Halloween Shows and a Whole Lot More in This Week’s Complete Concert Calendar: October 24-31

Boo! Yes, Halloweekend is on the horizon, and you’ll see plenty of costume-friendly shows in the listings below. But there are some selections for the masquerade-averse amongst us as well.
Tuesday, October 25
Aesthetic Perfection with Josie Pace and genCab @ Amsterdam
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
Pat Donohue & The Prairie All-Stars @ Dakota
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Barns Courtney with Ultra Q @ Fine Line
EXTC: XTC’s Terry Chambers & Friends @ Parkway
Carrie Underwood @ Target Center
October Conspiracy Series featuring The Supper Club Collective, Ben Cook-Feltz, Ted Hajnasiewicz @ 331 Club
Workers Playtime, Becky Kapell @ 331 Club
The California Honeydrops @ Turf Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Jung Yeller (Tuesday Night Residency) with Quarterback Club @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, October 26
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
Scottie Miller (Album and Book Release) @ Dakota
Vic Volare’s Anyswing Goes Party @ Driftwood
The Stonedest, Ghost Kitchen, Tang & the Tabs, Jung Yeller @ Mortimer’s
Haunted HalloWednesday With D’Lakes, Mr. Zipp, and Count Spookula @ Palmer’s
Daniel Romano’s Outfit with Carson McHone @ 7th St Entry
KFAI House Party Presents Gang of Mischief @ 331 Club
The California Honeydrops @ Turf Club
Militarie Gun, Restraining Order, New Primals @ Underground Music Club
Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel
Thursday, October 27
Throwback Dance Party with Carnage the Executioner @ Amsterdam
Brooke Elizabeth & Friends (October Residency) @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
DUH! A Halloween Dance Party: featuring Mine, Butter Boys, and the Real Chuck Norad @ Cedar Cultural Center
Neverly Sisters, Christmas on Neptune @ Driftwood
- Miloe (EP Release) with Ricki Monique and RIOTGRRRLDARKO @ Fine Line
The EP in question is gaps, a six-song collection that spotlights the smooth Minneapolis singer’s evolving groove—often driven by his acoustic guitar, with funk spruced up by the percolation of Afrobeats.
Claudio Simonetti’s GOBLIN @ Fitzgerald Theater
Whalen and the Willows, Art Vandalay, & Abha K. @ Hook and Ladder
Spaceglow, Mayyadda @ Icehouse
Katia Cardenas @ KJ’s Hideaway
The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s
Pinkshift with Jigsaw Youth and Yasmin Nur @ 7th St Entry
We Are The Willows with Lamar and Brent Penny @ Turf Club
Minneapolis Songwriter Round: Ashley Groves, Elisha Marin, Callie Michelle Evergreen, Juliet Wilhelmi @ 331 Club
Lucy Red with the Royal Dumpsters, Fine Dials, and Jackie Kean @ Underground Music Cafe
Ballentine’s Burlesque @ Uptown VFW
Phantom Fields with James Eugene Russell @ White Squirrel
Friday, October 28
Hrishikesh Hirway and Jenny Owen Youngs @ Amsterdam
Ganja White Night: Night 1 @ Armory
Wilkinson James + Erik Brandt & the Urban Hillbilly Quartet @ Aster Cafe
New Orleans Suspects with Kung Fu Hippies @ Bunkers
Domi and JD Beck @ Cedar Cultural Center
Claudia Medina’s Peruvian Project @ Crooners
Those Medley Kids: A Night of Classic Progressive Rock @ Crooners
The Milk Carton Kids & Katie Pruitt @ Dakota
Anthony Roos & the Red Quarters, Alibi @ Driftwood
Sammy Rae & The Friends with Yam Haus @ First Avenue
Luke Leblanc, Ellis Cleve @ Icehouse
Porky’s Groove Machine @ KJ’s Hideaway
Gothess Halloween @ Mortimer’s
Honky Tonk Halloween with Cole Diamond and Clare Doyle @ Palmer’s
Zeppo: Stairway to Eleven @ Parkway
Flipturn with The Brazen Youth @ 7th St Entry
Twin Citizen, The Soviet Machines, The Knotties @ 331 Club
Margo Cilker with Feeding Leroy @ Turf Club
Rotober @ Underground Music Cafe
GooseBump ‘N’ Grind Super-90s Halloween Bash with You Oughta Know + The 90s Preservation Society @ Uptown VFW
Hello Blue with Gentleman Speaker & Jest! @ White Squirrel
Saturday, October 29
Echosmith with Phoebe Ryan and Band of Silver @ Amsterdam
Ganja White Night: Night 2 @ Armory
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunkers
- Dylan Hicks & The Small Screens with Aby Wolf & Eric Mayson @ Cedar Cultural Center — FEATURED IN EVENT HORIZON
Doug Anderson and Lori Dokken @ Crooners
Altan with Clare Friel @ Dakota
Punk Rock Halloween Party @ Driftwood
Halloween at Dusty’s @ Dusty’s
Hoodie Allen with Belaganas @ Fine Line
Flip Phone XXL ⏤ Halloween ft. Pangina Heals @ First Avenue — FEATURED IN EVENT HORIZON
Jeremy Messersmith @ Fitzgerald Theater
- The Suburbs, Cindy Lawson @ Granada
Hey, have you been to the refurbished Granada? The former Suburban World is really gorgeous on the inside, among the remaining good reasons to visit Uptown these days. And a good reason to visit the Granada this week is to catch pioneering local new-wavers the Suburbs. Opening is Cindy Lawson, now fully back on the scene after a couple decades; her solo album New Tricks is so good we can stop calling her “former Clams member” and start saying just “the current Cindy Lawson.”
