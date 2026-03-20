Freeloader Friday: 75 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

Socktopus FB

FRIDAY

Socktopus, Sunnbather, Drug League

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Chris Holm

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Violet Palms

With Scott Hefte and the Bury ‘em Deep; Royalty, Etc. 9-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

TH3

7-9 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

“Things Are Not Quit What They Seem”

A micro-art show by Zoey Prinds-Flash. 6-9 p.m. Resource, 512 E. 24th St., Minneapolis.

The One Hit Wonders

7 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Pryor Ave. N., St. Paul.

The Twin Cities Pride Career Fair

Twin Cities Pride and Project for Pride in Living hosts this event featuring organizations and local businesses. With networking, info on job opps, professional resources, and more. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pride Cultural Arts Center, 1201 Harmon Place, Minneapolis.

Courtroom Concerts: MN Opera Resident Artists

Noon. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1200 Marquette Ave., Minneapolis.

Comedy Corner Underground Provided

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Bachman’s Flower Show: Cirque de Fleurs

Formerly at Dayton’s and the Galleria, this year’s mega flower installation is at the source: Bachman’s. See it during store hours through April 4. Bachman’s, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The PhilBillies

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Jellyjacket

With OVRFWRD. 8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Gaming with Nature

Play nature-themed board games. 5-9 p.m. Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave., Richfield.

Matt Eddy

SATURDAY

Brewlabs Battle v2

A few years ago, Racket introduced you to the Twin Cities Wyverns, our local armored combat squad. Also known as Historical Medieval Battles or buhurt, this sport isn’t scripted or staged; people really don head-to-toe armor and go at it, fighting with halberds, swords, and dual-wields. “If you’re thinking of the show fights you’ve seen at Ren Fest or Medieval Times, those are pro wrestling in armor. This is like the MMA version of that,” Matt Eddy wrote. It’s something to behold. And since that story, the local femme armored combat team the Flowers of Battle has relaunched. They’ll take on the Wyverns today at Bauhaus Brew Labs for an afternoon of free, family-friendly fighting. Free. 4 p.m. doors, 5 p.m. fights. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1227 NE Tyler St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

S’mores and More

Featuring 500 free s’mores, fire pits, free coffee and hot chocolate from Caribou Coffee, yard games Kubb and Mölkky, ice lantern making, and more. 1-4 p.m. Water Works Park 425 West River Parkway, Minneapolis.

Joyful Riders Shamrock Ride

Another rescheduled event from last week. Take a casual, no-drop, 8-mile ride that ends with a free drink in the taproom. Noon to 3 p.m. Fulton Taproom, 414 6th Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Market Darin Kamnetz

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Reschedule from last week! Shop 60+ vintage vendors. Noon to 4 p.m. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

AllSorts Market

Featuring vintage, toys, vinyl, crafty stuff, and more. 1-5 p.m. Falling Knife Brewing, 783 Harding Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

AudreyRose Vintage’s Makers Market

Shop local markers, artists, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. AudreyRose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Spring Table Open Studios

Come for the open studios from noon to 6 p.m., stay for the community potluck from 6:30-10 p.m. Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Femme Book Swap

Bring books by women, femme, and nonbinary authors and take something new (to you) home. 5-6:30 p.m. Black Garnet Books, 1319 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

The Twin Cities Record Show

A six-pack of vendors with thousands of record albums, CDs, 45 RPM records, and music memorabilia. Noon to 4 p.m. Bald Man Brewing, 2020 Silver Bell Rd., Eagan.

Records for Relief

Shop records and tapes priced $1-$3 to raise funds for the Greater Longfellow Neighborhood Relief Fund. Noon to 5 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

World Down Syndrome Awareness Day Fashion Show

A runway show featuring self-styled models. 11 a.m. Arc’s Value Village, 10546 France Ave. S., Bloomington.

"Diptych" Madeleine Wories

“Numbers, Symbols, Letters” and “Diptych”

Two opening receptions in one location! 6-8 p.m. Praxis Gallery & Photo Arts Center, 2601 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Minnesota Frost Watch Party

2-5 p.m. A Bar of Their Own, 2207 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Black Family Wellness Expo

Featuring info on resources, services, and more. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Minneapolis- St. Paul Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, 935 Olson Memorial Hwy., Minneapolis.

