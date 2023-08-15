It’s Your Last Complete Concert Calendar Before the State Fair Starts: August 15-22
Pretty much all the music you can hear in the Twin Cities this week.
9:38 AM CDT on August 15, 2023
Just statin' facts.
Tuesday, August 15
Colin Bracewell @ Bryant Square Park
International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers
Dave King Residency: Dave King Trucking Company @ Dakota
St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Machinery Hill @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Coco Jones with Ebony Riley @ First Avenue
Explosion Big Band Open Rehearsal @ Jazz Central
The Paper Clips Trombone Quartet @ Loring Park
River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe
GEL with The HIRS Collective and Truth Cult @ 7th St Entry
Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar
The Hooten Hallers with PARISHES @ Turf Club
Worker’s Playtime with Stephanie Was @ 331 Club
August Conspiracy Series featuring Emmy Woods & The Red Pine Ramblers,
Ira Haze and the Strays @ 331 Club
Cindy Lee and Freak Heat Waves @ Turf Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Desert Islands Presents: "The 5th Anniversary" (Tuesday Night Residency) with Holy Hannah @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, August 16
Hannah von der Hoff (August Residency) with Mike Munson @ Aster Cafe
Maggie's Wednesdays: Deb Brown and Brian Ziemniak @ Crooners
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio @ Dakota
Noslo & the Setbacks, Senor Blues @ Driftwood
The Experience and Friends, Mommy Sez No, Casanova Mob @ Driftwood
Twin Cities Hot Club @ Eagles 34
Parachute Pandas with Leslie Vincent @ Green Room
JCS: Creative Collaborations @ Jazz Central
La Danse Fatale Ballet Company @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
LXG: League of Extraordinary Gentlemen @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Thomas Abban, Blood Driver, and Grimm Doll @ Palmer's
Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern
Kadabra with Time Room and Mr. Submissive @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Zach Losier @ 331 Club
Harlow with Dusty Forever, Dot Operator and Brunette @ Turf Club
Whäbärr, Nothing but Nice, & Skuzz @ Underground Music Venue
Saint Paul Mudsteppers Monthly @ White Squirrel
Sam Smith @ Xcel Energy Center
Thursday, August 17
Cosmic Orphan with Garden Tigers @ Aster Cafe
St. Paul and the Broken Bones @ Bauhaus
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Cha Cha Cha: Rachel Holder and Benjamin Kelly @ Crooners
The Music of Patsy Cline with Joyann Parker @ Crooners
Power Balladz: The Last Ride @ Crooners
Honeybutter & HEYARLO @ Dakota
Band Camp/House of Music Showcase @ Driftwood
Last Chance for Love @ Dusty's
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
- Old 97's with Angel White @ Fine Line—The Dallas country-rockers are celebrating 30 years as a band, and 30 solid, reliable ones they've been, even if they never bothered to fix their misplaced punctuation. The most surprising thing about their most recent album, released in 2020, was its title: Twelfth. Really, they've only released 12 full-lengths? Really, that's all. Their recordings have had their ups and downs over the years, with the ups mostly concentrated in the first half of their career (such is rock) and the downs never close to flat-lines. That's partly because Rhett Miller has never run short of earnest come-ons that I'm glad his wife of 20+ years doesn't take too seriously. But it's mostly because they rock with the palpable camaraderie of four guys who haven't gotten (too) sick of each other after three decades.
- The Jayhawks @ Lake Harriet Bandshell—Don't tell anybody, but I'm honestly not a huge 'Hawks fan. But this free and outdoors, so what's there to complain about?
- Run Westy Run with Doug Collins and The Receptionists @ Mears Park—And in St. Paul you've got this great local free outdoors lineup? Not bad for a Thursday, eh?
Golden Morrison @ Minnehaha Bandstand
Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Jordan Johnston @ Minnesota Music Cafe
- Information Society @ Minnesota Zoo—Imagine a zoo with nary a child, one where you can sip wine and watch animals do their thing as the sun sets. Impossible, you say? Nope! We’re talking about Wild Nights at the Minnesota Zoo, a summer series for grownups. During these events folks can explore all the trails and exhibits until 8 p.m. (hilariously, they note that food and drinks are not allowed in the Llama Trek walk-through exhibit). Each installment will feature a variety of concerts, all themed that night around a specific genre–country, hip-hop, blues, ‘80s New Wave, etc. Tonight's show features electro tunes from Information Society, and upcoming acts include Frogleg (August 31) and Kat Perkins (September 14).
