Opinion

Let’s Fire up a Memorial Day Weekend Open Thread!

It's your turn to take over Racket and say whatever you want.

9:29 AM CDT on May 26, 2023

Zac Cain via Unsplash
One of my worst memories of working at convenience stores is that, for some reason, customers were ten times as assholic on holidays as they were on workdays. (It's not my fault we're out of ice at 3 p.m. on the 4th of July! Shoulda come yesterday!)

I'm sure I don't have to tell you upstanding Racket readers that if you're lucky enough to have Monday off for one of our nation's many dead soldier holidays, be, you should be extra-nice to the folks who have to work. But here's a lil reminder anyway.

Team Racket will be taking Monday off, but we're leaving you with this open thread, which you can still keep commenting on straight through Memorial Day if you like. What should you talk about? Well, If we were WCCO radio we'd probably ask you something like "What's your favorite food to grill?" And, hey, that's hardly the worst question. But feel free, as ever, to chat about whatever you want.

Keith Harris@useful_noise

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

