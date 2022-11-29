Happy First Snow Emergency of the Season and Complete Concert Calendar Day: November 29-December 5

I’ve been informed that it’s snowing outside. Here is some music that happens inside, where there is no snow.

Tuesday, November 29

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

SAUL, VRSTY @ Cabooze

Peter Asher & Jeremy Clyde @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Spiked: A Holiday Variety Show @ Granada

Wild Pink with Trace Mountains and Yellow Ostrich @ 7th St Entry

Daryl Hall with Todd Rundgren @ State Theatre

A Phillyful night with the Oatesless singer, with phellow ‘delphian Rundgren tagging along. The focus will be on Hall’s new compilation, Before After, which looks back at his five-album solo career and includes performances from his webs series, Live From Daryl’s House.

November Conspiracy Series featuring Valet, Robin Kyle, Infinite Hotel @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime, Martin Devaney @ 331 Club

Trevor McSpadden and Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Ice Climber (Tuesday Night Residency) with Boy Dirt Car, American Cream, The Real Chuck Norad @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, November 30

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Chris Burkeka + Nat Harvie @ Cedar Cultural Center

Mick Sterling Presents A Grand Ole Opry Christmas @ Crooners

Peter Asher & Jeremy Clyde @ Dakota

Pigeons from Hell, Weatherball @ Driftwood

Skegss with bugsy and Adam Newling @ Fine Line

Spiked: A Holiday Variety Show @ Granada

Molly Brandt, Goatroper, Clare Doyle @ Icehouse

Club Nox Presents “Hall of Mirrors” @ Palmer’s

Getting By, Ray Gun Youth, Trash Catties, Pure Shifter, and Go Go Boot Camp @ Palmer’s

Fuerza ft. Tufawon, Proper-T, Mic Dos, Drunken Monkeeee, Mixie D, Odist @ 7th St Entry

Puerto Rico has been through some shit in recent years. While still recovering from Hurricane Maria, the island was slammed again by Fiona this fall. And it’s not like the federal government has been as helpful as it should. So this benefit isn’t just a chance to check out a solid lineup from top to bottom—though it has that as well.

KFAI House Party Presents Doug Otto and Hilary Thavis @ 331 Club

Lenz & Frenz @ 331 Club

Chris Holm with D.C. Leonhardt @ White Squirrel

Thursday, December 1

Creeping Charlie (Residency) @ Amsterdam

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

The Brian Grivna Quartet @ Crooners

Pat Donohue and the Prairie All-Stars @ Crooners

Gunhild Carling @ Dakota

Olsen Gillmore Band, Jared McCloud, Taylor Robert Band @ Driftwood

Foals @ Fillmore

Patrick Watson with Dana Gavanski @ Fine Line

Spiked: A Holiday Variety Show @ Granada

Cornbread and Friends @ Hook and Ladder

Rosegarden Funeral Party, Violator, The Rope @ Hook and Ladder

Derecho @ Icehouse

Olivia Roosa @ KJ’s Hideaway

Bridget Kibbey and Alexi Kenney @ Ordway

Supportive Parents, UNTURNED, Desperate Acts, and Closetalker @ 7th St Entry

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

Joe Pug with Michaela Anne @ Turf Club

Blanco Brown @ Varsity Theater

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel

Friday, December 2

EIDOLA and RAIN CITY DRIVE with ROYAL CODA and BODY THIEF @ Amsterdam

20th Annual Jeff Arundel Holiday Show @ Aster Cafe

Alex Rossi @ Bunkers

Martin Zellar @ Crooners

Arne Fogel @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Maurice Jacox @ Crooners

Sophie B. Hawkins @ Dakota

Wake Eddie, Them Dots @ Driftwood

Pert Near Sandstone and Horseshoes & Hand Grenades with The Foxgloves @ First Avenue

Alikiba @ Granada

Haze Gazer with Cannabis Kiss and BlueDriver @ Hook and Ladder

The Jorgensens (Album Release) @ Hook and Ladder

Humbird + PIt Stop @ Icehouse

It’s Humdinger season at Icehouse. That’s what Humbird singer-songwriter Siri Undlin calls her periodic mini-residencies. For more on the band and their latest, Still Life, dig into our profile from last year.

