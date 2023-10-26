It’s the ‘The Shining’-est Week of the Year, Moviegoers

Well, we're closing in on the big day, and the most hallowed (get it?) horror flicks are out in force. And there are still three big days to go in the Twin Cities Film Fest.

Thursday, October 26

The Host (2006)

Alamo Drafthouse

Wasteful Americans create a monster in South Korea. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

The Exorcist (1973)

Grandview 1&2

Never heard of it. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

Powerlands (2023)

Showplace ICON

A documentary about the environmental destruction that has driven Indigenous people off their land. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free. Noon. More info here.

The Juneteenth Story: From Galveston, Texas to Minnesota (2023)

Showplace ICON

A look at the rise of Juneteenth celebrations. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free. 11:15 a.m. More info here.

Mariposas del Campo (2023)

Showplace ICON

Indigenous teens from Mexico support their families by working in California. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free. 1:15 p.m. More info here.

Arise Firebird (2023)

Showplace ICON

Black women pushed out of corporate America find other ways to thrive. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free. 1:45 p.m. More info here.

Loran & Rose (2023)

Showplace ICON

An aging actress and a young filmmaker bond. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free. 3 p.m. More info here.

Golden Delicious (2023)

Showplace ICON

A high school boy falls for his new neighbor. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free. 3:15 p.m. More info here.

Playing Sam (2023)

Showplace ICON

An Latina actress struggles in Hollywood. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free. 4 p.m. More info here.

Oyate (2023)

Showplace ICON

A look at the Dakota Access Pipeline and other issues that affect tribal sovereignty. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free. 5 p.m. More info here.

Translators (2023)

Showplace ICON

A look at how children act as translators for their immigrant parents. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free. 6:45 p.m. More info here.

A Disturbance in the Force (2023)

Showplace ICON

A look at how the disastrous Star Wars Holiday Special came to be. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Scrap (2023)

Showplace ICON

A middle-class woman in Los Angeles struggles to maintain appearances after she is laid off. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Friday, October 27

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014)

Alamo Drafthouse

A terrific Iranian vampire movie. $10. 6:25 p.m. More info here.

Year of the Fox (2023)

Showplace ICON

A wealthy teen's world is shaken when her parents divorce. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. Noon. More info here.

A Crack in the Mountain (2023)

Showplace ICON

The largest cave in the discovered near a poor Vietnamese village. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free. 12:15 p.m. More info here.

My Indian Name (2023)

Showplace ICON

A look at how Indigenous names are stripped away from people. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free. 12:30 p.m. More info here.

The Wind and the Reckoning (2023)

Showplace ICON

Leprosy rages through Hawaii in the late 19th century. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free. 1:45 p.m. More info here.

King Coal (2023)

Showplace ICON

A stirring visual essay about the hold that coal has on West Virginia and the surrounding states. Recommended. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free. 2 p.m. More info here.

2020 Chaos and Hope (2023)

Showplace ICON

A look back at one helluva crazy year. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free. 2:15 p.m. More info here.

Birthing Justice (2023)

Showplace ICON

A look at the high rates of maternal mortality in America. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free. 3:45 p.m. More info here.

Deep Rising (2023)

Showplace ICON

A documentary about the environmental impact of mining the ocean floor. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free. 4 p.m. More info here.

The Disappearance of Shere Hite (2023)

Showplace ICON

A documentary about how the Hite Report helped liberate women's sexuality. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free. 4:15 p.m. More info here.

The Nana Project (2023)

Showplace ICON

A grandmother tries to reunite her grandsons. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 6 p.m. More info here.

Abroad (2023)

Showplace ICON

A man in a foreign country becomes the main suspect when his girlfriend disappears. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 6:15 & 6:45 p.m. More info here.

Jonah (2023)

Showplace ICON

When aliens abduct her son, a mother turns to investigative journalists for help. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

Showdown at the Grand (2023)

Showplace ICON

A reclusive action star helps a movie theater fight off developers. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

Things Are Getting Out of Hand

Showplace ICON

A selection of short horror films. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 9:p.m. More info here.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Trylon

Lotta creepy dudes in this movie. $8. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9:30 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, October 28

Scream (1996)

Alamo Drafthouse

In case you're in the mood to watch Drew Barrymore suffer. $10. 7:35 p.m. More info here.

