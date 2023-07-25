Skip to Content
Music

It’s the End of July as We Know It in Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 25-31

Pretty much all the music you catch in the Twin Cities this week.

12:20 PM CDT on July 25, 2023

Billy Woods is at Green Room on Monday, July 31.

You've got two great two-day local music showcases to choose from next weekend: Palmfest at Palmer's and the Underground Music Festival at the Underground Music Venue. Actually, the Underground fest runs from Friday to Saturday, and Palmfest from Saturday to Sunday, so if you're feeling adventurous you could make a three-day romp out of both.

Tuesday, July 25

Colin Bracewell @ Bryant Square Park

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers

  • Lucinda Williams @ Dakota—This intimate five-night stand will give Williams an opportunity to share a little insight into her life and music, and since the alt-country queen has Minnesota ties—she met her longtime manager/collaborator (and eventual husband) Tom Overby when he was working at a Minneapolis Best Buy, and the couple got married onstage at First Avenue in 2009—so expect a little bit of local color. And you can probably also expect the new song "Hum's Liquor," about Bob Stinson and featuring his half-brother Tommy. That's one of the darker moments on Williams latest, Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart, which, as the title suggests, rocks out with less fuss than she has in recent years.

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Jarad Miles & The Ancient Waves @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

  • Gogol Bordello with Puzzled Panther @ First Avenue—Eugene Hutz’s manically cartoonish frontman routine has always belied a certain political earnestness. His breakneck Roma-punk fusion championed cultural impurity as a vision of the future, and the way he centered immigrants as key figures in the erasure of borders allowed him to embrace a kind of anarchy far beyond hardcore thrashers who fell back on regimented musical styles. On Gogol Bordello’s latest, Solidaritine, his music takes on a new urgency—you may have read a thing or two about what’s going on in Ukraine, Hutz’s birthplace (from which his family fled when he was a child), and things ain’t looking too great over here in his adopted country, either. To prove he’s not playing with you, Hutz fires up Fugazi’s “Blueprint” done as a halftime Roma raveup, and he enlists Bad Brains’ H.R. to help him declare this “The Era of the End of Eras.” (“And it’s just begun,” he adds.) And, as all of us had better, he recognizes the limits of radical individualism too: “Look at us all/Pining for what can be done in unity.”

Mother Banjo + Megan Bee @ Icehouse

The Gifted Handz Experience @ Icehouse

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra Open Rehearsal @ Jazz Central

Jugsluggers @ Loring Park

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Zachmouth @ Palmer's

Dave Mason with the Outlaws @ Pantages Theatre

Flower Vase Cut, Temporal Riff, Bite Back @ Pilllar

Jake Giller with Kelvino, ROC BARBOZA, Zateb @ 7th St Entry

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime with Charlie Parr @ 331 Club

July Conspiracy Series featuring The Beavers, Big Cat & Treehouse @ 331 Club

Des Rocs with King Falcon @ Turf Club

AJJ @ Varsity

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Egg Girl Girl (Tuesday Night Residency) with SASS, Lake Davi, DJ Mommy Long Legs @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, July 26

Vovo Careca @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Theo Langason, CB., and Sophia Deutsch @ Cedar Cultural Center

Mid-Seral featuring Sammie Jean Cohen @ The Commons

The Flamin' Oh's @ Como Park Conservatory

Maggie's Wednesdays: Mia Dorr @ Crooners

KYM and Orthe & Mighty Missoula @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon @ Eagles 34

Gueriella Poubelle, Arms Aloft, The Slow Death @ Eagles 34

Southside Aces @ Eagles 34

Runaway Ricochet, Space Monkey Mafia, Dial Tone @ Green Room

Marvelous + Soulflower + _TheLovingLight + Bear in the Forest @ Icehouse

Harbor & Home @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Maurice Jacox with the We Still R Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

KFAI'S Desert Islands Presents "Why Not Wednesdays!" with M.A.Y., Natanyael, LVNDSCVPES and Theyself @ Palmer's

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Dad Bod, Odd Prospect, Anita Velveeta, and In Lieu @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Rich Lewis Band @ 331 Club

