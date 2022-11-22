It’s Thanksgiving Weekend and It’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: November 22-28

Not a big touring weekend, what with the holiday and all. That means the clubs will be filled with local musicians you keep saying you’re gonna get around to seeing. A good weekend to finally make good on that.

Tuesday, November 22

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

A Night of Classic Rock @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Zaq Baker + Murphy Smith @ Icehouse

Blue Riders – Italo Disco Dance Night @ Palmer’s

Shrimpnose, Somni, and Joe Nora @ 7th St Entry

Bad Omens @ Skyway Theatre

November Conspiracy Series featuring Robin Kyle, Ben Hoganson @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime, Mike Munson and Paul Bergen @ 331 Club

Rose City Band and Rosali @ Turf Club

Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel

Ice Climber Tuesday Night Residency with Loser Magnet, Rachel G, Big Nothings @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, November 23

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

The Haining/Agster Explosion Big Band @ Crooners

Dave King Trucking Trio @ Crooners

Musicians4Musicians Presents: Reunion @ Dakota

The Kind City @ Driftwood

The Ike Reilly Assassination with AMERICAN SCARECROWS and Turn Turn Turn @ First Avenue

A Thanksgiving tradition. For nearly two decades now, the acerbic Illinois singer-songwriter has headed up our way this time of year for a loyal audience.

Salsa Night @ Granada

Private Oates @ Icehouse

Brian Herb and The Outstanding Achievements in the Field of Excellence, New Rocket Union and Tragic Hands @ Palmer’s

Getting By, Ray Gun Youth, Trash Catties, Pure Shifter, and Go Go Boot Camp @ Palmer’s

Rich Mattson and the Northstars, Chemistry Set, and Edie Rae & The Blaze Kings @ Parkway

Sorry with Charlotte Rose Benjamin @ 7th St Entry

Kayzo @ Skyway Theatre

KFAI House Party Presents Nikki Matteson and Rich Rue @ 331 Club

Tramps Like Us @ 331 Club

Colin Bracewell, creeping charlie, Pit Stop, and Harlow @ Turf Club

Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel

Art Vandalay, Scott Zosel, The Falderals @ White Squirrel

Thursday, November 24

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Jearlyn Steele & Friends @ Dakota

Tigirlily Gold @ Icehouse

Robin Picane Quartet @ Icehouse

JEN-E Thanksgiving DJ Set @ Mortimer’s

Thanksgiving with The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s

The Legendary Pink Dots, Orbit Service @ 7th St Entry

Bear Grillz @ Skyway Theatre

Welshly Arms and Motherfolk with Bryce Fox @ Turf Club

Doug Collins and the Receptionists with the Sparks @ White Squirrel

Friday, November 25

Root River Jam (Album Release) with Red Eye Ruby @ Amsterdam

Yung Gravy with BBNO$ @ Armory — FEATURED IN EVEN HORIZON

Taylor James Donskey (Single Release) with Apocalypse Girlfriend (FKA Anima) @ Aster Cafe

MPLSound Family Reunion @ Bunkers

Black Wine with Lazenlow, Hella Reptilian, Los Pinches Wes @ Cabooze

Red Planet @ Crooners

Lamont Cranston @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Maud Hixson @ Crooners

A Tribute to Johnny Mathis @ Dakota

Ed O’Gara Remembers, Woodlawn Blvd, 2 Weeks Past Never, Let’s Be Kids @ Driftwood

Tryptophan Hangover @ Eagles 34

Morrissey @ Fillmore

Two possibilities here. One (most likely) is that he doesn’t show. The other is that he forces you to watch an extended video of a turkey slaughterhouse to celebrate the holiday.

Night Moves with Lamar and Dark Bunny @ Fine Line — FEATURED IN EVEN HORIZON

Decolonize Thanksgiving – First Nations Kitchen Benefit Concert @ Hook and Ladder

The Schizophrenics, Mad Mojo Jett @ Icehouse

Brunette + Hyooman @ Icehouse

Luke Hendrickson @ KJ’s Hideaway

Craig Clark Band @ KJ’s Hideaway

Friday Night Live @ Mortimer’s

Black Friday with DOSH & Din Din! @ Palmer’s

Petty Comes Alive @ Parkway

Raffaella with Hank and Ryann @ 7th St Entry

The Sparks, Francis Emil Johnson, Haute Boys @ 331 Club

The Shackletons, Kraig Jarret Johnson and Surly Grrly @ Turf Club

Foxby @ Underground Music Cafe

ELnO – Black Friday Blowout! @ Uptown VFW

Molly Brandt & Eric Carranza @ White Squirrel

Saturday, November 26

Flip Phone presents… Emo Night @ Amsterdam

The April Fools @ Aster Cafe

MPLSound Family Reunion @ Bunkers

Joyann Parker Presents Songs I Love to Sing: Acoustic Gospel Roots @ Crooners

Billie’s Bounce: Billie Holiday’s Journey with Charmin Michelle @ Crooners

Jack Knife & The Sharps @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Arne Fogel @ Crooners

The Belfast Cowboys @ Dakota

Cray Party, Lodge, Room 95, Christmas on Neptune @ Driftwood

The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night @ Fillmore

NOCHE DE VERANO SIN TI: CELEBRACIÓN DE BAD BUNNY with DJ Cristian Baca @ First Avenue

Bit Brigade performs The Legend Of Zelda + Castlevania LIVE @ The Garage

Cornbread Harris Ensemble @ Icehouse

Chastity Brown @ Icehouse

The Swamp Kings @ KJ’s Hideaway

Atlantis Quartet with Ahmed & the Creators @ KJ’s Hideaway

Blanke @ The Loft

Los Inquietos @ Myth Live

River Sinclaire, Bathtub Cig, Green Button, and McVicker @ Palmer’s

Kung Fu Hippies @ Parkway

Tim Baker & All Hands with Eric Slick @ 7th St Entry

Linus, M.A.Y., Paul Cerar @ 331 Club

Devon Worley Band with Adam Pearce and Laura Lamb @ Turf Club

Gasolina Party @ Varsity Theater

Saturday Is Instrumental with Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

The Changeups with Boots & Needles, Moss Kwa @ White Squirrel

Sunday, November 27

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

David Harland with Julia Floberg and Nikki Lemire $10 @ Aster Cafe

Lori Dokken Presents “Singin’ in the Kitchen!” @ Crooners

David Billingsley’s Triple Album Release & 38th Birthday Celebration @ Crooners

Slum Village with Nur-D @ Dakota

Genius producer J Dilla’s been gone for 16 years now, but this Detroit crew’s still doing their thing, in an unlikely venue tonight.

Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Dreamwell, Crowning, The Motion Mosaic, Sunset, andthecanaryfell @ Eagles 34

Diane @ Icehouse

58 Belvedere with Ryan Garmoe Sextet @ KJ’s Hideaway

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

Jack Klatt with Faith Boblett @ Palmer’s

Jockstrap with ernest rareberrg @ 7th St Entry

Heat Dome @ 331 Club

Carlaoke!!! @ White Squirrel

Monday, November 28

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

George Maurer Group Annual Holiday Show @ Dakota

Open Mike with Joe Fahey @ Driftwood

Beabadoobee with Lowertown @ First Avenue



What’s That Sound?: Curated by Chris and Ivan Cunningham @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and Creative Music Series w/ Fuzzy Math @ White Squirrel