‘Fuck ICE,’ Says Your Concert Calendar: Feb. 10-16

Running a bit behind this week (one of the occasional inevitabilities of a small shop) so I didn't get a chance to write up recommendations. But you're bright people, you can figure it out for yourselves, right?
Tuesday, February 10
Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34
Maggy & The Skanks, Whitetail, the Conduits, Floryence @ Green Room
Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central
Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe
BASIC: Chris Forsyth, Douglas McCombs, Mikel Patrick Avery with Erik's Iridescent Tent @ 7th St Entry
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
February Conspiracy Series featuring Drew Peterson @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with Creekbed Carter Hogan @ 331 Club
NO RESOLVE with Shallow Side and Above Snakes @ Turf Club
Ditch Pigeon (Residency), Willow Waters, One Big Quilt @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, February 11
MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe
The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin
OCE's World Music Night featuring Dan Turpening @ Bryant Lake Bowl
Gentlemen Dreadnought @ Carbone’s
C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band @ Dakota
Tom Dahill and Ginny Johnson @ Dubliner Pub
Practice As A Show: Polica Residency @ Icehouse
Pat Donohue and Friends @ Midway Saloon
Eastside Revue @ Minnesota Music Cafe
WInter Sensory-Friendly Concert @ Orchestra Hall
Boots and Needles, Soul Trouvere with Mikkel Bee @ Schooner Tavern
Laundry Day, Satchel Shure @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Scottie Miller @ 331 Club
Molly Maher & Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel
Cole Diamond’s Whiskey Wednesday @ White Squirrel
J-Mo On The Beat & The J-Lighters, Jeremiah & the Non-Prophets @ Zhora Darling
Thursday, February 12
Lyle’s Tree (Single Release), Chroma, Blimey @ Amsterdam
Debbie Briggs Vintage Jazz Trio @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
The Hobbled, Sidewalk Diamonds, the Pullover @ Cloudland
Trish Sisson and John Koziol @ Crooners
The Champagne Drops @ Crooners
Our Neighbor: A Benefit Concert @ Dakota
South High Band Showcase, DJ Cam Showcase @ Driftwood Char Bar
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34
Snapped Live Band Open Night @ Green Room
Turn Turn Turn (Album Release Residency) with Kim and Quillan Roe @ Icehouse
Northstar Original Revue @ Midway Saloon
Rooms on Fire @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Cantus & the King’s Singers @ Orchestra Hall
Edie Rae Band, Ted Hajnasiewicz (CD Release) @ Schooner Tavern
SosMula with Ricky Hil @ 7th St Entry
Yes We Are, Dave’s Manual @ 331 Club
Chinga La Migra: Fundraiser for the Parral-Sanchez Family @ Underground Music
Thomas Sticha @ White Squirrel
Chick Singer, Omnira, Possum Willie @ White Squirrel
CGW, Darkling I Listen, Iron Years, & RRA @ Zhora Darling
Friday, February 13
Poison Ellie’s Phalloplasty Phundraiser Drag Show @ Amsterdam
Maurice Jacox & We Still R @ Blues Saloon
Good for Gary, DJ D-Mill @ Boardwalk
Ginger Does Gershwin @ Bryant Lake Bowl
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunker’s
Debussey, Ryan, and Shadle @ Capri Theater
Future Joy, Kalan Wolfe & the Shift, the Limns @ Cedar Cultural Center
Fend, Lake Davi, Anything You Want @ Cloudland
Dorothy Doring and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Accordion Orchestra with Diane Jarvi @ Crooners
My Funny Valentine with Jana Anderson @ Crooners
Garden Glow (EP Release), Waking Hours, Bluedriver, Daisycutter @ Day Block Brewing
Dream Addict, Pibon @ Driftwood Char Bar
Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub
Wild Colonial Bhoys @ Dubliner Pub
Ukrainian Village Band @ Eagles 34
Will Langeson, Lil Jerry Springer @ Eagles 34
The Brothers Allmanac, the People Brothers Band @ First Avenue
DJ Faaji x DJ Fatz x DJ Sha x DJ Lakeooo @ Gidi
Left Lane Cruiser with the Unnamed @ Hook and Ladder
Gothess: Cupid’s Revenge @ Hook and Ladder
Erik Koskinen (Residency), Robinella @ Icehouse
Whiskey Stone @ Mainstreet Bar
