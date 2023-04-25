Let’s End April Already With Your Complete Concert Calendar: April 25-May 1
Pretty much all the live music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.
12:17 PM CDT on April 25, 2023
I know it's corny to ask you to "sound off in the comments," like it's 2007 or something, but I am always curious to hear if you plan to go to any of these shows, or if you want to report back from any you've attended.
Tuesday, April 25
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Meg Myers with Weathers and Band of Silver @ Fine Line
- Hiatus Kaiyote @ First Avenue—Dan Charnas’s smart 2022 book on the life and art of the gone-too-soon J Dilla, Dilla Time, ends with a survey of the revolutionary hip-hop producer’s far-flung influence, which reached some unlikely places. Among those is Australia, where Dilla’s rhythmic innovations played a key role in the sound of a truly odd little outfit called Hiatus Kaiyote. Odder still, the music made by singer Nai Palm, bassist Paul Bender, keyboardist Simon Mavin, and drummer Perrin Moss found its way back to U.S. listeners. They not only secured multiple Grammy nominations (in the R&B category) but were sampled by Kendrick Lamar. Their 2021 album, Mood Valiant, showcases the idiosyncratic identity they’ve formed from their influence, capturing some of the mood of late ’90s neo-soul and grooving to a beat that’s smooth but rarely laidback.
Erik Koskinen & His Band @ Icehouse
July Talk with Mauvey @ 7th St Entry
April Conspiracy Series featuring The Infernos,The Bad Companions @ 331 Club
Worker's Playtime, Amanda Standalone @ 331 Club
Xeno & Oaklander with Martial Canterel and RRA @ Turf Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
PSYPL (Tuesday Residency) with Sam Graber @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, April 26
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
Piano Man Featuring Michael Pearce Donley of Triple Espresso @ Crooners
Burning Blue Rain, Pandemonium @ Driftwood
Jeremy Garrett with Shadowgrass @ Hook and Ladder
Dead History + Unstable Shapes @ Icehouse
Becky Kapell with Diane @ Palmer's
Tanukichan with Winter @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Matt Pudas @ 331 Club
Delta Rae with Thunder Lily @ Turf Club
Carpet Mode, Wintry Elementary, & The Dregs @ Underground Music Venue
Nights With Tim @ White Squirrel
Thursday, April 27
MNAKED Curated by Nick Hensley Featuring Sela Runn + Johanna Matthews @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Mistress Ginger Presents: Bewitched by Weill @ Crooners
Lucia Sarmiento and Friends @ Crooners
Dodging Potholes, Stone Arch Rivals @ Driftwood
Jeremy Harvey and Bad Dad Band @ Green Room
Annie Humphrey with Jeremy Ylvisaker, Laura Hugo, & Aida Shahghasemi @ Hook and Ladder
Vinny Franco, Hiahli, & Rootz Within @ Hook and Ladder
Blessed + Despondent Dug @ Icehouse
Vandalia Cretins, Ginny & The Fizz, High Tiny Hairs, clidesfeld @ Mortimer's
The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's
Aiden Intro, Zippo Man, Big Delicious, and Civil Decline @ 7th St Entry
Sabrina Carpenter @ State Theatre
Minneapolis Songwriter Round: Blake Curves, Charlotte Montgomery, Bridger Fruth, Bob Frey @ 331 Club
Death is a Business, Justhano, and Nothing to Do @ Underground Music Venue
A Funkraiser For Bobby Kahn and Fam @ Uptown VFW
Phantom Fields w/241s, Lutheran Heat @ White Squirrel
Friday, April 28
Paperbacks with The Gated Community @ Aster Cafe
70s Magic Sunshine Band @ Bunkers
- deVon Russell Gray, Nathan Hanson, Davu Seru with Tish Jones @ Cedar Cultural Center—Toward the close of 2020, a wrenching year everywhere but especially in the Twin Cities, three gifted Minnesota improvisatory musicians gathered in an empty St. Paul church near the Capitol and recorded the music that would become We Sick. Three years later, this collaboration between deVon Russell Gray on piano, Nathan Hanson on saxophone, and drummer Davu Seru will finally be released, and its music revisited at this show. Cerebral but never abstract, with a searching quality to it, the music here acknowledges pain but never succumbs to it. At times, each musician seems to be working through his own private preoccupations, but still the improvisations hang together and elicit unexpected responses from each other—you could probably find a metaphor for the need to recreate community after the isolation of the early pandemic, or to refashion our ways of communication following the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder
Arne Fogel Presents The Way You Look Tonight: The Jerome Kern Songbook @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Rick Carlson with Judi Vinar @ Crooners
St. Paul & The Minneapolis Funk All-Stars Presents: The Minneapolis Sounds Tour @ Dakota
Man Down, Cut Rate Clones @ Driftwood
Manic Focus with Marvel Years and Betafuse @ Fine Line
Fulton Lonely Shandy Beer Release Party @ Green Room
Chicken Wire Empire, Buffalo Galaxy with Mountain Fern @ Hook and Ladder
Muck Presents: Half Halloween Freaque Show featuring local Sewer Gremlins and Bog Fey @ Hook and Ladder
David Huckfelt's Shadow Blues Ban @ Icehouse
Avey Grouws Band @ KJ’s Hideaway
Gothess Summoning @ Mortimer's
Adoni y Sus Amigos @ Myth Live
