Let’s End April Already With Your Complete Concert Calendar: April 25-May 1

I know it's corny to ask you to "sound off in the comments," like it's 2007 or something, but I am always curious to hear if you plan to go to any of these shows, or if you want to report back from any you've attended.

Tuesday, April 25

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

NUNNABOVE @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Meg Myers with Weathers and Band of Silver @ Fine Line

Hiatus Kaiyote @ First Avenue —Dan Charnas’s smart 2022 book on the life and art of the gone-too-soon J Dilla, Dilla Time, ends with a survey of the revolutionary hip-hop producer’s far-flung influence, which reached some unlikely places. Among those is Australia, where Dilla’s rhythmic innovations played a key role in the sound of a truly odd little outfit called Hiatus Kaiyote. Odder still, the music made by singer Nai Palm, bassist Paul Bender, keyboardist Simon Mavin, and drummer Perrin Moss found its way back to U.S. listeners. They not only secured multiple Grammy nominations (in the R&B category) but were sampled by Kendrick Lamar. Their 2021 album, Mood Valiant, showcases the idiosyncratic identity they’ve formed from their influence, capturing some of the mood of late ’90s neo-soul and grooving to a beat that’s smooth but rarely laidback.

Erik Koskinen & His Band @ Icehouse

July Talk with Mauvey @ 7th St Entry

April Conspiracy Series featuring The Infernos,The Bad Companions @ 331 Club

Worker's Playtime, Amanda Standalone @ 331 Club

Xeno & Oaklander with Martial Canterel and RRA @ Turf Club

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

PSYPL (Tuesday Residency) with Sam Graber @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, April 26

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Piano Man Featuring Michael Pearce Donley of Triple Espresso @ Crooners

Gerald Albright @ Dakota

Burning Blue Rain, Pandemonium @ Driftwood

Jeremy Garrett with Shadowgrass @ Hook and Ladder

Dead History + Unstable Shapes @ Icehouse

Becky Kapell with Diane @ Palmer's

Tanukichan with Winter @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Matt Pudas @ 331 Club

Lenz and Frenz @ 331 Club

Delta Rae with Thunder Lily @ Turf Club

Carpet Mode, Wintry Elementary, & The Dregs @ Underground Music Venue

Nights With Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, April 27

MNAKED Curated by Nick Hensley Featuring Sela Runn + Johanna Matthews @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Mistress Ginger Presents: Bewitched by Weill @ Crooners

Lucia Sarmiento and Friends @ Crooners

Joey Alexander Trio @ Dakota

Dodging Potholes, Stone Arch Rivals @ Driftwood

Jeremy Harvey and Bad Dad Band @ Green Room

Annie Humphrey with Jeremy Ylvisaker, Laura Hugo, & Aida Shahghasemi @ Hook and Ladder

Vinny Franco, Hiahli, & Rootz Within @ Hook and Ladder

Bryan Nichols Trio @ Icehouse

Blessed + Despondent Dug @ Icehouse

Debbie Center @ KJ's Hideaway

Vandalia Cretins, Ginny & The Fizz, High Tiny Hairs, clidesfeld @ Mortimer's

The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's

Aiden Intro, Zippo Man, Big Delicious, and Civil Decline @ 7th St Entry

Sabrina Carpenter @ State Theatre

Khemmis @ Studio B

Minneapolis Songwriter Round: Blake Curves, Charlotte Montgomery, Bridger Fruth, Bob Frey @ 331 Club

Brooks Nielsen @ Turf Club

Death is a Business, Justhano, and Nothing to Do @ Underground Music Venue

A Funkraiser For Bobby Kahn and Fam @ Uptown VFW

Tyler Hubbard @ Varsity

Phantom Fields w/241s, Lutheran Heat @ White Squirrel

Friday, April 28

Taylor Fest @ Amsterdam

Paperbacks with The Gated Community @ Aster Cafe

70s Magic Sunshine Band @ Bunkers

deVon Russell Gray, Nathan Hanson, Davu Seru with Tish Jones @ Cedar Cultural Center —Toward the close of 2020, a wrenching year everywhere but especially in the Twin Cities, three gifted Minnesota improvisatory musicians gathered in an empty St. Paul church near the Capitol and recorded the music that would become We Sick. Three years later, this collaboration between deVon Russell Gray on piano, Nathan Hanson on saxophone, and drummer Davu Seru will finally be released, and its music revisited at this show. Cerebral but never abstract, with a searching quality to it, the music here acknowledges pain but never succumbs to it. At times, each musician seems to be working through his own private preoccupations, but still the improvisations hang together and elicit unexpected responses from each other—you could probably find a metaphor for the need to recreate community after the isolation of the early pandemic, or to refashion our ways of communication following the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder

Arne Fogel Presents The Way You Look Tonight: The Jerome Kern Songbook @ Crooners

Keri Noble @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Rick Carlson with Judi Vinar @ Crooners

St. Paul & The Minneapolis Funk All-Stars Presents: The Minneapolis Sounds Tour @ Dakota

Man Down, Cut Rate Clones @ Driftwood

August Burns Red @ Fillmore

Manic Focus with Marvel Years and Betafuse @ Fine Line

Charanga Tropical @ Granada

Fulton Lonely Shandy Beer Release Party @ Green Room

Chicken Wire Empire, Buffalo Galaxy with Mountain Fern @ Hook and Ladder

Muck Presents: Half Halloween Freaque Show featuring local Sewer Gremlins and Bog Fey @ Hook and Ladder

