Lots of Great Outdoor Shows Just Waiting to Get Rained on in Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 23-29

Then again, who knows, maybe it will be a sunny weekend. Either way, we've got a local rock fest, an orchestral block party, and, if you insist, Foo Fighters.
Tuesday, July 23
Spaghetti Monetti & The Sauce @ Bryant Square Park
International Reggae All-Stars @ Bunker's
- Wesli @ Cedar Cultural Center—On his 2022 album, Tradisyon, this Haitian-born Canadian shows off a sweet voice with a Caribbean roughness to its grain while adapting to a broad range of rhythms. Wesli’s upcoming album, Tradisyon Volume 2, due out this year, has been preceded by the sinuous single “Blackman Samba.” This is part of the “Summer at the Cedar” series, which means it’s outdoors, and in addition to the regular Cedar concessions, there will be food from Tamu Grill and desserts from Nader Persian Restaurant. On the right day, sounds like just the way to make a Tuesday something special.
Omar Abdulkarim Quartet @ Dakota
Potential New Boyfriend @ Dark Horse
St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Old Guys Play the Blues @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park
The Greeting Committee with TOLEDO @ Fine Line
The Cameras, Matcha Fever, Burning Blue Rain, Tarias and The Sound @ Green Room
Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central
Mike Strand with Mike Trench @ Peavey Plaza
Timisarocker, Pinched, The Light in the Ocean @ Pilllar Forum
Newgrounds Death Rugby and Oolong with Gramma @ 7th St Entry
Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar
Worker’s Playtime: Emmy Woods @ 331 Club
July Conspiracy Series featuring Railroad Island, Chandler’s House @ 331 Club
Kazha and Reign of Z @ Underground Music Venue
That Girl Lay Lay @ Uptown Theater
The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel
Shrimp Olympics (Tuesday Residency) with Almew, Leslie, & Time Room @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, July 24
Hella Reptilian with Black Wine, K V $ K E T, Los Pinche Gueys @ Amsterdam
Belladiva Presents: Blondes Have More Fun! @ Crooners
Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Hot Club @ Eagles 34
Madilyn Mei with Sparkbird @ Fine Line
Bowling For Soup with Keep Flying and Eternal Boy @ First Avenue
SYRINGA LIVE: Rosie, Mayyadda, Jonny Darko @ Green Room
The Thirsty River, Rev Ezra, and Luke Lynell @ Hook and Ladder
The Twins of Franklin @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
School of Rock @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory
Maurice Jacox & the We Still R Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The Matt Arthur Contraption @ Palmer's
Bizhiki (Album Release) with Dawes @ Parkway
Ice Everlasting, VVOLF MASK, Yotuma, Nekrotisk @ Pilllar Forum
Okestar Bez Ime @ Schooner Tavern
Futuristic with Gremlin, Dee-1, Big Trip @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Sweet Magnolia @ 331 Club
The What-have-yous, Wowsville @ 331 Club
Smile Empty Soul and RA with Lines of Loyalty @ Turf Club
HebbaJebba, Not a Number, & Amanda B. Perry @ Underground Music Venue
Sarah Morris & the Sometimes Guys @ White Squirrel
Nights with Tim featuring Mary Jam for Brooks Birthday Bash @ White Squirrel
Pinched., PRGRPHS, Internet Dating @ Zhora Darling
Thursday, July 25
Little Man, Superman Curl, Rank Strangers, Tim Casey & the Martyrs @ Amsterdam
Still Woozy, Michelle @ Armory
Umbrella Bed @ Bryant Square Park
Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker's
Retrofizz @ Can Can Wonderland
Willow Waters & the Earthtones with Baldwin/Harris/Hennig @ Cedar Cultural Center
Time of the Season: Great Songs from The British Invasion @ Crooners
- Sheila E. and the E-Train @ Dakota—Though she’ll always be associated with Prince (an association she’s never shunned), Sheila Escovedo remains a great drummer and a great bandleader in her own right. She released the first Spanish language album of her career, Bailar, in April, and it’s a hot salsa affair with guest vocalists including eminences such as Rubén Blades and Gloria Estefan. Let’s try to set aside that recent incident where she wasn’t let in to Paisley Park and just get into the groove, OK?
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Blake Proehl and Rachel Grae with Will Kline @ Fine Line
- Catalyst Music's 9th Birthday Bash @ The Garage—Like a lot of us, the folks at Catalyst Music, who operate the all-ages space The Garage in Burnsville and provide all sorts of youth music education programs, have had a rough couple years. There was, you know, the pandemic. And not only did their attempt at a second venue in St. Paul, The Treasury, close shop after a short run, but equipment was stolen from the joint as they were shutting it down. They’re celebrating their ninth year as a nonprofit tonight, but this party is also a much-needed fundraiser—they’re looking to raise $20K by the end of the month, and they’ve got a matching donor, so every buck you give is actually $2. The lineup tonight includes Stunt Horse Drama, FINICK, and Sam Joson.
