Happy First Snow Emergency of the Season and Complete Concert Calendar Day: November 29-December 5

I’ve been informed that it’s snowing outside. Here is some music that happens inside, where there is no snow.
Tuesday, November 29
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
Peter Asher & Jeremy Clyde @ Dakota
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Spiked: A Holiday Variety Show @ Granada
Wild Pink with Trace Mountains and Yellow Ostrich @ 7th St Entry
- Daryl Hall with Todd Rundgren @ State Theatre
A Phillyful night with the Oatesless singer, with phellow ‘delphian Rundgren tagging along. The focus will be on Hall’s new compilation, Before After, which looks back at his five-album solo career and includes performances from his webs series, Live From Daryl’s House.
November Conspiracy Series featuring Valet, Robin Kyle, Infinite Hotel @ 331 Club
Workers Playtime, Martin Devaney @ 331 Club
Trevor McSpadden and Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Ice Climber (Tuesday Night Residency) with Boy Dirt Car, American Cream, The Real Chuck Norad @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, November 30
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
Chris Burkeka + Nat Harvie @ Cedar Cultural Center
Mick Sterling Presents A Grand Ole Opry Christmas @ Crooners
Peter Asher & Jeremy Clyde @ Dakota
Pigeons from Hell, Weatherball @ Driftwood
Skegss with bugsy and Adam Newling @ Fine Line
Spiked: A Holiday Variety Show @ Granada
Molly Brandt, Goatroper, Clare Doyle @ Icehouse
Club Nox Presents “Hall of Mirrors” @ Palmer’s
Getting By, Ray Gun Youth, Trash Catties, Pure Shifter, and Go Go Boot Camp @ Palmer’s
- Fuerza ft. Tufawon, Proper-T, Mic Dos, Drunken Monkeeee, Mixie D, Odist @ 7th St Entry
Puerto Rico has been through some shit in recent years. While still recovering from Hurricane Maria, the island was slammed again by Fiona this fall. And it’s not like the federal government has been as helpful as it should. So this benefit isn’t just a chance to check out a solid lineup from top to bottom—though it has that as well.
KFAI House Party Presents Doug Otto and Hilary Thavis @ 331 Club
Chris Holm with D.C. Leonhardt @ White Squirrel
Thursday, December 1
Creeping Charlie (Residency) @ Amsterdam
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
The Brian Grivna Quartet @ Crooners
Pat Donohue and the Prairie All-Stars @ Crooners
Olsen Gillmore Band, Jared McCloud, Taylor Robert Band @ Driftwood
Patrick Watson with Dana Gavanski @ Fine Line
Spiked: A Holiday Variety Show @ Granada
Cornbread and Friends @ Hook and Ladder
Rosegarden Funeral Party, Violator, The Rope @ Hook and Ladder
Bridget Kibbey and Alexi Kenney @ Ordway
Supportive Parents, UNTURNED, Desperate Acts, and Closetalker @ 7th St Entry
Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club
Joe Pug with Michaela Anne @ Turf Club
Blanco Brown @ Varsity Theater
St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel
Friday, December 2
EIDOLA and RAIN CITY DRIVE with ROYAL CODA and BODY THIEF @ Amsterdam
20th Annual Jeff Arundel Holiday Show @ Aster Cafe
Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Maurice Jacox @ Crooners
Wake Eddie, Them Dots @ Driftwood
Pert Near Sandstone and Horseshoes & Hand Grenades with The Foxgloves @ First Avenue
Haze Gazer with Cannabis Kiss and BlueDriver @ Hook and Ladder
The Jorgensens (Album Release) @ Hook and Ladder
- Humbird + PIt Stop @ Icehouse
It’s Humdinger season at Icehouse. That’s what Humbird singer-songwriter Siri Undlin calls her periodic mini-residencies. For more on the band and their latest, Still Life, dig into our profile from last year.
Joyann Parker Band @ KJ’s Hideaway
Evolve Family Services Xmas Toy Drive/Benefit with Black Wine, Yoni Yum, Closetalker, Saffron Dealer, DJ Nanobyte, and DJTekken Chauncey @ Palmer’s
Savage Ga$p with Kamaara and supachefm @ 7th St Entry
The New Standards @ State Theatre
Courtney Yasmineh, Demitri Rallis @ 331 Club
Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band with Jeremy Short @ Turf Club
Toussaint Morrison (Album Release) with Corey Medina & The Brothers @ Uptown VFW
Gimme Gimme Disco @ Varsity Theater
Lumpy with Pelicant, Quarterback Club @ White Squirrel
Saturday, December 3
Gareth Emery Presents LSR/City V2 @ Amsterdam
Billy Johnson & the Hillcats @ Aster Cafe
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunkers
Too Darn Hot! Holiday Show with Judi Vinar and the Wolverines Trio @ Crooners
Erin and Jay Cabaret’s Naughty and Nice Holiday Extravaganza @ Crooners
Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Erin Livingston @ Crooners
One Heartland Presents: Holiday in the Heartland @ Dakota
John Magnuson Trio, School of Rock House Band, Paperback @ Driftwood
Sleepy Eye, Lost Evidence, Blow the FM Radio @ Eagles 34
Spiked: A Holiday Variety Show @ Granada
Humbird + Fellow Pynins @ Icehouse
Johnny Sincerely (Single Release) @ KJ’s Hideaway
Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ KJ’s Hideaway
Super Flasher, Big Salt, Goodbye Mordecai, Dusty Forever @ Mortimer’s
Folios, Partial Traces, and Loser Magnet @ Palmer’s
Trailer Trash’s Trashy Little Xmas @ Parkway
Mae Simpson with Beneath Green, Natalie Fideler and Bobby Real @ 7th St Entry
The New Standards @ State Theatre
Druzy Rose, Lyla Abukhodair, AfroGeode & the Gemstones @ 331 Club
Bakermiller Pink with BlueDriver and Green @ The Treasury
Church of Cash with Dirty Rotten Scoundrels @ Turf Club
Linus, Junior Choir, Gentleman Speaker, and Birdhole @ Underground Music Cafe
Confucisaurus with The Johnson Brothers @ White Squirrel
Sunday, December 4
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
The Way Back Yard Boys @ Aster Cafe
ACME Jazz Company Featuring Arne Fogel @ Crooners
Wayne Anthony and Friends @ Crooners
Holiday Swingin’! A Kat Edmonson Christmas @ Dakota
Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Dreamwell, Crowning, The Motion Mosaic, Sunset, andthecanaryfell @ Eagles 34
Spiked: A Holiday Variety Show @ Granada
Red Hot Django Peppers @ Icehouse
Ben Cook-Feltz and Friends @ KJ’s Hideaway
Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
Michael Gay’s Old Country Buffet @ Palmer’s
Shiner with Houston @ 7th St Entry
From Ashes to New @ Varsity Theater
Curve with MURF, Upright Forms @ White Squirrel
Monday, December 5
Zacc Harris’s Jazz Mondays @ Icehouse
Erin McCawley’s Harrison St. Band @ KJ’s Hideaway
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert @ Target Center
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club