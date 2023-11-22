Freeloader Friday on a Wednesday: 75 Free Things To Do This Weekend
More holiday markets, Black Friday fun, and a family-friendly bike ride.
6:31 AM CST on November 22, 2023
Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.
WEDNESDAY
Drinksgiving at LUSH
Featuring drink specials and happy hour deals all evening, plus bingo and pop-up performances by Luna Muse, Jasmine Cassadine, and Domita Sanchez. 4 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.
Drinksgiving at Fair State
Featuring special releases and items in stock. 4-11 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Festival of Trees
Stroll through a forest of 80+ holiday trees decked out individually by local organizations. During mall hours, through Jan. 3. Mall of America, Level 3.
Winter Skolstice at Viking Lakes
Featuring vendors, holiday-themed cocktails, food trucks, free live music, outdoor activities for kids, and more. While some events have cover charges, many happenings are free admission. 4-9 p.m. Mon.-Wed.; 4-10 p.m. Thu.-Sat.; 3-10 p.m. Sun. through Feb. 24. Viking Lakes, 730 Vikings Pkwy., Eagan; find a complete schedule at explorevikinglakes.com.
Turkeys on Ice
Free admission and skate rental today. Weee! Noon to 1:30 p.m. St. Louis Park Rec Center, ROC, Aquatic Park, 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park.
SWAG
Rock covers. 7 p.m. Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 Third St., Excelsior.
Nights with Tim
9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Harold’s House Party on KFAI, Nikki Mattson, Rich Rue
7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
TRAMPS LIKE US
9:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
FRIDAY
Joyful Riders’ Leftovers Ride
Take a scenic six-mile bike ride through Minneapolis, followed by a loftovers potluck and the burning of the table at the Bohemian Flats Park picnic area, followed by a bonus ride to Malcolm Yards. 3 p.m. Gold Medal Park, Second Street and 11th Avenue South, Minneapolis.
Rat Castle Jazz Ensemble
With Sunsets Over Flowers, Quarterback Club. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Minnesota Pint Day
Multiple Locations
More like Black IPA Friday? November 24 is this year's Minnesota Pint Day, a statewide celebration of craft beer organized by the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild. More than 55 breweries around MN are participating in 2024, offering deals alongside a limited-edition glass designed by artist Lindsay Hendrickson. And nine MN breweries—Bad Weather Brewing, Foremost Brewing, Half Pint
Brewing Co., Karst Brewing, Montgomery Brewing, Sleepy Eye
Brewing, Snarky Loon Brewing, Spiral Brewing, and Storm King Brewing—even brewed a Golden Ale just for Pint Day. (Sorry if you're a black IPA fan! That was only for the pun!)—Em Cassel
SolidState, Super Flasher, John Don’t & the Morticians
10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Holiday Hues: Festive Fine Art Sale
Shop pieces from a variety of artists this season, with special sales planned, and a coffee and cookies open house 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Douglas Flanders & Associates Presents, 5025 France Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Black Friday & Small Business Saturday at Olio Vintage
Featuring sales, plus sips and snacks, pop-up gift vendors, and BLNCD with CBD-infused seltzer and body care samples on (noon to 2 p.m. Sat.). 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Olio Vintage, 21 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.
Black Friday at Forgotten Star
Featuring an all-day happy hour plus deals on brewery gifts. Noon to 11 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.
Escape from Black Friday at Bent
Featuring gift deals and a tapping of Dark Fatha Brewer’s Reserve at 2 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville.
Black Friday at Boom Island
Featuring a variety of limited release dark beers on tap. 4-9 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.
Tunes in the Tent: Juliet Catherine
6-8 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.
European Christmas Market
This huge holiday market event features local makers and crafters selling traditional gifts; entertainment including live music, and dance; visits from Krampus, sled dogs, Santa, and reindeer; tons of food; traditional hot beverages; beer and gluhwein; Santa’s post office; an extended holiday market called Santa’s Village; and more. Bonus: Score a free Metro Transit ride to the event at uniondepot.org/holiday. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun (11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 8). Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul. Nov. 24-Dec. 17.
The Artful Present
This holiday pop-up features 27 artists. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. through the holidays. Veronique Wantz Gallery, 901 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.
NSCA Holiday Gift Market
Featuring over 80 local makers. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thu.-Sun. through Dec. 17. North Suburban Center for the Arts, 110 77th Way NE, Fridley.
Open Mic Night
Family-friendly music, comedy, and spoken word welcome. 6-9 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.
