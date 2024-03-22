Intersections! Let’s Talk About ‘Em in This Friday’s Open Thread.

Streets often cross other streets, resulting in what city planners call an "intersection" (in-tur-SEK-schun).

Now, that sentence might have readers of some websites dozing off. But you are Racket readers, and you know how to wring the fascinating from the mundane. And so we're hitting you with this sexiest of topics to discuss on this snow-ridden Friday morn: What are your favorite Twin Cities intersections?

Me, I'm a little partial to 38th & Nicollet, because I just moved nearby. I have nothing bad to say about Thai Curry. (I may have cried the day their perfect Google review average slipped down to 4.9.) The new breakfast sandwiches at Abang Yoli are as good as Em said. (And wonderfully messy; if you plan to meet anyone immediately afterward, make sure to give yourself time to freshen up—especially if you have facial hair.) I can walk to a hardware store.

But that's kind of a boring answer. Not as boring as, say, Lake & Lyndale, but still, pretty much a gimme. So be more imaginative than me. Hit us up with some of those intersections that might only be on a real local's radar. We want to hear about the Twin Cities' most under-sung crossroads.

Or don't! Feel free instead to talk about whatever you want. This is your open thread after all.