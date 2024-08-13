Much (Though Not All) of the Music Is Outside in Your Complete Concert Calendar: August 13-19

This week isn't the end of live outdoor music, but with the fair starting next week, it's pretty dang close.
Tuesday, August 13
Weekend Picnic, Perfectly Still, Rogue Royal, The Tolerables @ Amsterdam
International Reggae All-Stars @ Bunker's
Sidi Wacho @ Cedar Cultural Center
St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Will Sings Songs @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Ghost Funk Orchestra, Alanna Royale @ Green Room
Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central
Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Timeless Tuesday with DJ Mixie @ Mortimer's
Forrest Frank with Josiah Queen @ Palace Theatre
Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar
Worker’s Playtime: Becky Kapell @ 331 Club
August Conspiracy Series featuring Ruby Blu & Debbie Briggs @ 331 Club
Twen with Enumclaw @ Turf Club
Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel
Connie Evingson and Patty & the Buttons @ Woman's Club of Minneapolis
Wednesday, August 14
Rosie with JuneThaKid, Gr3G, & Dom Mooney @ Amsterdam
- Ice Spice with Cash Cobain + RIOTUSA @ Armory—She redefined rap slang during one of the more celebrated come ups in recent memory, but after a string of unenthusiastically received singles Ice Spice’s stock seems poised to devalue faster than JD Vance’s. Her long overdue album debut Y2K! has been met with what Wikipedia might euphemize as “an uneven reception,” and, as usual, the backlash is overstated. Her work is slight (the “bonus” version of the new album clocks in at just 25 minutes) but such is pop in the age of TikTok, where the distinction between a sound clip and a hit is blurred if not obliterated. Her brattiness is intact—I wish she wouldn’t rhyme about “poopy,” but “Think you the shit, bitch? You not even the fart” is just the right level of juvenile, and producer RIOTUSA remains one of the most ingenious beatmakers working the line between rap and pop.
Kenji Lee's Fortune Teller Trio @ Berlin
Feeling Groovy: Simon & Garfunkel Tribute with a Twist @ Crooners
The Summer Social - Crohn's & Colitis Foundation Event @ Crooners
Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34
The Bad Companions @ Eagles 34
Ohgeesy with 310babii and Yung Chowder @ Fine Line
Dweezil Zappa @ Fitzgerald Theater
Nina Luna, Clayton Ryan, Venus Yevu @ Green Room
Sugaray Raymond (Album Release) @ Hook and Ladder
The Pan-Handlers Steel Drum Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Brass Messengers @ Loring Park
School of Rock @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory
Dave Dvorak, Wren and Wilde, the Daily Norm @ Metronome
Why Worry (CD Release) @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The Ineffable Residency of Josh & Ivy @ Mortimer's
boysinthegarden @ Pilllar Forum
Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern
The Palms with future.exboyfriend @ 7th St Entry
(Hed) P.E. with Simon Says @ Studio B
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Clint Hoover & Tom Mason @ 331 Club
Baby Grant Johnson, Matt Caflisch @ 331 Club
Paul Bergen & Friends @ White Squirrel
High Fashion Wigs with Wedding Brawlers @ White Squirrel
Jamie Quinn, Mathias Saint John, Laura Hugo @ Zhora Darling
Thursday, August 15
Nectarous, The Knotties, & The Grieving Pines @ Amsterdam
Koe Wetzel with Kolby Cooper + Kat Hasty @ Armory
Kenny Reichert Quartet @ Berlin
Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker's
Cardiel, Raygun Youth, Daisycutter @ Cloudland
Niney Salem Trio @ The Commons
Cafe Accordion Orchestra with Pat Donohue @ Crooners
Our House: Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young @ Crooners
Velvet and Satin – Great Jazz Vocal Duets @ Crooners
Albert Lee & Jeremy Clyde @ Dakota
Second Hand Dan with Cowboy Quartet @ Day Block Brewing
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Smif-N-Wessun with Juice Lord and Muja Messiah @ Fine Line
Raretripp, Vartam, Tweeba, Qula, VonBoi @ The Garage
Snapped: Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Gently Gently (Album Release) @ Hook and Ladder
Luke Callen & Clare Doyle @ Icehouse
Flamin' Oh's with Pullstring @ Mears Park
Dark Click Featuring Curtiss A @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Mary Elias's Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Admiral Fox, Zaq Baker, Bakermiller Pink @ Mortimer's
- 48 Hour Band Contestival SIGN UP Party plus Wet Denim, Butter Boys, Lifestyle Shakes, and Devohn Bland @ Palmer's—What's a "contestival"? Well, from what I read on the Palmer's site, it's like a populist spin on First Ave's Rock Lottery. Instead of drafting established musicians into bands, Palmer's will assign any interested musician who signs up into a group. Then comes the hard part: Your new band has to play a set on Saturday. If you're not in a rush to get cooking with your bandmates, stick around for solid lineup of Palmer's regulars.
