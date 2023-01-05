In Theaters This Week: New Dystopian Classics, Campy Midnight Horror, and the Return of Ultraman

Guess who couldn’t drive out to Rosedale to see a screening of M3gan last night because of the dumb snow? (Did you guess me? Cause that’s the right answer.)

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, January 5

Wattstax (1973)

Capri Theater

Stax’s finest musicians put on a racially conscious, one-of-a-kind show for L.A. $5 or free for North Side residents. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Truman Show (1998)

Grandview 1 & 2

I don’t know, it’d be pretty cool if my life was a TV show. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Miracle of 34th Street (1947)

The Heights

This movie is all lies. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Empire Strikes Back (1989)

Parkway

The Parkway’s month-long “Winter Wonderland” series kicks off with the good Star Wars movie. $9/$12. With pre-movie trivia. Trivia at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Friday, January 6

Scream It Off Screen

Parkway

Vote for your favorite local short films by screaming. You will not believe how fun this is. $10/$13. 8 p.m. More info here.

Pulse (2001)

Trylon

The terrors of technology haunt postmillennial Japan. $8. 7 p.m. Also Saturday 9:15 & Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

The Rover (2014)

Trylon

Guy Pearce and Rob Pattinson are out for revenge in the Australian outback. $8. 9:30 p.m. Also Saturday 7 p.m. & Sunday 5:30 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, January 7

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring: Extended Edition (2001)

Alamo Drafthouse

“Extended,” but still no Tom Bombadil? $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Blood for Dracula (1974) / Flesh for Frankenstein (1973)

The Main

The Main’s “Midnight Mayhem” series starts off 2023 with a double feature of Andy Warhol-sponsored films. The latter is in 3D, so you can Udo Kier as you were always meant to see him. Nur-D will join host Chaz Kangas. $10. 10 p.m. More info here.

Cool Runnings (1993)

Parkway

You kids have no idea how big a deal the Jamaican bobsled team was back in the day. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Haze Gazer (2022)

Trylon

A short doc on local stoner metal band Haze Gazer. Free. 4:30 & 5 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, January 8

Mulholland Drive (2001)

Alamo Drafthouse

Pretty ladies doin’ it! Billy Ray Cyrus! An incomprehensible mystery! A weird little guy! What more do you want from a movie? $10. 6:25 p.m. More info here.

Elvis: That’s the Way It Is (Special Edition) (1970)

Emagine Willow Creek

The King in his not-quite-prime but before his nadir. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 3:30 & 6 p.m. More info here.

Queer Japan (2019)

Emagine Willow Creek

A look at LGBTQ life in several Japanese cities. $10.75. 7 p.m. More info here.

Breathless (1960)

The Main

Yeah, yeah, yeah, French new wave classic and all that. But let me tell you, the physical sensation of watching Godard’s frenetic jump cuts in a theater is really something else. $10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Children of Men (2006)

Trylon

Pretty much a perfect movie. $8. 7:45 p.m. Also Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Monday, January 9

Frankenhooker (1990)

Alamo Drafthouse

A med student welds his dead fiancee’s head to a body made from sex worker corpses. What could go wrong? $10. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Poltergeist III (1988)

Emagine Willow Creek

The spirits follow poor Carol Anne to Chicago. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, January 11

Shin Ultraman (2023)

AMC Southdale 16/AMC Rosedale 14/Emagine Willow Creek

Who is that silvery giant who keeps saving Earth? $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Hairspray (2007)

Grandview 1 & 2

A dancin’ teen and her mom, who curiously resembles John Travolta, desegregate ’60s Baltimore. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

The Elephant Six Recording Co. (2023)

Trylon

A look back at the arty indie-pop Athens, Georgia, scene of the ’90s $13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Corsage

Vicky Krieps is an Austrian empress who has a rebellious midlife crisis.

Holy Spider

In Iran, a serial killer murders sex workers in the name of religion.

A Man Called Otto

Can a grumpy Tom Hanks’s friendly new neighbors warm up his cold heart? Who can say?

M3gan

Every generation gets the creepy murder-doll movie it deserves.

The Old Way

You just never know when Nic Cage is gonna pop up in some new random movie.

The Pale Blue Eye

What dumb voice will Christian Bale use for this one?

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Avatar: The Way of Water (read our review here)

Babylon

Devotion

EO

The Fabelmans (read our review here)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Spoiler Alert

Strange World

Violent Night

The Whale

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody