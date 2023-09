Let’s Get Autumnal With Your Complete Concert Calendar: Sept. 19-25

Clem Snide's Eef Barzelay waited about a decade longer than he should have to make the Fleet Foxes record that nobody but producer Scott Avett suspected he had in him. But the two linked up (after Barzelay endured a series of truly harrowing emotional and financial disasters) and, in 2020, Clem Snide released Forever Just Beyond. If Barzelay's slightly nasal quaver is more plainspoken and less prettified than any of Avett’s brothers, something in his timbre suggests a sweetened harmony even when his vocal is unaccompanied. And even his more cosmic musings shade significantly more sardonic than any turn of the twenty-teens’ indie-folkies, none of whom would quip “It’s easy to say you would never sell out/When nobody’s made you an offer” or “You will never make anyone better by shouting them down at the mall.” More than two decades after his first LP, Barzelay can’t resist pulling on loose threads, which is why this works best when the music that’s been tailored to suit him still ain’t a perfect fit.