Dakota County Health Opioids Prevention Education (HOPE) Summit

Featuring expert speakers, workshops, panel discussions, and a resource fair on health, opioids, and drug misuse prevention and education. Lunch will be provided. RSVP is encouraged. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dakota County Technical College (West Entrance), 1300 145th St. E, Rosemount.

March Madness

Watch games on the big screen outside. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. through Mar. 29. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Talk Taxes to Me

This artist-focused workshop includes a presentation of things to consider and a Q+A session. 1-3 p.m. Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, 3749 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

Rondo Exchange Grand Opening

As you (should!) know, the construction of I-94 through the '50s and '60s gutted the cultural center of St. Paul's Black community. Atonement has been slow, but the 1993 creation of the Rondo Community Land Trust, the state’s first commercial land trust, aimed to restore “shared equity, community ownership, and mutual control” of the historic neighborhood. Today at the intersection of Victoria & Selby, Rondo CLT will christen a new, 2,800-square-foot business incubator called the Rondo Exchange. The first generation of incubating businesses include KP Inspires, Briinoi, Mind the Crown, and BLovely Production & Lamae Photography, and you’re invited to join mural artists, DJs, and neighbors in welcoming them with free snacks from anchor tenant Golden Thyme Cafe. (GTC’s delicious po’boy is the size of your arm.) “Unlike a traditional retail strip or co-working space, Rondo Exchange combines affordable commercial space, embedded one-on-one technical assistance, shared services, and gallery space with point-of-sale support," explains Felicia Perry of Rondo CLT. "While commercial spaces focus on rent collection, Rondo Exchange focuses on long-term viability, ownership pathways, and community wealth-building.” Free. 1-4 p.m. The Rondo Exchange, 856 Selby Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Coax From Chuckanut FB

Coax From Chuckanut

With Slaphazard. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Zoe Grigsby

With Zola. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Yolk

With Gauze & Weeklong Weekend. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Matthew Thomas & Wounded Wing, Nathan Walker, Queen Jeanne

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Tumbling Daisies

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Lena Elizabeth

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Amanda Grace Band

Rock and pop covers plus originals. 6-8 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Art Beagle's Backup Band

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Ginni Dodds & the Dahlia’s

With the John Magnuson Trio. 8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Root Pickers

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Christina Uhrenbacher

Latin saxophone tunes. RSVP here. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ultan Recital Hall 2106 S. Fourth St., Minneapolis.

Tara Menon

The author discusses her new novel, Under Water. 5-6:30 p.m. Open Book, 1011 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.



FARMERS MARKETS

Fridley Winter Farmers Market

Music, to-go eats, and produce. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bachman's Fridley, 8200 University Service Rd., Minneapolis.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Apr. 19. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Mill City Farmers Market

The yearlong market moves indoors this weekend for its fall/winter schedule. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Sat., Nov. through Apr. 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find more info at millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Winter Farmers Market

9 a.m. to noon. Minneapolis Farmers Market Site, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info at mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Plymouth Winter Farmers Market

Music, to-go eats, and produce. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bachman's Plymouth, 10050 Sixth Ave. N., Minneapolis.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through April 18. 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Mary GIbney

SUNDAY

“Mystery Spot” Artist Talk

Mary Gibney discusses her latest gallery show and work. 2 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Carabao Cup Final: Arsenal vs. Man City

11:30 a.m. (doors at 7 a.m.) Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Al Church’s Sunday Service

A monthly mass of singalongs. 3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Last Chance For Love

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Doyle Turner

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

HebbaJebba

With H3adcase. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Senior Blues

Americana roots-rock band. With Dive Bar Orchestra. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sawtooth Witch

With PARISHES. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mpls Craft Market Darrin Kamnetz

Old St. Anthony Spring Market

Hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

New Words: A Variety Open Mic

Standup, poetry, music, or whatever else you want to do. Sign up in person after 5 p.m. 5:30 p.m. The Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Vampire Vintage + Exhumed & Reborn Pop-up

Rescheduled from last week! Shop goth/dark romance vintage at this double-day, double-vendor pop-up. Noon to 4 p.m. Sun. Wild Hare Collective, Northrup King Building, Suite 185, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Women's History Celebration: Trivia, Networking, Community

2-4 p.m. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Anti-Fascism Yoga

9 a.m. every Saturday. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis,

Idiocracy

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Church of Cornbread

A weekly Cornbread Harris jam. 5-7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

20 Years of Hannah Montana: Jason Earles

Meet the dude who played Hannah Montana’s brother on the ‘00s hit kids’ show. 1 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.