Much (Though Not All) of the Music Is Outside in Your Complete Concert Calendar: August 13-19

She redefined rap slang during one of the more celebrated come ups in recent memory, but after a string of unenthusiastically received singles Ice Spice’s stock seems poised to devalue faster than JD Vance’s. Her long overdue album debut Y2K! has been met with what Wikipedia might euphemize as “an uneven reception,” and, as usual, the backlash is overstated. Her work is slight (the “bonus” version of the new album clocks in at just 25 minutes) but such is pop in the age of TikTok, where the distinction between a sound clip and a hit is blurred if not obliterated. Her brattiness is intact—I wish she wouldn’t rhyme about “poopy,” but “Think you the shit, bitch? You not even the fart” is just the right level of juvenile, and producer RIOTUSA remains one of the most ingenious beatmakers working the line between rap and pop.