Opinion

Let’s Keep Talking About Libraries in This Friday’s Open Thread

As we do this time each week, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

8:57 AM CDT on March 15, 2024

Courtesy of Hennepin County Library
69Comments
Join the Discussion

Not only was it pure fun to write, but my story on Twin Cities libraries this week had the exact result I'd hoped: It got commenters talking about their favorite library services that I hadn't mentioned.

As Toots pointed out, some libraries have board games you can check out. Carlvos directed us toward these puzzle exchanges and language clubs, as well as the East Lake Death Cafe. JB14-HRBEK lightly scolded me for not including the Hennepin County Library reading app LIBBY. WS reminded me that libraries have paid subscriptions to certain periodicals that you can access for free. GreyGardens informed us that you can look up Minneapolis building permits. MarTeaNi mentioned that the Minneapolis Central Library has drop-in mending. Auburn Rain directed us to this Southwest Voices story about Hosmer's chess club.

People clearly have things to say about libraries! So what the hell, let's dedicate this open thread to keeping that conversation going. What else did I miss? I'd especially love to hear from any St. Paulites, since we've been hearing a lot about Hennepin County.

Or, of course, you can talk about whatever else you want. This is your open thread, after all.

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

