It’s the End of July as We Know It in Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 25-31

Lucinda Williams @ Dakota

—This intimate five-night stand will give Williams an opportunity to share a little insight into her life and music, and since the alt-country queen has Minnesota ties—she met her longtime manager/collaborator (and eventual husband) Tom Overby when he was working at a Minneapolis Best Buy, and the couple got married onstage at First Avenue in 2009—so expect a little bit of local color. And you can probably also expect the new song "Hum's Liquor," about Bob Stinson and featuring his half-brother Tommy. That's one of the darker moments on Williams latest,

, which, as the title suggests, rocks out with less fuss than she has in recent years.

Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart