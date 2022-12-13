Oh, Hell Yeah! It’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: Dec. 13-19

Well, if it isn’t the penultimate concert calendar of 2022. (We’re taking the last week of the year off.)

Tuesday, December 13

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Jennifer Grimm @ Crooners

Goldings/Bernstein/Stewart Organ Trio @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Spiked: A Holiday Variety Show @ Granada

A Christmas Treat + Larry Wish @ Icehouse

MIke Zito @ KJ’s Hideaway

DJ Nanobyte Presents Byte Nyte @ Palmer’s

November Conspiracy Series featuring Wain McFarlane, Miles McFarlane @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime, Jim Walsh @ 331 Club

The Never Ending Fall with TYSM! and Caleb Dee @ Turf Club

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Crush Scene (Tuesday Night Residency) with Anothernight, Charmme @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, December 14

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Chris Burkeka + Nat Harvie @ Cedar Cultural Center

Christmas with the Champagne Drops @ Crooners

Connie Evingson @ Dakota

The Halluci Nation @ Fine Line

Candlelight Jazz Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong @ Granada

Beyond the Pandemic: Twin Cities Music Showcase @ Hook and Ladder

A Very Merry Kurtz Christmas @ Icehouse

Colonel Mustard’s Mechanical Orchestra @ Palmer’s

Palm Friends with bathtub cig, Dark Bunny, and ahem @ 7th St Entry

KFAI House Party Presents LaPlant Road @ 331 Club

Bosso Poetry Company with Special Guests @ 331 Club

Unturned with Honey Creek, Orchid Club, and 12th House Sun @ The Treasury

200 Stab Wounds and Undeath with Enforced and Phobophilic @ Turf Club

Molly Maher and Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel

Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, December 15

Creeping Charlie (Residency) @ Amsterdam

Sophie Javna + Steven Hobert @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Holiday Sing-Along: Dan Chouinard with Prudence Johnson & Kevin Kling @ Crooners

A Christmas Carole Petersen @ Crooners

Southside Aces @ Dakota

Senor Blues, Dial Tone @ Driftwood

Patrick Watson with Dana Gavanski @ Fine Line

Cornbread and Friends @ Hook and Ladder

The Pizza Tapes @ Hook and Ladder

We Are the Willows @ Icehouse

More Light @ Icehouse

Jennifer Grimm @ KJ’s Hideaway

The Bloodies Present Hell for the Holidays @ Mortimer’s

West Bank A-Z @ Palmer’s

Riddim Driven with DJ I Roach and Friends @ Palmer’s

Tina Schlieske and Friends @ Parkway

Benny Everett with Dot Operator and DJ Bumbaclot @ 7th St Entry

Minneapolis Songwriter Rounds with Tyler Haag, David Bunch, Nick Maurer, Nate Jackson @ 331 Club

METZ with Spiritual Cramp and Scrunchies @ Turf Club

Pig’s Eye Records presents… Jason Chaffee, Surge, and the Swell @ White Squirrel

Friday, December 16

The Many Colored Death w/ The Royal Dumpsters and Red Fletcher @ Amsterdam

The High 49s (Residency) @ Aster Cafe

The 70’s Magic Sunshine Band @ Bunkers

Mellifluous with timisarocker, Athereal Rose @ Cabooze

Greg Brown @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Annual Holiday Sing-Along in the Dunsmore with Dan Chouinard @ Crooners

A Christmas Carole Petersen @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Katie Gearty @ Crooners

Kelley Hunt @ Dakota

Buck ‘n’ Rail, Funkit, Grace Hillmyer @ Driftwood

Remo Drive @ Fine Line

Can you believe it’s been five years since Erik and Stephen Paulson busted out of Bloomington with their debut album, Greatest Hits? The brothers have fancied up their sound in the years since—2020’s A Portrait of an Ugly Man is a long ways from their humble straightforward emo beginnings—but tonight they’ll celebrate that anniversary and remind us where it all started.

The Big Wu @ Fitzgerald Theater

SNODAZE GALA – End of Year Fundraiser @ The Garage

Salsa Del Sol Latin Dance Night @ Granada

Wandering Eye: Ween Tribute @ Hook and Ladder

Rank Strangers, Drunk Drivers, Loki’s Folly @ Hook and Ladder

Tim Sparks @ Icehouse

Monica LaPlante + Muun Bato @ Icehouse

A great local rock twofer. Rather than rehash what I have to say about LaPlante I’ll just link to Racket’s recent profile. She pairs nicely with the spacey psych-rock of Muun Bato, whose Paraphonic Vapors album from last October is more than worth a listen.

