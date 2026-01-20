It’s the Coldest Week of the Year and This Is Your Complete Concert Calendar: Jan. 20-26

I'll be honest: When I wrote "We all need to take a moment occasionally to recharge, and live music recharges you like nothing else" in this space last week, I'm not even sure I believed it. It's hard to go out and see shows at a moment like this. But then I went to Best New Bands night at First Ave, saw a bunch of friends, and I guess I was right after all. I'm starting to see people say "It's a marathon, not a sprint" (good advice re: life in general) and that's worth keeping in mind.

Tuesday, January 20

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Iodine, Flicker, Velvet Ghoul @ Amsterdam

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Paris Nights @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central

River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Old Timey Music Session @ Padraigs

Placeholder, Tuesday X, Liminality @ Pilllar Forum

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Ditch Pigeon @ Terminal Bar

January Conspiracy Series featuring Daniels and Baker @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Jeff Ray @ 331 Club

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Embahn (Residency) @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, January 21

Pigeons From Hell @ Acadia

Kelz Musik @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Cody Steinmann Quartet @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

1 Mic, 1 Cable, 30 Minutes @ Carbone’s

Switchgrass @ Como Park Conservatory—We’ve got an inverse Rob Thomas/Santana situation in the forecast this week—it’s gonna be a cold one. As such, it’s a helluva time to patronize this delightful/free annual concert series inside the tropical-seeming Como Park Conservatory. This week you’ll hear the bluegrassy sounds of local band Switchgrass, whose repertoire spans jazz, country, rock, and folk. Alcoholic bevs will be available for purchase. On tap for the back half of this year’s Music Under Glass series: Katy Tessman & Sweet Lou (Jan. 28), Annie Mack (Feb. 1), and, finishing things off for '26, Jeff Ray with Mikkel Beckmen (Feb. 4).—Jay Boller We’ve got an inverse Rob Thomas/Santana situation in the forecast this week—it’s gonna be a cold one. As such, it’s a helluva time to patronize this delightful/free annual concert series inside the tropical-seeming Como Park Conservatory. This week you’ll hear the bluegrassy sounds of local band Switchgrass, whose repertoire spans jazz, country, rock, and folk. Alcoholic bevs will be available for purchase. On tap for the back half of this year’s Music Under Glass series: Katy Tessman & Sweet Lou (Jan. 28), Annie Mack (Feb. 1), and, finishing things off for '26, Jeff Ray with Mikkel Beckmen (Feb. 4).

Yellowjackets @ Dakota

Kitchen Patrol & Joe @ Day Block Brewing

The Jayboys, Cowboy Alien Strings @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Twin Cities Céilí Band @ Dubliner Pub

Fox Stevenson with Yue @ Fine Line

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Jacob Mullis, Amy Hager, and Nick Elstad (trio) @ Icehouse

Pat Donohue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Karaoke with Chazz Reed @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Pyrmafrost, Flayed and Forgotten, Wilms/Isler/Folie @ Mortimer’s

Wanderers: An Evening of Klezmer with Psoy Korolenko & Polina Shepherd @ The Museum of Russian Art—If you need a dose of joy right now, a rousing, soulful night of klezmer might be just the ticket. Korolenko is a lifelong Muscovite relocated to New Jersey with a literary bent and a lively sense of humor; Shepherd is a British pianist born in Siberia known for a powerhouse voice. Both come with clever tags—Korolenko is “Ginsberg meets Gogol,” while Shepherd is “the Robert Plant of klezmer,” per the promo materials. Their “Stranniki” project (Russian for “wanderers,” or, better yet, “vagabonds”) has reunited for a six-date tour, and this should be a special evening, featuring Russian and Yiddish poems, songs, folktales, and other traditional material.—Keith Harris If you need a dose of joy right now, a rousing, soulful night of klezmer might be just the ticket. Korolenko is a lifelong Muscovite relocated to New Jersey with a literary bent and a lively sense of humor; Shepherd is a British pianist born in Siberia known for a powerhouse voice. Both come with clever tags—Korolenko is “Ginsberg meets Gogol,” while Shepherd is “the Robert Plant of klezmer,” per the promo materials. Their “Stranniki” project (Russian for “wanderers,” or, better yet, “vagabonds”) has reunited for a six-date tour, and this should be a special evening, featuring Russian and Yiddish poems, songs, folktales, and other traditional material.

