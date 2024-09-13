Freeloader Friday: 90 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

Party Fest 2024: THC Fest

We’re a big festival town here in the Twin Cities. We’ve got water fests (Owamni, Aquatennial). We’ve got food truck fests. We’ve got a horror movie fest (see below). And there are countless fests for cats and dogs (also see below). But what about–here me out here!–a festival for festivals? Yes, this week, we have that too. Basically Indeed is going on a fest jag, and each day is a different kind. THC Fest on Friday is for the stoners, with standup comedy, a light installation show, and food from KCM Egg Rolls and OG ZaZa pizza. 5-10 p.m. Check online for the complete schedule and details. Indeed Brewing Company, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Community Resource Fair

Learn about local resources in the community. Noon to 3 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

St. Paul Oktoberfest

Featuring lots of German tunes, foods, hands-on fun, and beer (drink wristbands are $10). Free; find more info here. 4-10 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat. Germanic-American Institute, 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul.

Utepils Brewing

Featuring live music, food trucks, a free meat and cheese raffle, and more each Friday. Free Fri.; $8 Sat. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis. Through September 21

Deep Fakes

Deep Fakes, Oliver Phibes

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Cole Diamond

8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Groovie Tuesday

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Brethren Bones and Friends

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

State Capitol Complex Archaeology Tours

What secrets are buried beneath the Minnesota State Capitol? That’s what a team of archaeologists have set out to discover, hoping to unearth “archaeological features and cultural material from St. Paul’s diverse history.” The goal is to find enough treasures to justify the establishment of a Minnesota State Capitol Mall Historic District. If that intrigues you (and come on, of course it does) the team is offering regular tours of the area to fill you in about their work. Meet up by the statue of lil ol’ Hubert Humphrey. Free. 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.; find more info here. Through September 27—Keith Harris

Warehouse District Live

The fate of Open Streets may be uncertain this season, but every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October —Jessica Armbruster

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fridays through October 25. Hope Church, 797 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 25. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Stencil By Seitu Jones, photo by Easton M. Green

SATURDAY

Art & Artefact: Murals From the Minneapolis Uprising

When George Floyd was murdered by police on May 25, 2020, Minnesotans took to the streets in protests, building owners boarded up their doors and windows, and artists created art. “I just felt so hopeful seeing the boards, seeing the plywood murals coming up, seeing the art around 38th and Chicago,” Leesa Kelly of Memorialize the Movement told Em Cassell at the time. As businesses reopened, she and her org have worked on collecting these pieces made from humble plywood and spray paint, which otherwise would have ended up in the trash, destroyed from outdoor exposure, or crassly sold online. The collection is now at over 1,000 boards; this fall you can view a selection of artworks in their archives, curated by former MM intern Amira McLendon, at the U of M. The exhibition will open on Saturday, September 14, with a special program with Leslie Guy, Seitu Jones, Kelly, and McLendon at 6 p.m., followed by a reception from 7-9 p.m. Katherine E. Nash Gallery, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 7—Jessica Armbruster

Dogtoberfest

We won’t bury the lede: Yes, this hot dog-themed extravaganza at Insight includes the release of a limited-edition hot dog flavor of hard seltzer called “Glizzy McGuire." No, we’re not kidding. And the wiener-related chaos doesn’t stop there—among the events at Insight’s Dogtoberfest, there’s a hot dog eating contest and the promise of other “hot dog-centric activities.” Angry Line Cook and Nordic Dogs will be on site slingin’ weenies, there’s live music all day, and organizers also promise “unique” limited merch. This really sounds like it’ll be something! Free. 1-10 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Taco Tour

No, the tacos aren’t free, but there will be special happenings along this stretch, including a performance stage near Midtown Global Market and 20 or so taco-making restaurants/food trucks to purchase eats from. Find more info and a map of locations here. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lake Street, between Clinton Avenue and 19th Avenue South, Minneapolis.