"Riddim Driven" with DJ I Roach and Friends @ Palmer's
Nothing to Do @ ROK Music Lounge
Zora with Kamilla Love and Mother Darkhorse @ 7th St Entry
Briston Maroney @ Sociable Cider Works
Phil Wickham & Brandon Lake @ Target Center
Cross Pollination: The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League @ 331 Club
Mikaela Davis with Ryan Gebhardt @ Turf Club
Untied Shoes, Rhino Shrine, & Labrador Wild @ Underground Music Venue
Swallows, Craig Paquette @ White Squirrel
Friday, August 18
Mwago Kuria + Fairy Boat @ Aster Cafe
Seven Kingdoms with AfterTime and Leaving Hope @ Cabooze
Adi Yeshaya Big Band featuring Jennifer Grimm @ Crooners
Power Balladz: The Last Ride @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Colleen Raye and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
- Munson-Hicks Party Supplies @ Dakota—In 2020, bittersweetly seriocomic piano man Dylan Hicks (largely) handed the mic over to John Munson of Semisonic (and then some), in whose voice Hicks’s stories of wrong turns taken and second thoughts re-thunk take on a slightly different shade of wistful. But as you'll recall, that wasn't the best time to play live shows. And a planned post-lockdown show had to be rescheduled too. So this belated showcase of their self-titled album together is something to look forward to. The band is rounded out by guitarist Zacc Harris, organist Kevin Gastonguay, and drummer Noah Levy, and Aby Wolf, Faith Boblett, and Kelley Smith will join them as well.
Jim Gruidl & the Silverteens, Industrial Green, the Creekside Ruffians @ Driftwood
Just the Shameless @ Driftwood
CUTE, with DJs Michaelangelo, Kiki, and Andy @ Eagles 34
Swingin' on a Star @ Eagles 34
Emo Nite with Secondhand Serenade @ Fine Line
Local Natives with Annika Bennett @ First Avenue
ELnO BYOC (Bring Your Own Cowbell) @ Hook and Ladder
Noise Party Vol. IV @ Icehouse
Nunnabove @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
James Eugene Russell @ Loring Park
The Bad Companions @ Minnehaha Bandstand
Sumo Seven @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Boiled In Lead with Bella's Bartok @ Palmer's
Stay At Home Astronaut, Birth Order, and Cult Sequence @ Palmer's
Fellow Pynins @ Parkway Theater
INFULLMOTION @ ROK Music Lounge
Moonshine Prophets @ Schooner Tavern
Colin Bracewell with tacklebox and Sweet and Lonely @ 7th St Entry
Heatwave and the Landmen, Rob Stokes, Sam Ryden @ Terminal Bar
Unstable Shapes, Upright Forms, Valors @ 331 Club
Spitalfield with Bob Nanna and Rookie of the Year @ Turf Club
Salsa Brava Dance Night @ Uptown VFW
Demolition Means Progress @ Water Works
The Silent Treatment with The Boot R&B, M.A.Y. @ White Squirrel
Saturday, August 19
Quarter Life Crisis & Nick Rivers @ Amsterdam
Sylvan Esso, Indigo De Souza @ Armory
Mary Strand (CD Release) with Mark & Ryan of the Melismatics, Little Man, and Sarah Morris @ Aster Cafe
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunkers
- Uptown Porch Fest—At the risk of sounding like a sappy, grandiose townie, these are the types of community events that make Minneapolis the greatest city on the face of the Earth. The idea is simple: Recruit a giant bill of talented local musicians—from punk to Afrobeat to singer-songwriter—and let ‘em play from porchfronts all over the Wedge neighborhood. (Residents are also asked to volunteer their “yards/stoops/driveways” as performance spaces, so it’s not strictly a porchy affair.) As an attendee, your only duty is to wander around, soak up the sounds, and feel like you’re part of something beautiful. Free. 1-5 p.m. Events are in the neighborhood between Lyndale and Hennepin avenues, from Franklin to 28th, Minneapolis; find more info and the full schedule of performers here.
