Intersections! Let’s Talk About ‘Em in This Friday’s Open Thread.

Hey! Go Celebrate Your Next Fun Thing at Dario
If you take just one thing away from this, let it be: Order the beef tartare.
Freeloader Friday: 55 Free Things To Do This Weekend
Brewery birthdays, gallery parties, tattoos and THC, and more coming at you.
CAIR, What Are You Thinking?
Plus U.S. Congressional reps micromanage Londregan case, Minneapolis City Council may fine-tune rideshare rates, and a Latin trap star will not be hoppin' down our bunny trail in today's Flyover news roundup.
Peek Inside SunBean, Standish-Ericsson’s Newest Coffee Shop
The shop's got warm vibes, SAD lamps, and a Bull's Horn-made breakfast sandwich.