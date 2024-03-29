I Hereby Declare It ‘New Commenter Day’ on This Friday’s Open Thread

Here at Racket, we love our regular commenters.

That's not necessarily something we expected. If you've ever read a comment section, you know they tend to attract ill-informed loudmouths. So we were thrilled to find that our commenters were smart, funny, and overall decent folks. We look forward to hearing what they have to say, particularly on our Open Thread every Friday.

One of the things we love about our regulars is how welcoming they are to first-time commenters. And today, we'd like to make a little space for those newcomers. If you've never commented on a Racket story, today's your day to say hi and maybe share a few words about yourself. You don't have to have anything profound to add to the discussion—we just want to get to know you.

As always, feel free to talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.