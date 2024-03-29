Opinion
I Hereby Declare It ‘New Commenter Day’ on This Friday’s Open Thread
Never made a peep on Racket before? We'd love to hear from ya.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Racket
Woke Libs Rejoice! ‘Immaculate’ Really IS About Abortion.
As a pregnant nun forced to give birth, Sydney Sweeney cements her status as the most self-aware star of the moment.
Today's stories are presented by TPT's 'The Electric Indian':
Watch TPT's 'The Electric Indian'
Twin Cities PBS invites you to watch The Electric Indian, a new documentary about Minnesota hockey legend Henry Boucha. A stand-out hockey star from Warroad who made it all the way to the 1972 Olympics, Henry experienced an on-ice assault and injury that ended his athletic career early. Learn about his journey of healing and cultural reclamation.
Stream Today! →
Lyin’ Canadians Plotting to Kill Cherished Holiday Stationstores
Plus a deep-dive on MN stouts, life as a cabbie, and a first for Black farmers in today's Flyover news roundup.
A to Z, the Region’s Top Pizza Farm, Is Calling It Quits
Don't worry: A to Z's CSA, bakery, and private dining will remain open along the bluffs of Stockholm, Wisconsin.