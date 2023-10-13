Freeloader Friday: 74 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

Friday the 13th

Before Jason Voorhees took Manhattan, went into outer space, and, eventually, to Hell and back, he was just a crazy guy walking around the woods. (Well, not exactly, but we’re keeping this a spoiler-free zone.) The original Friday the 13th follows a group of wannabe camp counselors who head to Crystal Lake to renovate an old campsite with a tragic backstory. When it came out in 1980, it was deemed a Halloween rip-off (because it was), and panned by critics. "Unless your idea of a good time is to watch a woman have her head split by an ax or a man stuck to a door with arrows, you should stay away from Friday the 13th,” wrote Michael Blowen of The Boston Globe. Well, it turns out we do find all of that to be a good time, because those humble, on a budget first murders spawned 12 sequels, tons of books and comics, and one of the hardest NES video games of the ‘80s. You can watch it this Friday, which happens to be on the 13th, on Harriet Island. There will be food trucks and activities beforehand, with the film starting at dusk. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, and whatever else you might need to stay warm. Free. 7 p.m. Harriet Island, 151 Water St. W., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

The Jon Krawczynski Show

Sports! Come watch Mr. Jonny Athletic tape his show live with a special guest. Happy hour deals on all taps start up at 5 p.m., followed by the podcast taping at 7 p.m. Headflyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Math and Slug shops team up

Vintage Pop-up Sale

Math Shop and Slug Shop team up for outdoor shopping on the U’s East Bank campus, including piles of stuff ranging from free to $1. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat. Northrop Mall, 301 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Twin Citizen

With Moonlit Mushroom, Labrador Wild. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Dashed, HOLYROSE, ahem

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Karen Goulet, "River Stories and Water Songs"

River Stories and Water Songs

Artist Karen Goulet invites participants to bring an old favorite garment to be woven into the community installation. (Or just stop by; recycled fabrics are also available for use.) 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fri.-Sat. All My Relations Gallery, 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Fall Fest

It’s a party in downtown, which is very much alive. With drag bingo, mini-golf, cornhole, music with Tre Aaron and DJ Jacques, bonfires, and beer, wine and food for purchase. 4-7 p.m. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave., Minneapolis.

Grunge Unplugged

7 p.m. Torg Brewery, 8421 University Ave. NE, Spring Lake Park.

Daily Dose Vintage

Fall Sidewalk Sale

Featuring lots of vintage and vintage adjacent friends. Noon to 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Daily Dose Retro, 953 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Nordic Vintage Market

Shop all kinds of goods from Ingebretsen's staff. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat. Walker Community Church, 3104 16th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Grandma’s Garden

Come see artist Shea Maze’s new exhibition, created during his artist residency at the museum. 6-9 p.m. Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery, 1256 Penn Ave., Minneapolis.

Warehouse District Live

Enjoy a closed-off street open to pedestrians, with food trucks, tables and seating, activities, and added restrooms every Friday through Saturday through Halloween. Find more info on the official website, but in general events start around 7 p.m., with the street closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday. First Avenue North, between Fifth and Sixth streets, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.



Farmers Markets

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Possibly the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 27. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Twin Cities Book Fest Jennifer Simonson

SATURDAY

Twin Cities Book Festival

Now in its 22nd year, TCBF brings readers of all ages and authors in all genres together for one day of book fun. Writers both local and national will host readings, Q&A sessions, and book signings. So far that includes attorney general Keith Ellison, who will be discussing his new book, Break the Wheel: Ending the Cycle of Police Violence; two-time Newbery Medalist Kate DiCamillo, who will be celebrating the launch of her original fairytale, The Puppets of Spelhorst; and journalist David Corn, whose most recent work explores the history of the Republican Party. Other fun to be had includes a sale showcasing local publishers and shops, including Graywolf Press, Wayward Nerd, Mizna, and Holy Cow! Press. For more details, check out twincitiesbookfestival.com. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Falling Knife WolvesFest

“Falling Knife,” “WolvesFest”... it sounds like a spooky season celebration of some sort involving stabbing werewolves, doesn’t it? (We’d absolutely attend.) But no: This is simply one of our favorite Northeast breweries celebrating the return of the Timberwolves, who just bested the Mavericks in back-to-back preseason games in Abu Dhabi. On Saturday at Falling Knife, you can cheer along as the Wolves face the New York Knicks—but that’s not until 6:30. Beforehand, enjoy a live episode recording of the Dane Moore NBA Podcast, pizza from Wrecktangle, and plenty of beer, plus limited-edition merch available at the event only. Free. 4 p.m. Falling Knife Brewing Company, 783 Harding St. NE #100, Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Patricio De Lara in studio Photo by Drew Arrieta

In Other Miles

Public Functionary hosts this group show featuring a variety of work from artists working in a variety of mediums.|6-10 p.m. Public Functionary Main Gallery, Studio 144, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Also at PFunc:

Headbomb

New work by Patricio De Lara. 6-10 p.m. Public Functionary Upstairs Gallery, Studio 247, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Howl-o-Ween

Dress your furry friends in their best costume and come by for a beer and some locally made dog-centric crafts. Also, very important: There will be bobbing for hot dogs. Noon to 6 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville.

