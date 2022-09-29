Hitchcock, Arab Films, and a Lot of Spooky Stuff in Movie Theaters This Week

We’ve got two very different festivals to spotlight this week. There’s the Riverview’s annual Hitchcock festival, and then there’s Mizna’s 16th-annual Arab Film Festival at the Trylon. And, of course, the horror flicks are starting to screen as we leap into October.
Special Screenings This Week
Thursday, September 29
St. Michael: Meet the Angel (2022)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON
Angels aren’t real. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.
Hotel Transylvania (2012)
Emagine Willow Creek
Spooky season is indeed upon us. $3. 3 p.m. More info here.
Videodrome (1983)
Grandview
Watch James Woods’s gut turn into a vaginal VHS. $12. 9:15 p.m. Also Saturday 11:59. More info here.
Solaris (1972)
The Heights
Was 2001 too fast-paced for you? Then Andrei Tarkovsky is your sci-fi guy. (Jokes aside, this movie rules.) $12. 7 p.m. More info here.
Young Frankenstein (1974)
Parkway Theater
One of the most perfectly cast movies, top to bottom, ever. With pre-show trivia contest. $9-$12. Trivia 7:30 p.m. Screening 8 p.m. More info here.
Manhattan Short Film Fest
Riverview
Two and a half hours of shorts for you to appreciate and evaluate. $5. 2 p.m. More info here.
Fadia’s Tree (2021)
Trylon
What do migratory birds have to tell us about exiled Palestinian lives? This doc investigates. Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. Free. 4 p.m. More info here.
Lingui, The Sacred Bonds (2021)
Trylon
A teen seeks an abortion in Chad, with help from her mother. Preceded by the short film Night (2021). Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.
You Resemble Me (2021)
Trylon
Two sisters are separated in Paris, one makes a shocking decision. Preceded by the short film Will My Parents Come to See Me (2022). Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. $10. 9 p.m. More info here.
Friday, September 30
Psycho (1960)
Riverview
A secretary steals $40,000 from her boss. $7. 12:45 p.m. Also Wednesday 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Rear Window (1954)
Riverview
An injured voyeur fails to realize he could be having sex with Grace Kelly. $7. 2:45 p.m. Also Sunday 7:30 p.m., Monday 1 p.m., Wednesday 5:45 p.m. More info here.
The Birds (1963)
Riverview
A strong argument for the design of U.S. Bank Stadium. $7. 5:05 p.m. Also Saturday 7:30, Tuesday 3:10. More info here.
Vertigo (1958)
Trylon
Jimmy Stewart has a fear of heights and a thing for blondes. $7. 7:30 p.m. Also Monday 7:30, Tuesday 2:45. More info here.
Attack on Titan (2022)
Trylon
Can anyone stop the Titans from chowing down on humans? $8. 5 p.m. Also Sunday, Wednesday 5 p.m. & Saturday, Tuesday 1 p.m. More info here.
The Stranger (2021)
Trylon
The life of a doctor in the Golan Heights changes after he treats a soldier from the war in Syria. Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.
Miguel’s War (2021)
Trylon
A documentary about the life of a gay man during Lebanon’s civil war. Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. $10. 9:15 p.m. More info here.
Saturday, October 1
The Mummy (1932) & The Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek
A whole lotta Karloff to kick off your Spooktober. $16.33. 1 p.m. More info here.
Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)
Emagine Willow Creek
I knew Hotel Transylvania wasn’t telling us the full story. $3. 3 p.m. More info here.
Freaks (1932)/She-Freak (1967)
The Main
Midnight Mayhem kicks off at The Main with the Tod Browning classic and its ’60s update. $10. 10 p.m. More info here.
The Addams Family (1991)
Parkway Theater
Who is the real Uncle Fester?!? $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.
Rope (1948)
Riverview
Two smug murderers, 10 long takes. $8. 7 p.m. Also Tuesday 5:30 p.m. More info here.
North by Northwest (1959)
Riverview
The most purely entertaining Hitchcock? $7. 2:45 p.m. Also Sunday 12:30, Tuesday 7:15 p.m. More info here.
