Hey! There Are Some Good Movies Showing This Week!

Welcome to your weekly rundown of what’s in the theaters.
Special Screenings This Week
Thursday, August 11
The Croods: A New Age (2020)
Alamo Drafthouse
The Croods meet Enya. $5. 11:35 a.m. More info here.
DCI 2022: Big, Loud & Live
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek
More than five hours of Drum Corps International’s World Championship. $20. 5:30 p.m. More info here.
E.T. the Extraterrestrial (1982)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16
The original weird little guy, now in IMAX. Showtimes and prices here.
Puss in Boots
Emagine Willow Creek
And now you’re waaawl-king/Just like you’re ten feet taawl. $3.11 a.m. More info here.
Punch Drunk Love (2002)
Grandview Theater
The original “Adam Sandler can act” movie. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.
Spellbound (1945)
The Heights
Hitchcock collabs with Salvador Dali and David O. Selznick’s shrink. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Isle of Dogs (2018)
North Mississippi Regional Park
Sounds like too much barking for me. Free. Dusk. More info here.
Road House (1989)
Parkway Theater
Swayze, not Gyllenhaal. Pre-movie music from Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello. $9-$12. Music 7 p.m. Screening 8 p.m. More info here.
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017)
Riverview
Excuse me, I saw the first Epic Movie and it starred Kal Penn and Jennifer Coolidge. $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.
Friday, August 12
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Alamo Drafthouse
Hang in there parents, school starts soon. $5. 3 p.m. More info here.
Ray (2004)
Lake Harriet Bandshell
You’ll totally believe that Jamie Foxx is blind. Free. Dusk. More info here.
Shark Waters (2022)
Trylon
Haven’t seen it, but I assume the plot is shark-related. $8. Friday-Saturday 5 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m. Monday-Wednesday 2 p.m. More info here.
The Red and the White (1967)
Trylon
Miklós Janscó’s brutal film about the 1919 clash between Hungarians and Russians. $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 8:45 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.
Electra, My Love (1970)
Trylon
The story of Agamemnon retold in the ’70s U.S.S.R. in just 12 long takes. $8. 9 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 5 p.m. More info here.
Little Darlings (1980)
Walker Art Center
Tatum O’Neal and Kristy McNichol bet who can get laid first at summer camp. A. Teen. Classic. $10-$12. 7 p.m. More info here.
Saturday, August 13
Detective Pikachu (2019)
Alamo Drafthouse
They made Pikachu a cop. $15. 6:30 p.m. Also Tuesday 3 p.m. More info here.
Chaos Walking (2021)
McRae Park
Rey “Skywalker” and Spider-Man play other characters for a change. Free. Dusk. More info here.
Batman (1989)
Parkway Theater
Still kinda crazy that Michael Keaton was Batman. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.
Sunday, August 14
The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982)
Alamo Drafthouse
Dolly! Burt! Dare we also expect Dom DeLuise? We dare! $10. 12:30 p.m. More info here.
Dirty Dancing (1987)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16
Another good old-fashioned pro-abortion movie. $16.13. 3 & 7 p.m. Also Wednesday 7 p.m. More info here.
Superman (1978)
Emagine Willow Creek
Just think what could have been. $7.95. 12 & 7 p.m. Also Wednesday. More info here.
Valley Girl (1983)
Trylon
Can a girlie Val and a Hollywood punk find love together? Like, fer sherr. $8. 6:45 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.
Monday, August 15
Coraline (2009)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek/Showplace ICON
Henry Selick’s creepy adaptation of the Neil Gaiman book. $16.13. 3 & 7 p.m. More info here.
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
Alamo Drafthouse
Yeah right. I’ll believe that when I see Ridley Scott’s cold, dead body. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.
Death Spa (1988)
Emagine Willow Creek
My life spa has become my death spa. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Whatever Happened to Baby Jane (1962)
The Heights
Joan Crawford vs. Bette Davis, in film as in life. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Harold and Maude (1971)
Loring Park
The original odd couple! Free. Dusk. More info here.
Tuesday, August 16
The Last Unicorn (1982)
Alamo Drafthouse
Rankin and Bass get fancy. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.
Encanto (2021)
Keewaydin Park
Watch it outside for a change. Free. Dusk. More info here.
Wednesday, August 17
Prince of Darkness (1987)
Alamo Drafthouse
John Carpenter’s labor of love. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.
Respect (2021)
The Commons
The story of Aretha Franklin. Kind of. Free. Dusk. More info here.
Call Me By Your Name (2017)
Grandview
You’ll never think of peaches the same way. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.
Hawk Jones (2022)
Trylon
A child cop tries to rid a city of child criminals. This sounds like the good version of Brick. $5. 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.
Opening This Week
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Seems like an awful lot of bodies. And an awful lot of Pete Davidson.
Emily the Criminal
Aubrey Plaza masters credit card fraud.
Fall
Two best friends climb a 2,000-foot radio tower. Now how do they get down? Ope!
Inu-Oh
“An outcast duo—a cursed dancer and a biwa player—shock society with audacious performances.” Sounds promising to me!
Laal Singh Chaddha
A Bollywood Forrest Gump? Yipes!
A Love Song
Two old flames reunite in this quietly moving actors’ showcase.
Macherla Niyojakavargam
A new Indian action flick.
Mack and Rita
Diane Keaton, WYD?
Medusa
Christian influencers hunt down “promiscuous” girls in a creepily neon dystopian Brazil.
Summering
A nostalgic movie about teen girls co-written by a Northfield novelist.
Ongoing in Local Theaters
Bullet Train (read our review here)
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (read our review here)
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
Thor: Love and Thunder (read our review here)
Top Gun: Maverick (read our review here)