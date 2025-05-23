Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by Racket's Spring Sale & Raffle:
Opinion

It’s (Kinda) the First Open Thread of Summer. What Are Your Plans?

As we do this time every week, we're turning Flyover to you, the readers.

8:49 AM CDT on May 23, 2025

Photo by Lauren Greene on Unsplash|

Will you be delighted by a hose this summer?

19Comments

Yes, summer doesn't officially start till June 20, but we all acknowledge Memorial Day as the kickoff to the season. Which means we've got just a few days left of (unofficial) spring. Which means it's time to talk about your summer plans.

So what will you up to during the warm months ahead? Got any vacations planned? Staycations? Visitors coming? What events in town are you looking forward to? Do you have summer traditions that you follow?

Personally, after huddling inside through the winter, I hate to leave Minnesota during the habitable months. But I will make my annual summer trip to New Jersey to see my family in August. Exciting stuff!

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Music

Love Songs, Protest Songs, Dylan Singing ‘Blood’ Over and Over—Our New Music Playlists Have Got It All

10 great new local songs, 10 great songs from everywhere else, and 1 rotting mound of garbage.

May 23, 2025
Events

Freeloader Friday: 70 Free Things to Do This Weekend

Remembering George Floyd, ArtCars, a Weezer party, drag shows, clothing swaps, and more.

May 23, 2025
Food & Drink

(Glass) Block List: 10 St. Paul Dives Ranked By Their Glass Block Windows

Can the same joke land twice if the quiet twin repeats it?

May 22, 2025
Music

Caterwaul Returns With 4 Days of ‘Heavy, Loud, Abrasive Music in Your Face’

Now in its 4th year, the noisy punk festival serves up 40 bands in 3 different venues.

May 22, 2025
Movies

This Week’s Movie Listings Will Self-Destruct in 5 Seconds

Pretty much all the movies you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

May 22, 2025
See all posts