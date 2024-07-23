Lots of Great Outdoor Shows Just Waiting to Get Rained on in Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 23-29

Then again, who knows, maybe it will be a sunny weekend. Either way, we've got a local rock fest, an orchestral block party, and, if you insist, Foo Fighters.

Tuesday, July 23

Byte Night @ Acadia

Spaghetti Monetti & The Sauce @ Bryant Square Park

International Reggae All-Stars @ Bunker's

Wesli @ Cedar Cultural Center—On his 2022 album, Tradisyon, this Haitian-born Canadian shows off a sweet voice with a Caribbean roughness to its grain while adapting to a broad range of rhythms. Wesli's upcoming album, Tradisyon Volume 2, due out this year, has been preceded by the sinuous single "Blackman Samba." This is part of the "Summer at the Cedar" series, which means it's outdoors, and in addition to the regular Cedar concessions, there will be food from Tamu Grill and desserts from Nader Persian Restaurant. On the right day, sounds like just the way to make a Tuesday something special.

Omar Abdulkarim Quartet @ Dakota

Potential New Boyfriend @ Dark Horse

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Old Guys Play the Blues @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

The Greeting Committee with TOLEDO @ Fine Line

The Cameras, Matcha Fever, Burning Blue Rain, Tarias and The Sound @ Green Room

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Wynn Rivers @ Loring Park

Mike Strand with Mike Trench @ Peavey Plaza

Timisarocker, Pinched, The Light in the Ocean @ Pilllar Forum

Newgrounds Death Rugby and Oolong with Gramma @ 7th St Entry

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime: Emmy Woods @ 331 Club

July Conspiracy Series featuring Railroad Island, Chandler’s House @ 331 Club

Kazha and Reign of Z @ Underground Music Venue

That Girl Lay Lay @ Uptown Theater

Wednesday, July 24

Hella Reptilian with Black Wine, K V $ K E T, Los Pinche Gueys @ Amsterdam

Park Evans Quintet @ Berlin

Dylan Salfer @ Bunker's

Cloud So Swift @ The Commons

Belladiva Presents: Blondes Have More Fun! @ Crooners

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Hot Club @ Eagles 34

Madilyn Mei with Sparkbird @ Fine Line

Bowling For Soup with Keep Flying and Eternal Boy @ First Avenue

SYRINGA LIVE: Rosie, Mayyadda, Jonny Darko @ Green Room

The Thirsty River, Rev Ezra, and Luke Lynell @ Hook and Ladder

Clare Doyle @ Landmark Center

The Twins of Franklin @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

School of Rock @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory

Maurice Jacox & the We Still R Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Mortiholics @ Mortimer's

The Matt Arthur Contraption @ Palmer's

Bizhiki (Album Release) with Dawes @ Parkway

Ice Everlasting, VVOLF MASK, Yotuma, Nekrotisk @ Pilllar Forum

Okestar Bez Ime @ Schooner Tavern

Futuristic with Gremlin, Dee-1, Big Trip @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Sweet Magnolia @ 331 Club

The What-have-yous, Wowsville @ 331 Club

Smile Empty Soul and RA with Lines of Loyalty @ Turf Club

HebbaJebba, Not a Number, & Amanda B. Perry @ Underground Music Venue

Sarah Morris & the Sometimes Guys @ White Squirrel

Nights with Tim featuring Mary Jam for Brooks Birthday Bash @ White Squirrel

Pinched., PRGRPHS, Internet Dating @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, July 25

Joshua Crozier @ Acadia

Little Man, Superman Curl, Rank Strangers, Tim Casey & the Martyrs @ Amsterdam

Still Woozy, Michelle @ Armory

Nathalie Joachim @ Berlin

Ella Grace MNTet @ Berlin

Umbrella Bed @ Bryant Square Park

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker's

Retrofizz @ Can Can Wonderland

Willow Waters & the Earthtones with Baldwin/Harris/Hennig @ Cedar Cultural Center

Cocktail Combo @ The Commons

Time of the Season: Great Songs from The British Invasion @ Crooners

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

Sheila E. and the E-Train @ Dakota—Though she'll always be associated with Prince (an association she's never shunned), Sheila Escovedo remains a great drummer and a great bandleader in her own right. She released the first Spanish language album of her career, Bailar, in April, and it's a hot salsa affair with guest vocalists including eminences such as Rubén Blades and Gloria Estefan. Let's try to set aside that recent incident where she wasn't let in to Paisley Park and just get into the groove, OK?

