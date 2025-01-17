Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Want this space for your brand? Hit us up!
Opinion

Let’s Talk About the Celebrity Deaths That Affected You the Most on Today’s Open Thread

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

9:26 AM CST on January 17, 2025

Promotional stills
55Comments

It's that time of year when old and famous people often die. Yesterday, we heard of the deaths of David Lynch and Bob Uecker, and the flags are still at half mast for Jimmy Carter's death.

The age of social media has made these deaths a more intimate part of our lives. There's something about connecting immediately with people who've heard the same news, and sharing your favorite moments, that deepens the impact. I mean, famous people died all the time in the '90s, but only in the most dramatic cases did we talk about their passing for more than a few minutes.

So for today's Open Thread, let's talk about which deaths of famous people affected you the most. I'd love to hear your more idiosyncratic responses—I mean, we all know Prince died too young!

The one that hit me in the gut was Adam Yauch, MCA of the Beastie Boys, who died at 47 in 2012, which was already not a great year for me personally for ... reasons. It was before the great wave of music die-offs, he was only five years older than me, and it felt like a great interruption. I'm a little older now and I now like it even less when near-contemporaries die.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.

Keith Harris

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Food & Drink

For Years, Nathel Anderson Worked in the Twin Cities’ Best Kitchens. Now, She Develops Edibles for Hemp House.

And yes, these THC treats are really, really good.

January 17, 2025
Events

Freeloader Friday: 66 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Snow sculptures, Art Shanties, open studios, and more.

January 17, 2025
Movies

Every Movie I Wanted to See in 2024 Is Coming Out This Week

Pretty much all the movies you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

January 16, 2025
See all posts