Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Support Local, Worker-Owned, Independent Media:
Music

Much (Though Not All) of the Music Is Outside in Your Complete Concert Calendar: August 13-19

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

9:52 AM CDT on August 13, 2024

Photos provided|

Santigold, Ice Spice

1Comments

This week isn't the end of live outdoor music, but with the fair starting next week, it's pretty dang close.

Tuesday, August 13

Kenji Lee @ Acadia

Weekend Picnic, Perfectly Still, Rogue Royal, The Tolerables @ Amsterdam

International Reggae All-Stars @ Bunker's

Sidi Wacho @ Cedar Cultural Center

Dominique Fils-Aimé @ Dakota

The Eclectics @ Dark Horse

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Will Sings Songs @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Ghost Funk Orchestra, Alanna Royale @ Green Room

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

Root River Jam @ Loring Park

Ben Gateno @ Metronome

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Timeless Tuesday with DJ Mixie @ Mortimer's

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

Forrest Frank with Josiah Queen @ Palace Theatre

Martin Devaney @ Peavey Plaza

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime: Becky Kapell @ 331 Club

August Conspiracy Series featuring Ruby Blu & Debbie Briggs @ 331 Club

Twen with Enumclaw @ Turf Club

Thra, Dug @ White Rock Lounge

Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel

Charlie Parr @ White Squirrel

Connie Evingson and Patty & the Buttons @ Woman's Club of Minneapolis

Wednesday, August 14

Rosie with JuneThaKid, Gr3G, & Dom Mooney @ Amsterdam

  • Ice Spice with Cash Cobain + RIOTUSA @ ArmoryShe redefined rap slang during one of the more celebrated come ups in recent memory, but after a string of unenthusiastically received singles Ice Spice’s stock seems poised to devalue faster than JD Vance’s. Her long overdue album debut Y2K! has been met with what Wikipedia might euphemize as “an uneven reception,” and, as usual, the backlash is overstated. Her work is slight (the “bonus” version of the new album clocks in at just 25 minutes) but such is pop in the age of TikTok, where the distinction between a sound clip and a hit is blurred if not obliterated. Her brattiness is intact—I wish she wouldn’t rhyme about “poopy,” but “Think you the shit, bitch? You not even the fart” is just the right level of juvenile, and producer RIOTUSA remains one of the most ingenious beatmakers working the line between rap and pop. 

Kenji Lee's Fortune Teller Trio @ Berlin

Dylan Salfer @ Bunker's

Sing United @ The Commons

Feeling Groovy: Simon & Garfunkel Tribute with a Twist @ Crooners

The Summer Social - Crohn's & Colitis Foundation Event @ Crooners

Scottie Miller Trio @ Dakota

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

The Bad Companions @ Eagles 34

Ohgeesy with 310babii and Yung Chowder @ Fine Line

Buckethead @ First Avenue

Dweezil Zappa @ Fitzgerald Theater

Nina Luna, Clayton Ryan, Venus Yevu @ Green Room

Sugaray Raymond (Album Release) @ Hook and Ladder

The Pan-Handlers Steel Drum Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Brass Messengers @ Loring Park

School of Rock @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory

Dave Dvorak, Wren and Wilde, the Daily Norm @ Metronome

Why Worry (CD Release) @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Ineffable Residency of Josh & Ivy @ Mortimer's

boysinthegarden @ Pilllar Forum

Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern

The Palms with future.exboyfriend @ 7th St Entry

(Hed) P.E. with Simon Says @ Studio B

Galleon @ Terminal Bar

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Clint Hoover & Tom Mason @ 331 Club

Baby Grant Johnson, Matt Caflisch @ 331 Club

Paul Bergen & Friends @ White Squirrel

High Fashion Wigs with Wedding Brawlers @ White Squirrel

Jamie Quinn, Mathias Saint John, Laura Hugo @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, August 15

Cooler Heads @ Acadia

Nectarous, The Knotties, & The Grieving Pines @ Amsterdam

Koe Wetzel with Kolby Cooper + Kat Hasty @ Armory

Kenny Reichert Quartet @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker's

