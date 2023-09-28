October’s A-Comin’ and That Means… Scary Movies

October arrives on Sunday... or should I say *uses absolutely terrifying voice* Ooooooooctooooooober. The Trylon gets you in the mood for the spookiest of months with "The Nightmarish Nineties," a series that kicks off with Candyman on Sunday (and is, ahem, sponsored by your pals at Racket).

And that's just the start of it. The Grandview, whose special programming you should really keep an eye on, is also getting horrific this month, as is the Parkway. The Edina 4 is bringing back The Shining, in keeping with their retro-creepy decor. Let's not overlook the fact that Emagine Willow Creek shows something scary (and often gross) on Mondays all year long. And The Exorcist is back in theaters for its 30th anniversary too. Phew! Or should I say, boooooooooo.

Thursday, September 28

Fragments From Heaven (2022)

Bell Auditorium

A Moroccan man searches for pieces of meteor in the desert. Part of the Twin Cities Arab Film Festival. $12. 6 p.m. More info here.

Uncut Gems (2019)

Grandview 1&2

No movie has ever made me this anxious. I had so much pent up energy afterwards I had to walk around the neighborhood for a half hour to burn it off. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

The Thing From Another World (1951)

The Heights

Uh oh, that alien ain't dead. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Life on the CAPS Trilogy (2018-2022)

The Main

In a future where teleportation is the norm, migrants are imprisoned on an island guarded by U.S. troops. Part of the Twin Cities Arab Film Festival. $12. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)

The Parkway

Apparently Chevy had quite a bit to say to Marc Maron recently. $9/$12. Pre-show music from Ben Cook-Feltz at 7 p.m. Screening at 8 p.m. More info here.

Mutiny in Heaven: Nick Cave & The Birthday Party (1992)

Riverview Theater

Won't get a chance to see Nick in person next week at the State? Here's the next best thing. $7. 8 p.m. More info here.

Friday, September 29

Heroic Bodies (2022)

The Main

A documentary about the fight of Sudanese women for their freedom. Part of the Twin Cities Arab Film Festival. $12. 4:30 p.m. More info here.

Under the Fig Trees (2021) with Les Chenilles (2022)

The Main

Women working in a fig orchard learn what they have in common with each other. Preceded by the short film Les Chenilles. Part of the Twin Cities Arab Film Festival. $12. 6:45 p.m. More info here.

Queens (2022) with Shadow of the Butterflies (2022)

The Main

Queens is billed as "a Moroccan Thelma and Louise." Preceded by the short film Shadow of the Butterflies. Part of the Twin Cities Arab Film Festival. $12. 9:10 p.m. More info here.

Picnic at Hanging Rock (1975)

Trylon

Sounds like a creepy place for a picnic, if you ask me. $8. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, September 30

AI: Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Alamo Drafthouse

Kubrick's and Spielberg's sensibilities duke it out. $10. 2:40 p.m. More info here.

The Shining (1980)

Alamo Drafthouse

Never marry a writer. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Canelo vs. Charlo

AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Eagan

This isn't a movie! $27.01. 7 p.m. More info here.

Shutter Island (2010)

Lagoon Cinema

The critic's pull quote they use for this is "sizzles with so much suspense that it’s hot to the touch,” from Peter Travers. God, that guy sucks. Also Sunday and Wednesday. $5. More info and showtimes here.

Dounia and the Princess of Aleppo (2022)

The Main

An animated feature about the adventures of a six year old. Part of the Twin Cities Arab Film Festival. $12. 11 a.m. More info here.



Coming Around (2023)

The Main

A Muslim woman debates whether to come out to her mother. Part of the Twin Cities Arab Film Festival. $12. 12:30 p.m. More info here.

Archives and Secrets

The Main

A selection of short films. Part of the Twin Cities Arab Film Festival. $12. 2:30 p.m. More info here.

Kash Kash (2022) with The Hat (2022)

The Main

Residents of Beirut distract themselves from their city's problems by playing a game of chance with pigeons. Preceded by the short film The Hat. Part of the Twin Cities Arab Film Festival. $12. 4:30 p.m. More info here.

The Dam (2022)

The Main

A worker in Sudan is constructing a mysterious structure. Part of the Twin Cities Arab Film Festival. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Kira & El Gin (2022)

The Main

A historical epic about the 1919 Egyptian revolution. Part of the Twin Cities Arab Film Festival. $12. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Dan Savage's 2023 HUMP! Film Festival

The Parkway

A selection of short dirty movies chosen by the sex columnist. $25. 6:30 & 9 p.m. More info here.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Parkway Theater

Will you people keep it down? I’m trying to watch the movie! With live shadow cast performance by Transvestite Soup. $10. Midnight. More info here.