Perfectly Adequate @ Memory Lanes
32nd Street Jazz @ Metronome Brewery
The Blank Bridge @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff @ Orchestra Hall
Goth Valentine’s Ball with Superstition @ Park Square Theatre
Lola Kirke, Storey Littleton, Calder The Destroyer @ Parkway
Trailer Trash @ Schooner Tavern
Elise Trouw, Daphne Jane @ 7th St Entry
Butch Bastard, Stardust, Chongo Murdertrout @ Sociable Cider Werks
Bethany Larson and the Bee’s Knees, Ruben, Jacob Mullis (Fort Wilson Riot) @ 331 Club
Impaler, Fret Rattles, Bad Idea, the Cobra Jets @ Turf Club
Tonal Whiplash, snakeworld!, the Meshes @ Underground Music
Oasis Presents Lovers and Friends @ Uptown VFW
Parisota Hot Club @ Volstead's
Buried Animals, Ghostmouth, Cowboy Thoughts @ White Squirrel
Saturday, February 14
John Swardson & Paul Odegaard @ Animales
SNV Valentine’s Day: Pick Your Poison @ Bazemnt
Mike Lewis & Barbara Jean @ Berlin
Some Shitty Cover Band, DJ Ys @ Boardwalk
Ginger Does Gershwin @ Bryant Lake Bowl
Colleen Raye and Gary Gratz @ Crooners
Sophia Shorai & Tommy Barbarella @ Dakota
All Sweet Things: A Celebration of Black Love @ Dakota
The Fabulous Hackmasters, Izzy Dunfore @ Driftwood Char Bar
Count Spookula, Vacant, Goo Goo Mucks @ Dusty’s
The Waylaters, HollyXO, Tadas, Neptune 4 @ Eagles 34
Summer Salt, Boyscott, Wabie @ Fine Line
Bad Bad Hats, Smut @ First Avenue
Twin Cities Carnaval Brasileiro @ Granada
Dakota Andersen and Lily Alter @ Jazz Central
NOR Valentine’s Day Concert @ Midway Saloon
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Paul James Nauman @ Mystic Lake
Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff @ Orchestra Hall
Motion City Soundtrack. Say Anything, Sincere Engineer @ Palace Theatre
NEIL! Martin Zellar's Tribute to Neil Diamond @ Parkway
Ecstatic Music Second Saturday @ Red Sea
Just Luv Inc., Deadly Cyclamates @ Schooner Tavern
Weval, Haute Carl @ 7th St Entry
Bobby J's West Bank Social Club @ 331 Club
I Love Lucy⏤Kiss the Tiger Pays Tribute to Lucinda Williams with Molly Maher and Her Disbelievers @ Turf Club
Dedrick Clark @ Underground Music
Malamanya, DJ Salsa Brava @ Uptown VFW
Gasolina Reggaeton Party @ Varsity Theater
Mississippi Valley Orchestra @ White Squirrel
Store Bought Hair @ White Squirrel
TV For Dogs, Busey, Tannins, the Anesthetics @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, February 15
Fortunate Suns & Lazy River Road @ Amsterdam
Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Resonance: A Release Residency (feat. David Feily’s Berlin Quintet) @ Berlin
Battle of the Jug Bands @ Cabooze
Arkansauce, Chicken Wire Empire @ Cedar Cultural Center
Colleen Raye and Adi Yeshaya @ Crooners
From Spirituals to Sam Cooke: The History of Gospel with Joyann Parker @ Crooners
Lori Dokken: Songs by Boys by Girls @ Crooners
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
Darren Jackson aka Kid Dakota @ Dubliner Pub
Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
No Man’s String Band @ 56 Brewing
ICE OUT! Feat. Hippo Campus, papa mbye, and 26 BATS! @ First Avenue
Candlelight: 90s Unplugged @ Granada
Toussaint Morrison, Frankie Torres, Adam Bohanan, Annie Mack @ Green Room
Obi Original and the Black Atlantics (Residency) @ Icehouse
Mike Reynolds Celebration of Life with the Original Westside Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Beethoven, Fuchs, and Schoenberg @ Orchestra Hall
Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern
Eli Orion, One Big Quilt, Nice and Blue, Stonewalker @ Underground Music
Danger Pins, Mary Strand & The Garage @ White Squirrel
Karaoke with Ally @ White Squirrel
Ditchweed, The Gated Community, Kat and the Kodachromes, Matthew Thomas & Wounded Wing @ Zhora Darling
Monday, February 16
Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze
A Tribute to Anita Baker @ Dakota
Fleshpots of Egypt: Hymntap @ Dubliner Pub
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34
MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery
Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon
Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks
Tre Spiritus, Ovrfwrd, Until The New System @ White Squirrel