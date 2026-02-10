Skip to Content
Music

‘Fuck ICE,’ Says Your Concert Calendar: Feb. 10-16

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

5:21 PM CST on February 10, 2026

Bad Bad Hats

|Photo provided

Running a bit behind this week (one of the occasional inevitabilities of a small shop) so I didn't get a chance to write up recommendations. But you're bright people, you can figure it out for yourselves, right?

BASICPhoto provided

Tuesday, February 10

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Matteo Mancuso @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Tiny Tuesdays @ Eagles 34

Maggy & The Skanks, Whitetail, the Conduits, Floryence @ Green Room

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

BASIC: Chris Forsyth, Douglas McCombs, Mikel Patrick Avery with Erik's Iridescent Tent @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

February Conspiracy Series featuring Drew Peterson @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Creekbed Carter Hogan @ 331 Club

NO RESOLVE with Shallow Side and Above Snakes @ Turf Club

The 5 Dans @ White Squirrel

Ditch Pigeon (Residency), Willow Waters, One Big Quilt @ White Squirrel

C.J. ChenierPhoto provided

Wednesday, February 11

Ditty Wish @ Acadia

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Son de Cuerdas @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

OCE's World Music Night featuring Dan Turpening @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Twine @ Bunker’s

Gentlemen Dreadnought @ Carbone’s

C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band @ Dakota

Tom Dahill and Ginny Johnson @ Dubliner Pub

Practice As A Show: Polica Residency @ Icehouse

Pat Donohue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Eastside Revue @ Minnesota Music Cafe

WInter Sensory-Friendly Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Boots and Needles, Soul Trouvere with Mikkel Bee @ Schooner Tavern

Laundry Day, Satchel Shure @ 7th St Entry

Teague Alexy @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Scottie Miller @ 331 Club

Molly Maher & Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel

Cole Diamond’s Whiskey Wednesday @ White Squirrel

J-Mo On The Beat & The J-Lighters, Jeremiah & the Non-Prophets @ Zhora Darling

Turn Turn TurnMaximillian Menacher

Thursday, February 12

Takeover Thursdays @ Abi’s

Pøstcards @ Acadia

Lyle’s Tree (Single Release), Chroma, Blimey @ Amsterdam

Cole Diamond @ Animales

Debbie Briggs Vintage Jazz Trio @ Aster Cafe

Vapo Rub @ Berlin

Fusion Cabaret @ Black Hart

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

The Hobbled, Sidewalk Diamonds, the Pullover @ Cloudland

Trish Sisson and John Koziol @ Crooners

The Champagne Drops @ Crooners

Our Neighbor: A Benefit Concert @ Dakota

South High Band Showcase, DJ Cam Showcase @ Driftwood Char Bar

Jake La Botz @ Dubliner Pub

Tim on Tap @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Berner @ Fine Line

Vinyl Night @ Gambit

Snapped Live Band Open Night @ Green Room

Turn Turn Turn (Album Release Residency) with Kim and Quillan Roe @ Icehouse

Northstar Original Revue @ Midway Saloon

Rooms on Fire @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Cantus & the King’s Singers @ Orchestra Hall

Edie Rae Band, Ted Hajnasiewicz (CD Release) @ Schooner Tavern

SosMula with Ricky Hil @ 7th St Entry

Dan Tedesco @ 318 Cafe

Yes We Are, Dave’s Manual @ 331 Club

Chinga La Migra: Fundraiser for the Parral-Sanchez Family @ Underground Music

Appetit @ Volstead’s

Thomas Sticha @ White Squirrel

Chick Singer, Omnira, Possum Willie @ White Squirrel

CGW, Darkling I Listen, Iron Years, & RRA @ Zhora Darling

ImpalerPhoto provided

Friday, February 13

Obery & Friends @ Acadia

Poison Ellie’s Phalloplasty Phundraiser Drag Show @ Amsterdam

Matt Caflisch @ Animales

Root River Jam @ Aster Cafe

Tall Tales @ Berlin

James Taylor @ Berlin

Maurice Jacox & We Still R @ Blues Saloon

Good for Gary, DJ D-Mill @ Boardwalk

Ginger Does Gershwin @ Bryant Lake Bowl

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunker’s

Debussey, Ryan, and Shadle @ Capri Theater

Ryan Smith @ Carbone’s

Future Joy, Kalan Wolfe & the Shift, the Limns @ Cedar Cultural Center

Fend, Lake Davi, Anything You Want @ Cloudland

Dorothy Doring and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Accordion Orchestra with Diane Jarvi @ Crooners