Snapped: Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Celebrating Merle Haggard & Loretta Lynn @ Hook and Ladder
Rogue Valley with Maygen & the Birdwatcher @ Mears Park
Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project @ Minnehaha Bandstand
Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Smiling Cowboys @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Willow Waters with Lake Davi and Ginger Bones @ Palmer's
Topiary Blush, Maje Adams, Bakermiller Pink @ Pilllar Forum
Scott Allen & the List, the Heavy Sixers @ Schooner Tavern
Guerilla Toss with Cha Cha 9 @ 7th St Entry
The Wild Feathers @ Sociable Cider Works
We Are the Willows @ Surly Brewing
Jason Atkins, Tony Ford @ 331 Club
Russ Parrish & The Lone Oaks with Clayton Ryan and Thomas Sticha @ Turf Club
Deletist, Lion or Gazelle, & Plumstar @ Underground Music Venue
- The Verve Pipe @ Uptown VFW—Well, that's interesting. Not necessarily good, but interesting.
Michael Gay, Megan Bee @ White Squirrel
Friday, July 26
Al Church & Friends @ Aster Cafe
Zacc Harris/Kavyesh Kaviraj @ Berlin
Jordan Johnston & The Elevation (Single Release) with Matcha Fever @ Bryant Lake Bowl
Silent Halo, Switching Fields, Witch Syndicate @ Caydence Records & Coffee
Maul, Ossuary @ Cedar Cultural Center
Bark Point, the Foxgloves, the Penny Peaches, Squid City Slingers @ Cloudland
From Barry: The Perfect Pop Songs of the Bee Gees @ Crooners
A Taste of New Orleans with Scottie Miller @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Colleen Raye and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Joe Pulice Salutes Buddy Rich @ Crooners
- Sheila E. and the E-Train @ Dakota—See Thursday's listings.
Cook County (Single Release) with Lemon Lob and Sesay @ Day Block Brewing
Colin Bracewell, Lighter Co., Dalmatian Club, Fairy Boat @ Dual Citizen Brewing
Audrey Q Snyder, Clocks & Clouds @ Eagles 34
Miss Shannon's 4th Friday Sock Hop with the Modern Sovrans @ Eagles 34
Annie Mack, Simon James, Traiveon @ 50th & France
- Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 with Fanaka Nation @ Fine Line—Fela's youngest and fieriest son leads what's left of dad's old band. If you think his brother Femi puts on a hot show, you gotta check Seun out.
- First Avenue's Rock Lottery @ First Avenue—This clever idea is in its second year. Twenty-five local musicians are drafted onto five different teams, and they have two days to make up a song, which they perform tonight. (A few sample names: Sophia Eris, Dwynell Roland, Nadi McGill, Martin Dosh.) And for followers of the local music scene, it gives you a little peek into who some of First Ave's favorites are these days.
Wonderstate with STEVO!, Squirm, and ABBIGAIL @ The Garage
Fresh Take: A Pop-Up Dance Night @ Green Room
Dawes @ Hilde Performance Center
90s Dance Night @ Hook and Ladder
MN Sifonia @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Slushi with Mashbit @ The Loft
TC Jazz Workshop Student Showcase @ Metronome Brewing
Imaginaerum: Minnesota’s Tribute to Nightwish @ Minnehaha Bandstand
In a Funk @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The Great Beyond 2024 @ Minnesota River Valley Sanctuary and Retreat
Juice!! Presented by Love @ Modist Brewing
Parker Plays Ravel @ Orchestra Hall
Madeline Colford @ Padraigs Brewing
Big Woods Brass Band @ Padraigs Brewing
- Palmfest 2024 @ Palmer's—Fests! They’re not just for superstars on sprawling concert grounds! The West Bank’s last-dive-standing is set to cram 40 bands into three days, and unless it rains, you’ll get to lounge and carouse on the lovely Palmvillion. (I just came up with that term for the Palmer’s patio myself, and am willing to license it for a small fee.) The names will be familiar to most Palmers-goers: Cindy Lawson, Monica LaPlante, Murf, Christy Costello, the Black Widows, Scrunchies, and more. Am I just listing performers here? I am! They’re worth listing! There are no advance tickets sold—pay when you get to the door.
Intoxicats with Jake La Botz @ Parkway
- I Want To Eat Lava And God Cannot Stop Me, Gridlick, The Briefly Gorgeous, H. Rex @ Pilllar Forum—Now that is a fuckin' great band name. And IWTELAGCSM's debut, Do You Care?, out last Friday, is a pretty hot (as in molten) stream of what they call "lava rock."
