Halloween Shows and a Whole Lot More in This Week’s Complete Concert Calendar: October 24-31

Boo! Yes, Halloweekend is on the horizon, and you’ll see plenty of costume-friendly shows in the listings below. But there are some selections for the masquerade-averse amongst us as well.

Tuesday, October 25

Aesthetic Perfection with Josie Pace and genCab @ Amsterdam

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Pat Donohue & The Prairie All-Stars @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Barns Courtney with Ultra Q @ Fine Line

Mark Tuan @ First Avenue

Accordo @ Icehouse

GWAR @ The Lyric

EXTC: XTC’s Terry Chambers & Friends @ Parkway

Carrie Underwood @ Target Center

October Conspiracy Series featuring The Supper Club Collective, Ben Cook-Feltz, Ted Hajnasiewicz @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime, Becky Kapell @ 331 Club

The California Honeydrops @ Turf Club

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Jung Yeller (Tuesday Night Residency) with Quarterback Club @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, October 26

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Mira Dorr @ Crooners

Scottie Miller (Album and Book Release) @ Dakota

Vic Volare’s Anyswing Goes Party @ Driftwood

The Stonedest, Ghost Kitchen, Tang & the Tabs, Jung Yeller @ Mortimer’s

Haunted HalloWednesday With D’Lakes, Mr. Zipp, and Count Spookula @ Palmer’s

Daniel Romano’s Outfit with Carson McHone @ 7th St Entry

Fortunate Youth @ Studio B

KFAI House Party Presents Gang of Mischief @ 331 Club

Lenz & Frenz @ 331 Club

The California Honeydrops @ Turf Club

Militarie Gun, Restraining Order, New Primals @ Underground Music Club

Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, October 27

Throwback Dance Party with Carnage the Executioner @ Amsterdam

Brooke Elizabeth & Friends (October Residency) @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

DUH! A Halloween Dance Party: featuring Mine, Butter Boys, and the Real Chuck Norad @ Cedar Cultural Center

Mistress Ginger @ Crooners

Lush Country @ Crooners

Turn Turn Turn @ Dakota

Neverly Sisters, Christmas on Neptune @ Driftwood

DaBaby @ Fillmore

Miloe (EP Release) with Ricki Monique and RIOTGRRRLDARKO @ Fine Line

The EP in question is gaps, a six-song collection that spotlights the smooth Minneapolis singer’s evolving groove—often driven by his acoustic guitar, with funk spruced up by the percolation of Afrobeats.

Claudio Simonetti’s GOBLIN @ Fitzgerald Theater

Whalen and the Willows, Art Vandalay, & Abha K. @ Hook and Ladder

Spaceglow, Mayyadda @ Icehouse

Katia Cardenas @ KJ’s Hideaway

Vampa @ The Loft

The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s

Pinkshift with Jigsaw Youth and Yasmin Nur @ 7th St Entry

We Are The Willows with Lamar and Brent Penny @ Turf Club

Minneapolis Songwriter Round: Ashley Groves, Elisha Marin, Callie Michelle Evergreen, Juliet Wilhelmi @ 331 Club

Lucy Red with the Royal Dumpsters, Fine Dials, and Jackie Kean @ Underground Music Cafe

Ballentine’s Burlesque @ Uptown VFW

Phantom Fields with James Eugene Russell @ White Squirrel

Friday, October 28

Hrishikesh Hirway and Jenny Owen Youngs @ Amsterdam

Ganja White Night: Night 1 @ Armory

Wilkinson James + Erik Brandt & the Urban Hillbilly Quartet @ Aster Cafe

New Orleans Suspects with Kung Fu Hippies @ Bunkers

Wookiefoot @ Cabooze

Domi and JD Beck @ Cedar Cultural Center

Claudia Medina’s Peruvian Project @ Crooners

Those Medley Kids: A Night of Classic Progressive Rock @ Crooners

The Milk Carton Kids & Katie Pruitt @ Dakota

Anthony Roos & the Red Quarters, Alibi @ Driftwood

Junior H @ Fillmore

Durry with bugsy @ Fine Line

Sammy Rae & The Friends with Yam Haus @ First Avenue

ELnO @ Hook and Ladder

Luke Leblanc, Ellis Cleve @ Icehouse

Beneath Green @ KJ’s Hideaway

Porky’s Groove Machine @ KJ’s Hideaway

Gothess Halloween @ Mortimer’s

Honky Tonk Halloween with Cole Diamond and Clare Doyle @ Palmer’s

Zeppo: Stairway to Eleven @ Parkway

Flipturn with The Brazen Youth @ 7th St Entry

Gowns @ Studio B

Twin Citizen, The Soviet Machines, The Knotties @ 331 Club

Margo Cilker with Feeding Leroy @ Turf Club

Rotober @ Underground Music Cafe

GooseBump ‘N’ Grind Super-90s Halloween Bash with You Oughta Know + The 90s Preservation Society @ Uptown VFW

Hello Blue with Gentleman Speaker & Jest! @ White Squirrel

Saturday, October 29

Echosmith with Phoebe Ryan and Band of Silver @ Amsterdam

Ganja White Night: Night 2 @ Armory

The Maeflies @ Aster Cafe

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunkers

Wookiefoot @ Cabooze

Doug Anderson and Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Lamont Cranston @ Crooners