My Funny Valentine with Jana Anderson @ Crooners

Steely Dane @ Dakota

Garden Glow (EP Release), Waking Hours, Bluedriver, Daisycutter @ Day Block Brewing

Dream Addict, Pibon @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Wild Colonial Bhoys @ Dubliner Pub

Ukrainian Village Band @ Eagles 34

Will Langeson, Lil Jerry Springer @ Eagles 34

Twinsick @ Fillmore

The Brothers Allmanac, the People Brothers Band @ First Avenue

DJ Faaji x DJ Fatz x DJ Sha x DJ Lakeooo @ Gidi

Wyatt Avery @ Ginkgo Coffee

Drizzy’s Room @ Green Room

Left Lane Cruiser with the Unnamed @ Hook and Ladder

Gothess: Cupid’s Revenge @ Hook and Ladder

Erik Koskinen (Residency), Robinella @ Icehouse

Day Job @ Jazz Central

Buku with Overeazy @ The Loft

Whiskey Stone @ Mainstreet Bar

Perfectly Adequate @ Memory Lanes

32nd Street Jazz @ Metronome Brewery

The Blank Bridge @ Minnesota Music Cafe

PV$$Y CNTRL @ Mortimer’s

DJ Madi @ Mystic Lake

You Oughta Know @ Mystic Lake

Oromo Night @ Northrop

Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff @ Orchestra Hall

Goth Valentine’s Ball with Superstition @ Park Square Theatre

Lola Kirke, Storey Littleton, Calder The Destroyer @ Parkway

Trailer Trash @ Schooner Tavern

Elise Trouw, Daphne Jane @ 7th St Entry

Butch Bastard, Stardust, Chongo Murdertrout @ Sociable Cider Werks

Valors @ Terminal Bar

Ali Gray @ 318 Cafe

Bethany Larson and the Bee’s Knees, Ruben, Jacob Mullis (Fort Wilson Riot) @ 331 Club

Impaler, Fret Rattles, Bad Idea, the Cobra Jets @ Turf Club

Tonal Whiplash, snakeworld!, the Meshes @ Underground Music

Oasis Presents Lovers and Friends @ Uptown VFW

Parisota Hot Club @ Volstead's

Fuzzy Math @ White Squirrel

Buried Animals, Ghostmouth, Cowboy Thoughts @ White Squirrel

Motion City SoundtrackPhoto provided

Saturday, February 14

Golden Garters @ Amsterdam

John Swardson & Paul Odegaard @ Animales

Adam & Ava Levy @ Animales

The High 48’s @ Aster Cafe

SNV Valentine’s Day: Pick Your Poison @ Bazemnt

Lasse Corson @ Berlin

Mike Lewis & Barbara Jean @ Berlin

Tarik Thornton @ Berlin

Some Shitty Cover Band, DJ Ys @ Boardwalk

Ginger Does Gershwin @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Chase & Ovation @ Bunker’s

Nick Hensley Trio @ Carbone’s

Sweethearts Show @ Crooners

Colleen Raye and Gary Gratz @ Crooners

Sophia Shorai & Tommy Barbarella @ Dakota

All Sweet Things: A Celebration of Black Love @ Dakota

The Fabulous Hackmasters, Izzy Dunfore @ Driftwood Char Bar

Gavin Strappe @ Dubliner Pub

Count Spookula, Vacant, Goo Goo Mucks @ Dusty’s

The Waylaters, HollyXO, Tadas, Neptune 4 @ Eagles 34

Summer Salt, Boyscott, Wabie @ Fine Line

Bad Bad Hats, Smut @ First Avenue

Noisey Nadwa x ENL @ Gidi

Twin Cities Carnaval Brasileiro @ Granada

InMotion @ Icehouse

Dakota Andersen and Lily Alter @ Jazz Central

Nikita, the Wicked @ The Loft

DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lush

Tyte Phitt @ Mainstreet Bar

NOR Valentine’s Day Concert @ Midway Saloon

Tyler Herwig @ Midway Saloon

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Paul James Nauman @ Mystic Lake

