It’s (Kinda) the First Open Thread of Summer. What Are Your Plans?

Yes, summer doesn't officially start till June 20, but we all acknowledge Memorial Day as the kickoff to the season. Which means we've got just a few days left of (unofficial) spring. Which means it's time to talk about your summer plans.

So what will you up to during the warm months ahead? Got any vacations planned? Staycations? Visitors coming? What events in town are you looking forward to? Do you have summer traditions that you follow?

Personally, after huddling inside through the winter, I hate to leave Minnesota during the habitable months. But I will make my annual summer trip to New Jersey to see my family in August. Exciting stuff!

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.