Living Bloom, Honey Grl, Apple Blossom @ Pilllar Forum

Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern

Slash Fire @ Terminal Bar

Potential New Boyfriend @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Debbie Briggs Vintage Jazz @ 331 Club

Seafoam Green Tangerine, PØSTCARDS, Wisteria @ Underground Music

St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel

Lord Jeremy, Enemies ft. Mary Cutrufello, Ira Haze & the Straze, Joe Hysell and the Ramblin’ Mercenaries @ White Squirrel

Thursday, January 22

Takeover Thursdays @ Abi’s

Fine Dials @ Acadia

Waar Party, Dead by 50, Entundra, Gradience @ Amsterdam

Becky Kapell & the Fat Six @ Animales

Witness Trips, Sam Dubois @ Aster Cafe

Mike Kota @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Hunny Bear, Emerson Island, Heliocene @ Can Can Wonderland

Leslie Vincent @ Crooners

Blue Nights: A Winter Jazz Affair @ Crooners

Southside Aces @ Crooners

Davina and the Vagabonds @ Dakota

Sudd Brothers, DJ Cam @ Driftwood Char Bar

Katy Vernon @ Dubliner Pub

Joe Carey @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Cain & Co. @ Eagles 34

Jonah Kagen, Vincent Lima @ Fine Line

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Molly Dean (Residency) @ Icehouse

Northstar Original Revue @ Midway Saloon

Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Cerveza Muscular, Jupiter Johnson, Dive Bar Orchestra Trio @ Pilllar Forum

The Gated Community, John Magnuson Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Of The Orchard (EP Release), OISTER BOY, Stock Market Cinema @ 7th St Entry

Decker and Gamble @ 318 Cafe

Trevor James @ 331 Club

Dead Larry, Adam Bohanan, Eric Mayson @ Turf Club

Fuzzy Math @ White Squirrel

Trickshooter Social Club @ White Squirrel

Hive, Vacant, Wanderer, Body @ Zhora Darling

Friday, January 23

Blvckhound @ Abi’s

N.S.G. Music @ Acadia

Lazy Scorsese @ Animales

Fiona Hayes (Single Release), Stellify, Calla Mae, C U Next Tuesday @ Amsterdam

Greentop, Penny Peaches @ Aster Cafe

Oasis Presents Lovers and Friends @ Bazemet

Michael O’Brien Trio @ Berlin

Aaron Shapiro @ Berlin

Dana Kazuko @ Berlin

Tumblin’ Dice @ Blues Saloon

DJ D-Mill @ Boardwalk

High and Mighty @ Bunker’s

Mystic Bill - Freak of the Week 8 Year Anniversary Party @ Cabooze

Jacy Smith @ Crooners

Bernadette Spray @ Crooners

Steeling Dan @ Crooners

Halloween, Alaska @ Dakota

Bring Your Mom, August Quest, Drew Sudbury @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Jim McGowan @ Dubliner Pub

Dandelion Delivery Service @ Eagles 34

The Real Chuck Norad @ 56 Brewing

Drama, Blank Sense @ Fine Line

Brigitte Calls Me Baby, JOSEPH, Colin Bracewell @ First Avenue

Faaji x Lakeooo @ Gidi

Zola Rosenfeld @ Ginkgo Coffee

Rascal Flatts @ Grand Casino Arena

Daft Disko @ Green Room

The Dead of Winter Festival @ Hook and Ladder

Healed Hoochie: Sacred Pack @ Icehouse

Gus Sandberg Quartet @ Jazz Central

Subshift, Juush @ The Loft

Atari @ Mainstreet Bar

Luke Warm & the Cool Hands @ Memory Lanes

Big Blue Moon @ Metronome Brewery

Funktion Junction @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Diesel @ Mystic Lake

Mallrats @ Parkway

Night Jobs, Sparrowhawk, Car Spiders, Planer @ Pilllar Forum

Hurricane Harold’s All Star Revue @ Schooner Tavern

The Jack Wharff Band @ 7th St Entry

Uff Da Fest @ Studio B

Richard Kriehn with Matt Muller & Pat Frederick @ 318 Cafe

Plumstar, We Are the Willows @ 331 Club

DJ Nanobyte @ Terminal Bar

John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party @ Treasure Island

A Benefit for Children & Gaza @ Turf Club

The Electric Honeycomb, Being a Satellite, Trellis, Bookowski @ Underground Music

Austin Brown @ Varsity

Michael O’Brien Trio @ Volstead’s

The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel

Cody James, J-Mo On The Beat, Francis Emil Johnson @ White Squirrel

Mayfly Moon, Portside Dive, Sunsets Over Flowers, Golden Satellite @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, January 24