Cardiel, Raygun Youth, Daisycutter @ Cloudland

Niney Salem Trio @ The Commons

Cafe Accordion Orchestra with Pat Donohue @ Crooners

Our House: Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young @ Crooners

Velvet and Satin – Great Jazz Vocal Duets @ Crooners

Albert Lee & Jeremy Clyde @ Dakota

Second Hand Dan with Cowboy Quartet @ Day Block Brewing

DxLr @ The Commons

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Colde @ Fillmore

Smif-N-Wessun with Juice Lord and Muja Messiah @ Fine Line

Pantera @ First Avenue

Raretripp, Vartam, Tweeba, Qula, VonBoi @ The Garage

TayTay Dance Party @ Granada

Snapped: Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Gently Gently (Album Release) @ Hook and Ladder

Luke Callen & Clare Doyle @ Icehouse

Flamin' Oh's with Pullstring @ Mears Park

Fr/end @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Dark Click Featuring Curtiss A @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mary Elias's Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Admiral Fox, Zaq Baker, Bakermiller Pink @ Mortimer's

Trio Carioca @ Papa Legba Lounge

The High Kings @ Parkway Theater

The Other Ol' Blue Eyes @ Peavey Plaza

1947 @ Pilllar Forum

Hot Pastrami!, Deadly Cyclamates @ Schooner Tavern

Robert Jon & The Wreck with The Makeouts @ 7th St Entry

Lazerbeak & Friends @ Surly Brewing

Cross Pollination: Knife Emoji, Paper Chain @ 331 Club

RVSHVD with Anderson Daniels @ Turf Club

Stunt Horse Drama, Jenny Matrix, and Love Scare @ Underground Music Venue

  • Sound of Silents 2024 @ Walker Art CenterThe practice of screening silent films with new original scores performed live has really taken off in recent years, with groups like Dreamland Faces and the Poor Nobodys turning a trip to the movies into a multimedia event. And each summer, the Walker offers its own spin on the practice, allowing musicians to select silent films from the Walker’s Ruben/Bentson Moving Image Collection to interpret musically. This year composer deVon Russell Gray presents a work called in the year of the parable, performed by an ensemble that includes local notables Ariadne Greif, Davu Seru, Nathan Hanson, and Andrew Broder. There will also be a hillside sound installation from James Everest and a DJ set from Sarah White.

Devaney & Friends with Third Seven & Railroad Island @ White Squirrel

Friday, August 16

Live for Tomorrow @ Acadia

Pop Punk Princess feat. DJs Dimitry Killstorm & Hot Topic Fan Club. Hosted by Nadi (of Gully Boys) @ Amsterdam

Cyber City Disco with DJ Afro, TML, Daisy Hex @ Beast Barbecue

Matthew Bennett / Steve Pikal @ Berlin

deVon Russell Gray / Mary Prescott / Erik Fratzke @ Berlin

Dan Ristrom & the Big Throwdown @ Bunkers

Pee Wee Dread @ Can Can Wonderland

Cut Rate Clones, Dingus, and My Kid Banana @ Can Can Wonderland

Songs From The French Quarter @ Crooners

The R Factor @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Charmin Michelle and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Charanga Tropical @ Dakota

Swingin' on a Star @ Eagles 34

King Caesar, Waar Party, and Red Vinter @ Eagles 34

The Dollys, Gabriella Geer, Robert Wilkinson @ 50th & France

  • Santigold with Troy Baker Sound @ First AvenueNo one who listened past the playful swoops and sing-song tunes on Spirituals, beyond the melodic bass lines and Caribbean lilt, all camouflaging the darkness of its lyrics, should have been too surprised when Santi White canceled her 2022 tour. From “My Horror,” for instance: “Think I got a, a hole in my head/I think all the numbness finally sank in/It's making my head decay.” It speaks worlds of White’s instincts as an artist (not to mention her psychological self-awareness) that throughout the album she marshals her musical ingenuity as a defense against her depression rather than sulking about it. Like the lady says, “You'll rise back up if you just shake.” And apparently she shook all she needed to and she’s risen back up. 

Munson Hicks @ The Freehouse

HIGHQ Music Festival @ The Garage

Ghost Wagon @ Ginkgo Coffee

Scotty Keever @ Granada

VIN, Xaeto, The Faith Hills Have Eyes, Evernoir @ Green Room

John Németh + The Claudettes @ Hook and Ladder

Hipshaker MPLS @ Hook and Ladder

Pete Whitman Quintet feat. Dr. Joseph Jefferson @ Jazz Central

The Zillionaires @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

YDG, Steller @ The Loft

The Jack Schabert Quartet @ Metronome Brewing

Quantum Mechanics @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Johnny O'Neil @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Crystal Sky 2024 @ Minnesota River Valley Sanctuary

Los Huracanes del Norte y Los Recoditos @ Myth Live

Charley Crockett with Kelsey Waldon @ Palace Theatre

Sweet Pea, Big Delicious, True Lust, Pure Shifter, and The Cameras @ Palmer's

Graham Nash @ Pantages Theatre

Jack Botts @ Pilllar Forum

  • Badfish, the Ries Brothers @ Pryes BrewingPryes opened the doors to its Mississippi-adjacent taproom in 2017, and they’ve been slingin’ beers and pizzas on one of the best taproom-patio combos in the city ever since. But this’ll be the inaugural year for the Pryes Summer Music Festival, a standout two-day affair. On Friday, that means tunes from New England-based Sublime tribute band Badfish and folk/blues/funk from Florida’s Ries Brothers (that’s pronounced “rees”). Lotus will be jamming on Saturday, along with Dizgo from Indiana and local funk rockers Mikel Wright and the Wrongs.—Em Cassel

Just Luv Inc @ Schooner Tavern

Silver Warehouse with OISTER BOY, Odd Prospect and yybaker @ 7th St Entry

Downlink X Dieselboy @ Studio B

Dogpile, Francis Emil Johnson, Vlad Messing @ 331 Club

Mad Caddies with The Iron Roses @ Turf Club

Yung JB + Friends @ Underground Music Venue

Fruit Snacks @ Uptown VFW

Metallica @ U.S. Bank Stadium

R&B Only @ Varsity Theater

Tiny Daggers @ White Squirrel

The New Standards @ Woman's Club of Minneapolis

The Silent Treatment, Mad Mojo Jett, Night Jobs @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, August 17

Bronte Fall @ Acadia

Visceral Reaction, Apothic, Monolith, & Silva @ Amsterdam

Lovehouse + Honeymoon Madness @ Aster Cafe

Tim Sparks & Ben Abrahamson @ Berlin

Michael Cain Trio @ Berlin

The Good the Bad & the Funky @ Bunkers

Chee @ Cabooze

Psychodelic, Gorrified, Mortura @ Caydence Records & Coffee

TIMES LIKE THIS with Doug Anderson & Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Country Roads: Dennis Curley Sings the Music of John Denver @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Charmin Michelle with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Nachito Herrera @ Dakota

The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty's

Shrimp Olympics, Anthony Worden, All Golden, DJ American Cream @ Eagles 34

Hush Victoria, Black Widows, Couch Potato Massacre @ Eagles 34

House of Dance @ Fillmore

Fresch Fest 2024 ft. Gully Boys, Mike Kota, XINA, IVERS, and Honeybutter @ Fine Line

Club XCX @ First Avenue

Jim Hanvelt @ Gambit Brewing

Stoney Point, Crystal Void, Odorless Colorless, Syfn @ The Garage

  • Heiruspecs @ James J. Hill HouseHeiruspecs are a St. Paul institution, a live rap band that emerged from Central High in the ’90s and, though now retired, reunites regularly to remind us why we miss them. Now in its second year, their block party is on its way to becoming an institution as well. This year the ‘Specs share the bill with rapper Greg Grease, jazzy indie band Rabeca, and Cutthroat DJs. Barrel Theory Beer Company will provide the intoxicants, and other food and drink will be available for purchase.

J Streitz and the Long Odds with The Union Suites & Eli Gardiner @ Hook and Ladder

Hookstock '24 @ Hook and Ladder

Ozone Creations presents: AFRODISIA @ Icehouse

Joe Savage @ Jazz Central

Fat Chance Jug Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Lednek, Mr. Nice Guy, subsuka, supa! @ The Loft

