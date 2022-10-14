Freeloader Friday: 73 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week’s best events, price be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

Psycho (1960)

Dusk. Mears Park, 221 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Nordic Vintage Market

A Scandinavian vintage market. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Walker Community United Methodist Church, 3104 16th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Saint Paul Fall Art Crawl: Harriet Island and Raymond Avenue

The art crawl takes on two different neighborhoods this weekend, with open studios, special receptions, artist demos, sales, and more. Consider visiting the Dow Art Gallery (2242 University Ave. W.) and Harriet Island Artists at F.O.K. Studios (106 W. Water St.). Friday through Sunday; visit stpaulartcollective.org for more info.

Number 12 Cider’s 4th Anniversary Party

With cider re-releases, giveaways, and live music from DJ Future Channels and Minny Crinny on Fri. plus rock cover band Hurricane Blaze Sat. Bands take the stage each night from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Number 12 Cider, 614 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

The SEAD Project’s Mid-Autumn Film Night

Featuring Covid booster shots (score a $25 gift card), DJ tunes, food, and films from Southeast Asian filmmakers. Boosters start at 3 p.m.; movies start a 6:45 p.m. Open Eye Theatre, 506 E. 24th St. #3732, Minneapolis.

Beer Garden Music: Cornell Power Service

6-8 p.m. Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Charmin Michelle & Joel Shapira

Jazz. 7-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Umbra, 708 S. Third St., Minneapolis.

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Click here to RSVP for a seat. 7-9 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

TC Art Week

Art-a-Whirl? The Saint Paul Art Crawl? Yeah, Twin Cities artists know how to throw a big art fest. But what about something a little more low-key, a little less crowded? Enter TC Art Week, a sprawling, cities-wide event that offers a variety of fun over four days. Highlights include artist-led gallery walkthroughs with Angela Two Stars, Joshua McGarvey, and Tetsuya Yamada; the return of Free Ink Day at Highpoint Center for Printmaking, where you can try your hand at printmaking; and an art crawl with stops at Hair + Nails, Waiting Room, MirrorLab, and Night Club. Parties, talks, special installations, and more are also planned at Mia, Walker Art Center, Public Functionary, and SooVAC. Find the complete schedule of happenings and venues at tcartweek.org. October 12-16 –Jessica Armbruster

Gabe Barnett & Them Rounders, Dark Bunny, Clare Doyle

21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Fabulous Fridays

A LGBTQ+ social gathering with board games every Friday in September and October. Feel free to bring a snack, any games you would like to share, and friends. 7-11 p.m. Quatrefoil Library, 1220 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Get Up, Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic

Sign up at 6 p.m.; show at 6:30 p.m. Mortimer’s, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy Night

Sign up at 7:30 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing Company, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Adult Game Night

Featuring drunk specials, DJ tunes, and games, including giant Jenga, Uno, Connect 4, dominoes, and more. There’s also karaoke every 1st and 3rd Fridays of the month. Hyde Kitchen & Cocktails, 24 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Farmers’ Markets

House of Hope Farmers’ Market

1:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays through October 28. House Of Hope Presbyterian Church, 797 Summit Ave. (parking lot on Portland Ave.), St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N. (near International Market Square), Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, through October 28. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for North Minneapolis, with fresh produce, artisanal goods, grab-and-go eats, and locally grown plants. 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays, June 17 through Oct. 14. The Plaza @ the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway Ave. N. (Broadway and Oliver Street), Minneapolis; appetiteforchangemn.org/wbfm.

