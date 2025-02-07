Freeloader Friday: 85 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

Sarisa Kojima

FRIDAY

Sarisa Kojima Into My Eye's Horizon

The artist employs Shoujo manga influences and Japanese woodblock printing techniques to explore her Japanese and Thai heritage and experiences as a trans woman. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. FKM, 113 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

OG Zaza DDD Watch Party

Flavortown mayor Guy Fieri visited six local restaurants for the latest season of his food network series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, which raises the question: Is Flavortown, in fact, the Twin Cities? Seems possible! StepChld, Hai Hai, Union Hmong Kitchen, Guacaya Bistreaux, Nixta, and OG Zaza Pizza are the area restaurants highlighted this season, and while the other episodes aired starting in November, you can finally catch the OG Zaza premiere with a special screening at Headflyer Brewing in northeast Minneapolis tonight. We hear there’s supposed to be a pretty cool cameo in this episode… Free. 8 p.m. HeadFlyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Brass Elephant

Brass Elephant, The Hobbled

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Cassandra Johnson

Country-folk, singer-songwriter tunes. With the Gated Community. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jared McCloud

With Leslie Rich, Katy Tessman. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

DJ Alexis Rose

2-6 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Backyard Boombox: Disko Fever

Featuring headliners Englewood and Goshfather. 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Mpls Craft Market celebrates V-Day Darin Kamnetz

Old St. Anthony Valentine’s Night Market

Two floors of shopping, drinks, and DJ tunes hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market. 6-10 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

LGBT Board Game and Trivia Night

Friendly gaming and a taco truck. 6-9 p.m. Greyduck Collective, 6020 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Ghost Wagon

Tunes. 6 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Bamberger Bock Release Party

Bad Weather celebrates its collab with Indeed Brewing Company with an outdoor ice bar and hot poking. 3-7 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing Company, 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Last year's take on the 'Veiled Lady.' Mia

Institute of Ice

Missed the opening party last night? You can still check out Mia pieces rendered in ice out on the lawn until they melt. Minneapolis Institute of Art , 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Battle of the Bands: Battle I

Watch student bands compete for a chance to perform at Spring Jam. Tonight’s bands: APHID, Gauze, and Tin Whiskers. 8 p.m. Whole Music Club, 311 SE Delaware St., Minneapolis.

Fire & Ice

With skating, music, bonfires, and hot chocolate. (There will be a limited number of ice skates available to borrow.) 6-8 p.m. Sanborn Park, 4212 Chowen Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Olio Vintage Happy Hour

Meet this month’s guest vendors during this happy hour with bubbly and more. 4-6 p.m. Olio Vintage, 21 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Sweetheart's Fire and Ice

Featuring ice skating with neighbors, music, chili, s'mores, and cocoa. 6-8 p.m. Hiawatha School Building Recreation Center, 4305 E. 42nd St., Minneapolis.

Axel & Betty

Axel & Betty

Outlaw country tunes. 7-10 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St. Anoka.

Frozen Fun Fest: Ice Block Party

Featuring live music from the Teddy Bear Band and the Beatnik Brothers, bonfires with free hot chocolate, snowshoeing along a luminary trail, ice hockey, and food trucks. 5-8 p.m. Friendly Hills Park, Pueblo Ln., Mendota Heights.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 Viewing Party

Hosted by Luna Muse. RSVP at Lushmpls.com to claim a seat. 6:30-8:30 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, host Loring Mitchell, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots–sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

Watch Season 17 with your buds. This weekly event includes prizes and drink specials. RSVP for a seat at Eventbrite. 6-8 p.m. On the RoX, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Zola Rosenfeld & Charlie

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Jiggs Lee Invasion

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Mill City Hot Club

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Free Meat Raffle

Buy a beer, get a raffle ticket. 6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Midway Contemporary Art Keelie Ritter

SATURDAY

13th Annual Monster Drawing Rally

“It’s like a family-friendly Monster Truck rally for art,” says Midway’s deputy director Megan McCready. I’d probably liken it to more of an art relay race. However you describe it, this benefit for the northeast Minneapolis art center is a lot of well-organized, chaotic fun. Sixty-plus artists will be stopping by to do one-hour shifts, where they will make art live (some even take requests!) in a variety of mediums. After they finish, their pieces will go up on the sale wall, where all items are priced at $35. Neat! Also neat: This is your chance to check out Midway’s new(ish) space. 2-6 p.m. Midway Contemporary Art, 1509 NE Marshall St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Trash Can DJs

Drum ‘n’ bass, jungle, hip-hop, techno, punk, and more. Hosted by Ryan C & Slutmachine. 2-6 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE Suite 100, Minneapolis.

