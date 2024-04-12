Opinion
Let’s Jinx Spring by Talking About the Nice Weather on This Friday’s Open Thread
As we do each Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Racket
This Vacuum Salesman Needs to Unload 100K Albums
Tonka Vac/Tonka Tunes proprietor Shaun Gauld wants to retire, but first he must liquidate a mountainous music collection.
Freeloader Friday: 59 Free Things To Do This Weekend
So... many... food truck... fests.
Support Local, Worker-Owned, Independent Media:
Racket Depends on Readers Like You
We produce the same fun and fearless journalism City Pages specialized in since 1979: Twin Cities news, politics, music, arts, culture, civic oddities, food and drink, and theater, plus local angles galore. And we do it in a way that doesn't suck to read. Readers like you make our little newsroom possible.
Subscribe Today →
Guess Who Loved Golfing and Fishing in Minnesota?
Plus an update on Stillwater prison conditions, the EPA and 3M, and Alan Sparhawk announces his first solo album in today's Flyover news roundup.
MSPIFF and Much More on the Big Screen This Week
Pretty much every movie you can catch in Twin Cities theaters this week.