Black Friday at Mia
Featuring free tickets to “In Our Hands: Native Photography, 1890 to Now” (tickets are required; click here to RSVP), free coffee and treats in the lobby, and shopping in the gift store. 8-10 a.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Friday Night Open Mic
21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.
Dayton's Holiday Market
Shop from nearly 80 local brands and makers. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; daily through Dec. 30. The Dayton’s Project, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.
Holidays on Nicollet
Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this locally-made retail popup experience, plus window displays, entertainment, and more through the holidays. 10 a.m. to 6p.m. Tue.-Sat. through Dec. 30. IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall (former Hubert White Menswear store), Minneapolis.
SATURDAY
A Handmade Holiday Market
Minneapolis Craft Market hosts local artists and makers. Noon to 5 p.m. Lakes & Legends, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis.
Ruben, Ty Pow & The Holy North
10 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Early Show
With Superfloor, Matt Caflisch, and Rank Strangers. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Saturday is Instrumental
With Big Trouble. 6 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Clidesfeld
With Loser Magnet, Nothing But Nice. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Holiday Saturdays
Yee-haw! Shop from hundreds of artists at this weekly holiday happening. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 23, as well as extended hours starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 25, Dec. 2, and Dec. 9. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.
Bench Pressed Small Business Saturday
Local artists and makers are stopping by the studio/shop each weekend for special events. This week there will be Red Wolf Chai, Acre by 56 Brewing (THC bubbly), and raffles and giveaways. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bench Pressed, 2010 26th Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Small Business Saturday
Featuring free Zumba sessions, Cranial Sacral Therapy, a food demonstration and samples from Indigenous Food Lab, free gifts for the first 100 people, and more. Check MetroTransit for a free ride to MGM today. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.
Rum King Bottle Release
11 a.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
NE Minneapolis Markers Market and Bar Hop
Shop local makers with a drink in hand. Locations Include Indeed Brewing Co., Padraigs Brewing, Tattersall Distilling, and Dashfire Distillery. 1-6 p.m.
Four Seasons Nordic Village Market
Eight cabins host a weekend holiday market by MartinPatrick3, with a different variety of makers each weekend. Noon to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through January (except Christmas and NYE). Four Seasons Minneapolis, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.
Schitt’s Creek Trivia
6-8 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.
China Rider
Grateful Dead tunes, with special guest Cody Sovereign. 7:30 p.m. Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 Third St., Excelsior.
Hook Holiday Market
Featuring "darker," "spookier" holiday shopping from local makers, plus tastings and giftables from Zen Arcade Canna-Lounge. Noon to 5 p.m. The Hook & Ladder Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.
Itty Bitty Committee Small Biz Saturday Market
Shop queer vendors with this event hosted by the Gay Agenda Collective. 3-9 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.
MN Artisan Market's Pop-up Art Market
Featuring 10 local makers. 2-7 p.m. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul.
Small Business Saturday Makers Market
Featuring tons of local makers, live music, coffee, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Lowlands, 160 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul.
Made by Hands Holiday Sale
Shop 18+ local vendors each day. Noon to 5 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.
Hindes Small Business Holiday Market
Shop local CBD goods, plus local makers, ive music, and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hindes Store, 681 Winnetka Ave. N., Golden Valley.
Farmers Markets
Field and Festival Holiday Market
Another Minneapolis Craft Market jam, with local farmers, foodies, and artists. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 17. Wagners Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Minneapolis Farmers Market
Possibly the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 9 a.m. to noon Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 30, plus Jan. 6 and 20, Feb. 3 and 17, March 2 and 16, and Apr. 6, 13, 20, 27, and 28. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.
Mill City Farmers Market
Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.
SUNDAY
The Real Chuck NORAD
7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Quincy Street Holiday Market
Hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.
Southside Shtetl Chanukah Market
Featuring local makers celebrating Judaism in MN, with donations collected for the Palestinian Red Crescent Society and the East Phillips Urban Farm. 3-7 p.m. Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.
Free Dog Photos with Santa "Paws"
Bring your pup to meet Santa. Noon to 5 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.
Holiday Makers’ Markets
Featuring 20+ vendors. Noon to 6 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.
Holiday Market
Food, treats, beer, and small business vendors. Noon to 5 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.
Meat Raffle and Beer Bingo
11 a.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.
Heat Dome
3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
St. Paul Songwriter Rounds
7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
The Warmup Beer Garden
Vikings pregame features draft beer from Indeed Brewing, food from Giulia, live music with appearances from DJ Mad Mardigan, a Bloody Mary bar, lawn games, and more. 9 a.m. to noon. Hotel Emery, 215 Fourth St. S., Minneapolis.
Varsity Gaymes
Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.
