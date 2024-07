Lots of Great Outdoor Shows Just Waiting to Get Rained on in Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 23-29

Like a lot of us, the folks at Catalyst Music, who operate the all-ages space The Garage in Burnsville and provide all sorts of youth music education programs, have had a rough couple years. There was, you know, the pandemic. And not only did their attempt at a second venue in St. Paul, The Treasury, close shop after a short run, but equipment was stolen from the joint as they were shutting it down. They’re celebrating their ninth year as a nonprofit tonight, but this party is also a much-needed fundraiser—they’re looking to raise $20K by the end of the month, and they’ve got a matching donor, so every buck you give is actually $2. The lineup tonight includes Stunt Horse Drama, FINICK, and Sam Joson.