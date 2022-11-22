It’s Thanksgiving Weekend and It’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: November 22-28

Not a big touring weekend, what with the holiday and all. That means the clubs will be filled with local musicians you keep saying you’re gonna get around to seeing. A good weekend to finally make good on that.
Tuesday, November 22
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
A Night of Classic Rock @ Dakota
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Zaq Baker + Murphy Smith @ Icehouse
Blue Riders – Italo Disco Dance Night @ Palmer’s
Shrimpnose, Somni, and Joe Nora @ 7th St Entry
November Conspiracy Series featuring Robin Kyle, Ben Hoganson @ 331 Club
Workers Playtime, Mike Munson and Paul Bergen @ 331 Club
Rose City Band and Rosali @ Turf Club
Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel
Ice Climber Tuesday Night Residency with Loser Magnet, Rachel G, Big Nothings @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, November 23
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
The Haining/Agster Explosion Big Band @ Crooners
Dave King Trucking Trio @ Crooners
Musicians4Musicians Presents: Reunion @ Dakota
- The Ike Reilly Assassination with AMERICAN SCARECROWS and Turn Turn Turn @ First Avenue
A Thanksgiving tradition. For nearly two decades now, the acerbic Illinois singer-songwriter has headed up our way this time of year for a loyal audience.
Brian Herb and The Outstanding Achievements in the Field of Excellence, New Rocket Union and Tragic Hands @ Palmer’s
Getting By, Ray Gun Youth, Trash Catties, Pure Shifter, and Go Go Boot Camp @ Palmer’s
Rich Mattson and the Northstars, Chemistry Set, and Edie Rae & The Blaze Kings @ Parkway
Sorry with Charlotte Rose Benjamin @ 7th St Entry
KFAI House Party Presents Nikki Matteson and Rich Rue @ 331 Club
Colin Bracewell, creeping charlie, Pit Stop, and Harlow @ Turf Club
Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel
Art Vandalay, Scott Zosel, The Falderals @ White Squirrel
Thursday, November 24
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Jearlyn Steele & Friends @ Dakota
Robin Picane Quartet @ Icehouse
JEN-E Thanksgiving DJ Set @ Mortimer’s
Thanksgiving with The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s
The Legendary Pink Dots, Orbit Service @ 7th St Entry
Welshly Arms and Motherfolk with Bryce Fox @ Turf Club
Doug Collins and the Receptionists with the Sparks @ White Squirrel
Friday, November 25
Root River Jam (Album Release) with Red Eye Ruby @ Amsterdam
Yung Gravy with BBNO$ @ Armory — FEATURED IN EVEN HORIZON
Taylor James Donskey (Single Release) with Apocalypse Girlfriend (FKA Anima) @ Aster Cafe
MPLSound Family Reunion @ Bunkers
Black Wine with Lazenlow, Hella Reptilian, Los Pinches Wes @ Cabooze
Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Maud Hixson @ Crooners
A Tribute to Johnny Mathis @ Dakota
Ed O’Gara Remembers, Woodlawn Blvd, 2 Weeks Past Never, Let’s Be Kids @ Driftwood
Tryptophan Hangover @ Eagles 34
- Morrissey @ Fillmore
Two possibilities here. One (most likely) is that he doesn’t show. The other is that he forces you to watch an extended video of a turkey slaughterhouse to celebrate the holiday.
Night Moves with Lamar and Dark Bunny @ Fine Line — FEATURED IN EVEN HORIZON
Decolonize Thanksgiving – First Nations Kitchen Benefit Concert @ Hook and Ladder
The Schizophrenics, Mad Mojo Jett @ Icehouse
Luke Hendrickson @ KJ’s Hideaway
Craig Clark Band @ KJ’s Hideaway
Friday Night Live @ Mortimer’s
Black Friday with DOSH & Din Din! @ Palmer’s
Raffaella with Hank and Ryann @ 7th St Entry
The Sparks, Francis Emil Johnson, Haute Boys @ 331 Club
The Shackletons, Kraig Jarret Johnson and Surly Grrly @ Turf Club
Foxby @ Underground Music Cafe
ELnO – Black Friday Blowout! @ Uptown VFW
Molly Brandt & Eric Carranza @ White Squirrel
Saturday, November 26
Flip Phone presents… Emo Night @ Amsterdam
MPLSound Family Reunion @ Bunkers
Joyann Parker Presents Songs I Love to Sing: Acoustic Gospel Roots @ Crooners
Billie’s Bounce: Billie Holiday’s Journey with Charmin Michelle @ Crooners
Jack Knife & The Sharps @ Crooners
Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Arne Fogel @ Crooners
Cray Party, Lodge, Room 95, Christmas on Neptune @ Driftwood
The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night @ Fillmore
NOCHE DE VERANO SIN TI: CELEBRACIÓN DE BAD BUNNY with DJ Cristian Baca @ First Avenue
Bit Brigade performs The Legend Of Zelda + Castlevania LIVE @ The Garage
Cornbread Harris Ensemble @ Icehouse
The Swamp Kings @ KJ’s Hideaway
Atlantis Quartet with Ahmed & the Creators @ KJ’s Hideaway
River Sinclaire, Bathtub Cig, Green Button, and McVicker @ Palmer’s
Tim Baker & All Hands with Eric Slick @ 7th St Entry
Linus, M.A.Y., Paul Cerar @ 331 Club
Devon Worley Band with Adam Pearce and Laura Lamb @ Turf Club
Gasolina Party @ Varsity Theater
Saturday Is Instrumental with Big Trouble @ White Squirrel
The Changeups with Boots & Needles, Moss Kwa @ White Squirrel
Sunday, November 27
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
David Harland with Julia Floberg and Nikki Lemire $10 @ Aster Cafe
Lori Dokken Presents “Singin’ in the Kitchen!” @ Crooners
David Billingsley’s Triple Album Release & 38th Birthday Celebration @ Crooners
- Slum Village with Nur-D @ Dakota
Genius producer J Dilla’s been gone for 16 years now, but this Detroit crew’s still doing their thing, in an unlikely venue tonight.
Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Dreamwell, Crowning, The Motion Mosaic, Sunset, andthecanaryfell @ Eagles 34
58 Belvedere with Ryan Garmoe Sextet @ KJ’s Hideaway
Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
Jack Klatt with Faith Boblett @ Palmer’s
Jockstrap with ernest rareberrg @ 7th St Entry
Monday, November 28
George Maurer Group Annual Holiday Show @ Dakota
Open Mike with Joe Fahey @ Driftwood
Beabadoobee with Lowertown @ First Avenue
What’s That Sound?: Curated by Chris and Ivan Cunningham @ Icehouse
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and Creative Music Series w/ Fuzzy Math @ White Squirrel