Science Salon: A Journey in Steam

Trylon

A talk from a Mayo simulation engineer who once did movie special effects, followed by Roger Corman’s A Bucket of Blood. Presented by the Minnesota Academy of Science. $20. 3 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, October 1

Evil Dead II (1987)

Alamo Drafthouse

Back in the day, this was one of those "wait, movies can do that?" movies. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Alamo Drafthouse

Imagine being a kid and getting to see Totoro for the first time. $10. 4:45 p.m. More info here.

The Exorcist (1973)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/B&B Bloomington 13

The thing you forget is, the first half hour is just Max von Sydow wandering around in the desert for some reason. Also Wednesday. $16.20. 4 & 7 p.m. More info here.

Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Extended (2002)

Emagine Willow Creek

Does this mean the towers are taller? Also Wednesday. $10.75. 2:30 & 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Baghdad on Fire (2023)

The Main

A documentary look at the youth movement in Iraq. Part of the Twin Cities Arab Film Festival. $12. 11 a.m. More info here.

Love and Diaspora

The Main

Another series of shorts from Arab filmmakers. Part of the Twin Cities Arab Film Festival. $12. 12:15 p.m. More info here.

Notes on Displacement (2022)

The Main

A Palestinian family struggles to reach Germany. Part of the Twin Cities Arab Film Festival. $12. 2:45 p.m. More info here.

About R 21 Aka Restoring Solidarity + Tokyo Reels

The Main

A presentation of recovered films about leftist movements from the '60s through the '80s engaged in Palestinian liberation. Part of the Twin Cities Arab Film Festival. $12. 5 p.m. More info here.

A Gaza Weekend (2022) + VHS Tape Replaced (2023)

Third Avenue Bridge, Across from The Main

A virus makes Gaza the safest place on Earth. Preceded by the short film VHS Tape Replaced. Part of the Twin Cities Arab Film Festival. Free, with $10 donation suggested. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Candyman (1992)

Trylon

A man made of candy? Sounds delicious. $8. 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Monday, October 2

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Alamo Drafthouse

It's Christmas in October! $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Re-Animator (1985)

Alamo Drafthouse

Get ready to be grossed out. $10. 9 p.m. More info here.

1521: The Quest for Love and Freedom (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

A love story between "a native princess-seer with goddess-like beauty" and "a dashing Spanish soldier." $16.20. 7 p.m. More info here.

Messiah of Evil (1974)

Emagine Willow Creek

Movies in the '70s sure did have cults. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, October 3

Mean Girls (2004)

Alamo Drafthouse

Get in loser, we're going... to Woodbury? $15.04. 6:15 p.m. More info here.

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (2011)

Alamo Drafthouse

Fuckin' college kids. $7. 9 p.m. More info here.

Into the Weeds (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

A documentary about the groundskeeper who battled Monsanto in court. $16.20. 7 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, October 4

The Fog (1980)

Alamo Drafthouse

Something just ain't right about that fog. $10. 6:15 p.m. More info here.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Grandview 1&2

Not to be pedantic, but there are actually several nightmares. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

The Matrix (1999)

Showplace ICON

When people say something is "just like The Matrix"? This is what they're talking about! $7. 7 p.m. More info here.

Tape Freaks October

Trylon

Is it Tape Freaks time again already? $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

The Blind

They made a movie about the origins of the Duck Dynasty guy.

The Creator

A murderous AI creates its ultimate weapon in the form of a cute kid so humans won't destroy it. Pretty smart, AI.

Fair Play

You said you wanted an erotic thriller?

Flora and Son

Joseph Gordon-Levitt teaches Bono's daughter to play guitar. And also to love? Could be, could be.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

The internet is full of so many earnest discussions of lefties trying to keep their kids away from Paw Patrol.



Peda Kapu-1

Another Indian action movie I honestly know nothing about.



Saw X

Jigsaw joins the Nation of Islam.

The Shining

Back in full rotation at the Edina 4.



Skanda: The Attacker

A CEO is behind some kidnappings. That's all I could get from the synopsis I read, sorry.

The Vaccine War

Indian scientists struggle to create a COVID vaccine.