Michael Monroe @ Crooners

Altan with Clare Friel @ Dakota

Punk Rock Halloween Party @ Driftwood

Halloween at Dusty’s @ Dusty’s

Hoodie Allen with Belaganas @ Fine Line

Flip Phone XXL ⏤ Halloween ft. Pangina Heals @ First Avenue — FEATURED IN EVENT HORIZON

Jeremy Messersmith @ Fitzgerald Theater

The Suburbs, Cindy Lawson @ Granada

Hey, have you been to the refurbished Granada? The former Suburban World is really gorgeous on the inside, among the remaining good reasons to visit Uptown these days. And a good reason to visit the Granada this week is to catch pioneering local new-wavers the Suburbs. Opening is Cindy Lawson, now fully back on the scene after a couple decades; her solo album New Tricks is so good we can stop calling her “former Clams member” and start saying just “the current Cindy Lawson.”

Freaque (Album Release), Superbus Maximus, and Comrade Tripp @ Hook and Ladder

Gypsy Mania Hot Club @ Icehouse

The Kings of Cole @ Icehouse

Grrrl Scout Presents Switchcraft @ Icehouse

Steve Clarke and the Working Stiffs @ KJ’s Hideaway

Steve Kenny Quartet with Blue Ox Trio @ KJ’s Hideaway

Halloween Spooktacular feat. Sleeping Jesus, Aesha Minor, and Products @ Mortimer’s

Song of the Universal @ Ordway

Halloween Party with Monica LaPlante, Carnage The Executioner, Rupert Angeleyes, and River Sinclaire @ Palmer’s

Joanne Shaw Taylor @ Pantages

Dwynell Roland with Why Khaliq, Brandon Pulphus, Sir Lucius @ 7th St Entry

Mitis @ Skyway Theatre

Curve, Super Flasher, Time Room @ 331 Club

Skalloween ft. Space Monkey Mafia, The Prizefighters, Runaway Ricochet, Courtesy of Tim, and Goodbye Mordecai @ Turf Club

Day of Aventus with the Motion Mosaic, Wakefield, Conman Economy, & VIN @ Underground Music Cafe

Electric Feel: 2000’s Indie Rock & Pop Halloween Party @ Uptown VFW

Noah Cyrus @ Varsity

Pop Punk Halloween with Linus, Clothesline & My Kid Banana @ White Squirrel

Sunday, October 30

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Dream of the Wild with Stringdingers and Johnson Bros @ Cabooze

Kreep for Cheap with Huhroon, Allergen, and creeping charlie @ Cedar Cultural Center

Mick Sterling Presents Sunday Supper with Strings: Billy Joel @ Crooners

Lori Dokken Presents “Our Voices … Our Choices …” @ Crooners

The Four Freshmen @ Crooners

Haley and Lanue @ Dakota

A sharp pairing of singer-songwriters, this is. Haley’s been unheard from for a bit—unsatisfied with what was to be her latest album, Hunca Munca, she’s hied off to Eau Claire for a mulligan with producer Brian Joseph. Meanwhile, Sarah Krueger, has followed up her self-titled debut as Lanue with Fire in My Mind, and EP of artfully, electronically modulated introspection produced by Alan Sparhawk.

Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Sloppy Jane and Disq with Niis @ Fine Line

Soccer Mommy with Lightning Bug @ First Avenue

Bret McKenzie @ Fitzgerald Theater

Saywecanfly with Johnnie Guilbert & Gold Steps @ The Garage

Everton Blender @ Granada

Joan Hutton Trio @ Icehouse

Tony Furtado + Molly Maher @ Icehouse

Colores: A Service Industry Dance Night @ Icehouse

Ghost Town Blues Band with Joyann Parker Duo @ KJ’s Hideaway

DJ Jen-E @ Mortimer’s

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

Halloween Bash with the Stormtroopers @ Palmer’s

Jon McLaughlin with Kris Allen @ Parkway

Moodie Black with Birth Order and Butter Boys @ 7th St Entry

A key figure in the local noise rap scene until she struck out west for L.A., Moodie Black has picked a timely weekend for a homecoming. Her most recent track, “Flick,” is heavy and, well, moody, and hopefully a preview of more to come.

Stephanie Was @ 331 Club

Friday I’m in Love: A Stranger Things Dance Party @ Uptown VFW

The Very Bad Days with Love Lake, Mea Burrow @ White Squirrel

Monday, October 31

CandleJak: A Halloween Extravaganza @ Amsterdam

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Chris Webby + Ecko @ Cabooze

Sidewalk Cafe @ Dakota

illuminati hotties with Enumclaw and GUPPY @ Fine Line

In a time of touring uncertainties, we’re pretty lucky to have Sarah Tudzin’s hotties hit town twice in the same year. Let Me Do One More is one of the few albums to treat our absurd moment with the gonzo disrespect it deserves.

First Avenue’s Annual Halloween Party and Costume Contest @ First Avenue

Chris Bates Presents Low End Theories @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

DJ Nanobyte Presents ‘Nightmare On The West Bank’ with Betty Won’t, Stressica @ Palmer’s

MADONICA, General B and the Wiz, and Floodwater Angel @ 7th St Entry

Liquid Stranger @ Skyway Theatre

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Local H @ Turf Club

Jacob Banks, Meg Mac @ Varsity

Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and Creative Music Series w/ DLC @ White Squirrel