Freeloader Friday: 74 Free Things To Do This Weekend
Movies, markets, and the TC Book Fest.
6:27 AM CDT on October 13, 2023
Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.
FRIDAY
Friday the 13th
Before Jason Voorhees took Manhattan, went into outer space, and, eventually, to Hell and back, he was just a crazy guy walking around the woods. (Well, not exactly, but we’re keeping this a spoiler-free zone.) The original Friday the 13th follows a group of wannabe camp counselors who head to Crystal Lake to renovate an old campsite with a tragic backstory. When it came out in 1980, it was deemed a Halloween rip-off (because it was), and panned by critics. "Unless your idea of a good time is to watch a woman have her head split by an ax or a man stuck to a door with arrows, you should stay away from Friday the 13th,” wrote Michael Blowen of The Boston Globe. Well, it turns out we do find all of that to be a good time, because those humble, on a budget first murders spawned 12 sequels, tons of books and comics, and one of the hardest NES video games of the ‘80s. You can watch it this Friday, which happens to be on the 13th, on Harriet Island. There will be food trucks and activities beforehand, with the film starting at dusk. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, and whatever else you might need to stay warm. Free. 7 p.m. Harriet Island, 151 Water St. W., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster
The Jon Krawczynski Show
Sports! Come watch Mr. Jonny Athletic tape his show live with a special guest. Happy hour deals on all taps start up at 5 p.m., followed by the podcast taping at 7 p.m. Headflyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.
Vintage Pop-up Sale
Math Shop and Slug Shop team up for outdoor shopping on the U’s East Bank campus, including piles of stuff ranging from free to $1. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat. Northrop Mall, 301 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Twin Citizen
With Moonlit Mushroom, Labrador Wild. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Dashed, HOLYROSE, ahem
10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
River Stories and Water Songs
Artist Karen Goulet invites participants to bring an old favorite garment to be woven into the community installation. (Or just stop by; recycled fabrics are also available for use.) 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fri.-Sat. All My Relations Gallery, 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.
Fall Fest
It’s a party in downtown, which is very much alive. With drag bingo, mini-golf, cornhole, music with Tre Aaron and DJ Jacques, bonfires, and beer, wine and food for purchase. 4-7 p.m. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave., Minneapolis.
Grunge Unplugged
7 p.m. Torg Brewery, 8421 University Ave. NE, Spring Lake Park.
Fall Sidewalk Sale
Featuring lots of vintage and vintage adjacent friends. Noon to 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Daily Dose Retro, 953 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.
Nordic Vintage Market
Shop all kinds of goods from Ingebretsen's staff. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat. Walker Community Church, 3104 16th Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Grandma’s Garden
Come see artist Shea Maze’s new exhibition, created during his artist residency at the museum. 6-9 p.m. Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery, 1256 Penn Ave., Minneapolis.
Warehouse District Live
Enjoy a closed-off street open to pedestrians, with food trucks, tables and seating, activities, and added restrooms every Friday through Saturday through Halloween. Find more info on the official website, but in general events start around 7 p.m., with the street closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday. First Avenue North, between Fifth and Sixth streets, Minneapolis.
Friday Night Open Mic
21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.
Farmers Markets
Minneapolis Farmers Market
Possibly the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.
Signal Hills Farmers Market
Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 27. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
SATURDAY
Twin Cities Book Festival
Now in its 22nd year, TCBF brings readers of all ages and authors in all genres together for one day of book fun. Writers both local and national will host readings, Q&A sessions, and book signings. So far that includes attorney general Keith Ellison, who will be discussing his new book, Break the Wheel: Ending the Cycle of Police Violence; two-time Newbery Medalist Kate DiCamillo, who will be celebrating the launch of her original fairytale, The Puppets of Spelhorst; and journalist David Corn, whose most recent work explores the history of the Republican Party. Other fun to be had includes a sale showcasing local publishers and shops, including Graywolf Press, Wayward Nerd, Mizna, and Holy Cow! Press. For more details, check out twincitiesbookfestival.com. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster
Falling Knife WolvesFest
“Falling Knife,” “WolvesFest”... it sounds like a spooky season celebration of some sort involving stabbing werewolves, doesn’t it? (We’d absolutely attend.) But no: This is simply one of our favorite Northeast breweries celebrating the return of the Timberwolves, who just bested the Mavericks in back-to-back preseason games in Abu Dhabi. On Saturday at Falling Knife, you can cheer along as the Wolves face the New York Knicks—but that’s not until 6:30. Beforehand, enjoy a live episode recording of the Dane Moore NBA Podcast, pizza from Wrecktangle, and plenty of beer, plus limited-edition merch available at the event only. Free. 4 p.m. Falling Knife Brewing Company, 783 Harding St. NE #100, Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel
In Other Miles
Public Functionary hosts this group show featuring a variety of work from artists working in a variety of mediums.|6-10 p.m. Public Functionary Main Gallery, Studio 144, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.
Also at PFunc:
Headbomb
New work by Patricio De Lara. 6-10 p.m. Public Functionary Upstairs Gallery, Studio 247, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.
Howl-o-Ween
Dress your furry friends in their best costume and come by for a beer and some locally made dog-centric crafts. Also, very important: There will be bobbing for hot dogs. Noon to 6 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville.