Trio Carioca @ Papa Legba Lounge
The High Kings @ Parkway Theater
The Other Ol' Blue Eyes @ Peavey Plaza
Hot Pastrami!, Deadly Cyclamates @ Schooner Tavern
Robert Jon & The Wreck with The Makeouts @ 7th St Entry
Lazerbeak & Friends @ Surly Brewing
Cross Pollination: Knife Emoji, Paper Chain @ 331 Club
RVSHVD with Anderson Daniels @ Turf Club
Stunt Horse Drama, Jenny Matrix, and Love Scare @ Underground Music Venue
- Sound of Silents 2024 @ Walker Art Center—The practice of screening silent films with new original scores performed live has really taken off in recent years, with groups like Dreamland Faces and the Poor Nobodys turning a trip to the movies into a multimedia event. And each summer, the Walker offers its own spin on the practice, allowing musicians to select silent films from the Walker’s Ruben/Bentson Moving Image Collection to interpret musically. This year composer deVon Russell Gray presents a work called in the year of the parable, performed by an ensemble that includes local notables Ariadne Greif, Davu Seru, Nathan Hanson, and Andrew Broder. There will also be a hillside sound installation from James Everest and a DJ set from Sarah White.
Devaney & Friends with Third Seven & Railroad Island @ White Squirrel
Friday, August 16
Pop Punk Princess feat. DJs Dimitry Killstorm & Hot Topic Fan Club. Hosted by Nadi (of Gully Boys) @ Amsterdam
Cyber City Disco with DJ Afro, TML, Daisy Hex @ Beast Barbecue
Matthew Bennett / Steve Pikal @ Berlin
deVon Russell Gray / Mary Prescott / Erik Fratzke @ Berlin
Dan Ristrom & the Big Throwdown @ Bunkers
Pee Wee Dread @ Can Can Wonderland
Cut Rate Clones, Dingus, and My Kid Banana @ Can Can Wonderland
- Andrea Swensson's Deeper Blues with Cornbread Harris, Jimmy Jam, & Friends @ Cedar Cultural Center—One of Racket’s most anticipated books of the summer hits shelves this week, and you can celebrate its launch at the Cedar. In Deeper Blues: The Life, Songs, and Salvation of Cornbread Harris, journalist Andrea Swensson takes you deep inside the life of a Minnesota music legend. Swensson spent two years interviewing Harris, going to his shows, and, incredibly, helping to arrange a reunion between him and his estranged son James Harris III (a.k.a. Jimmy Jam), who will appear alongside the author and subject of the book at this event in Cedar-Riverside. Want to read an excerpt from Deeper Blues? You’re in luck: We shared one of its chapters last month.—Em Cassel
Songs From The French Quarter @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Charmin Michelle and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Swingin' on a Star @ Eagles 34
King Caesar, Waar Party, and Red Vinter @ Eagles 34
The Dollys, Gabriella Geer, Robert Wilkinson @ 50th & France
- Santigold with Troy Baker Sound @ First Avenue—No one who listened past the playful swoops and sing-song tunes on Spirituals, beyond the melodic bass lines and Caribbean lilt, all camouflaging the darkness of its lyrics, should have been too surprised when Santi White canceled her 2022 tour. From “My Horror,” for instance: “Think I got a, a hole in my head/I think all the numbness finally sank in/It's making my head decay.” It speaks worlds of White’s instincts as an artist (not to mention her psychological self-awareness) that throughout the album she marshals her musical ingenuity as a defense against her depression rather than sulking about it. Like the lady says, “You'll rise back up if you just shake.” And apparently she shook all she needed to and she’s risen back up.
HIGHQ Music Festival @ The Garage
VIN, Xaeto, The Faith Hills Have Eyes, Evernoir @ Green Room
John Németh + The Claudettes @ Hook and Ladder
Hipshaker MPLS @ Hook and Ladder
Pete Whitman Quintet feat. Dr. Joseph Jefferson @ Jazz Central
The Zillionaires @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
The Jack Schabert Quartet @ Metronome Brewing
Quantum Mechanics @ Minnehaha Bandstand
Johnny O'Neil @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Crystal Sky 2024 @ Minnesota River Valley Sanctuary
Los Huracanes del Norte y Los Recoditos @ Myth Live
Charley Crockett with Kelsey Waldon @ Palace Theatre
Sweet Pea, Big Delicious, True Lust, Pure Shifter, and The Cameras @ Palmer's
Graham Nash @ Pantages Theatre
- Badfish, the Ries Brothers @ Pryes Brewing—Pryes opened the doors to its Mississippi-adjacent taproom in 2017, and they’ve been slingin’ beers and pizzas on one of the best taproom-patio combos in the city ever since. But this’ll be the inaugural year for the Pryes Summer Music Festival, a standout two-day affair. On Friday, that means tunes from New England-based Sublime tribute band Badfish and folk/blues/funk from Florida’s Ries Brothers (that’s pronounced “rees”). Lotus will be jamming on Saturday, along with Dizgo from Indiana and local funk rockers Mikel Wright and the Wrongs.—Em Cassel
Just Luv Inc @ Schooner Tavern
Silver Warehouse with OISTER BOY, Odd Prospect and yybaker @ 7th St Entry
Downlink X Dieselboy @ Studio B
Dogpile, Francis Emil Johnson, Vlad Messing @ 331 Club
Mad Caddies with The Iron Roses @ Turf Club
Yung JB + Friends @ Underground Music Venue
The New Standards @ Woman's Club of Minneapolis
The Silent Treatment, Mad Mojo Jett, Night Jobs @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, August 17
Visceral Reaction, Apothic, Monolith, & Silva @ Amsterdam
Lovehouse + Honeymoon Madness @ Aster Cafe
Tim Sparks & Ben Abrahamson @ Berlin
The Good the Bad & the Funky @ Bunkers
Psychodelic, Gorrified, Mortura @ Caydence Records & Coffee
TIMES LIKE THIS with Doug Anderson & Lori Dokken @ Crooners
Country Roads: Dennis Curley Sings the Music of John Denver @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Charmin Michelle with Rick Carlson @ Crooners
The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty's
Shrimp Olympics, Anthony Worden, All Golden, DJ American Cream @ Eagles 34
Hush Victoria, Black Widows, Couch Potato Massacre @ Eagles 34
Fresch Fest 2024 ft. Gully Boys, Mike Kota, XINA, IVERS, and Honeybutter @ Fine Line
Stoney Point, Crystal Void, Odorless Colorless, Syfn @ The Garage
- Heiruspecs @ James J. Hill House—Heiruspecs are a St. Paul institution, a live rap band that emerged from Central High in the ’90s and, though now retired, reunites regularly to remind us why we miss them. Now in its second year, their block party is on its way to becoming an institution as well. This year the ‘Specs share the bill with rapper Greg Grease, jazzy indie band Rabeca, and Cutthroat DJs. Barrel Theory Beer Company will provide the intoxicants, and other food and drink will be available for purchase.
J Streitz and the Long Odds with The Union Suites & Eli Gardiner @ Hook and Ladder
Hookstock '24 @ Hook and Ladder
Ozone Creations presents: AFRODISIA @ Icehouse
Fat Chance Jug Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Lednek, Mr. Nice Guy, subsuka, supa! @ The Loft
C-Kan with Neto Peña, Yoss Bones, Toser One @ The Lyric
Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Dress Up and Get Down @ Modist Brewing
The Assortment with DJ Michael Grey @ Mortimer's
Shredding Flannel @ Padraigs Brewing
Wild Colonial Bhoys @ Padraigs Brewing
- 48 Hour Band Contestival, hosted by Luc Parker! @ Palmer's—See Thursday's listings.
