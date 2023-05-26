Let’s Fire up a Memorial Day Weekend Open Thread!

One of my worst memories of working at convenience stores is that, for some reason, customers were ten times as assholic on holidays as they were on workdays. (It's not my fault we're out of ice at 3 p.m. on the 4th of July! Shoulda come yesterday!)

I'm sure I don't have to tell you upstanding Racket readers that if you're lucky enough to have Monday off for one of our nation's many dead soldier holidays, be, you should be extra-nice to the folks who have to work. But here's a lil reminder anyway.

Team Racket will be taking Monday off, but we're leaving you with this open thread, which you can still keep commenting on straight through Memorial Day if you like. What should you talk about? Well, If we were WCCO radio we'd probably ask you something like "What's your favorite food to grill?" And, hey, that's hardly the worst question. But feel free, as ever, to chat about whatever you want.