Spirited Away (2001)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/B&B Theaters Bloomington/Emagine Willow Creek

What can I say? This movie is just the best. Through Wednesday. $13.57. Showtimes and more info here.

Little Shop of Horrors (1995)

Emagine Willow Creek

The plant eats the people. $3. 1:45 p.m. More info here.

ParaNorman (2012)

Emagine Willow Creek

In this stop-motion film, a boy can speak with the dead. Spoiler: His name is Norman. $3. 11 a.m. More info here.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The Parkway

Is it a Halloween movie? A Christmas movie? Who can say for sure? $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

All Time (2023)

Riverview

The latest Warren Miller ski film, if that means anything to you. $19-$37. 4 & 7 p.m. More info here.

A Binding Truth (2023)

Showplace ICON

The story of two men who grew up Black in the south in the '60s, and how their paths diverged. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 10 a.m. More info here.

Patrick and the Whale (2023)

Showplace ICON

The story of a man who may have a closer relationship with whales than anyone else on Earth. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 10:15 a.m. More info here.

Art + Medicine: Speaking of Race (2023)

Showplace ICON

A look at how race affects healthcare. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free. 12 p.m. More info here.

Covid Confessions: Filmmakers and Festival Organizers (2023)

Showplace ICON

A documentary about how Covid affected the film industry in Minnesota. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 12:15 p.m. More info here.

Summer Solstice (2023)

Showplace ICON

A young trans actor spends the weekend with an old friend. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 1:45 p.m. More info here.

Losing Grip (2023)

Showplace ICON

A Minnesota gymnast seems headed to the Olympics—then the U cuts his program. Named for the Avril Lavigne song? Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 2 p.m. More info here.

Show Her the Money (2023)

Showplace ICON

This film about female investors tells us "money is power, and women need it to achieve true equality." So... most women will never be equal then? Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 3:45 p.m. More info here.

American Fiction (2023)

Showplace ICON

Jeffrey Wright is a novelist who becomes furious at a rival's success. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 5:30 p.m. More info here.

Black Voices MN

Showplace ICON

A selection of short movies by Black filmmakers. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 6 p.m. More info here.

Absurdly Funny

Showplace ICON

A collection of short comedy films. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

Downtown Owl (2023)

Showplace ICON

This adaptation of Chuck Klosterman's novel was filmed in St. Paul. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $20. 8:15 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, October 29

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)

Alamo Drafthouse

Goofy comedy and classic Universal monsters in one movie? There was nothing young Keith loved more. $10. 3:30 p.m. More info here.

The Holdovers (2023)

Alamo Drafthouse/Emagine Willow Creek/The Main

Paul Giamatti is a much-hated prep school teacher in Alexander Payne's latest. A pre-release screening. Alamo: $12.50. 2 p.m. More info here. Emagine: $9. 2 p.m. More info here. The Main: $10. 2 p.m. More info here.

Miracle in East Texas (2003)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON

"This mostly true story will make you laugh, shed a tear, and give you pride in the God-Blessed American way," it says here. Also Monday. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Shining (1980)

Emagine Willow Creek

Never marry a writer. Also Tuesday and Wednesday. $8.45. 3:30 & 6:40 p.m. More info here.

Hausu (1977)

Trylon

A Trylon Halloween tradition. $8. 5:30, 7:15 & 9 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Monday, October 30

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Alamo Drafthouse

Never heard of it. $15.04. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Godzilla 2000 (1999)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON

A look at the families that flee North Korea. Also Tuesday. $12.50. 7 p.m. More info here.

Night of the Demons (1988)

Emagine Willow Creek

The '80s schlock-horror classic. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, October 31

Halloween (1978)

Alamo Drafthouse/The Parkway

The reason for the season. Alamo: $7. 6:30 p.m. More info here. Parkway: $9/$12. 8 p.m. More info here.

The Shining (1980)

The Heights

Well, you can't say you haven't had the opportunity to see this in theaters this year. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, November 1

Godzilla 2000 (1999)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Y2K? More like Y2...GODZILLA! $16.35. 7 p.m. More info here.

Terrifier 2 (2022)

Emagine Willow Creek

Gross! $11. 6:15 p.m. More info here.

The Social Network (2010)

Grandview 1&2

The movie that deluded people into thinking Mark Zuckerberg had psychological depth. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Climbing Film (2023)

Riverview

A film about climbing. $7. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Tape Freaks November

Trylon

Who knows what secret movie the Freaks have in store for us this month? $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