Kitten Meet and Greet and Beer Release

Play with adorable (adoptable!) kitties from Kitty Revolution and try a special beer release, Cat Dad Cream Ale. 1-4 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Lamia Abukhadra, 'Not the Sunrise'

The hammer seizes its actuality

Work by Lamia Abukhadra. 7-10 p.m. HAIR + NAILS, 2222 1⁄2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

Also at Hair + Nails:

John Fleischer: FIXING

7-10 p.m. HAIR + NAILS, 2222 1⁄2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

Headwater Hootenanny

Featuring tunes from HAY!, mushroomy dishes from Gentleman Forager, mushroom trivia, raffles, mushroom-infused Headwater tastings, local artists, and more. 1-5 p.m. Lakes & Legends, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Ride to End Alzheimer's After Ride Party

This post-ride gathering, open to all, includes tunes from Anderson Daniels. 4-8 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Monster Bash

Featuring food trucks, a haunted house, s'mores, music, a bonfire, and fun for kids. 5-8 p.m. Edgcumbe Recreation Center, 320 Griggs St. S., St. Paul.

Kegs for Klondikes

This benefit for the Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby includes kids’ activities, tunes from Jacuzzi Puma at 7:30 p.m., a special Klondike beer on tap, and more. Admission is free; the $25 suggested donation gets you two drink tickets and a Klondike pint glass. 2-10:30 p.m. Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 Third St., Excelsior.

Barriletes Kite Festival

Join CLUES as Latino local artists Cadex Herrera (Belize) and Zamara Cuyún (Guatemala) help families make their own kites to fly. Noon to 3 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

The Black Market

The Black Market: Fall Fest

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-7 p.m. The Black Market, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

Second Saturdays Open Studio

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Second Saturday Open Studios

Explore the work of local artists in three buildings on the Casket campus. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Fall Fling Parking Lot Party

Featuring a makers market, dancing, and family-friendly performances and interactive demonstrations from Young Dance, The Arc Minnesota, Auntie Bec’s Boutique, CAAM Chinese Dance Theater, Element Gym, Ripple Effect Community Fitness, Smiling Drum, St. Paul Ballet, St. Paul Pilates & Fitness, TaikoArts Midwest, and Youth Performance Company. 2-6 p.m. Fairview Business Center Parking Lot, 655 Fairview Ave. N., St. Paul.

Group Art Show

Featured work by Jim Ockuly, Ben Gessner, and Meleck Davis. With wine, chocolate, and live music. 6-9 p.m. Art at 801 Gallery, 801 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis.

A Different View

Mixed-media paintings by Jodi Reeb. 6-8 p.m. Traffic Zone Gallery at Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art, 250 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Labor Organizing Palooza

This event is part info on union organizing and part job. Noon to 3 p.m. Folwell Hall, Room 108. University of Minnesota, 9 Pleasant St. SE, Minneapolis.

The Big Red Barn Folk Arts & Crafters Fair

Featuring over 100 makers and crafters from MN and WI. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Maplewood Area Historical Society’s Bruentrup Heritage Farm, 2170 County Rd. D E, Maplewood.

Extreme Noise Flea Market

Head to the parking lot in the back for records, posters, old tech, gig posters, and more. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Extreme Noise Records, 407 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Vintage Village

The Vintage Village: Final Weekend

This popular 50th and France outdoor vintage market hosted by Everyday Ejiji and featuring a dozen-plus local vendors. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Nolan Mains Plaza, 3945 Market St., Edina.

Market Collective MN Makers Market

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. Noon to 4 p.m. Modist Brewing, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller Vol. 22

With Daniel Boen, Rebecca Fritz. 3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Inland Coastal, Dave’s Manual, The Owl-Eyes

10 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Lucinda Williams Tribute Matinee

With Carolyn Young and West Seventh Band, Mary Cutrufello. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Pelicant, Fairy Boat, Foe

9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Farmers Markets

Apple Valley Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Saturday Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Lowertown Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 19. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 14. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Mpls Vintage Darin Kamnetz

SUNDAY

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Clothing! Accessories! Home goods! Noon to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Fall Colors Celebration

Featuring art activities, music, cookies, and hot apple cider at this open-house style event. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market



Day two for the weekend, this time in St. Paul. Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 1-5 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing, 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Robert Wilkinson



3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Jake Manders

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Early Show

With Kaylee Kitzman (solo), Daguerreotypes, Gabe Keller Flores. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Halloween on Planet Venus

With Venus DeMars, The Tender Years, Petals. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sunday Market

Shop this weekly farmer/cottage food and artisan market through Oct. 15. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dancing Bear Chocolate, 4367 N. Thomas Ave., Minneapolis.



Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Farmers Markets

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live music. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 29. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 29. 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.