Credit: Black Garnet Books

SATURDAY

Black Garnet Books Opening

“Minnesota doesn’t have a black-owned bookstore,” Dionne Simms tweeted on June 15, 2020, in the chaotic and clarifying time that followed the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. “I think that’s my new dream.” Just over two years later, Simms’s dream will become a reality when Black Garnet Books opens on University Avenue in St. Paul this weekend. Black Garnet primarily stocks adult and young-adult lit written by BIPOC—you can get a good idea of what you’ll find on shelves via its bookshop.org storefront. “It’s a soft open so stop by Ding Tea for some boba, then come hang,” the opening announcement reads. All ages. Free. Noon to 5 p.m. Black Garnet Books, 1319 University Ave. W., St. Paul. –Em Cassel

Pet Haven Grand Opening

Check out the new space, meet adoptable rescued pets, snap a photo with your pet in the pet photo booth, get pets microchipped, play “bags for wags,” and more. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pet Haven, 505 Minnehaha Ave. W., St. Paul.

Young Dance Fall Fling

Featuring cake, a makers’ market, games, and fun with The Arc of Minnesota, CAAM Chinese Dance Theater, Element Gym, Co-Motion, Ripple Effect Community Fitness, Smiling Drum, St. Paul Ballet, Young Dance, and Youth Performance Company. 3-6 p.m. Fairview Business Center Parking Lot at 655 Fairview Ave N. St. Paul

Credit: Charter Weeks

Three New Exhibitions

That’s right, three photography shows all at once. 6-8 p.m. Praxis Gallery, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Costumes are encouraged. Dusk. Como Midway Picnic Pavilion, 1199 Midway Pkwy., St. Paul.

Lake + Irving Fall Market

Shop deals, pop-up guests, and more from Les Sól, Legacy, Combine, and Barbette. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 1600 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Book Festival

Buckle up, bookworms—there’s more action at this year’s Twin Cities Book Festival than you’re gonna be able to fit into a few short hours. There’s the book fair, of course, which invites you to relive your Scholastic memories with 100+ publishers, literary organizations, authors, and more. Then there’s Rain Taxi’s used book and record sale, with thousands more lightly used pieces of media available at a steal of a deal. And then there are dozens and dozens of author talks and readings… just take a look at this list, because it’d be folly to attempt to list ‘em all here. If you don’t leave with a new favorite book tucked under your arm or in a tote bag, well, that’s on you. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul. –Em Cassel

Vintage Market

Featuring over a dozen local vendors, including Everyday Ejiji, Salty Vintage, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Nolan Mains Plaza, 3945 Market St., Edina.

La Doña’s 4th Anniversary Party

Featuring a screening of Real Bedford FC and Everton matches, DJ tunes, a free dance class, and tunes by Salsa del Soul. 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Credit: Roshan Ganu

पौर्णि मर्णि ा: Gazing Into The Full Moon Night

Projects by Roshan Ganu are less about straightforward gallery shows, more about presenting a storytelling experience. If that sounds pretentious, rest assured that it’s not—it just means that you’ll probably have a good time simply walking through “पौर्णि मर्णि ा: Gazing Into The Full Moon Night.” Her most recent collection is part space voyage, part romp through urban nightlife. There are starry landscapes, a rock that hangs like a disco ball, collages of Pan Indian serials, and neon signs. Language is a key player here, too. The Goa-born, Minneapolis-based Ganu speaks Marathi, English, Konkani, Hindi, Portuguese, and French. You can enter her brave new world at SooVAC’s opening reception on Saturday, October 15, from 7-10 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through November 12 –Jessica Armbruster

Field & Festival Fall Market

Featuring goods from local farmers, artisan foods, and makers. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wagner Garden Centers, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Oktoberfest

Featuring food popups, German treats, special beers and beverages, live music from Chemistry Set. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. FOOD BUILDING, 1401 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Dog Day

With dog play equipment, crafts, prizes, and more. 1-3 p.m. Mendota Heights Off Leash Dog Park, Acacia Blvd., Mendota Heights.

Sweaters, Brews, and Beats at Bauhaus

Featuring DJ tunes, fall activities, and drinking. 2 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Líneas de Sangre Closing Reception

Merchandise designed and created around the show will be available for sale, including small prints, books, buttons, stickers, and more. 4-6 p.m. NE Sculpture, Casket Arts Building, 1720 NE Madison St., Minneapolis.