Deejay St. Joel @ Mystic Lake

XO After Dark @ Myth Live

Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff @ Orchestra Hall

Motion City Soundtrack. Say Anything, Sincere Engineer @ Palace Theatre

NEIL! Martin Zellar's Tribute to Neil Diamond @ Parkway

Ecstatic Music Second Saturday @ Red Sea

Just Luv Inc., Deadly Cyclamates @ Schooner Tavern

Weval, Haute Carl @ 7th St Entry

Soul Pour @ Steady Pour

Cole Diamond @ Terminal Bar

Michael Monroe @ 318 Cafe

Bobby J's West Bank Social Club @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

I Love Lucy⏤Kiss the Tiger Pays Tribute to Lucinda Williams with Molly Maher and Her Disbelievers @ Turf Club

Dedrick Clark @ Underground Music

Malamanya, DJ Salsa Brava @ Uptown VFW

Gasolina Reggaeton Party @ Varsity Theater

Katia Cardenas @ Volstead's

Mississippi Valley Orchestra @ White Squirrel

Store Bought Hair @ White Squirrel

Cleo @ White Squirrel

TV For Dogs, Busey, Tannins, the Anesthetics @ Zhora Darling

Papa MbyePhoto provided

Sunday, February 15

Breathe Eazy Ent @ Acadia

Fortunate Suns & Lazy River Road @ Amsterdam

Clover & the Bee @ Animales

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Noah Guthrie @ Aster Cafe

Resonance: A Release Residency (feat. David Feily’s Berlin Quintet) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Battle of the Jug Bands @ Cabooze

Arkansauce, Chicken Wire Empire @ Cedar Cultural Center

Colleen Raye and Adi Yeshaya @ Crooners

From Spirituals to Sam Cooke: The History of Gospel with Joyann Parker @ Crooners

Lori Dokken: Songs by Boys by Girls @ Crooners

Andy Fleser @ Crooners

Cory Henry @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Darren Jackson aka Kid Dakota @ Dubliner Pub

Phil Heywood @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Irish Set Dance @ Eagles 34

TC Ramblers @ Eagles 34

No Man’s String Band @ 56 Brewing

Justin Furstenfeld @ Fillmore

ICE OUT! Feat. Hippo Campus, papa mbye, and 26 BATS! @ First Avenue

Candlelight: 90s Unplugged @ Granada

Toussaint Morrison, Frankie Torres, Adam Bohanan, Annie Mack @ Green Room

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics (Residency) @ Icehouse

Half Baked @ Midway Saloon

Mike Reynolds Celebration of Life with the Original Westside Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Bob @ Mystic Lake

Rực Rỡ Đêm Xuân @ Mystic Lake

Beethoven, Fuchs, and Schoenberg @ Orchestra Hall

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

eleven degenerates @ 331 Club

Switchyard @ 331 Club

Robert Wilkinson @ 331 Club

Eli Orion, One Big Quilt, Nice and Blue, Stonewalker @ Underground Music

Danger Pins, Mary Strand & The Garage @ White Squirrel

Karaoke with Ally @ White Squirrel

Ditchweed, The Gated Community, Kat and the Kodachromes, Matthew Thomas & Wounded Wing @ Zhora Darling

Devil DodgerPhoto provided

Monday, February 16

Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze

A Tribute to Anita Baker @ Dakota

Fleshpots of Egypt: Hymntap @ Dubliner Pub

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Emmy Woods @ 331 Club

Devil Dodger @ White Squirrel

Tre Spiritus, Ovrfwrd, Until The New System @ White Squirrel