C-Kan with Neto Peña, Yoss Bones, Toser One @ The Lyric

Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Hayes @ Modist Brewing

Dress Up and Get Down @ Modist Brewing

The Assortment with DJ Michael Grey @ Mortimer's

Shredding Flannel @ Padraigs Brewing

Wild Colonial Bhoys @ Padraigs Brewing

Old School and New School Family Affair @ Papa Legba Lounge

Torment, Taste of Vervain, Unfit, Glad to be Dead @ Pilllar Forum

Enigma: Kema, Moreitt, Akko @ Red Sea

Jack Knife & the Sharps @ Schooner Tavern

Together Pangea with Liily and ahem @ 7th St Entry

  • Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins, and Rancid  @ Target FieldFun fact: Green Day and Rancid were buddies in Berkeley, California’s George Bush-era Gilman Street punk scene. Both acts, and I say this from live-viewing experience, continue to rock live. The Pumpkins surely have plenty of fan crossover, yet their bloated alt-rock and contentious frontman feel cut from a different cloth; Billy Corgan chose his band’s new guitarist, Kiki Wong, from a pool of 10,000+ applicants earlier this year. Green Day and Rancid’s lineups remain almost entirely unchanged, and the former group will be playing two of their classics—1994’s Dookie and 2004’s American Idiot—in their entirety. Opening are super fun all-girl punk band the Linda Lindas.—Jay Boller

Polar Red, Lost Evidence, XLCR, Halfway Down @ Terminal Bar

Jeff Ray and the Stakes @ 331 Club

Haunt and Savage Master @ Turf Club

  • Uptown Porchfest @ Uptown—Who needs a stage when you have a porch? That’s the can-do attitude of Porchfest, a neighborhood happening where musicians take to lawns, patios, and porches for a day of chill jam sessions you can watch from the comfort of a lawn, sidewalk, or apartment window. This installment will be in Uptown, an area rich in musical talent even if it is sometimes a little short on small- or mid-sized concert venues (shout out to the Green Room, Granada, and the Uptown Theater for changing that). Find a porch to enjoy via this map.

DJ Hayes Presents Shake @ Uptown VFW

Bastardane and OTTTO @ Varsity Theater

John Swardson, Hildur Hoglind @ White Squirrel

Pop Wagner & the Tavern Trio @ White Squirrel

Lone Rock Bride with Luke Bascom & The End @ White Squirrel

Brady Grey, Jeremy Jewell @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, August 18

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

TSR Time (feat. Martin Dosh, Nathan Levin, and Mary Hanson Scott) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo's Combo @ Bunkers

Marimba Matt @ Can Can Wonderland

School of Rock End of Season Live Show @ Crooners

The Piano Men: Big Hits and Buried Treasures @ Crooners

The Belfast Cowboys @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Blue Canyon @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

The Struts @ Fillmore

Afters (Album Release) with Vinny Franco & The Love Channel, Lasalle, Soulflower @ Green Room

Twin Cities Flamenco Collective with José Cortés & Raquel del Bosque @ Icehouse

Saddle Sores @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

ROBOS (Rock On Brothers Of Sound) @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Andrew Schwandt Trio @ Metronome Brewing

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer's

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Danny LoPriore with Ben Gold @ 7th St Entry

Punx @ Surly Brewing

Donna Herula @ 331 Club

Switchyard, Anana Kaye and Irakli Gabriel @ 331 Club

Metallica @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Carolyn Young & the W 7th Band @ White Squirrel

Carlaoke @ White Squirrel

Patty Peterson Presents: Jazz Women All Stars @ Woman's Club of Minneapolis

Burning Blue Rain, Matcha Fever, Kevin Gable Trio @ Zhora Darling

Monday, August 19

John C.S. Keston Electroacoustic Music @ Berlin

Jake Shimabukuro @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

deVon Gray: Jazz Implosion Mondays with IOSIS, Dameun Strange, Mary Prescott + Erik Fratzke + deVon @ Icehouse

La Danse Fatale Ballet Company @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's

JuneThaKid and Ace P with Nakara Forjé, Kaleem The Dream and Sole2Dotz @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Acoustic Jam Session @ Utepils Brewing

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Overdressed Duo @ Water Works

Rachael & Colby's Engagement Shindig with Del-Viles @ White Squirrel

St. Rangers @ White Squirrel

Lori Dokken Beatles Singalong @ The Woman's Club of Minneapolis

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

News

Go Vote, Y’All!

Plus contract to deed loans under scrutiny, Tilt-a-Whirl's MN origin story, and making fun of our accent on 'Colbert' in today's Flyover news roundup.

August 13, 2024
Food & Drink

5 Things to Know About Beckett’s, Lyn-Lake’s Cool and Goofy New Sports Bar

Minnesota fans deserve a bar like this one that's fun enough to distract them from their woes.

August 13, 2024
Events

Heiruspecs, Ren Fest, Green Day: This Week’s Best Events

And pretty much every kind of fest imaginable all weekend long.

August 12, 2024
See all posts