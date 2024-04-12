Freeloader Friday: 59 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

Saint Paul Art Crawl

FRIDAY

While Art-A-Whirl in Minneapolis packs everything into three days, sleepy St. Paul takes a more chill approach, spreading its big crawl across multiple neighborhoods over several weekends. Now in its 33rd year, this celebration of creatives features open studios, parties, performances, tours, demonstrations, and more at over 40 galleries, collectives, and pop-up spaces, showcasing over 350 artists working in just about every medium imaginable. This week offers events across four neighborhoods (Summit-Grand, West Side, Merriam Park, Little Mekong Cultural District), the following week keeps it relatively simple with happenings along West Seventh and Cathedral Hill (including the Schmidt Spring Art Crawl), and the third week is an outright blowout, with things planned throughout downtown, Lowertown, Como, Payne-Phalen, and Raymond Station. Whew! It’s all free, and while hours vary by venue, in general each weekend they are: 6-10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Find more details at ​​stpaulartcollective.org. Through April 28—Jessica Armbruster

Arcade Day

Before Saturday’s Nintendo Day, Boom Island is teaming up with Midwest Custom Arcades for Arcade Day. Today’s festivities include free games, drink specials (3-5 p.m.), giveaways, a taco food truck, and more. Noon-10 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Co., 5959 Baker Rd. #320, Minnetonka.

Sun Patches, Andrew Kneeland, Marti Moreno

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Selfish Teammate

With McVicker, Los Pinches Gueys, 6rips. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Michael Sommers

Prudence and Misfortune

New work by Michael Sommers. 6-9 p.m. NE Sculpture/Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis.

sota clothing’s Spring Warehouse Sale

This super-popular sale has moved to the West End for more space. Featuring one-of-a-kinds, samples, recently discounted apparel, a scratch-and-dent section, and nearly 20 local brands (Larissa Loden! Adam Turman! Wild Isle Swimwear! Lakehouse Candles!) joining them. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat. The Shops at West End, 1621 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park.

Bunside Market

Vintage and handmade items. 2-7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 2756 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

We Still R

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Joyful Riders

30 Days of Biking

The premise is simple: For the month of April, hop on your bike once a day and go somewhere. It doesn’t have to be a big deal—once around the block counts—but the idea is to get into the habit of riding and enjoying the world around you via bicycle. The 30-day challenge started as a Minnesota thing, but quickly became a worldwide phenomenon, with folks from around the globe pledging to participate. Here in town, there’s usually a variety of events throughout the month, including weekly rides with the Joyful Riders Club. Watch the org’s Facebook page for updates on group rides, and sign up for the challenge at 30daysofbiking.com. Through April 30—Jessica Armbruster

A Red Herring

An original comedic noir created by Cahoot?! Physical Theatre. It’s free, but reservations are recommended. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. St. Croix Festival Theatre, Franklin Square Black Box, 125 N Washington St., St. Croix Falls, WI. Through April 21

Haupt Antiek Market: Vintage Garden

A European-style flea market featuring vintage items and other finds. This month’s installment focuses on outdoor spaces. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Haupt Antiek Market, 7570 147th St. W., Apple Valley.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Bumbling Fools Mead

SATURDAY

Meadiversary

Noah Stein and Skot Rieffer only opened the doors to their cozy mead tasting room last April, but their mead-making adventures began many years ago—which has helped them win a lot of awards over those years. "Yes, mead is very easy to do: Put honey, water, and yeast in the right ratios, and ignore it for several months," Stein told us last year. But like beer and wine, there’s more than just the basics: "And I'm a huge nerd, so I did." To celebrate their first year in the 2010 East Hennepin building, they’ll be launching their mug club and releasing “mystery experiments” each hour. There’ll be board games, a Mario Kart tournament, and trivia, if the event description is to be believed. Free. 3-11 p.m. Bumbling Fools Mead, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Food Truck Festival

Featuring beers, slushies, and seltzer cocktails; tunes from DJ Just Wilson; yard games; food from The Brick Oven Bus, Wingman Matt, Brother's Gutierrez. 2-8 p.m. Headflyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Smashfest

Is this... the unofficial kickoff to block party season? The Racket Action Weather Desk is forecasting temps in the low 70s with plenty of sun, and Insight has recruited a fleet of smashburger food trucks (Angry Line Cook, Finer Meats & Eats, Butcher Salt, Private Sector Provisions) and bluegrass bands (Cole Diamond, the Penny Peaches, Brotherhood of Birds, Roe Family Singers) for a "friendly burger competition" featuring smashes—arguably the ultimate burger varietal. Also: fire pits, an art market, a devilish promise from organizers that “we can't wait to get smashed with you”... folks, it’s really springtime in the city. Free. 1-10 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Feminist Book Club

Feminist Book Club Moving Sale and Mini Market

Featuring lots of deals, readings by Witchway Tarot⁠, fiber art by Bibi & Mija, ⁠collage art, and more. 1-6 p.m. Feminist Book Club,⁠ 2200 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Pop-Up Bookstore

Minnesota books and Minnesota ciders. Noon to 4 p.m. Number 12 Cider, 614 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Bock Party

Featuring live music, bock beer releases (including an infusion), Gerhard's brats, beer poking, limited-edition steins, and tunes from The Squires, Jugsluggers, and Harbor and Home Duo. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. OMNI Brewery & Taproom, 9462 Deerwood Lane N., Maple Grove.

