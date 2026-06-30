Almost 3,000 athletes representing all 50 states competed in the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games from June 20-26 in Minneapolis. Our photographer was there to capture inspirational and thrilling scenes of competitors competing across 16 solo and team sports.
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Inspirational and Thrilling Scenes from the Minneapolis-Hosted 2026 Special Olympics USA Games
Relive the athletic magic.
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