Lenz and Frenz @ 331 Club

The Arcadian Wild with Jac Thompson @ Turf Club

The Knotties, Scorched Waves, & Joe Bartel @ Underground Music Venue

Nights With Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, July 27

Brooke Elizabeth with Samuel Ketcham @ Aster Cafe

Mary Jam @ Bryant Square Park

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Funky Mystik @ The Commons

Billy McLaughlin with Nathan Wilson @ Crooners

Billy Stritch @ Crooners

Charanga Tropical with Yolanda "Yuya" Rodriguezl @ Crooners

Tim O'Brien Bluegrass Band @ Dakota

The Golden Toad, Empires of Delirium @ Driftwood

The Outcats @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

WHUT/Ice Everlasting/Agony Reigns/Blodwar @ Eagles 34

Zaq Baker Birthday Bash with Kate Malanaphy, and Delicate Friend @ Green Room

Sugaray Rayford + Blood Brothers with Lightnin’ Malcolm @ Hook and Ladder

Ted Olsen Trio @ Icehouse

Discus, the Supermodels, Yellow Ostrich @ Icehouse

Friend Dog with Collapsing Stars + Spine Stealers @ Icehouse

Steffi Brill @ KJ's Hideaway

Ella Grace @ Jazz Central

Twin Cities Mobile Jazz @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's

Randy Casey @ Schooner Tavern

Say She She with Abby Jeanne @ 7th St Entry

Minneapolis Songwriter Round with Jackson Chambers, Colton Warren, Dominic Acito, Jimmy Barnett @ 331 Club

Rodeo Rave @ Turf Club

The Appleseed Cast & Muscle Worship @ Underground Music Venue

Airship Caravan with Pullstring, Green @ White Squirrel

Thomas Rhett @ Xcel Energy Center

Friday, July 28

NATL PARK SRVC with 12th House Sun, OKNICE, & Zophia Dadlez @ Amsterdam

Eli Gardiner @ Aster Cafe

Shakey Graves and Lucius @ Bauhaus

Shoeless Revolution @ Bunkers

Kashimana with ShaVunda Brown @ Cedar Cultural Center

Doug Anderson and Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Jim Caruso's Cast Party @ Crooners

Sherwin Linton: The Johnny Cash Story @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Colleen Raye and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Michael Quinn & the Bourbon Kings @ Driftwood

The Minor Setbacks, Nosio @ Driftwood

Stomachache, Forms in Nature, Efface, Martha Fisher, Baltic Furs, Juhyo @ Eagles 34

Verdin Brothers, Squinny, Matt Sowell @ Eagles 34

Matt Watson with Ben Beal @ Fine Line

Hot in Herre ⏤ 2000s Dance Party @ First Avenue

Airlands, Ylvisaker, PRINTS @ Green Room

Laura Alaina with David J and Monique Smaz @ Hilde Performance Center

Jon Sullivan Band and People Brothers Band with Twine Duo @ Hook and Ladder

The Pop Wagner Tavern Trio @ Icehouse

Dylan Safer Band & Friends @ Icehouse

Don Carpel @ Jazz Central

Amateur with Cosmic Orphan @ KJ’s Hideaway

MN Sinfonia @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Charlie Doesn't Surf @ Loring Park

Capri Big Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand

The Original Westside Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Super Flasher, Clidesfeld and Rat Castle Jazz Ensemble @ Palmer's

Luke Callen and Humbird @ Palmer's

Antibuddies, Rat Bath, Party Foul, RiGBY @ Pilllar

Dan Israel @ Schooner Tavern

Renegade System X David Forbes X Ganesh @ Studio B

SYFN/Fauna Sauna/Grag Volker @ Terminal Bar

Gentleman Speaker, Valors, Loon Booster @ 331 Club

GA-20 with Jack Klatt @ Turf Club

  • Underground Music Festival @ Underground Music Venue—Two days of great local music at a North Loop venue you've maybe been meaning to check out for a while. On Friday, headliners Heart of Gold are supported by the likes of playful goofs the Miami Dolphins and rap-rockers Killusonline. Saturday's headliners, miloe, are joined by a slew of bands that includes clever shoegazers Spaceport and the magnetic performer Huhroon.

Funktion @ Uptown VFW

Two Peace Suite @ Water Works

The Collaboratory 4th Fridays @ White Squirrel

Saturday, July 29

GRAVEZIG, Die Ghost, VVolf Mask, Echoes of the Fallen, & Cretin Avenue Hop @ Amsterdam

The Sudden Lovelies @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Mick Sterling Presents The Songs of Hall and Oates @ Crooners

Patty Peterson @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Geoff Jones and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

The Real Imaginary Numbers @ Driftwood

Goatroper and Friends, Scott & Odie @ Driftwood

Tiny Daggers, Nemesissy @ Dusty's

Battery Eyes, Time Room, Dear Mr. Watterson, and Skulpture @ Eagles 34

Infuriate, Arid, Infantile Disease, Flower Vase @ Eagles 34

Red Bull BC One @ First Avenue

Social Animals with Colin Bracewell @ Green Room

Andy Grammer with Devon Cole and Anna Graves @ Hilde Performance Center

Frogleg (Album Release) with Brotherhood of Birds & Qlivia @ Hook and Ladder

Corda Trio @ Icehouse

Buddhist Priest @ Icehouse

Aesha Minor (EP Release) with Minigolf and Tacklebox @ Icehouse

Dean Magraw and Davu Seru @ Jazz Central

Wayne Baker Brooks @ KJ’s Hideaway

Cody Steinmann Trio + Bryan Murray with Thomas Woytko Sextet @ KJ's Hideaway

Minneapolis POPs @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Chassi X @ Freaky The Loft