Nintendo Day

Folks, it’s NintenDO not NintenDON’T and, really, what more of a persuasive argument do we need to lay out than that? Alright, here are a few more breadcrumbs to get you over to Boom Island: The brewery has partnered with two fan conventions—MN Pokecon and 2D Con—to bring a boatload of decade-spanning Nintendo consoles and games to the taproom, all free to play. And like the Zelda franchise, this gamer blowout just keeps on giving with DJs spinning Nintendo tunes and a damn classical outfit, Bards Quartet, riffing on video game soundtracks. Nintendo-themed board games will be set up while vendors sell geeky nicknacks; Boom Island will be serving beers with Nintendo branding. Free. Noon-10 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Co., 5959 Baker Rd. #320, Minnetonka; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Machinery Hill

5:30-7:30 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Rank Strangers, Rich Mattson and the Northstars, Boy Dirt Car

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Threads Electric

With Pandelion, 13 Arrows, DJ Noah Dela. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Daguerreotypes

With Greta Ruth, Kenan Serenbetz. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jack Knife and the Sharps

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Carolyn Halliday

Making Climate Change Visible

This installation by fiber artist Carolyn Halliday explores the environmental impact of reduced commuter traffic during the pandemic. 7-9 p.m. Kolman & Reeb Gallery, Studio 395, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson Street NE, Minneapolis.

Open Studios

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Showcase 317: Heather Renaux

Whimsical folk surrealism. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Studio 317 Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Black Market

The Black Market: BBIB Market

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 7 p.m. The Lab – Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

Hennepin County Fix-It Clinic Clinic

Bring your busted clothing, electronics, home appliances, and other devices for help on how to repair them. Noon to 4 p.m. Grace Center for Community Life, 1500 Sixth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Sparkle & Sass Pop-up Shop

Shop the wardrobes of burlesque scene makers Sweetpea, Deeva Rose, and Petty Treason, including performance wear, fabrics, trims, corsets, vintage, and day-to-day pieces. Register at eventbrite. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. RETHINKING Tailoring, 3449 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis.

Swap: Bling It On

Bring jewelry, scarves, bags, and other accessories to swap and take something home with you. 5-7 p.m. Senior Center, 5280 Grandview Sq. #101, Edina.

Frozen Fest

Featuring interactive installations, merch sales, photo ops, freebies and giveaways, sports product sampling, and more. 1-4:30 p.m. Saint Paul RiverCentre, 175 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Tyler Herwig

Acoustic tunes. 7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Community Concert Series: VocalEssence Singers Of This Age

All proceeds from freewill offerings will benefit The Center for Victims of Torture. Prospect Park United Methodist Church, 22 Orlin Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Mill City Farmers Market

Local farmers, artisans, makers, and artists convene here. More info at: millcityfarmersmarket.org. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Lowertown Winter Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Matt Lefler

SUNDAY

Acoustic tunes. 3-6 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

DayFunk: Daytime House Music Party

Featuring sets from Colette, with support from Jake Encinas, DJ TNA, bpmslide, Nick Gunz. 2-8 p.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2823 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Geeky Craft Fair

Some from nerdy makers. Noon to 5 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Co., 5959 Baker Rd. #320, Minnetonka.

Sustainable Sunday Tours

Learn about the Mall’s green practices at these free, 45-minute walksevery Sunday in April. Meet at the North Guest Services Desk. 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. through April. Mall of America.

Mpls Vintage Market Darin Kamnetz

Two levels of shopping. Noon to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. NE, Minneapolis.

Odd Market

Indoor maker’s market featuring a dozen local artists and vintage sellers, including leather goods, pottery, comics, and zines. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Early Show: R&R Sunday

With Jeff Ray & Dan Schwartz. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds

7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mia

Family Day: Spring Magic

Featuring objects from Mia’s Chinese art collection that represent the evolution of dragon imagery and symbolism, guided tours, hands-on activities, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Beer & Food Truck Take Over Pop Up

Featuring 13 food trucks, from raw cookie dough to pizza. Noon to 5 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville.

414 Milwaukee Day

Featuring drink specials and a menu from Indeed’s pilot brewery. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Food Truck Fun

Eight food trucks will be parked in the lot. Fleet Farm, 10250 Lexington Ave. NE, Minneapolis.