Trent Romens Band @ KJ’s Hideaway

Cassandra Cole and Taylor Donskey @ KJ’s Hideaway

Shlump @ The Loft

Christmas with Cantus: Into the Light @ Ordway

Ecid, Out of Bounds, and Capaciti @ Palmer’s

Tina Schlieske and Friends @ Parkway

AirLands, Val Son, and St. Anthony Mann @ 7th St Entry

Sorry for Party Rocking @ Studio B

Poolboy, Val Son, Pleasure Horse @ 331 Club

Defiled Sacrament, Strappado, Yotuma, Nekrotisk, & Dread @ Underground Music Cafe

Forget Basement, Fraxiom, & Folie with Anita Velveeta & SYM1 @ Underground Music Cafe

Hipshaker MPLS @ Uptown VFW

Emo Night Brooklyn @ Varsity Theater

Red Hot Django Peppers with Ryan Picone Quartet, Mississippi Hot Tub @ White Squirrel

Saturday, December 17

Golden Garters Burlesque Revue @ Amsterdam

The Change-Ups + Rena @ Aster Cafe

Mick Sterling & the Stud Brothers @ Bunkers

Die Ghost with Dreams Aside, The Staboteurs, Blame The Witness, The Foxy Grandpas @ Cabooze

Greg Brown @ Cedar Cultural Center

Maud Hixson @ Crooners

A Christmas Carole Petersen @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Thomas Bruce @ Crooners

Bruce Henry @ Dakota

Handsome Devils, Manifest Content @ Driftwood

Pollinators, Grand Courriers, Surly Grrly, Party Foul, DeBlaey @ Eagles 34

Nikki Lane with Jaime Wyatt @ Fine Line

Coming on the heels of some unlikely collaborations (Spiritualized, Lana Del Rey) Lane’s latest, Denim and Diamonds, is her typical mix of freewheeling country-rock and introspective ballads. She’s sharpest on the former, especially when she boasts of wearing “blue jeans tighter than goddam Springsteen.”

Storyhill with Connor Garvey @ Fitzgerald Theater

Belfast Cowboys @ Hook and Ladder

Buffalo Galaxy, High & Rising @ Hook and Ladder

The Dollys @ Icehouse

The Riffin’ Trio @ Icehouse

Debbie Briggs Vintage Jazz @ KJ’s Hideaway

SPACE with Ivan Cunningham Quartet @ KJ’s Hideaway

Hesh @ The Loft

The Assortment feat. DJ Michael Grey @ Mortimer’s

Holiday Concerts: Handel’s Messiah @ Ordway

The Jayhawks with Golden Smog Unplugged @ Palace Theatre

Edie Rae and The Blaze Kings and Dan Israel @ Palmer’s

Mark Mallman’s Sixth Annual Holiday Show @ Parkway

Social Animals with Preston Gunderson @ 7th St Entry

Nectarous @ Studio B

Total Gaze, Las Cruxes, Loser Magnet @ 331 Club

Dream Of The Wild’s Holiday Special @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller 12 @ 331 Club

Trailer Trash @ Turf Club

Private Oates + The Rolling Stoners @ Uptown VFW

Lovely Dark with Leslie, SAX @ White Squirrel

Sunday, December 18

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Paperbacks + The Gated Community @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Necessary Noise with Cold Casuals, Identity Crisis, Jada Lynn @ Cabooze

A Christmas Carole Petersen @ Crooners

Arne Fogel Presents: A Crosby Holiday @ Crooners

The Peterson Family @ Dakota

Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Samantha Fish with the Jesse Dayton Band @ Fine Line

Music of The Beatles for Kids @ First Avenue

Keyez Williams @ Granada

The Eclectics @ Icehouse

Twin Cities Flamenco Collective @ Icehouse

Crosstown Open Jam @ KJ’s Hideaway

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

SimpleGifts with Billy McLaughlin @ Parkway

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel

Monday, December 19

Voice of Culture: The Griot Series—Kwanzaa 2022 @ Cedar Cultural Center

C. Willi Myles @ Crooners

The Petersen Family @ Dakota

Zacc Harris’s Jazz Mondays @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

The True Two Presents: Pure Chaos @ Palmer’s

Wayfarer with SUNLESS and VOID ROT @ 7th St Entry

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Chef Sounds (DJ Night) @ White Squirrel