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Photos

Inspirational and Thrilling Scenes from the Minneapolis-Hosted 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

Relive the athletic magic.

4:32 PM CDT on June 30, 2026

All photos by Chris Juhn
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Almost 3,000 athletes representing all 50 states competed in the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games from June 20-26 in Minneapolis. Our photographer was there to capture inspirational and thrilling scenes of competitors competing across 16 solo and team sports.

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