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Mad Combo @ Eagles 34

Blake Proehl and Rachel Grae with Will Kline @ Fine Line

Catalyst Music's 9th Birthday Bash @ The Garage—Like a lot of us, the folks at Catalyst Music, who operate the all-ages space The Garage in Burnsville and provide all sorts of youth music education programs, have had a rough couple years. There was, you know, the pandemic. And not only did their attempt at a second venue in St. Paul, The Treasury, close shop after a short run, but equipment was stolen from the joint as they were shutting it down. They're celebrating their ninth year as a nonprofit tonight, but this party is also a much-needed fundraiser—they're looking to raise $20K by the end of the month, and they've got a matching donor, so every buck you give is actually $2. The lineup tonight includes Stunt Horse Drama, FINICK, and Sam Joson.

Snapped: Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Celebrating Merle Haggard & Loretta Lynn @ Hook and Ladder

Rogue Valley with Maygen & the Birdwatcher @ Mears Park

Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Smiling Cowboys @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Willow Waters with Lake Davi and Ginger Bones @ Palmer's

Jennifer Knapp @ Parkway

Soul Trouvere @ Peavey Plaza

Topiary Blush, Maje Adams, Bakermiller Pink @ Pilllar Forum

Scott Allen & the List, the Heavy Sixers @ Schooner Tavern

Guerilla Toss with Cha Cha 9 @ 7th St Entry

The Wild Feathers @ Sociable Cider Works

We Are the Willows @ Surly Brewing

Jason Atkins, Tony Ford @ 331 Club

Russ Parrish & The Lone Oaks with Clayton Ryan and Thomas Sticha @ Turf Club

Deletist, Lion or Gazelle, & Plumstar @ Underground Music Venue

The Verve Pipe @ Uptown VFW—Well, that's interesting. Not necessarily good, but interesting.

Michael Gay, Megan Bee @ White Squirrel

Friday, July 26

Queen Jeanne @ Acadia

Taylor Fest @ Amsterdam

Al Church & Friends @ Aster Cafe

Zacc Harris/Kavyesh Kaviraj @ Berlin

Alpha Consumer @ Berlin

Jordan Johnston & The Elevation (Single Release) with Matcha Fever @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Shoeless Revolution @ Bunkers

Silent Halo, Switching Fields, Witch Syndicate @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Maul, Ossuary @ Cedar Cultural Center

Bark Point, the Foxgloves, the Penny Peaches, Squid City Slingers @ Cloudland

From Barry: The Perfect Pop Songs of the Bee Gees @ Crooners

A Taste of New Orleans with Scottie Miller @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Colleen Raye and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Joe Pulice Salutes Buddy Rich @ Crooners

Cook County (Single Release) with Lemon Lob and Sesay @ Day Block Brewing

Colin Bracewell, Lighter Co., Dalmatian Club, Fairy Boat @ Dual Citizen Brewing

Audrey Q Snyder, Clocks & Clouds @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon's 4th Friday Sock Hop with the Modern Sovrans @ Eagles 34

Annie Mack, Simon James, Traiveon @ 50th & France

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 with Fanaka Nation @ Fine Line—Fela's youngest and fieriest son leads what's left of dad's old band. If you think his brother Femi puts on a hot show, you gotta check Seun out.

First Avenue's Rock Lottery @ First Avenue—This clever idea is in its second year. Twenty-five local musicians are drafted onto five different teams, and they have two days to make up a song, which they perform tonight. (A few sample names: Sophia Eris, Dwynell Roland, Nadi McGill, Martin Dosh.) And for followers of the local music scene, it gives you a little peek into who some of First Ave's favorites are these days.