Waite Park Fest

If it ever feels like Racket has a south Minneaolis bias, that’s likely due to all four owner/editors living in… south Minneapolis. But folks, we love Northeast, don’t we? (Gun to my head, I’ll say the same about St. Paul.) And for the fourth year in a row, residents of the Waite Park neighborhood are throwing themselves a nifty little community bash. We’re talkin’ grub from the Chimborazo Food Truck and the Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream Truck, plus free hot dogs and veggie burgers while supplies last. We're also talkin' kiddo activities like carnival games, fire truck encounters, and tennis matches for all ages. And ya know what? While we’re at it, we’re also talkin’ vendor and artist booths til the cows come home, not to mention live music from Skunk Hollow and 120 Minutes, the latter of whom is a '90s rock cover band named after the MTV show of your distant youth. Maybe life and culture does extend beyond the borders of south Minneapolis… Free. 3-7 p.m. Waite Recreation Center, 1810 34th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Jac Flats End of Summer Flea Market/Garage Sale

Featuring trinkets, tools and vintage gadgets, home decor, plus-size clothing and shoes, local artists, furniture items, gently used art supplies, plus free sparkling water and popcorn while you shop. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Indeed Brewing

Party Fest: Francis Fest

It’s time for the third-annual Francis Fest, which brings vegan food and local vendors to Indeed for a day of plant-based eating/drinking/shopping. Vegan eats come from Francis (of course), along with Donut Trap and Wrecktangle Pizza. There’s even an all-vegan menu from resident Revival food truck—yes, they of fried chicken and smoked meat fame! Live music starts at 2 p.m. with a lineup that includes Racket faves like Riotgrrrldarko and Scrunchies, plus Carnage the Executioner, Denim Matriarch, and more. And as for vendors, you can shop Larissa Loden’s jewelry, Studio Fermin’s adorable ceramics, illustrations from Stace of Spades, and others. Free. 1-10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Company, 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Oktoberfest at Hope Church

Featuring live music from Brian Peterson and Me & Todd with Maryn, German eats, beer, free face painting, a bounce house, yard games, bottle and gift card pulls, cake walks once an hour, silent auction, and a bake sale. 3-8 p.m. Hope Church, 797 Summit Ave., St. Paul.

Oktoberfest at Heavy Rotation

Featuring tunes from the Salsa Collaborative and Say It Ain’t Faux, a free meat raffle, and special beers on tap. Noon to 10 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The Twin Cities Record Show

With 25+ tables of vendors offering albums, 45 RPM records, CDs, and music memorabilia. Noon to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Mac-Grove Fest

Featuring music, shopping, food, games, and more. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Edgcumbe Recreation Center, 320 Griggs St. S., St. Paul.

Hend Al-Mansour

Sketching in Cyberspace: My Little Secrets

Digital works, large-scale murals, and more from Hend Mansour. There will be an artist's reception on Saturday, Sep. 14, from 7 to 10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 West 48th St., Minneapolis.

ANEW

Work by local artists in a brand-new space. 6-9 p.m. Underground Art, 501 First Ave. NE (in the newly renovated Burlap Lofts building), Minneapolis.

Longfellow Rising Renewal

Featuring live music from Lutheran Heat, the Muatas, Illism, as well as DJ sets from KRSM Radio. 1-6 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Victory Neighborhood Day

Featuring tunes from Exactly No, Naketa MoniQue, Boots and Needles, and RLB Band, plus a neighborhood clean-up. Noon to 2 p.m. Victory Park, 4414 Upton Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Sunken Ship Irony

A Sunken Ship Irony, Ditch Pigeon, Faux Pseudo

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Belfast Cowboys

With Dan Israel. Find info on tickets here. 21+. 9 p.m. Cabooze, 925 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Fiona Apple Tribute

With Emmy Woods and friends. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Moon Pail

With Aaron James, Danger Band. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Life on a String

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Becky Kapell & The Fat 6

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Red Bull Showrun Minneapolis Colin Kerrigan

Red Bull Showrun Minneapolis

See a Formula One car up close and on the streets. With professionals demonstrating cars on the streets, including F1 driver David Coulthard, a fan zone, race simulators, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market

An indoor/outdoor market from a group of six. 1-6 p.m. BUCH Fermentary & Taproom, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Oktoberfest Market

MartinPatrick3 hosts a pop-up party in the alley with local makers, plus German music, food, and beer. Noon to 4 p.m. MartinPatrick3, 212 N. Third St., Minneapolis. Saturdays through October 5

Second Saturday Open Studios

Explore the work of local artists in three buildings on the Casket campus. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

"Tibetan Buddhist Shrine Room: The Alice S. Kandell Collection" Mia

Tibetan Buddhist Shrine Room: The Alice S. Kandell Collection

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

O’ Powa O’ Meng: The Art and Legacy of Jody Folwell

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Fix-It Clinic

Bring busted items for help and advice on how to fix it. Noon to 4 p.m. Leech Lake Twin Cities Office, 2438 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Manchester City FC vs Brentford (PL)

9 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Bison Football Watch Party

2:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Salsa Del Soul Sextet

Salsa Del Soul Sextet

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Brooklyn Park Recreation and Parks, 5600 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park.

