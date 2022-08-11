Hey! There Are Some Good Movies Showing This Week!

Welcome to your weekly rundown of what’s in the theaters.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, August 11

The Croods: A New Age (2020)

Alamo Drafthouse

The Croods meet Enya. $5. 11:35 a.m. More info here.

DCI 2022: Big, Loud & Live

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

More than five hours of Drum Corps International’s World Championship. $20. 5:30 p.m. More info here.

E.T. the Extraterrestrial (1982)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

The original weird little guy, now in IMAX. Showtimes and prices here.

Puss in Boots

Emagine Willow Creek

And now you’re waaawl-king/Just like you’re ten feet taawl. $3.11 a.m. More info here.

Punch Drunk Love (2002)

Grandview Theater

The original “Adam Sandler can act” movie. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Spellbound (1945)

The Heights

Hitchcock collabs with Salvador Dali and David O. Selznick’s shrink. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Isle of Dogs (2018)

North Mississippi Regional Park

Sounds like too much barking for me. Free. Dusk. More info here.

Road House (1989)

Parkway Theater

Swayze, not Gyllenhaal. Pre-movie music from Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello. $9-$12. Music 7 p.m. Screening 8 p.m. More info here.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017)

Riverview

Excuse me, I saw the first Epic Movie and it starred Kal Penn and Jennifer Coolidge. $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.

Friday, August 12

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Alamo Drafthouse

Hang in there parents, school starts soon. $5. 3 p.m. More info here.

Ray (2004)

Lake Harriet Bandshell

You’ll totally believe that Jamie Foxx is blind. Free. Dusk. More info here.

Shark Waters (2022)

Trylon

Haven’t seen it, but I assume the plot is shark-related. $8. Friday-Saturday 5 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m. Monday-Wednesday 2 p.m. More info here.

The Red and the White (1967)

Trylon

Miklós Janscó’s brutal film about the 1919 clash between Hungarians and Russians. $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 8:45 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

Electra, My Love (1970)

Trylon

The story of Agamemnon retold in the ’70s U.S.S.R. in just 12 long takes. $8. 9 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 5 p.m. More info here.

Little Darlings (1980)

Walker Art Center

Tatum O’Neal and Kristy McNichol bet who can get laid first at summer camp. A. Teen. Classic. $10-$12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, August 13

Detective Pikachu (2019)

Alamo Drafthouse

They made Pikachu a cop. $15. 6:30 p.m. Also Tuesday 3 p.m. More info here.

Chaos Walking (2021)

McRae Park

Rey “Skywalker” and Spider-Man play other characters for a change. Free. Dusk. More info here.

Batman (1989)

Parkway Theater

Still kinda crazy that Michael Keaton was Batman. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, August 14

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982)

Alamo Drafthouse

Dolly! Burt! Dare we also expect Dom DeLuise? We dare! $10. 12:30 p.m. More info here.

Dirty Dancing (1987)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

Another good old-fashioned pro-abortion movie. $16.13. 3 & 7 p.m. Also Wednesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Superman (1978)

Emagine Willow Creek

Just think what could have been. $7.95. 12 & 7 p.m. Also Wednesday. More info here.

Valley Girl (1983)

Trylon

Can a girlie Val and a Hollywood punk find love together? Like, fer sherr. $8. 6:45 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Monday, August 15

Coraline (2009)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek/Showplace ICON

Henry Selick’s creepy adaptation of the Neil Gaiman book. $16.13. 3 & 7 p.m. More info here.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Alamo Drafthouse

Yeah right. I’ll believe that when I see Ridley Scott’s cold, dead body. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Death Spa (1988)

Emagine Willow Creek

My life spa has become my death spa. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Whatever Happened to Baby Jane (1962)

The Heights

Joan Crawford vs. Bette Davis, in film as in life. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Harold and Maude (1971)

Loring Park

The original odd couple! Free. Dusk. More info here.

Tuesday, August 16

The Last Unicorn (1982)

Alamo Drafthouse

Rankin and Bass get fancy. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Encanto (2021)

Keewaydin Park

Watch it outside for a change. Free. Dusk. More info here.

Wednesday, August 17

Prince of Darkness (1987)

Alamo Drafthouse

John Carpenter’s labor of love. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Respect (2021)

The Commons

The story of Aretha Franklin. Kind of. Free. Dusk. More info here.

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Grandview

You’ll never think of peaches the same way. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Hawk Jones (2022)

Trylon

A child cop tries to rid a city of child criminals. This sounds like the good version of Brick. $5. 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Seems like an awful lot of bodies. And an awful lot of Pete Davidson.

Emily the Criminal

Aubrey Plaza masters credit card fraud.

Fall

Two best friends climb a 2,000-foot radio tower. Now how do they get down? Ope!

Inu-Oh

“An outcast duo—a cursed dancer and a biwa player—shock society with audacious performances.” Sounds promising to me!

Laal Singh Chaddha

A Bollywood Forrest Gump? Yipes!

A Love Song

Two old flames reunite in this quietly moving actors’ showcase.

Macherla Niyojakavargam

A new Indian action flick.

Mack and Rita

Diane Keaton, WYD?

Medusa

Christian influencers hunt down “promiscuous” girls in a creepily neon dystopian Brazil.

Summering

A nostalgic movie about teen girls co-written by a Northfield novelist.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

The Black Phone

Bullet Train (read our review here)

DC League of Super-Pets

Easter Sunday

Elvis (read our review here)

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song

Jurassic World: Dominion

Lightyear

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (read our review here)

Nope (read our review here)

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Thor: Love and Thunder (read our review here)

Top Gun: Maverick (read our review here)

Vengeance

Where the Crawdads Sing