Faith Boblett @ The Freehouse

Wonderstate with STEVO!, Squirm, and ABBIGAIL @ The Garage

Sushant KC @ Granada

Fresh Take: A Pop-Up Dance Night @ Green Room

Dawes @ Hilde Performance Center

90s Dance Night @ Hook and Ladder

Calvin Caron @ Jazz Central

MN Sifonia @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Slushi with Mashbit @ The Loft

TC Jazz Workshop Student Showcase @ Metronome Brewing

Imaginaerum: Minnesota’s Tribute to Nightwish @ Minnehaha Bandstand

In a Funk @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Great Beyond 2024 @ Minnesota River Valley Sanctuary and Retreat

Juice!! Presented by Love @ Modist Brewing

Chuy Lizarraga @ Myth Live

Parker Plays Ravel @ Orchestra Hall

Phulani @ Ordway

Madeline Colford @ Padraigs Brewing

Big Woods Brass Band @ Padraigs Brewing

Palmfest 2024 @ Palmer's—Fests! They’re not just for superstars on sprawling concert grounds! The West Bank’s last-dive-standing is set to cram 40 bands into three days, and unless it rains, you’ll get to lounge and carouse on the lovely Palmvillion. (I just came up with that term for the Palmer’s patio myself, and am willing to license it for a small fee.) The names will be familiar to most Palmers-goers: Cindy Lawson, Monica LaPlante, Murf, Christy Costello, the Black Widows, Scrunchies, and more. Am I just listing performers here? I am! They’re worth listing! There are no advance tickets sold—pay when you get to the door. Fests! They’re not just for superstars on sprawling concert grounds! The West Bank’s last-dive-standing is set to cram 40 bands into three days, and unless it rains, you’ll get to lounge and carouse on the lovely Palmvillion. (I just came up with that term for the Palmer’s patio myself, and am willing to license it for a small fee.) The names will be familiar to most Palmers-goers: Cindy Lawson, Monica LaPlante, Murf, Christy Costello, the Black Widows, Scrunchies, and more. Am I just listing performers here? I am! They’re worth listing! There are no advance tickets sold—pay when you get to the door.

Intoxicats with Jake La Botz @ Parkway

I Want To Eat Lava And God Cannot Stop Me, Gridlick, The Briefly Gorgeous, H. Rex @ Pilllar Forum—Now that is a fuckin' great band name. And IWTELAGCSM's debut, Do You Care?, out last Friday, is a pretty hot (as in molten) stream of what they call "lava rock."

Back Alley Experience @ Schooner Tavern

Thank You, I’m Sorry with Brennan Wedl @ 7th St Entry

Night Audit, North Innsbruck, Toilet Rats @ 331 Club

Eric Pedigo, Jeff Kelly, Monica Livorsi, Will Skoog @ Terminal Bar

The Vibro Champs with Cindy Lawson and DJ Kitty @ Turf Club

God's Computer, Internet Dating @ Underground Music Venue

Reformation Rodeo @ Uptown VFW

Lower Automation, the Motion Mosaic, Andthecanaryfell, Runningwithscissors @ White Rock Lounge

Gently Gently @ White Squirrel

The Joyann Parker Band @ Woman's Club of Minneapolis

Saturday, July 27

Your Last Breath with Shadow Lake, Halfway Down, Strongly Disagree, and Sons of Bliss @ Amsterdam

Mike. @ Armory

Nate Hance/Keith Yánes @ Berlin

Alpha Consumer @ Berlin

Dylan Salfer & Heatbox @ Bunkers

Last, Last Summer Bash with Ozone Creations @ Cabooze

Labrador Wild, The Fine Dials, Nectarous @ Caydence Records & Coffee

His Lordship, Thought Patrol @ Cloudland

Joe Pulice Salutes Buddy Rich @ Crooners

Johnnie Brown: Tribute to Lou Rawls @ Crooners

Enormous Quartet @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Colleen Raye and Laura Caviani @ Crooners

