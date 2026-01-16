Freeloader Friday: 88 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

FRIDAY

We love a giant pile of snow here in Minnesota. Remember Mt. Eden Prairie? The 40-foot hill in the Kohl’s parking lot in Bloomington? What about the car that got trapped in that snow bank at 38th & Cedar? If snow spectacles are your thing, the World Snow Celebration is going to blow your mind. Teams from around the world (Thailand! England! Mongolia! India! Canada!) will convene to create incredible (and very temporary) works of art. Watch them sculpt live and wonder at the resulting pieces. The festival will also include an open skate rink, food, and places to warm up. Lowell Park, 201 Water St. N., Stillwater; find more info here. Through January 25—Jessica Armbruster

Blue Earth Collective

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.



Pleasure Horse

7-9 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Peony Park

Post punk. With Pity Party, Lutheran Heat, Loki’s Folly. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Wain Mcfarlane and Jahz

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Jellyjacket

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Spare Parts (the Machinery Hill trio)

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

“What Does a Sustainable Future Look Like?” Denise Lau, 'A Trashy Space to a Happy Place'

A group show by Art to Change the World. 5-8 p.m. The Dow Art Gallery, 2242 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Flea Market Sale

Shop lots o’ stuff, including textiles, vintage clothing, Barbie clothes, housewares, and more priced mostly under $5. Noon to 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat. ColorWheel Gallery, 319 W. 46th St., Minneapolis.

Ice Lantern Making

Learn how to make an ice lantern. With fire pits. 5-8 p.m. Fridays through Feb. 28. Graco Park, 810 NE Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis and Water Works, 425 West River Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Big Salad Live

Deep cuts from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s. 6-9 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Karaoke Nights

With DJ Kymmick. 7-10 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Dick Heuvels

Acoustic outlaw country and folk music. 7-10 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second Ave., Anoka.

Sam Saccoman

7-10 p.m. OMNI Brewery & Taproom, 15701 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount.

Pitch-a-Friend: 40+ Night

Meet other singles, pitched to you via friends. Followed by a mixer. Read more about this adorable event here. 7 p.m. The Lofton Hotel, 601 N. First Ave., Minneapolis.

Community Support Meetup

Meet neighbors and talk about what’s going on and how you can help out. 7:30 p.m. Wabasha Brewing Company, 429 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

“Irish of Minnesota”

Photography by Tom Dunn in collaboration with the Irish Fair of Minnesota. 5-7 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul.

“Shadow Piece(s): Chance-Based Responses in Clay”

6-8 p.m. Northern Clay Center, 2424 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis.

Pink Cloud: Dry January in the Ox with White Dune

Electronic music. 7 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Minnesota Frost Watch Party

6 p.m. A Bar of Their Own, 2207 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis.

Carved in Snow

A four-part series featuring large-scale snow sculptures at different parks created by Indigenous artist Heather Friedli. See the second installment at: Father Hennepin Park, 420 Main St. SE, Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic

It’s back! Read more about Comedy Corner Underground’s move and plans for the future here. 10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots–sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Art Sled Rally

SATURDAY

Powderhorn Art Sled Rally

According to its official website, this is the 974th Art Sled Rally. Now, I’m no historian, but I have my doubts that this annual event has been around since 1051. And, as we saw at last week’s ICE protest, those hills know how to show people a good time, even if they’re there to fight fascism. This weekend, stakes should be more joyful, as neighbors, artists, friends, and family come together after creating big ol’ art sleds and other awkward contraptions that they send down a hill in hopes of reaching the bottom. Free. 2-4 p.m. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info at artsledrally.com.—Jessica Armbruster

Book Fair for Adults

I’m still pretty proud of this headline from July, “A New Way to Get Lit at Twin Cities Breweries,” which, of course, referred to literature—there are so many book events at breweries these days. This one at Inbound takes place almost a year after the brewery’s first Book Fair for Adults, which was so popular that “people were lined up before we even opened, down the block,” Inbound’s Rachel Silberman told us last year. This time around, vendors include Avant Garden, Black Garnet Books, Once Upon a Crime, Wild Rumpus, and more. Free. Noon to 6 p.m. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Lords of the Universe, Girdle of Judith, Baby Mahi & the Sitters



10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Preston Gunderson

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Cole Diamond

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Cornell Power Service

With Scott Hefte & Friends. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sam Graber Band

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

All Are Welcome CD-Release

With TinyNormous, Okie, and Maggie Black & Kirby Gage. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Art Shanty Projects Ryan Stopera