Old School and New School Family Affair @ Papa Legba Lounge
Torment, Taste of Vervain, Unfit, Glad to be Dead @ Pilllar Forum
- Lotus, Dizgo, Mikel Wright & the Wrongs @ Pryes Brewing—See Friday's listings.
Enigma: Kema, Moreitt, Akko @ Red Sea
Jack Knife & the Sharps @ Schooner Tavern
Together Pangea with Liily and ahem @ 7th St Entry
- Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins, and Rancid @ Target Field—Fun fact: Green Day and Rancid were buddies in Berkeley, California’s George Bush-era Gilman Street punk scene. Both acts, and I say this from live-viewing experience, continue to rock live. The Pumpkins surely have plenty of fan crossover, yet their bloated alt-rock and contentious frontman feel cut from a different cloth; Billy Corgan chose his band’s new guitarist, Kiki Wong, from a pool of 10,000+ applicants earlier this year. Green Day and Rancid’s lineups remain almost entirely unchanged, and the former group will be playing two of their classics—1994’s Dookie and 2004’s American Idiot—in their entirety. Opening are super fun all-girl punk band the Linda Lindas.—Jay Boller
Polar Red, Lost Evidence, XLCR, Halfway Down @ Terminal Bar
Jeff Ray and the Stakes @ 331 Club
Haunt and Savage Master @ Turf Club
- Uptown Porchfest @ Uptown—Who needs a stage when you have a porch? That’s the can-do attitude of Porchfest, a neighborhood happening where musicians take to lawns, patios, and porches for a day of chill jam sessions you can watch from the comfort of a lawn, sidewalk, or apartment window. This installment will be in Uptown, an area rich in musical talent even if it is sometimes a little short on small- or mid-sized concert venues (shout out to the Green Room, Granada, and the Uptown Theater for changing that). Find a porch to enjoy via this map.
DJ Hayes Presents Shake @ Uptown VFW
Bastardane and OTTTO @ Varsity Theater
John Swardson, Hildur Hoglind @ White Squirrel
Pop Wagner & the Tavern Trio @ White Squirrel
Lone Rock Bride with Luke Bascom & The End @ White Squirrel
Brady Grey, Jeremy Jewell @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, August 18
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
TSR Time (feat. Martin Dosh, Nathan Levin, and Mary Hanson Scott) @ Berlin
Marimba Matt @ Can Can Wonderland
School of Rock End of Season Live Show @ Crooners
The Piano Men: Big Hits and Buried Treasures @ Crooners
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Afters (Album Release) with Vinny Franco & The Love Channel, Lasalle, Soulflower @ Green Room
Twin Cities Flamenco Collective with José Cortés & Raquel del Bosque @ Icehouse
Saddle Sores @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
ROBOS (Rock On Brothers Of Sound) @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Andrew Schwandt Trio @ Metronome Brewing
Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's
West Bank Social Club @ Palmer's
Danny LoPriore with Ben Gold @ 7th St Entry
Switchyard, Anana Kaye and Irakli Gabriel @ 331 Club
Carolyn Young & the W 7th Band @ White Squirrel
Patty Peterson Presents: Jazz Women All Stars @ Woman's Club of Minneapolis
Burning Blue Rain, Matcha Fever, Kevin Gable Trio @ Zhora Darling
Monday, August 19
John C.S. Keston Electroacoustic Music @ Berlin
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34
deVon Gray: Jazz Implosion Mondays with IOSIS, Dameun Strange, Mary Prescott + Erik Fratzke + deVon @ Icehouse
La Danse Fatale Ballet Company @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's
JuneThaKid and Ace P with Nakara Forjé, Kaleem The Dream and Sole2Dotz @ 7th St Entry
Acoustic Jam Session @ Utepils Brewing
Rachael & Colby's Engagement Shindig with Del-Viles @ White Squirrel
Lori Dokken Beatles Singalong @ The Woman's Club of Minneapolis