Joyann Parker Band @ KJ’s Hideaway

Red Eye Ruby @ KJ’s Hideaway

Zingara @ The Loft

Gothess @ Mortimer’s

Evolve Family Services Xmas Toy Drive/Benefit with Black Wine, Yoni Yum, Closetalker, Saffron Dealer, DJ Nanobyte, and DJTekken Chauncey @ Palmer’s

Savage Ga$p with Kamaara and supachefm @ 7th St Entry

The New Standards @ State Theatre

Courtney Yasmineh, Demitri Rallis @ 331 Club

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band with Jeremy Short @ Turf Club

Toussaint Morrison (Album Release) with ​Corey Medina & The Brothers @ Uptown VFW

Gimme Gimme Disco @ Varsity Theater

Lumpy with Pelicant, Quarterback Club @ White Squirrel

Saturday, December 3

Gareth Emery Presents LSR/City V2 @ Amsterdam

Billy Johnson & the Hillcats @ Aster Cafe

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunkers

Speedbilly v. DNF @ Cabooze

Too Darn Hot! Holiday Show with Judi Vinar and the Wolverines Trio @ Crooners

Erin and Jay Cabaret’s Naughty and Nice Holiday Extravaganza @ Crooners

Simple Gifts @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Erin Livingston @ Crooners

One Heartland Presents: Holiday in the Heartland @ Dakota

John Magnuson Trio, School of Rock House Band, Paperback @ Driftwood

Sleepy Eye, Lost Evidence, Blow the FM Radio @ Eagles 34

Spiked: A Holiday Variety Show @ Granada

Burlesque Brunch @ Icehouse

Humbird + Fellow Pynins @ Icehouse

Johnny Sincerely (Single Release) @ KJ’s Hideaway

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ KJ’s Hideaway

Jessica Audiffred @ The Loft

Super Flasher, Big Salt, Goodbye Mordecai, Dusty Forever @ Mortimer’s

Folios, Partial Traces, and Loser Magnet @ Palmer’s

Trailer Trash’s Trashy Little Xmas @ Parkway

Mae Simpson with Beneath Green, Natalie Fideler and Bobby Real @ 7th St Entry

The New Standards @ State Theatre

Greyson Chance @ Studio B

Druzy Rose, Lyla Abukhodair, AfroGeode & the Gemstones @ 331 Club

Bakermiller Pink with BlueDriver and Green @ The Treasury

Church of Cash with Dirty Rotten Scoundrels @ Turf Club

Linus, Junior Choir, Gentleman Speaker, and Birdhole @ Underground Music Cafe

DecaDence @ Uptown VFW

Confucisaurus with The Johnson Brothers @ White Squirrel

Sunday, December 4

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

The Way Back Yard Boys @ Aster Cafe

ACME Jazz Company Featuring Arne Fogel @ Crooners

Johnny O’Neal @ Crooners

Wayne Anthony and Friends @ Crooners

Holiday Swingin’! A Kat Edmonson Christmas @ Dakota

Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Dreamwell, Crowning, The Motion Mosaic, Sunset, andthecanaryfell @ Eagles 34

Spiked: A Holiday Variety Show @ Granada

Red Hot Django Peppers @ Icehouse

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Ben Cook-Feltz and Friends @ KJ’s Hideaway

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

Michael Gay’s Old Country Buffet @ Palmer’s

The OK Factor @ Parkway

Shiner with Houston @ 7th St Entry

Corpse Reviver @ 331 Club

From Ashes to New @ Varsity Theater

Curve with MURF, Upright Forms @ White Squirrel

Monday, December 5

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Griffin House @ Dakota

Zacc Harris’s Jazz Mondays @ Icehouse

Erin McCawley’s Harrison St. Band @ KJ’s Hideaway

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Letdown @ 7th St Entry

Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert @ Target Center

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Chef Sounds (DJ Night) @ White Squirrel