Back Alley Experience @ Schooner Tavern
Thank You, I’m Sorry with Brennan Wedl @ 7th St Entry
Night Audit, North Innsbruck, Toilet Rats @ 331 Club
Eric Pedigo, Jeff Kelly, Monica Livorsi, Will Skoog @ Terminal Bar
The Vibro Champs with Cindy Lawson and DJ Kitty @ Turf Club
God's Computer, Internet Dating @ Underground Music Venue
Reformation Rodeo @ Uptown VFW
Lower Automation, the Motion Mosaic, Andthecanaryfell, Runningwithscissors @ White Rock Lounge
Gently Gently @ White Squirrel
The Joyann Parker Band @ Woman's Club of Minneapolis
Saturday, July 27
Your Last Breath with Shadow Lake, Halfway Down, Strongly Disagree, and Sons of Bliss @ Amsterdam
Nate Hance/Keith Yánes @ Berlin
Dylan Salfer & Heatbox @ Bunkers
Last, Last Summer Bash with Ozone Creations @ Cabooze
Labrador Wild, The Fine Dials, Nectarous @ Caydence Records & Coffee
His Lordship, Thought Patrol @ Cloudland
Joe Pulice Salutes Buddy Rich @ Crooners
Johnnie Brown: Tribute to Lou Rawls @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Colleen Raye and Laura Caviani @ Crooners
- Sheila E. and the E-Train @ Dakota—See Thursday's listings.
Anni XO (Album Release) with Lone Rock Bride and Full Catholic @ Day Block Brewing
Jack Klatt, The Goldenrods @ Dusty's
Vintage Dance Workshop with Shannon Butler @ Eagles 34
Zaq Baker Team, Oceanographer, The Envies Colin Bracewell @ Green Room
Big Head Todd and the Monsters @ Hilde Performance Center
ELnO, Slippery People, with DJ TimeMachine @ Hook and Ladder
Spice At The Ice 2 feat. Saltydog, Between Howls, and Anatomy Of @ Icehouse
Paul Hecht Trio @ Jazz Central
Ecuador Mantra @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
VLCN with Stryer & Focuss @ The Loft
Youth Jazz Orchestra Camp Concert @ Metronome Brewing
R-Factor @ Minnesota Music Cafe
DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing
- Day of Music @ Orchestra Hall—A terrific event. Each summer, the MN Orchestra expands outward to fill the area around Orchestra Hall with music for one entire day. In addition to performances at the Hall and backstage tours, there are also musicians in the Target Atrium plus yoga, "family activities," and vendors at Peavey Plaza.
Frothy Band @ Padraigs Brewing
- Palmfest 2024 @ Palmer's—See Friday's listings.
Ray Covington @ Papa Legba Lounge
Linus the Band, Sparrowhawk, Big Salt @ Pilllar Forum
Jason & the Ragtags @ Schooner Tavern
Banshee Tree and Electric Blue Yonder with Jillian Rae @ 7th St Entry
Minneapolis Molines @ Terminal Bar
Flavor Crystals, Chatham Rise, Lumari, and Moy Dukksen @ Turf Club
Glass Eyed Brother, Sleepy Eye, Paul Cerar @ 331 Club
SYFN @ Underground Music Venue
VGMpire :A Night of Video Game & Anime Music Vol. 1 @ Uptown VFW
Johnny Sincerely @ White Squirrel
Sunday, July 28
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Leaneagh & Company (Residency) with Lazerbeak and Ben Ivascu @ Berlin
Secret Number @ Cedar Cultural Center
The Shabby Road Orchestra @ Crooners
Sherwin Linton's 85th Birthday Show @ Crooners
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
DIIV with Horse Jumper of Love and Full Body 2 @ First Avenue
Sluice & Fust with Wheel Eternal @ Icehouse
Minnesota Mandolin Orchestra @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Paul Harper Quartet @ Metronome Brewing
Chet Carlson @ Metronome Brewing
Cassidy Deadwater @ Minnesota Music Cafe
- Palmfest 2024 @ Palmer's—See Friday's listings.
Delacey, Ghosting Merit, Emma Jeanne @ Pilllar Forum
VALORS with Electric Church, Mild Manner and Cat Tales @ 7th St Entry
- Foo Fighters, Pretenders, L7 @ Target Field—Dave Grohl hasn't written a song in 20 years that I need to hear twice, but Pretenders + L7 is a helluva one-two supporting act punch.
The Real Chuck NORAD @ 331 Club
Lambrini Girls with Surly Grrly and Spit Takes @ Turf Club
haha Laughing, Mommy Log Balls, Meezy, $elfsame @ Underground Music Venue
St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel
Monday, July 29
Louis Armstrong Birthday Bash with The Boat Note Five @ Dakota
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
World Music Monday @ Eagles 34
David Feily presents Thoughtcast & Moveable Feast @ Icehouse
Creeping Charlie @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Youth Jazz Orchestra Camp @ Metronome
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's
Greg Freeman with Walker Rider @ 7th St Entry
OpenMic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Works
Exciter and Midnight with Wraith and Hellwitch @ Turf Club