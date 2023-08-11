Skip to Content
Racket home
Log In
Racket's Tip Jar: Pay Forward a Subscription
Opinion

Friday Open Thread: Better Knowing Our Twin Cities

TGIF. Let's chat.

10:13 AM CDT on August 11, 2023

Woolennium via Flickr|

Did you know there’s a massive Hindu temple in Sisqó’s hometown of Maple Grove? Did I just type history’s most interesting sentence?

21Comments
Join the Discussion

Howdy, Racket subscribers! Jay here, filling in for Friday Open Thread prompt duties since Keith selfishly took a vacation.

So we have a certified hit on our hands with Ian Ringgenberg's loving travelogue from St. Paul. The story has amassed 15,000+ views and counting, which, based on my napkin arithmetic, amounts to roughly 5% of the capital city's population. We love to see it, folks.

In the spirit of discovering new pockets of our backyard, I'll ask you: What are some other parts of the greater Twin Cities metro that summon your curiosity?

Personally, I may have become White Bear Lake-pilled last weekend! I found WBL's old downtown quite charming, and immediately dialed up Zillow to browse the (very limited) selection of pre-war houses. (It's important for readers to know I've never lived outside of Minneapolis proper; the farthest I've lived from my childhood home is eight miles—aka the Eminem special.)

Share you questions, observations, and/or neato factoids about other under-discussed places in the country's 16th largest constellation of cities.

Or don't!

It's Friday Open Thread, meaning you can gab about whatever the hell you'd like. Even the very fun new song from Olivia Rodrigo:

Jay Boller@jaymboller
Co-owner/editor of Racket.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Events

Freeloader Friday: 121 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Punk shopping markets, beer parties for dogs, a legit van get together, video game art, and more.

August 11, 2023
News

‘How Many More People Got to Die?’: City to Issue Plan for Emergency Fentanyl Funds… Eventually

Plus a brewery changes hands, a car is miraculously retrieved, and an unspeakably sad obit in today's Flyover news roundup.

August 10, 2023
Racket's Tip Jar: Pay Forward a Subscription

Help Grow Racket for Everyone

Feel like tossing a couple of extra bucks our way? That's what the Racket Tip Jar is for! Whether you're a current subscriber or not, you can always give to the tip jar. Whenever we reach $50, we'll set aside a complimentary annual Lookout subscription for a student or someone in financial need. You can contribute however much you want, as often as you'd like, and you can do so right here. If you're interested in receiving one of these paid-forward subscriptions, email us at freeblogs@racketmn.com and we'll put you in the queue for the next available subscription. *Note that Racket is not a 501(c) organization and these contributions are not tax-deductible.
Chip in Today!
Movies

Let’s Talk WGA Strike With Two Big-Shot Hollywood Writers From MN

As the strike surpasses 100 days, Patrick Casey and Josh Miller—the dudes behind 'Sonic,' 'Violent Night,' and 'Hey, Stop Stabbing Me!'—explain what's at stake.

August 10, 2023
Culture

Theater Latté Da Founder’s Final Curtain Call

Peter Rothstein put MN on the map for musical theater. Before heading to Florida for a new gig, he’s directing one last show.

August 10, 2023
See all posts