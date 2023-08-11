Opinion
Friday Open Thread: Better Knowing Our Twin Cities
TGIF. Let's chat.
Freeloader Friday: 121 Free Things To Do This Weekend
Punk shopping markets, beer parties for dogs, a legit van get together, video game art, and more.
‘How Many More People Got to Die?’: City to Issue Plan for Emergency Fentanyl Funds… Eventually
Plus a brewery changes hands, a car is miraculously retrieved, and an unspeakably sad obit in today's Flyover news roundup.
Let’s Talk WGA Strike With Two Big-Shot Hollywood Writers From MN
As the strike surpasses 100 days, Patrick Casey and Josh Miller—the dudes behind 'Sonic,' 'Violent Night,' and 'Hey, Stop Stabbing Me!'—explain what's at stake.
Theater Latté Da Founder’s Final Curtain Call
Peter Rothstein put MN on the map for musical theater. Before heading to Florida for a new gig, he’s directing one last show.