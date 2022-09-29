Hitchcock, Arab Films, and a Lot of Spooky Stuff in Movie Theaters This Week

We’ve got two very different festivals to spotlight this week. There’s the Riverview’s annual Hitchcock festival, and then there’s Mizna’s 16th-annual Arab Film Festival at the Trylon. And, of course, the horror flicks are starting to screen as we leap into October.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, September 29

St. Michael: Meet the Angel (2022)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON

Angels aren’t real. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Emagine Willow Creek

Spooky season is indeed upon us. $3. 3 p.m. More info here.

Videodrome (1983)

Grandview

Watch James Woods’s gut turn into a vaginal VHS. $12. 9:15 p.m. Also Saturday 11:59. More info here.

Solaris (1972)

The Heights

Was 2001 too fast-paced for you? Then Andrei Tarkovsky is your sci-fi guy. (Jokes aside, this movie rules.) $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Parkway Theater

One of the most perfectly cast movies, top to bottom, ever. With pre-show trivia contest. $9-$12. Trivia 7:30 p.m. Screening 8 p.m. More info here.

Manhattan Short Film Fest

Riverview

Two and a half hours of shorts for you to appreciate and evaluate. $5. 2 p.m. More info here.

Fadia’s Tree (2021)

Trylon

What do migratory birds have to tell us about exiled Palestinian lives? This doc investigates. Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. Free. 4 p.m. More info here.

Lingui, The Sacred Bonds (2021)

Trylon

A teen seeks an abortion in Chad, with help from her mother. Preceded by the short film Night (2021). Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

You Resemble Me (2021)

Trylon

Two sisters are separated in Paris, one makes a shocking decision. Preceded by the short film Will My Parents Come to See Me (2022). Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. $10. 9 p.m. More info here.

Friday, September 30

Psycho (1960)

Riverview

A secretary steals $40,000 from her boss. $7. 12:45 p.m. Also Wednesday 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Rear Window (1954)

Riverview

An injured voyeur fails to realize he could be having sex with Grace Kelly. $7. 2:45 p.m. Also Sunday 7:30 p.m., Monday 1 p.m., Wednesday 5:45 p.m. More info here.

The Birds (1963)

Riverview

A strong argument for the design of U.S. Bank Stadium. $7. 5:05 p.m. Also Saturday 7:30, Tuesday 3:10. More info here.

Vertigo (1958)

Trylon

Jimmy Stewart has a fear of heights and a thing for blondes. $7. 7:30 p.m. Also Monday 7:30, Tuesday 2:45. More info here.

Attack on Titan (2022)

Trylon

Can anyone stop the Titans from chowing down on humans? $8. 5 p.m. Also Sunday, Wednesday 5 p.m. & Saturday, Tuesday 1 p.m. More info here.

The Stranger (2021)

Trylon

The life of a doctor in the Golan Heights changes after he treats a soldier from the war in Syria. Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Miguel’s War (2021)

Trylon

A documentary about the life of a gay man during Lebanon’s civil war. Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. $10. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, October 1

The Mummy (1932) & The Bride of Frankenstein (1935)

AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

A whole lotta Karloff to kick off your Spooktober. $16.33. 1 p.m. More info here.

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Emagine Willow Creek

I knew Hotel Transylvania wasn’t telling us the full story. $3. 3 p.m. More info here.

Freaks (1932)/She-Freak (1967)

The Main

Midnight Mayhem kicks off at The Main with the Tod Browning classic and its ’60s update. $10. 10 p.m. More info here.

The Addams Family (1991)

Parkway Theater

Who is the real Uncle Fester?!? $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Rope (1948)

Riverview

Two smug murderers, 10 long takes. $8. 7 p.m. Also Tuesday 5:30 p.m. More info here.

North by Northwest (1959)

Riverview

The most purely entertaining Hitchcock? $7. 2:45 p.m. Also Sunday 12:30, Tuesday 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Dial M for Murder (1954)

Riverview

Ray Milland just does not know how to plan a murder. $7. 5:20 p.m. Also Sunday 3:10, Tuesday 1 p.m. More info here.

Shall I Compare You to a Summer’s Day (2022)

Trylon

Scheherazade meets Shakespeare in this “film essay.” Preceded by two short films: Baba (2021) and Warsha (2022). Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. $10. 1 p.m. More info here.

May God Be With You (2021)

Trylon

A documentarian examines her Jewish and Arab ancestry. Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. $10. 3 p.m. More info here.

Mariner of the Mountains (2021)

Trylon

A documentarian visits his father’s homeland in Algeria. Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. $10. 5 p.m. More info here.

Farha (2021)

Trylon

A girl in 1948 Palestine wants to continue her education. Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

El Houb (2022)

Trylon

A Moroccan man comes to terms with his homosexuality. Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. $10. 9 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, October 2

Dementia 13 (1963)/B’twixt Now and Sunrise (2011)

Alamo Drafthouse

A Francis Ford Coppola horror twofer. In other words: The horror (1963)! The horror (2011)! $10. 6:25 p.m. More info here.

Trick ‘r Treat (2007)

Emagine Willow Creek

Why not both? $10.75. 12 & 7 p.m. Also Wednesday. More info here.

John—The Last Cowboy (2021)

The Main

A lone Montana 92-year-old staves off threats to his ranch and his solitary life. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Phantom of the Opera (1925)

Northrop

The Lon Chaney classic, with live accompaniment from organist Aaron David Miller. $21. 3 p.m. More info here.

Strangers on the Train (1951)

Riverview

*Extremely Jim Morrison voice.* $7. 5:15 p.m. Also Wednesday 1 p.m. More info here.

Shorts Segment: Transmissions and Echolocations

Trylon

An assortment of seven short films. Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. $10. 11 a.m. More info here.

Foragers (2022)

Trylon

A look at the relationship between Palestinian foragers and Israeli officials. Preceded by two shorts films: Then Came Dark (2021) and When Light Is Displaced (2021). Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. $10. 1 p.m. More info here.

The Gravedigger’s Wife (2021)

Moon Palace Books

How’s a Somali gravedigger going to raise money to treat his wife’s kidney disease? Outdoor screening with food and drinks. Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. Free. Food at 6:30 p.m. Screening at 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Monday, October 3

Mean Girls (2004)

Alamo Drafthouse

A very accurate title. $15. 6:30. More info here.

Mother Teresa: No Greater Love (2022)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON

Well, that’s one way to spend a Monday night. Also Tuesday. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

The House by the Cemetery (1981)

Emagine Willow Creek

Another elaborate Fulci gorefest for the true connoisseurs. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Bring Her Home (2022)/This River (2016)

The Main

Two films (one fictional, one documentary) about the search for missing indigenous women. Free. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Trouble with Harry (1955)

Riverview

It’s hard to hide a body. $7. 3:10 p.m. More info here.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956)

Riverview

My life story. (Because I am very smart.) $7. 5:10 p.m. Also Wednesday 3 p.m. More info here.

Beirut: Eye of the Storm (2021)

Trylon

Four women document Lebanese history, from the uprising to the port explosion. Preceded by the short film Space Woman (2021). Part of Mizna’s Arab Film Festival. $7. 3 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, October 4

Piggy (2022)

Alamo Drafthouse

A bullied girl makes a dangerous new friend. Advance screening. $8. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Trailer-O-Rama: Halloween Special!

Parkway Theater

More trailers! Spooky ones, this time. $10/$13. 8 p.m. More info here.