Lace + Leather Market: A Valentine’s Day Pop-Up

Join Twin Cities Leather for a kinky V-Day market. Noon to 5 p.m. Umbra Arts, 710 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Valentine’s Gay Market

Shop local queer artists making zines, jewelry, baked goods, art, and more. Masks are required. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Valentine's Day Art Market

Hosted by MN Artisan Market. 2-7 p.m. Modist Brewing, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Community Clay Day: Love is in the Clay!

Sculpt a clay flower for V-Day at this free mini-class. 1-3 p.m. Forma Clay, 812 W. 46th St., Minneapolis.

I HEART UK ‘25

DJ Jake Rudh spins tunes from U.K. artists. 8 p.m. to midnight. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

That IS strange! Strange Frequency

Ray Gun Youth, Strange Frequency, Time Room

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Threads Electric

With Enemy In The Sky, Wish Wash, Going To The Sun. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Unattractive Giant Monster

With Box Eat Miah from Omaha, NE. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Caitlin Robertson

With Alex Sandberg & Jeff Mueller, Art Vandalay. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Amos Paul Kennedy Jr.

Amos Paul Kennedy Jr.: Citizen Printer

An artist talk and book signing. 2-4 p.m. Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Second Saturday Open Studios

Explore the work of local artists in three buildings on the Casket campus. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Art at the Heart Open Studios

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Artblok Open Studios

5-8 p.m. Artblok, 2010 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis.

The Black Market

The Black Market: BBIB Market

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-6:30 p.m. The Lab – Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

Made with Love

With handmade local items and edible treats. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tamarack Room, 2232 Carter Ave., St. Paul.

Bachman's Winter Farmers Market

Featuring local produce and artisan treats. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bachman's, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Valentine's Market

With local makers, special drinks, and plenty of potential V-Day gifts. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Backstory Coffee Roasters, 528 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Art Shanty Projects Ryan Stopera

Art Shanty Projects

Hooray for Art Shanties! This year, 20 structures will be headed for the ice, and there will be a mix of indoor and outdoor fun. The Hot Box Shanty, which looks like a flaming dumpster, is actually a disco dance party, while the elaborately titled Opening the Black Box of Winter shanty offers under-the-lake views from above ground. Other themed spaces include celebrations of banned books and recycling, opps to score free stuff, and some kind of cat party. Performances and activities scheduled throughout the fest: live music (Klezmer on Ice! Prairie Fire Choir!), theater (Queer Puppet Clash!), radio broadcasts (Ice Pirate Radio!), yoga on ice, and tiny bike races. Last year, the festival was cut short after one weekend (screw you, global warming!). This year, they’ve got “Plan Beach,” meaning they’ll head to the bandshell if needed, and there’s a Plan C should that area be too muddy. So far, Plan A is a go. Free; $10-$20 suggested donation. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more deets at artshantyprojects.org. Through February 9 (hopefully!)—Jessica Armbruster

Anna & Elsa

Yep, it’s a Frozen party for kids. With costumed characters, crown making, face painting, and a sing-a-long. Noon to 2 p.m. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Satanic Suds

Drink with local Satanists. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Buch Hard Kombucha Seltzer, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Rank Strangers, Wowsville, Field Hospitals

1-4 p.m. Barely Brothers Records, 783 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Melodee Strong

Greenway Mural Design Popup

Illustrator/muralist Melodee Strong seeks input on her upcoming mural design for the Midtown Greenway. Noon to 3 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Meet the Greenway Muralists: Constanza Carballo and Cadex Herrera

Share your ideas for their murals, and create your own make-and-take art. 2-4 p.m. Mercado Central, 1515 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Artist Talk: Wendell Arneson

3-4:40 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

Galentine's Day Pop-Up

Featuring permanent jewelry, sweets, onsite piercings, cocktail mixes, wine sampling with Omni, and more. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 7676 160th St. W., Lakeville.