Stablemates @ Icehouse

David Huckfelt's Shadow Blues Ban @ Icehouse

Avey Grouws Band @ KJ’s Hideaway

Phiso X Ubur @ The Loft

Gothess Summoning @ Mortimer's

Adoni y Sus Amigos @ Myth Live

Steven Copes Plays Brahms’s Violin Concerto @ Ordway

Red Eye Ruby, Natalie Fideler and Johnny Sincerely @ Palmer's

Zeppo @ Parkway

Transviolet with Jagwar Twin @ 7th St Entry

Every Avenue @ Studio B

The Sparks, Doug Collins and the Receptionists, The Del-Viles @ 331 Club

Screaming Hours, Mystery Meat, Larry Wish @ The Treasury

WHY NOT with Honeybutter, Tommy Goodroad and KINFU @ Turf Club

Briefcase + Institutional Green @ Uptown VFW

Funktion @ Uptown VFW

KPop Club Night @ Varsity

The Collaboratory 4th Fridays @ White Squirrel

Saturday, April 29

Pickin' for Autism @ Amsterdam

Wilkinson James @ Aster Cafe

GB Leighton @ Bunkers

Kith + Kin Chorus with Aby Wolf & Eric Mayson @ Cedar Cultural Center

1967: Summer Of Love with Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs @ Crooners

Scottie Miller @ Crooners

I Honestly Love You: A Tribute to Olivia Newton-John & Anne Murray @ Crooners

Gypsy Mania "Hot Club" Quartet @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Charmin Michelle @ Crooners

Paris Chansons @ Dakota

School of Rock House Band, the Scarlett Tangerines @ Driftwood

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and The Interrupters @ Fillmore

Guytano with Grayson DeWolfe and Julia Wheaton @ First Avenue

Origami Angel with Pinkshift and Sweet Pill @ The Garage

Rehab, "Danny Boone" with Blake Banks & 32 HEADSHOTS @ Granada

Sleeping Jesus, Seasaw, Zophia Dadlez @ Green Room

Dave Bille (Album Release) with King Wilkie’s Dream @ Hook and Ladder

Frogleg, New Salty Dog, Apocalypse Girlfriend @ Hook and Ladder

The Hampden Rounders @ Icehouse

Mind-Expanding Dinner, All Terrain Vehicle @ Icehouse

Full Catholic (Album Release), Immaculate Beings, IE @ Icehouse

John Primer and the Real Deal Blues Band @ KJ’s Hideaway

Patrick Adkins Group with Steve Kenny’s Trio, Not Trio @ KJ's Hideaway

Minnesota @ The Loft

Latrice Royal @ The Lyric

Lazenlow (Album Release) @ Mortimer's

Steven Copes Plays Brahms’ Violin Concerto @ Ordway

Pleasure Horse, Benny Everett, and Michael Gay @ Palmer's

The Monkees Celebrated by Mickey Dolenz @ Pantages Theatre

She's Green, Asparagus, Lana Leone @ Pilllar

Sam MacPherson with Mikey Ferrari @ 7th St Entry

Doug Otto and the Getaways @ 331 Club

Charly Bliss with Raffaella @ Turf Club —Wanna feel old? It’s been five years since Charly Bliss’s most recent LP, the bubble gummy yet bitter Young Enough, and three years since their last headlining tour. Of course, anyone who sang along to Eva Hendricks’s sugary-sweet confessions on the chorus of the ultra-catchy “Capacity” (“I’m at capacity/I’m spilling out of me”) might have realized the Brooklyn power-pop quartet probably needed to take a little time to themselves. (There was also that whole… ya know.) Their return to the spotlight hasn’t thus far included news of a new record, but what’s the rush? It takes time to turn pain into candy-coated pop gems, as Hendricks & Co. do so well, and besides, they’re still young enough.

Electric Feel: 2000’s Indie Rock & Pop Party @ Uptown VFW

Wilder Woods @ Varsity

Looseleaf @ White Squirrel

Big Trouble with Bill Caperton @ White Squirrel

A Night With Crimes @ White Squirrel

Sunday, April 30

RAGEFUTURE III @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Sarah Ohr Trio featuring Paul Odegaard @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Nicholas David @ Crooners

Intermodulating Undercurrents: The Music of Bill Evans and Jim Hall @ Crooners

Sarah Renner @ Crooners

Craft Organ Featuring Reed Grimm and Ashley Gonzalez @ Crooners

Over the Rhine @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Pouya @ Fillmore

Ruston Kelly with Briscoe @ First Avenue

Kai Brewster's Millions Residency @ Green Room

Dancing through the Decades – SCCC 50th Anniversary Kickoff Fundraiser @ Hook and Ladder

Vlad Messing and Friends @ Icehouse

Twin Cities Flamenco Collective @ Icehouse

Twin Citizen @ KJ's Hideaway

String Cheese Incident Afterparty With TWINE @ KJ's Hideaway

The String Cheese Incident @ Palace Theatre

Church of Cornbread: Cornbread Harris and His Band @ Palmer's

Chris Hepola's House of Fire Band with Bookhouse @ Palmer's

Weval with Elysium Alps @ 7th St. Entry

Otherwise @ Studio B

Shinedown with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New @ Target Center

Robert Wilkinson @ 331 Club

Crocodiles with Extraterrestrials and Circuit City @ Turf Club

Chris Holm @ White Squirrel

Goatroper with The Belle Curves, Taylor James Donskey Trio @ White Squirrel

Monday, May 1

Richard Thompson @ Dakota

Acoustic Jammers, Andrew Gelbman, Email @ Driftwood

Skinny Puppy @ Fillmore

Current Physique (Album Release) with Dameun Strange @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

DJ Brian Engel @ Palmer's

SimpleGifts with Billy McLaughlin @ Parkway

The Bussard Erosion @ 331 Club

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Appolis (Album Release) with J Dynamic, King Juan, Niko Slim @ 7th St Entry

Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and/or Creative Music Series with Fuzzy Math @ White Squirrel