Art Shanty Projects

Historically, it’s the Winter Carnival that gets all the national attention. But the Art Shanties are the Twin Cities’ most iconic cold weather event. For over 20 years artists, scientists, musicians, and dreamers have set up shop on a frozen lake, inviting folks to immerse themselves in a wonderland of artsy ice fishing shanties. “We are very fortunate to foster an incredibly loving and kind, aware and engaged community of artists and organizers, and we find our role in this moment to be offering nourishment—a space to gather and see each other,” a recent Instagram post states on the current political climate. “We are here for you. We stand with you.” This year, they’ll foster that community via 20 shanties and a variety of free-roaming creatives. Shanties include the Beaver Shanty, where you will become a beaver and learn about their ways; the Free Store Shanty, where you can donate warm items or take something with you; and Medusa (Club Med), a dance shanty where you can get your groove on. There will also be yoga sessions, square dancing, an art bike parade, poetry readings, and other interactive happenings during each weekend. Free; $10-$20 suggested donation. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more deets at artshantyprojects.org. Through February 8—Jessica Armbruster

Minneapolis-St. Paul Music Expo

Thirty tables of vinyl, CDs, memorabilia. Noon to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Vampire Vintage and Exhumed & Reborn Pop-up

Goth vintage for the macabre. Noon to 6 p.m. Sat.; noon to 4 p.m. Sun. Wild Hare Collective, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

“No Where Now Here”

Marjorie Fedyszyn explores healing trauma through paper and textile abstractions. 5-7 p.m. Catherine G. Murphy Gallery, St. Katherine University, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul.

Nicholas Harper

A series of romantic portraits by local artist Nicholas Harper. 6-9 p.m. Gallery 360, 3011 W. 50th St., Minneapolis.

“Landscapes”

Photography juried by Aline Smithson. 6-8 p.m. Praxis Gallery & Photographic Arts Center, 2601 27th St. S. (NW Corner of Ivy Arts Parking Lot), Minneapolis.

And:

“The Abstract Image”

6-8 p.m. Praxis Gallery & Photographic Arts Center, 2601 27th St. S. (NW Corner of Ivy Arts Parking Lot), Minneapolis.

Maurice Jacox

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Slow Irish Sessions

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Root Pickers

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Troy Millette

Vermont singer/songwriter tunes. 21+. 6-9 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Manchester Derby (PL)

Sports at the butt-crack of dawn. 6:30 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

"Northern Winters"

A group exhibition celebrating cold-ass weather. 2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Ter., Minneapolis.

Also at Groveland:

“Costa Rica”

Art celebrating warm-ass weather. 2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Ter., Minneapolis.

MN Makers Minnefest

Plushies, books, stickers, and more featuring Daryl Richard Lawrence, Christopher Straub, and Stephanie Elsing. Noon to 3 p.m. D&H Toys Minnesota, 1272 Vierling Dr. E., Shakopee.

Beer Poking

Noon to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through January. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Sarah Morris and Lars-Erik Larson

Acoustic tunes. 1-3 p.m. Heights Coffee Bar, 850 40th Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

Razz

Acoustic rock. 6-8 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

2026 Hastings Ice Sculpture Celebration

With live carving, wagon rides. Noon to 4 p.m. Downtown Hastings.

"Accumulative Reduction" 'Photogrammetry 3'

New work by Betsy Ruth Byers and Emily Dzieweczynski exploring data and science without context. 6-8 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

Fridley Winter Farmers Market

Music, to-go eats, and produce. Other dates: Feb. 21, Mar. 21. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bachman's Fridley, 8200 University Service Rd., Minneapolis.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Apr. 19. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Mill City Farmers Market

The yearlong market moves indoors this weekend for its fall/winter schedule. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Sat., Nov. through Apr. 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find more info at millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Plymouth Winter Farmers Market

Music, to-go eats, and produce. Other dates: Feb. 21, Mar. 21. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bachman's Plymouth, 10050 Sixth Ave. N., Minneapolis.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through April 18. 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Odd Mart, FB

SUNDAY

Frozen Flop

Meet 16 self-published comic creators. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart MN, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Music Under Glass: Curt Obeda

NOLA and Memphis blues. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory, Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul.

Clover and the Bee

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

eleven degenerates



10:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Tom Feldmann



3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Tainted Canyon

With Joe Carey & The Faderals. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bingo With Pete!

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Karaoke With Ally!

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Church of Cornbread

A weekly Cornbread Harris jam. 5-7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Kill Bill

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Noon to 4 p.m. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Art Supplies Swap

Donate or pick up new and gently used art supplies. 2-4 p.m. Sabes Center Minneapolis, 4330 Cedar Lake Rd. S., Minneapolis.

Heavy Rotation Open Mic

3-6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Break the Bubble

It’s a friendship mixer! 5-8 p.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Fawzia Khan

"Fragile State"

Artist Fawzia Khan discusses her current textile exhibition. 2-3:30 p.m. Form+Content Gallery, 210 N. Second St., Suite #104, Minneapolis.

Healing Hearts Rescue MN

Meet adoptable dogs. Noon to 2 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.