Freaque (Album Release), Superbus Maximus, and Comrade Tripp @ Hook and Ladder
Gypsy Mania Hot Club @ Icehouse
Grrrl Scout Presents Switchcraft @ Icehouse
Steve Clarke and the Working Stiffs @ KJ’s Hideaway
Steve Kenny Quartet with Blue Ox Trio @ KJ’s Hideaway
Halloween Spooktacular feat. Sleeping Jesus, Aesha Minor, and Products @ Mortimer’s
Song of the Universal @ Ordway
Halloween Party with Monica LaPlante, Carnage The Executioner, Rupert Angeleyes, and River Sinclaire @ Palmer’s
Dwynell Roland with Why Khaliq, Brandon Pulphus, Sir Lucius @ 7th St Entry
Curve, Super Flasher, Time Room @ 331 Club
Skalloween ft. Space Monkey Mafia, The Prizefighters, Runaway Ricochet, Courtesy of Tim, and Goodbye Mordecai @ Turf Club
Day of Aventus with the Motion Mosaic, Wakefield, Conman Economy, & VIN @ Underground Music Cafe
Electric Feel: 2000’s Indie Rock & Pop Halloween Party @ Uptown VFW
Pop Punk Halloween with Linus, Clothesline & My Kid Banana @ White Squirrel
Sunday, October 30
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Dream of the Wild with Stringdingers and Johnson Bros @ Cabooze
Kreep for Cheap with Huhroon, Allergen, and creeping charlie @ Cedar Cultural Center
Mick Sterling Presents Sunday Supper with Strings: Billy Joel @ Crooners
Lori Dokken Presents “Our Voices … Our Choices …” @ Crooners
- Haley and Lanue @ Dakota
A sharp pairing of singer-songwriters, this is. Haley’s been unheard from for a bit—unsatisfied with what was to be her latest album, Hunca Munca, she’s hied off to Eau Claire for a mulligan with producer Brian Joseph. Meanwhile, Sarah Krueger, has followed up her self-titled debut as Lanue with Fire in My Mind, and EP of artfully, electronically modulated introspection produced by Alan Sparhawk.
Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Sloppy Jane and Disq with Niis @ Fine Line
Soccer Mommy with Lightning Bug @ First Avenue
Bret McKenzie @ Fitzgerald Theater
Saywecanfly with Johnnie Guilbert & Gold Steps @ The Garage
Tony Furtado + Molly Maher @ Icehouse
Colores: A Service Industry Dance Night @ Icehouse
Ghost Town Blues Band with Joyann Parker Duo @ KJ’s Hideaway
Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
Halloween Bash with the Stormtroopers @ Palmer’s
Jon McLaughlin with Kris Allen @ Parkway
- Moodie Black with Birth Order and Butter Boys @ 7th St Entry
A key figure in the local noise rap scene until she struck out west for L.A., Moodie Black has picked a timely weekend for a homecoming. Her most recent track, “Flick,” is heavy and, well, moody, and hopefully a preview of more to come.
Friday I’m in Love: A Stranger Things Dance Party @ Uptown VFW
The Very Bad Days with Love Lake, Mea Burrow @ White Squirrel
Monday, October 31
CandleJak: A Halloween Extravaganza @ Amsterdam
- illuminati hotties with Enumclaw and GUPPY @ Fine Line
In a time of touring uncertainties, we’re pretty lucky to have Sarah Tudzin’s hotties hit town twice in the same year. Let Me Do One More is one of the few albums to treat our absurd moment with the gonzo disrespect it deserves.
First Avenue’s Annual Halloween Party and Costume Contest @ First Avenue
Chris Bates Presents Low End Theories @ Icehouse
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
DJ Nanobyte Presents ‘Nightmare On The West Bank’ with Betty Won’t, Stressica @ Palmer’s
MADONICA, General B and the Wiz, and Floodwater Angel @ 7th St Entry
Liquid Stranger @ Skyway Theatre
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
Jacob Banks, Meg Mac @ Varsity
Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and Creative Music Series w/ DLC @ White Squirrel