Jason Bradley

Rock from the ‘80s and ‘90s plus original tunes. 7 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

We Miss You, George Floyd

A storytime reading with author Shannon Gibney. 10:30 a.m. Wild Rumpus Books, 2720 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis.

Bunside Pop-up Market

Vintage and handmade items. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Bunside, 2756 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Fix-It Clinic

Hennepin County Fix-it Clinic

Bring in your busted items that need fixing and get help on how to do it. Noon to 4 p.m. St. James Lutheran Church, 6700 46th Pl. N., Crystal.

Irish Session Musicians

4-6 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Gus the Bard

7:30-11 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Mill City Caravan

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Dirty Half Dozen

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Game Time

SUNDAY

Game Time Grand Opening

It's time for the Big Game! Here’s a big new place to watch it. The ol’ East Lake Brewing space inside Midtown Global Market is now Game Time, a sports bar that doubles as a retro arcade. The bar/restaurant is already hyping its “stadium-style” grub (street corn, loaded tots, peanut butter bacon hot dogs, giant pretzels with gouda) and specialty cocktails (Mauer Mule, Whalen’s Court-Side Margarita). GT’s classic arcade cabinets sit alongside other games like darts, bubble soccer, foosball, claw machines, and basketball hoops. One of the co-owners, Guatemala-born and North Side-raised Elvis Rivera, sounds like a helluva guy, telling Bring Me the News, "Rather than just a bar, another bar on Lake Street that people go to and get drunk, how can we make it a space where people come together… you know, make it a space for the community within the market, but also the community outside, and give our little contribution to hope in rebuilding what Lake Street was and maybe, even better, to where it can be in the future.” Free. Noon to 10 p.m. Game Time Sports Bar & Arcade, 20 E. Lake St. #123, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Souper Bowl Chili Cookoff

Is chili soup? You could fault this Como neighborhood Minneapolis brewery for its attempted pun, but you can’t fault ‘em for the concept behind it: Super Bowl LIX, which’ll see Racket’s Em Cassel rooting hard for her Birds, plus competitive chili thrills. Insight is inviting up to 20 amateur chili cooks (message via Facebook if you want in) to stir the pot for this spicy competition where partygoers will sample the goods and vote on a winner. (No Guatemalan Insanity Peppers!) Insight promises a “MASSIVE” projector screen for Philly vs. KC, as well as drink specials and smash burgers from the killer food truck Angry Line Cook. Free. 1-10 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Puppy Bowl Watch Pawty

Watch the Puppy Bowl live on the big screen. With a raffle benefiting Minnesota Basset Rescue, drinks specials, opps for dog play and special treats. 1-5 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 North Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Super Bowl Watch Party

Featuring a pre-game eulogy contest, commercials bingo, score predictions, and other fun ways to win gift cards and free drinks while you watch. 4:30 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Super Bowl Watch Party

With food and drinks specials and lots of TVs. 5:30 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Super Bowl Watch Party

Watch the game on a big-ass screen. With $4 Duck Duck lagers specials all night long. 4:30 p.m. Hell's Kitchen, 80 S. Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Sober Super Bowl Watch Party

Watch the game on projection TV and bring something tasty to add to the potluck. 3 p.m. Will Work for Recovery, 4026 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Emmy Woods

Emmy Woods & The Red Pine Ramblers, Jake Johnson

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Native Lover's Craft Affair Market

Featuring 20-plus local Native vendors. Noon to 4 p.m. Native Wellness Center, 790 Seventh St. E., St. Paul.

Self-Love, Valentines, Galentines Market

Shop local makers. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Toolbox Collective, 3400 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Sweetheart Arts

Shop 30-plus LGBTQ, BIPOC, and disabled makers at this event hosted by Modesitt Markets. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Canopy by Hilton, 708 S. Third St., Minneapolis.

Toni Wolff’s Dream Wedding

With Dogwood. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Matthew Smith & The Menagerie

With Lowboy. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Duck Bomb

With In Solid Air, Popsicle Stick! 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Winter Market

Featuring seasonal produce and local treats from the Northeast Farmers’ Market gang. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 9, Mar. 9, Apr. 13. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Odd Market

A local makers market featuring all kinds of oddities. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.