Moon Festival 2024

Featuring cultural performances by art troupes from local Chinese, Hmong, Laotian, and Vietnamese communities. 12:30-5:30 p.m. Mall of America.

Rewind to the ‘90s

Featuring tunes from cover band Drink 182, ‘90s trivia hosted by Trivia Mafia, a retro vendors’ mart, a sticker exchange table, a costume contest, and N64 and Sega Genesis games in the Boom Room. Noon to 11 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Oktoberfest at OMNI

Featuring beer deals, a stein-holding contest, German eats, and live music all day. Free. Noon to 9 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Field Day

Fifteen years ago, this party in the park invited folks to spend a day being artsy in nature. This year’s get together will be no exception, with lots to see and do. That includes artsy stuff, like beeswax candle dipping, ceramic crafts, screen printing demos, and a popup hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market. Sporty stuff like free canoe trips, hula hooping, lawn games, and the return of the giant rainbow parachute. Eggroll queen will provide sustenance, while Barlow and Faith Boblett will take the stage at the outdoor amphitheater. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. Silverwood Park, 2500 County Rd. E W, St. Anthony; find event info here.—Jessica Armbruster

MinnesoThai Street Food Festival

Thailand is a long way from St. Louis Park (22-hour flight starting at $1,111, we just checked), but this weekend the first-ring ‘burb will feel a lot like Southeast Asia. That’s because the MinnesoThai fest will be taking over the Shops at West End for a two-day celebration of Thai culture and, especially, food. On the cultural end, they'll be monk blessings, parades, folk dancing, fashion shows, live traditional music, and a (legally binding?) Thai wedding demonstration. On the food side of things, there'll be authentic street food vendors galore, a beer garden, "Minnesota’s biggest Pad Thai cooking demonstration," and the annual papaya salad eating contest. The no-cost parking situation is being billed as “ample.” Hey, this already sounds easier than that flight. Free. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. West End Festival Site, 1693 Duke Dr., St. Louis Park; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

Westonka Outdoor Vintage Market

It’s a parking lot sale market! Featuring furnishings, toys, clothing, and more. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 2361 Wilshire Blvd., Mound.

Plymouth Library Used Book Sale

Proceeds benefit the Plymouth Library and Friends programs and events. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Ave. N., Plymouth.

Excelsior Flea Market

Hang out on Lake Minnetonka while shopping from local vendors, artisans, artists, and more. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. 10 Water St., Excelsior. Through September 21

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 26. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street, where they have pedicab rides from the lot to the market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 24. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the School District

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers’ Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September 21. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 12. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 5. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

Mpls Vintage Market Darin Kamnetz

SUNDAY

Minneapolis Vintage Market

The last outdoor market from the gang this year. Noon to 4 p.m. Headflyer Brewing, 861 E Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Goldzilla

With dog activities, vendors, food, demonstrations, and more adorable things. Find more details here. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Long Lake Regional Park, New Brighton.

Disco Death Records’ Vintage Market

Shop from 20 vendors in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Disco Death Records, 721 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Beer, Football, and Live Music

The title says it all, folks. Buy a beer for free hotdogs. 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Party Fest 2024: Family Fest

This week of fests at Indeed concludes with family-friendly fun and sweet treats on Sunday. With tie-dying, a magician, chalking, and bubbles. Check online for the complete schedule and details. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Indeed Brewing Company, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Back to School

An art and stationery market. Masks are required. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Textile Center

Textile Center’s Garage Sale

The third day of this mega sale is free. Score all kinds of discounted yarn, tools, equipment, notions, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

CARLAOKE!!!

Karaoke with Carla. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Malibu Library

Live improvised ambient jams. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Gated Community

With Wilkinson James. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Costa Rica Ballroom Latino Cultural Celebration

Music, dancing, food, and drinks. 1 to 5 p.m. Downtown Park, Hopkins Bandshell, 40 Ninth Ave. S., Hopkins.

Fall Family Day

Featuring tons of food, pumpkin bowling, crafts, a petting zoo, and other hands-on fun. Noon to 6 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

FARMERS MARKET

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 9 through October 27. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 27. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays starting June 16 through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.