Community Trunk or Treat

Featuring 50 cars decorated for Halloween, trick-or-treating for kids, food bank collection, and more. 4-7 p.m. Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave., Richfield.

Autumn Brew Review After-Party

Space-themed party features special beer releases. 5 p.m. to midnight. Pryes Brewing Company, 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis.

RuDeGiRL

A Clash cover band. With Belhaven and Old Speckled Hen beer specials, giveaways. 7 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Credit: Terrence Payne, 'Giving Funny Looks To Your Funny Face'

Cozy

Hygge. Cuffing season. Stocking up on wine, making soup in bulk, and going on baking sprees. Here in Minnesota, we’re really into prepping and setting ourselves up for success for long stretches of isolation, be it winter related or pandemic. But that doesn’t always stop the anxieties about the outside world from coming in. For “Cozy,” Terrence Payne’s new collection of large-scale drawings, the Minneapolis-based artist explores our longing for comfort while living with the trauma of raging plagues, political upheavals, extreme inflation, and other modern-era bullshit. The artist will hold a talk this weekend at 9 a.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 West 48th St., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Gabe Barnett & them Rounders, Black Wine, Serious Machine

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Yoga at Union Depot

Hosted by Studio 9-to-5. Bring a mat and some water; sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Farmers’ Markets

Apple Valley Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 29. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. In a new location this year. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis, facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

Now outside through October! With local farmers, artisans, ceramics, giftables, food, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Northeast Farmers’ Market

Featuring fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, artisans, specialty foods, prepared foods, kids’ activities, live music, and community spirit. Find more info at northeastmarket.org. Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 15. St. Boniface Church, on the corner of University Avenue NE and Seventh Avenue NE, Minneapolis.

Richfield Farmers’ Market

Featuring live music, cooking demos, morning yoga, food, and more. Find info here. 8 a.m. to noon through October 15. 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield.

St. Paul Downtown Farmers’ Market

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 20. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Credit: Minneapolis Vintage Market

SUNDAY

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Featuring over 40 local vintage vendors. Free; RSVP here. Noon to 5 p.m. The Trailhead at Theodore Wirth Park, 1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Dogtoberfest

Featuring a dog costume contest, live music by B Squad, raffles, vendors, beverages, and food from Smug Pug food truck. Noon to 4 p.m. Lift Bridge Brewing Company, 1900 Tower Dr. W., Stillwater.

Ramadhan Designs Grand Opening

Check out this new pop-up shop in downtown St. Paul through January. With snacks and giveaways. 1-3 p.m. Wells Fargo Place, 30 E. Seventh St., St Paul.

Market Collective MN Makers Market

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 1-6 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co, 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis.

Fall Colors Celebration

With art activities, music, cookies, and hot apple cider. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Autumn Celebration Ride with the Joyful Riders Club

This no-drop casual 10 miles round trip ride will feature leaf peepin’. 11 a.m. Graze Provisions + Libations, 520 N. Fourth St, Minneapolis.

Credit: Bench Pressed

One Year Party

Featuring discounts and food from Saturday Dumpling Club. Noon to 4 p.m. Bench Pressed, 2010 26th Ave., Minneapolis.

Schwarzbear Release Party

A Bauhaus and Hammerheart collab. Featuring metal tunes from DJs, artist screen prints, and more. 2-6 p.m. Bauhaus BrewLabs, 1315 NE Tyler St., Minneapolis.

The Gene Pool

3-5 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Lenz&Frenz Unplugged

3:30 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

13th Byzantine Choral Festival

5-6:15 p.m. St. Constantine Ukrainian Catholic Church, 515 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds

7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Safar

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Open Mic Night

Music, poetry, comedy, whatever is welcome. Sign up at 4:30 p.m. The Cave at Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

Farmers’ Markets

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (40th and Nicollet), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 30. 8595 Central Park Pl., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.