Anni XO (Album Release) with Lone Rock Bride and Full Catholic @ Day Block Brewing

Jack Klatt, The Goldenrods @ Dusty's

Vintage Dance Workshop with Shannon Butler @ Eagles 34

Mononeon @ Fine Line

Rophnan @ First Avenue

Ruby Blu @ Gambit Brewing

Zaq Baker Team, Oceanographer, The Envies Colin Bracewell @ Green Room

Big Head Todd and the Monsters @ Hilde Performance Center

ELnO, Slippery People, with DJ TimeMachine @ Hook and Ladder

Spice At The Ice 2 feat. Saltydog, Between Howls, and Anatomy Of @ Icehouse

Paul Hecht Trio @ Jazz Central

Ecuador Mantra @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

VLCN with Stryer & Focuss @ The Loft

Youth Jazz Orchestra Camp Concert @ Metronome Brewing

R-Factor @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing

Day of Music @ Orchestra Hall—A terrific event. Each summer, the MN Orchestra expands outward to fill the area around Orchestra Hall with music for one entire day. In addition to performances at the Hall and backstage tours, there are also musicians in the Target Atrium plus yoga, "family activities," and vendors at Peavey Plaza.

Frothy Band @ Padraigs Brewing

Mumblebugs @ Padraigs Brewing

Ray Covington @ Papa Legba Lounge

Linus the Band, Sparrowhawk, Big Salt @ Pilllar Forum

Jason & the Ragtags @ Schooner Tavern

Banshee Tree and Electric Blue Yonder with Jillian Rae @ 7th St Entry

Minneapolis Molines @ Terminal Bar

Flavor Crystals, Chatham Rise, Lumari, and Moy Dukksen @ Turf Club

Glass Eyed Brother, Sleepy Eye, Paul Cerar @ 331 Club

SYFN @ Underground Music Venue

VGMpire :A Night of Video Game & Anime Music Vol. 1 @ Uptown VFW

Demola @ Varsity Theater

Johnny Sincerely @ White Squirrel

Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Sunday, July 28

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Leaneagh & Company (Residency) with Lazerbeak and Ben Ivascu @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo's Combo @ Bunkers

Secret Number @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Shabby Road Orchestra @ Crooners

Sherwin Linton's 85th Birthday Show @ Crooners

Stephen Kellogg @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Johnny No Cash @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

DIIV with Horse Jumper of Love and Full Body 2 @ First Avenue

Sluice & Fust with Wheel Eternal @ Icehouse

Minnesota Mandolin Orchestra @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Paul Harper Quartet @ Metronome Brewing

Chet Carlson @ Metronome Brewing

Cassidy Deadwater @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Delacey, Ghosting Merit, Emma Jeanne @ Pilllar Forum

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

VALORS with Electric Church, Mild Manner and Cat Tales @ 7th St Entry

Private Oates @ Surly Brewing

Foo Fighters, Pretenders, L7 @ Target Field—Dave Grohl hasn't written a song in 20 years that I need to hear twice, but Pretenders + L7 is a helluva one-two supporting act punch.

Jeff Ray @ 331 Club

The Real Chuck NORAD @ 331 Club

Lambrini Girls with Surly Grrly and Spit Takes @ Turf Club

haha Laughing, Mommy Log Balls, Meezy, $elfsame @ Underground Music Venue

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel

Monday, July 29

Meatraffle Ska @ Acadia

Talia Knight @ Berlin

Louis Armstrong Birthday Bash with The Boat Note Five @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

World Music Monday @ Eagles 34

Guster @ Green Room

David Feily presents Thoughtcast & Moveable Feast @ Icehouse

Creeping Charlie @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Youth Jazz Orchestra Camp @ Metronome

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's

Greg Freeman with Walker Rider @ 7th St Entry

Blues Jam @ Schooner Tavern

OpenMic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Works

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Exciter and Midnight with Wraith and Hellwitch @ Turf Club

Jimmy Gefro @ Water Works

Bakermiller Pink with Tommy Boynton @ White Squirrel