Dial M for Murder (1954)
Riverview
Ray Milland just does not know how to plan a murder. $7. 5:20 p.m. Also Sunday 3:10, Tuesday 1 p.m. More info here.
Shall I Compare You to a Summer’s Day (2022)
Trylon
Scheherazade meets Shakespeare in this “film essay.” Preceded by two short films: Baba (2021) and Warsha (2022). Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. $10. 1 p.m. More info here.
May God Be With You (2021)
Trylon
A documentarian examines her Jewish and Arab ancestry. Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. $10. 3 p.m. More info here.
Mariner of the Mountains (2021)
Trylon
A documentarian visits his father’s homeland in Algeria. Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. $10. 5 p.m. More info here.
Farha (2021)
Trylon
A girl in 1948 Palestine wants to continue her education. Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.
El Houb (2022)
Trylon
A Moroccan man comes to terms with his homosexuality. Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. $10. 9 p.m. More info here.
Sunday, October 2
Dementia 13 (1963)/B’twixt Now and Sunrise (2011)
Alamo Drafthouse
A Francis Ford Coppola horror twofer. In other words: The horror (1963)! The horror (2011)! $10. 6:25 p.m. More info here.
Trick ‘r Treat (2007)
Emagine Willow Creek
Why not both? $10.75. 12 & 7 p.m. Also Wednesday. More info here.
John—The Last Cowboy (2021)
The Main
A lone Montana 92-year-old staves off threats to his ranch and his solitary life. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.
The Phantom of the Opera (1925)
Northrop
The Lon Chaney classic, with live accompaniment from organist Aaron David Miller. $21. 3 p.m. More info here.
Strangers on the Train (1951)
Riverview
*Extremely Jim Morrison voice.* $7. 5:15 p.m. Also Wednesday 1 p.m. More info here.
Shorts Segment: Transmissions and Echolocations
Trylon
An assortment of seven short films. Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. $10. 11 a.m. More info here.
Foragers (2022)
Trylon
A look at the relationship between Palestinian foragers and Israeli officials. Preceded by two shorts films: Then Came Dark (2021) and When Light Is Displaced (2021). Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. $10. 1 p.m. More info here.
The Gravedigger’s Wife (2021)
Moon Palace Books
How’s a Somali gravedigger going to raise money to treat his wife’s kidney disease? Outdoor screening with food and drinks. Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. Free. Food at 6:30 p.m. Screening at 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Monday, October 3
Mean Girls (2004)
Alamo Drafthouse
A very accurate title. $15. 6:30. More info here.
Mother Teresa: No Greater Love (2022)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON
Well, that’s one way to spend a Monday night. Also Tuesday. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.
The House by the Cemetery (1981)
Emagine Willow Creek
Another elaborate Fulci gorefest for the true connoisseurs. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Bring Her Home (2022)/This River (2016)
The Main
Two films (one fictional, one documentary) about the search for missing indigenous women. Free. 7 p.m. More info here.
The Trouble with Harry (1955)
Riverview
It’s hard to hide a body. $7. 3:10 p.m. More info here.
The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956)
Riverview
My life story. (Because I am very smart.) $7. 5:10 p.m. Also Wednesday 3 p.m. More info here.
Beirut: Eye of the Storm (2021)
Trylon
Four women document Lebanese history, from the uprising to the port explosion. Preceded by the short film Space Woman (2021). Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. $7. 3 p.m. More info here.
Tuesday, October 4
Piggy (2022)
Alamo Drafthouse
A bullied girl makes a dangerous new friend. Advance screening. $8. 6:30 p.m. More info here.
Trailer-O-Rama: Halloween Special!
Parkway Theater
More trailers! Spooky ones, this time. $10/$13. 8 p.m. More info here.
Opening This Week
Bros
I keep reading this title with a short “o” sound.
The Good House
Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline together—seems promising. And yet…
Smile
A therapist is tormented by smiling paranormal entities.
Vikram Vedha
A Hindi-language action flick that remakes a Tamil action flick by the same filmmakers.
Ongoing in Local Theaters
Barbarian (read our review here)
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (read our review here)