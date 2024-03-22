Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by Big Climb:
Opinion

Intersections! Let’s Talk About ‘Em in This Friday’s Open Thread.

It's time again to turn the website over to you, Racket readers.

9:02 AM CDT on March 22, 2024

Google Street View|

OK, so maybe the best intersection in Minneapolis doesn’t have a Boost Mobile on it.

84Comments
Join the Discussion

Streets often cross other streets, resulting in what city planners call an "intersection" (in-tur-SEK-schun).

Now, that sentence might have readers of some websites dozing off. But you are Racket readers, and you know how to wring the fascinating from the mundane. And so we're hitting you with this sexiest of topics to discuss on this snow-ridden Friday morn: What are your favorite Twin Cities intersections?

Me, I'm a little partial to 38th & Nicollet, because I just moved nearby. I have nothing bad to say about Thai Curry. (I may have cried the day their perfect Google review average slipped down to 4.9.) The new breakfast sandwiches at Abang Yoli are as good as Em said. (And wonderfully messy; if you plan to meet anyone immediately afterward, make sure to give yourself time to freshen up—especially if you have facial hair.) I can walk to a hardware store.

But that's kind of a boring answer. Not as boring as, say, Lake & Lyndale, but still, pretty much a gimme. So be more imaginative than me. Hit us up with some of those intersections that might only be on a real local's radar. We want to hear about the Twin Cities' most under-sung crossroads.

Or don't! Feel free instead to talk about whatever you want. This is your open thread after all.

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Food & Drink

Hey! Go Celebrate Your Next Fun Thing at Dario

If you take just one thing away from this, let it be: Order the beef tartare.

March 22, 2024
Events

Freeloader Friday: 55 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Brewery birthdays, gallery parties, tattoos and THC, and more coming at you.

March 22, 2024
Today's stories are presented by Big Climb:

Big Climb Minneapolis 2024

Hey Minneapolis, It's time to join The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) in the fight to cure blood cancers while also getting the chance to climb up and down the iconic steps of U.S. Bank Stadium. On April 20, you'll experience a high energy behind-the-scenes journey through the massive beauty of U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings. You'll climb up steps, down ramps, run the concourses and finish strong crossing the 50-yard line all in support of blood cancer research, advocacy, and patient support.
Join Big Climb Minneapolis Today!
News

CAIR, What Are You Thinking?

Plus U.S. Congressional reps micromanage Londregan case, Minneapolis City Council may fine-tune rideshare rates, and a Latin trap star will not be hoppin' down our bunny trail in today's Flyover news roundup.

March 21, 2024
Food & Drink

Peek Inside SunBean, Standish-Ericsson’s Newest Coffee Shop

The shop's got warm vibes, SAD lamps, and a Bull's Horn-made breakfast sandwich.

March 21, 2024
See all posts