Steven Copes Plays Brahms’s Violin Concerto @ Ordway
Red Eye Ruby, Natalie Fideler and Johnny Sincerely @ Palmer's
Transviolet with Jagwar Twin @ 7th St Entry
The Sparks, Doug Collins and the Receptionists, The Del-Viles @ 331 Club
Screaming Hours, Mystery Meat, Larry Wish @ The Treasury
WHY NOT with Honeybutter, Tommy Goodroad and KINFU @ Turf Club
Briefcase + Institutional Green @ Uptown VFW
The Collaboratory 4th Fridays @ White Squirrel
Saturday, April 29
Pickin' for Autism @ Amsterdam
Kith + Kin Chorus with Aby Wolf & Eric Mayson @ Cedar Cultural Center
1967: Summer Of Love with Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs @ Crooners
I Honestly Love You: A Tribute to Olivia Newton-John & Anne Murray @ Crooners
Gypsy Mania "Hot Club" Quartet @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Charmin Michelle @ Crooners
School of Rock House Band, the Scarlett Tangerines @ Driftwood
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and The Interrupters @ Fillmore
Guytano with Grayson DeWolfe and Julia Wheaton @ First Avenue
Origami Angel with Pinkshift and Sweet Pill @ The Garage
Rehab, "Danny Boone" with Blake Banks & 32 HEADSHOTS @ Granada
Sleeping Jesus, Seasaw, Zophia Dadlez @ Green Room
Dave Bille (Album Release) with King Wilkie’s Dream @ Hook and Ladder
Frogleg, New Salty Dog, Apocalypse Girlfriend @ Hook and Ladder
The Hampden Rounders @ Icehouse
Mind-Expanding Dinner, All Terrain Vehicle @ Icehouse
Full Catholic (Album Release), Immaculate Beings, IE @ Icehouse
John Primer and the Real Deal Blues Band @ KJ’s Hideaway
Patrick Adkins Group with Steve Kenny’s Trio, Not Trio @ KJ's Hideaway
Lazenlow (Album Release) @ Mortimer's
Steven Copes Plays Brahms’ Violin Concerto @ Ordway
Pleasure Horse, Benny Everett, and Michael Gay @ Palmer's
The Monkees Celebrated by Mickey Dolenz @ Pantages Theatre
She's Green, Asparagus, Lana Leone @ Pilllar
Sam MacPherson with Mikey Ferrari @ 7th St Entry
Doug Otto and the Getaways @ 331 Club
- Charly Bliss with Raffaella @ Turf Club—Wanna feel old? It’s been five years since Charly Bliss’s most recent LP, the bubble gummy yet bitter Young Enough, and three years since their last headlining tour. Of course, anyone who sang along to Eva Hendricks’s sugary-sweet confessions on the chorus of the ultra-catchy “Capacity” (“I’m at capacity/I’m spilling out of me”) might have realized the Brooklyn power-pop quartet probably needed to take a little time to themselves. (There was also that whole… ya know.) Their return to the spotlight hasn’t thus far included news of a new record, but what’s the rush? It takes time to turn pain into candy-coated pop gems, as Hendricks & Co. do so well, and besides, they’re still young enough.
Electric Feel: 2000’s Indie Rock & Pop Party @ Uptown VFW
Big Trouble with Bill Caperton @ White Squirrel
A Night With Crimes @ White Squirrel
Sunday, April 30
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Sarah Ohr Trio featuring Paul Odegaard @ Aster Cafe
Intermodulating Undercurrents: The Music of Bill Evans and Jim Hall @ Crooners
Craft Organ Featuring Reed Grimm and Ashley Gonzalez @ Crooners
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Ruston Kelly with Briscoe @ First Avenue
Kai Brewster's Millions Residency @ Green Room
Dancing through the Decades – SCCC 50th Anniversary Kickoff Fundraiser @ Hook and Ladder
Vlad Messing and Friends @ Icehouse
Twin Cities Flamenco Collective @ Icehouse
String Cheese Incident Afterparty With TWINE @ KJ's Hideaway
The String Cheese Incident @ Palace Theatre
Church of Cornbread: Cornbread Harris and His Band @ Palmer's
Chris Hepola's House of Fire Band with Bookhouse @ Palmer's
Weval with Elysium Alps @ 7th St. Entry
Shinedown with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New @ Target Center
Crocodiles with Extraterrestrials and Circuit City @ Turf Club
Goatroper with The Belle Curves, Taylor James Donskey Trio @ White Squirrel
Monday, May 1
Acoustic Jammers, Andrew Gelbman, Email @ Driftwood
Current Physique (Album Release) with Dameun Strange @ Icehouse
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
SimpleGifts with Billy McLaughlin @ Parkway
The Bussard Erosion @ 331 Club
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
Appolis (Album Release) with J Dynamic, King Juan, Niko Slim @ 7th St Entry
Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and/or Creative Music Series with Fuzzy Math @ White Squirrel
Read More:
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Racket
Let’s Make Fun of the State Reps Who Just Failed to Block Legal Weed
Plus Keg & (legal!) Case Market woes, a repeat mosque arson suspect, and BWCA gets a cryptid in today's Flyover.
A Tale of 3 South Minneapolis Tiny Houses
The spring market yielded three pint-sized cuties, all priced north of $220K.
Spring Membership Sale
J. Ryan Stradal’s ‘Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club’ is a Big Ol’ Love Letter to MN
The Cali-based author is back in town tonight to talk about his new book with Lorna Landvik at Hook and ladder.
Get a Sneak Peek of the Indigenous Food Lab—Plus Fresh Tortillas—This Week at Midtown Global Market
The market/restaurant/education center will begin its multiphase opening in about a month.
New Strib Cartoonist 0-2
Plus students weigh in on Gabel, a drug board is kneecapped, and spying for Legal Aid in today's Flyover.