The Johnnie Brown Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Sleeping Jesus, DI Ivories, The Dead Bolts, Muun Bato @ Mortimer's

  • Palmfest 2023 @ Palmer's—The West Bank dive's annual two-day summer fest kicks off on Saturday with over 12 hours of music, beginning outside at 1 p.m. with the Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs, finishing sometime early the next morning inside with Goo Goo Mucks, and featuring sets from Cindy Lawson, River Sinclaire, the Black Widows, and a whole lot more in between. Sunday kicks off again at 1 p.m., with 96-year-old treasure Cornbread Harris followed by another stacked lineup that includes Pit Stop and Theyself. Drink specials, including ones on pick-me-up bloodies, are promised; grub from The Angry Line Cook Food Truck (purveyors of the one of the best smash burgers in the city) and Wrecktangle Pizza (purveyors of the country’s best pizza) will be for sale on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

REMIXER with DJ JEN-E @ Palmer's

Rosie @ Pilllar

Javier Trejo @ Schooner Tavern

binki with ernest rareberrg @ 7th St Entry

Tep No @ Studio B

Avenged Sevenfold with Alexisonfire and Kim Dracula @ Target Center

Splimit / Alley Mattress / DJ Nercronancer / MC Comedian James Thomas @ Terminal Bar

Unattractive Giant Monster. Jacket, C.N.S.P. S/O/L/O @ 331 Club

L’Éclair with sunking @ Turf Club

Dirty South Dance Party @ Uptown VFW

Feels So Close: An EDM Golden Era Dance Party @ Varsity

Cole Diamond @ White Squirrel

Saturday is Instrumental with Big Trouble and Bill Caperton @ White Squirrel

Taylor James Donskey, Hana Fleur, Bob Frey @ White Squirrel

Sunday, July 30

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

John Magnuson Trio with Tom Lieberman @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

The Glory Of Love with Dorothy Doring @ Crooners

A Night at the Theatre: A Tribute to Queen @ Crooners

Craft Organ: Featuring Dylan Salfer and Katie Gearty @ Crooners

Rebirth Brass Band @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

The TC Ramblers @ Eagles 34

Irish Set Dance @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Katey Belleville & Those SOBs @ Icehouse

Zorongo Flamenco @ Icehouse

Erin Rogue @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Minneapolis POPs @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Monkey Temple & the Connection, Ramos & Santoshflow @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Permanent Record: Siamese Dream 30th Anniversary Tribute @ Parkway Theater

Thomas Mac with Hailey James @ 7th St Entry

Phil Heywood @ 331 Club

Emmy Woods, Kaylee Kitzman, Luke Lynell @ White Squirrel

Danger Pins with Rebecca Fritz, Danny Sigelman @ White Squirrel

Monday, July 31

Paul Thorn @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Goth Babe with Husbands @ First Avenue

  • Billy Woods and Kenny Segal @ Green Room—Woods released two terrific albums last year, Aethiopes and Church, that showcased how his use of dense, allusive rhymes had crystalized into an unignorable style. Turns out that was only a warm-up. On Maps, a collaboration with producer Kenny Segal, the New York rapper flaunts his idiosyncratic ability to combine the abstract and the hyper-specific, rapping bout “smokin’ alone in a cardigan” at his desk while overhearing the commotion after a Carti show empties out, singing the praises of "NYC Tapwater," and wrapping things up with a verse about pondering his mortality while watching his kid play on the jungle gym that's striking in its directness.
  • Brandon Commodore (Monday Residency) with L.A. Buckner Trio and Omar Abdulkarim Quintet @ Icehouse—Cross-genre drummer Commodore (Sounds of Blackness, Mint Condition) closes out his monthlong residency at Icehouse by selecting two great young local bandleaders. Buckner is a hard-hitting but nuanced drummer with gospel-funk roots who's knocked me out whenever I've seen him. I haven't caught trumpeter/flugelhornist Abdulkarim with his own band yet, but he shone with MMYYKK at the Dakota in June (with Buckner drumming).

No Limits the B-Side Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Graveslave, Defiled Sacrament, BLOODGEON, and Nekrotisk @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Opera Under the Stars @ Water Works

Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and/or Creative Music Series with Nicholas Christenson Quintet, Little Boat @ White Squirrel