Charmin Michelle Presents Over the Rainbow: The Music of Harold Arlen @ Crooners
Jimmy Martin and Drew Jansen: The Piano Men @ Crooners
Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials @ Dakota
Ausgang City (Album Release) @ Driftwood
The Strolling Clones @ Driftwood
Cel Ray, Delicious Monsters, Dummy, and Visual Learners @ Dusty's
Fret Rattles, Poison Boys, Virgin Whores, Bad Idea @ Eagles 34
Cretin Avenue Hop, The Skeleton Crew, Handsome Midnight, Active Measures @ Eagles 34
Up All Night ⏤ One Direction Party @ Fine Line
Tina and the B-Sides with Gully Boys @ First Avenue
Turn Turn Turn, the Scarlett Goodbye @ Hook and Ladder
Surly Grrly with Eudaemon @ Hook and Ladder
Mike Kota + Daphne Jane + Ava Levy + Emma Jeanne @ Icehouse
Jessie Street Jazz Band @ KJ’s Hideaway
JT Bates Grain Trio @ KJ's Hideaway
Civic Orchestra of Minneapolis @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Mistake Universe, Sun Wave Mountain Cave, and Liam Moore @ Palmer's
Not Yet All Things, Bejalvin, Veleska Surratt, Onlytime @ Pilllar
The Wldlfe with Yueku and Poolboy @ 7th St Entry
Garden Street @ Schooner Tavern
poptropicaslutz! with Sophie Powers, @ldrch and 6RIPS @ 7th St Entry
Funtcase X Rusko @ Skyway Theatre
Loser Magnet, Floodwater Angel, The Briefly Gorgeous @ 331 Club
Andrew Kneeland, Anthony Newes, Sun Patches @ 331 Club
Smoking Popes with The Brokedowns and Natalie Fideler @ Turf Club
USAYBFLOW with THRED & JOOGORNOT @ Uptown VFW
Gasolina: Reggaeton Party @ Varsity
Caitlin Robertson, Alex Sandberg, Boots & Needles @ White Squirrel
St Rangers with Taylor James Donskey, Turbo Pastel @ White Squirrel
Sunday, August 20
BATUSHKA with Swallow The Sun & Stormruler @ Amsterdam
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Brandi & Joni: Presented by Lori Dokken featuring Rachel Holder @ Crooners
Craft Organ: The Music Of Stevie Wonder Featuring Craig Dion @ Crooners
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Swinging Country Band @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Vin, Grim Lot, Alexander Craig, Not Yet All Things @ Hook and Ladder
Sachiko “La Chayí'' and Twin Cities Flamenco Collective @ Icehouse
Heart Like a Wheel: The Music of Linda Ronstadt @ KJ's Hideaway
Not Quite Dead @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Gypsy Mania Hot Club Quartet @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Church of Cornbread: Cornbread Harris and His Band @ Palmer's
West Bank Social Club @ Palmer's
See You, Father Melissa @ Pilllar
- Sweeping Promises with Green/Blue and Florina @ 7th St Entry—Some might say "Another postpunk revival band?" But I say "Another postpunk revival band!" On Good Living Is Coming For You, Lira Mondal and Caufield Schnug have got the songs to put across the anxieties their lyrics don't quite articulate and add a nice bit of pop pluck to keep things interesting. My favorites remind me of Pylon without quite sounding like Pylon, though I'm also partial to how Mondal's timbre occasionally recalls B-52s' Kate Pierson and how "Connoisseur of Salt" combines Lora Logic sax and Twilight Zone guitar. And the duo recently moved from Boston to Kansas, inspiring Pitchfork to run an entire "we just found out you can play indie rock in flyover country" feature.
Devon Gilfillian with Oh He Dead @ Turf Club
Trench Size Trio @ White Squirrel
The Muatas, Shading the Sun @ White Squirrel
Monday, August 21
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Other Country Ensemble World Folk Music @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34
Alex Browne (Residency) with Bree Turner and Kathleen Johnson. @ Icehouse
Jumping Jehosaphats @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Lone Rock Bride, Jack Daw n' Sophie Jo, Walker Brothers Band @ Pilllar
Drumming Bird and Andrew Montana @ 7th St Entry
Sigur Rós with The Wordless Orchestra @ State Theatre
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and/or Creative Music Series with Shrimp Olympics @ White Squirrel