Tyler Hustle @ Acadia

Booster Pack, Fuschia, Windfall @ Amsterdam

Doug Collins & the Receptionists @ Animales

Redwing Blackbird @ Animales

The High 48’s @ Aster Cafe

Tori Evans @ Aster Cafe

Saturday Night Vibez: Party with Tunzy @ Bazemnt

Brandon Wozniak/Graydon Peterson @ Berlin

Barlow Sings Standards @ Berlin

D. Untethered @ Berlin

DJ Ys @ Boardwalk

The Here Afters @ Bunker’s

Strictly R&B: Blackout Edition—Part 3 @ Cabooze

Michael Sherwood @ Carbone’s

Mary Cutrufello @ Carbone’s

Frander with Ponyfolk @ Cedar Cultural Center

JC Lippold @ Crooners

Erin and Jay Cabaret @ Crooners

Mick Sterling @ Crooners

Bruce A. Henry @ Dakota

Psychodelic, Machinery Hill, the Anchormen @ Driftwood Char Bar

Ray Barnard @ Dubliner Pub

Mary Strand & the Garage, Ted Hajnassiewicz, Large Headed Fish @ Dusty’s

Square Dance Gala with Lee Guthrie @ Eagles 34

Snow Strippers @ Fillmore

Cate Le Bon, Frances Chang @ Fine Line—Over seven albums, Welsh singer-songwriter Cate Le Bon’s sound has grown distinctively familiar while remaining subtly unpredictable: a liquid mix of synthesizers and guitars percolated by subtle electronic grinding underneath and pop-up saxophone. And she’s toned up her control of that sound by increasingly taking outside production gigs on the side (most recently Horsegirl’s Matador debut, Phonetics On and On, and Dry Cleaning’s just-released Secret Love). Her latest album, Michaelangelo Dying, is a breakup album, about the kind of breakup that sends you retreating back home—in her case, back to Cardiff from California. But don’t expect self-pity here, as Le Bon’s voice remains as stately as ever, and maybe more than ever on “Ride,” a duet with John Cale.—Keith Harris Over seven albums, Welsh singer-songwriter Cate Le Bon’s sound has grown distinctively familiar while remaining subtly unpredictable: a liquid mix of synthesizers and guitars percolated by subtle electronic grinding underneath and pop-up saxophone. And she’s toned up her control of that sound by increasingly taking outside production gigs on the side (most recently Horsegirl’s Matador debut, Phonetics On and On, and Dry Cleaning’s just-released Secret Love). Her latest album, Michaelangelo Dying, is a breakup album, about the kind of breakup that sends you retreating back home—in her case, back to Cardiff from California. But don’t expect self-pity here, as Le Bon’s voice remains as stately as ever, and maybe more than ever on “Ride,” a duet with John Cale.

Umphrey’s McGee @ First Avenue

The Last Waltz Tribute feat. Big Pink with the Belfast Cowboys @ Fitzgerald Theater

Benefit for Sudan @ Flying V

Will Hale and the Tadpole Parade @ Ginkgo Coffee

Kyle Walker @ Green Room

Winter Sol 2026 @ Hook and Ladder

David Huckfelt & The Unarmed Forces (Record Release) with Channy Leaneagh @ Icehouse

Max Johnk + Allweather @ Jazz Central

Bear Grillz, Vastive @ The Loft

Rhino @ Mainstreet Bar



Ragged But Right @ Memory Lanes

Almost a Band @ Metronome Brewery

High & Mighty @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Illian @ Modist Brewing

Shane Martin @ Mystic Lake

Deejay St. Joel @ Mystic Lake

Song Cycles of Libby Larsen @ Ordway

Frothy Band @ Padraigs

Big Head Todd and the Monsters @ Palace Theatre

Lissie, Jamie Drake @ Parkway

Fly Over States, Garden Home, Endswell, Slut Intent @ Pilllar Forum

Dave Rave & the Governors, Lolo’s Ghost, Nathan Walker Band @ Schooner Tavern

Madds Buckley with Brye @ 7th St Entry

Cody James, Emil Johnson, The Light Inside Is My Muse @ Terminal Bar

Dan Rodriguez (Residency) @ 318 Cafe

The Symptones, BEAR, Steady Range @ 331 Club

Dean Johnson, Lily Seabird @ Turf Club

We Wanna Be Your Dog–A Tribute to Iggy & Iggy and the Stooges @ Uptown VFW

Nick McKinley @ Volstead’s

Doug Collins @ White Squirrel

Billy Johnson @ White Squirrel

Twin River @ White Squirrel

Sunday, January 25

Cody James, Aly Dyg, Sammie Jean Cohen @ Acadia

Al Church’s Sunday Service @ Animales

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Terrell X & Arrkay @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

The Very Best of Elton John and Billy Joel @ Crooners

JC Lippold @ Crooners

The Rolling Stoners @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Twin Prop Jane @ Dubliner Pub

Hurricane Harold Trio @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Johnny No Cash @ Eagles 34

SteamHeat Swing Band @ Eagles 34

Old Country Boys @ Eagles 34

DayFunk with Kelly Reverb @ Eat Street Crossing

Source Song Festival's Eighth Annual SongSLAM @ Icehouse

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics (Residency) @ Icehouse

Space Train 2: Loose Cabooze @ Cabooze

Tribute to Jim Croce feat. Nicholas David, Mark Joseph, and Steph Devine @ Crooners

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Josh Granowski’s Imitation Chuck Norad @ 331 Club

Dakota Dave Hull @ 331 Club

Charlie Parr (Residency) with Tony Polecastro @ Turf Club

Katy Becky Katy @ Utepils Brewing

Graf, Sam Licari, Allison Sounds @ White Squirrel

Gerard Nolden & Too Old Cat @ White Squirrel

Cold Sweat @ White Squirrel

Monday, January 26

Dillon Joens @ Acadia

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Blues Saloon

Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze

Hamilton de Holanda @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Welt @ Memory Lanes

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Metal Monday @ Schooner Tavern

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Urban Hillbilly Quartet @ 331 Club

Honky Tonk Ranch @ 331 Club

The Cactus Blossoms (Residency), Angela Autumn @ Turf Club

RD & the Midnight Movers @ White Squirrel

Bad Weather, Hellseher @ White Squirrel