Kitten Meet and Greet and Beer Release
Play with adorable (adoptable!) kitties from Kitty Revolution and try a special beer release, Cat Dad Cream Ale. 1-4 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.
The hammer seizes its actuality
Work by Lamia Abukhadra. 7-10 p.m. HAIR + NAILS, 2222 1⁄2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.
Also at Hair + Nails:
John Fleischer: FIXING
7-10 p.m. HAIR + NAILS, 2222 1⁄2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.
Headwater Hootenanny
Featuring tunes from HAY!, mushroomy dishes from Gentleman Forager, mushroom trivia, raffles, mushroom-infused Headwater tastings, local artists, and more. 1-5 p.m. Lakes & Legends, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.
Ride to End Alzheimer's After Ride Party
This post-ride gathering, open to all, includes tunes from Anderson Daniels. 4-8 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.
Monster Bash
Featuring food trucks, a haunted house, s'mores, music, a bonfire, and fun for kids. 5-8 p.m. Edgcumbe Recreation Center, 320 Griggs St. S., St. Paul.
Kegs for Klondikes
This benefit for the Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby includes kids’ activities, tunes from Jacuzzi Puma at 7:30 p.m., a special Klondike beer on tap, and more. Admission is free; the $25 suggested donation gets you two drink tickets and a Klondike pint glass. 2-10:30 p.m. Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 Third St., Excelsior.
Barriletes Kite Festival
Join CLUES as Latino local artists Cadex Herrera (Belize) and Zamara Cuyún (Guatemala) help families make their own kites to fly. Noon to 3 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.
The Black Market: Fall Fest
Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-7 p.m. The Black Market, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.
Second Saturdays Open Studio
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.
Second Saturday Open Studios
Explore the work of local artists in three buildings on the Casket campus. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Fall Fling Parking Lot Party
Featuring a makers market, dancing, and family-friendly performances and interactive demonstrations from Young Dance, The Arc Minnesota, Auntie Bec’s Boutique, CAAM Chinese Dance Theater, Element Gym, Ripple Effect Community Fitness, Smiling Drum, St. Paul Ballet, St. Paul Pilates & Fitness, TaikoArts Midwest, and Youth Performance Company. 2-6 p.m. Fairview Business Center Parking Lot, 655 Fairview Ave. N., St. Paul.
Group Art Show
Featured work by Jim Ockuly, Ben Gessner, and Meleck Davis. With wine, chocolate, and live music. 6-9 p.m. Art at 801 Gallery, 801 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis.
A Different View
Mixed-media paintings by Jodi Reeb. 6-8 p.m. Traffic Zone Gallery at Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art, 250 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis.
Labor Organizing Palooza
This event is part info on union organizing and part job. Noon to 3 p.m. Folwell Hall, Room 108. University of Minnesota, 9 Pleasant St. SE, Minneapolis.
The Big Red Barn Folk Arts & Crafters Fair
Featuring over 100 makers and crafters from MN and WI. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Maplewood Area Historical Society’s Bruentrup Heritage Farm, 2170 County Rd. D E, Maplewood.
Extreme Noise Flea Market
Head to the parking lot in the back for records, posters, old tech, gig posters, and more. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Extreme Noise Records, 407 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.
The Vintage Village: Final Weekend
This popular 50th and France outdoor vintage market hosted by Everyday Ejiji and featuring a dozen-plus local vendors. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Nolan Mains Plaza, 3945 Market St., Edina.
Market Collective MN Makers Market
Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. Noon to 4 p.m. Modist Brewing, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.
Voltage Controller Vol. 22
With Daniel Boen, Rebecca Fritz. 3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Inland Coastal, Dave’s Manual, The Owl-Eyes
10 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Lucinda Williams Tribute Matinee
With Carolyn Young and West Seventh Band, Mary Cutrufello. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Pelicant, Fairy Boat, Foe
9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Farmers Markets
Apple Valley Farmers Market
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Burnsville Saturday Farmers Market
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Fulton Farmers Market
Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.
Lowertown Farmers Markets
Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 19. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Midtown Farmers Market
Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.
Mill City Farmers Market
Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.
Northeast Farmers Market
Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 14. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.
SUNDAY
Minneapolis Vintage Market
Clothing! Accessories! Home goods! Noon to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.
Fall Colors Celebration
Featuring art activities, music, cookies, and hot apple cider at this open-house style event. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.
Market Collective MN Makers Market
Day two for the weekend, this time in St. Paul. Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 1-5 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing, 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.
Robert Wilkinson
3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Jake Manders
7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Early Show
With Kaylee Kitzman (solo), Daguerreotypes, Gabe Keller Flores. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Halloween on Planet Venus
With Venus DeMars, The Tender Years, Petals. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Sunday Market
Shop this weekly farmer/cottage food and artisan market through Oct. 15. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dancing Bear Chocolate, 4367 N. Thomas Ave., Minneapolis.
Varsity Gaymes
Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.
Farmers Markets
Kingfield Farmers Market
Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.
Linden Hills Farmers Market
Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live music. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.
Savage Farmers Market
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 29. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Woodbury Farmers Market8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 29. 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Read More:
