I have to say about LaPlante I’ll just link to Racket’s recent profile. She pairs nicely with the spacey psych-rock of Muun Bato, whose Paraphonic Vapors album from last October is more than worth a listen.
Trent Romens Band @ KJ’s Hideaway
Cassandra Cole and Taylor Donskey @ KJ’s Hideaway
Christmas with Cantus: Into the Light @ Ordway
Ecid, Out of Bounds, and Capaciti @ Palmer’s
Tina Schlieske and Friends @ Parkway
AirLands, Val Son, and St. Anthony Mann @ 7th St Entry
Sorry for Party Rocking @ Studio B
Poolboy, Val Son, Pleasure Horse @ 331 Club
Defiled Sacrament, Strappado, Yotuma, Nekrotisk, & Dread @ Underground Music Cafe
Forget Basement, Fraxiom, & Folie with Anita Velveeta & SYM1 @ Underground Music Cafe
Emo Night Brooklyn @ Varsity Theater
Red Hot Django Peppers with Ryan Picone Quartet, Mississippi Hot Tub @ White Squirrel
Saturday, December 17
Golden Garters Burlesque Revue @ Amsterdam
The Change-Ups + Rena @ Aster Cafe
Mick Sterling & the Stud Brothers @ Bunkers
Die Ghost with Dreams Aside, The Staboteurs, Blame The Witness, The Foxy Grandpas @ Cabooze
Greg Brown @ Cedar Cultural Center
A Christmas Carole Petersen @ Crooners
Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Thomas Bruce @ Crooners
Handsome Devils, Manifest Content @ Driftwood
Pollinators, Grand Courriers, Surly Grrly, Party Foul, DeBlaey @ Eagles 34
- Nikki Lane with Jaime Wyatt @ Fine Line
Coming on the heels of some unlikely collaborations (Spiritualized, Lana Del Rey) Lane’s latest, Denim and Diamonds, is her typical mix of freewheeling country-rock and introspective ballads. She’s sharpest on the former, especially when she boasts of wearing “blue jeans tighter than goddam Springsteen.”
Storyhill with Connor Garvey @ Fitzgerald Theater
Belfast Cowboys @ Hook and Ladder
Buffalo Galaxy, High & Rising @ Hook and Ladder
Debbie Briggs Vintage Jazz @ KJ’s Hideaway
SPACE with Ivan Cunningham Quartet @ KJ’s Hideaway
The Assortment feat. DJ Michael Grey @ Mortimer’s
Holiday Concerts: Handel’s Messiah @ Ordway
The Jayhawks with Golden Smog Unplugged @ Palace Theatre
Edie Rae and The Blaze Kings and Dan Israel @ Palmer’s
Mark Mallman’s Sixth Annual Holiday Show @ Parkway
Social Animals with Preston Gunderson @ 7th St Entry
Total Gaze, Las Cruxes, Loser Magnet @ 331 Club
Dream Of The Wild’s Holiday Special @ 331 Club
Voltage Controller 12 @ 331 Club
Private Oates + The Rolling Stoners @ Uptown VFW
Lovely Dark with Leslie, SAX @ White Squirrel
Sunday, December 18
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Paperbacks + The Gated Community @ Aster Cafe
Necessary Noise with Cold Casuals, Identity Crisis, Jada Lynn @ Cabooze
A Christmas Carole Petersen @ Crooners
Arne Fogel Presents: A Crosby Holiday @ Crooners
Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Samantha Fish with the Jesse Dayton Band @ Fine Line
Music of The Beatles for Kids @ First Avenue
Twin Cities Flamenco Collective @ Icehouse
Crosstown Open Jam @ KJ’s Hideaway
Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s
SimpleGifts with Billy McLaughlin @ Parkway
St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel
Monday, December 19
Voice of Culture: The Griot Series—Kwanzaa 2022 @ Cedar Cultural Center
Zacc Harris’s Jazz Mondays @ Icehouse
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
The True Two Presents: Pure Chaos @ Palmer’s
Wayfarer with SUNLESS and VOID ROT @ 7th St Entry
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club