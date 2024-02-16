Freeloader Friday: 46 Free Things To Do This Weekend
Craft Coffee Fest, dance parties, karaoke with Skaterapolis, and viral video sensation the Northernettes hit the ice.
7:26 AM CST on February 16, 2024
Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.
FRIDAY
Skateroke
Featuring open skating (rental is $5 or bring your own), karaoke hosted by Jay B The R&B Sensation, and the return of Nosehair Bender IPA. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Minneapolis.
Battle of the Bands: Battle 3
Call Me Fritz, Empathy, The Gentlebrass, and QwQ battle to win the most votes at the end of the night. 8 p.m. Whole Music Club, 300 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis.
Barbie Party
Featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race, host Luna Muse, Barbie shots, and more. 9 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Space Fest 2024: Celebrating Our Star
The final frontier becomes fun and accessible for the whole family at Space Fest, the sixth annual intergalactic celebration at the U of M’s beautiful Bell Museum. Things launch (spaceship term) Friday night with a “Star Party” that’ll feature planetarium screenings of The Incredible Sun, a short film dedicated to everyone’s favorite star. The weekend’s worth of activities continues with appearances from an honest-to-god astronaut (Col. Tom Akers), an astrophysicist (Tatiana Niembro Hernández), and an author (Sun! One in A Billion writer Stacy McAnulty). Organizers encourage you to “Get creative by making your own aurora!” which honestly sounds like a Lana Del Rey lyric, but we’re sure promises kiddo fun IRL. Free Friday; regular admission applies Saturday and Sunday. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bell Museum, 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W. St. Paul; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller
Prgrphs
With Surrounded By Water, Lavalier (Remix EP-Release Show). 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Kinda Kinky
8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.
The Crimson Boys, Blood Cookie, Grudd Wallace
10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Salsa Dance Night
Featuring lessons, activities, and tunes from Salsa del Sol. 7-9 p.m. Mall of America.
Haupt Antiek Market: French Countryside
A European-style flea market featuring vintage items and other finds. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Haupt Antiek Market, 7570 147th St. W., Apple Valley.
Friday Night Open Mic
21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.
Winter Skolstice at Viking Lakes
Featuring vendors, holiday-themed cocktails, food trucks, free live music, outdoor activities for kids, and more. While some events have cover charges, many happenings are free admission. 4-9 p.m. Mon.-Wed.; 4-10 p.m. Thu.-Sat.; 3-10 p.m. Sun. through Feb. 24. Viking Lakes, 730 Vikings Pkwy., Eagan; find a complete schedule at explorevikinglakes.com.
SATURDAY
Places Seen and Unseen
Works by Mary Berg. 6-9 p.m. NE Sculpture, Casket Arts Building, 1720 NE Madison St., Minneapolis.
Drag Speed Bingo
Hosted by Slaymantha Fox and Tomi Saint James. Noon to 2 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.
A Celebration of Black Artists: Black History Month
Featuring Mardi Gras fun and a costume contest. 6 p.m. to midnight. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Decades Warehouse Dance Party
Featuring tunes through the decades from The High Flying Heads, themed drinks. 7-11 p.m. HeadFlyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.
I <3 UK
All British tunes from the ‘60s to now with Jake Rudh. 8 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.
Too Broke Blokes
8 p.m. The Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul.
Life on a String
6:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.
Community Connections Conference
Featuring workshops on renters’ rights, recycling basics, voting, local politics, and more, plus a community expo, info on local orgs, family activities, and more. Register here, and be sure to download a Metro Transit pass if you need a free ride. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Convention Center, Hall E, 1301 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Craft Coffee Fest
You don’t have to be a U.S. Sen. Cory Booker-level java freak to appreciate what’s going down Saturday inside Lift Bridge’s jumbo taproom. At the first-ever Craft Coffee Fest, you can expect appearances from five local roasters and an assortment of artists/vendors/makers. Milly's Kitchen Madness from St. Paul will be slingin’ baked treats, plus Girl Scout cookies will be on-hand. The brewery is dialing up special beers (Fireside Flannel brewed with Big Watt Coffee, an Irish coffee stout, and espresso martini slushies), and singer-songwriter Clyde Hatch will provide live music later in the afternoon. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lift Bridge Brewing Co., 1900 Tower Dr. W., Stillwater; find more info here.—Jay Boller
Untitled 18
Now in its 18th year, “Untitled” is a curated gallery show where any artist is welcome to submit, regardless of medium, career level, or experience. What results is a curious collection that’s a joy to explore. This year’s show will feature 30 artists, all selected by curator Danielle Krysa. “For me, the connecting element is this: Whether the work is on the floor, suspended from the ceiling, or hanging on the walls, everything in this show makes me want to touch it,” she says of her selection process here. “I won’t, but I want to. You’ll see what I mean—there’s just so much TEXTURE." There will be an opening reception this Saturday, February 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through March 24—Jessica Armbruster
The Gated Community & The Beavers
1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Altruit & Friends
With Andy Fargo, Kiisu, nectar, Wild Dyl & a Sharpened Whisper. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Super Flasher, Lifestyle Shakes, Clidesfeld
10 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Jay Walter & the Rectifiers
8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Scents to Scenes
Landscape paintings by plein air artist Cheryl LeClair-Sommer, who uses fragrance to help set the tone and spark memory as she paints. (Yes, the scents will be available to sample at the gallery show.) 7-9 p.m. Kolman & Reeb Gallery, Studio 395 in the Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.
Lowertown Winter Farmers Markets
Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
SUNDAY
High Tech Kids MN FIRST Tech Challenge and FIRST LEGO League Challenge State Championships
There’s a lot of stuff going on during this daylong competition, and it’s free for you to watch. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Return to Roy Wilkins Auditorium, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.
Northernettes
The viral video synchronized figure skating sensation performs a free show before heading to the US National Championships in Vegas. 3:45 p.m. Ridder Arena, U of M, 1815 Fourth St. SE, Minneapolis.
Mill City Reading Series
Featuring U of MN MFA Program in Creative Writing students. 5 p.m. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Odd Market
This indoor maker’s market features 12+ local artists and vintage sellers offering clothes, jewelry, paintings, prints, and bone terrariums. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Minneapolis Vintage Market
Noon to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. NE, Minneapolis.
Music & Poetry: A Sunday Matinee
1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
CARLAOKE!!!
Karaoke with Carla. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Robert Wilkinson
3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Switchyard
7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Varsity Gaymes
Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.
Read More:
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Racket
Let’s Talk About Accumulating Stuff—and Getting Rid of It—in This Friday’s Open Thread
It's time once again for you to talk about whatever you want here on Racket.
The 13 Best Twin Cities Sledding Hills—Visit ‘Em NOW!
Look folks, we've been sitting on this story for weeks. Blame the melting planet!
Racket Depends on Readers Like You
Adam Sandler Compared Wolves’ Anthony Edwards to Paul Newman
Plus more bad chemicals in Cheerios, LUSH is transforming into a non-profit, and what happened to Michelangelo’s Masterpizzas in today's Flyover news roundup.
This Week on the Big Screen: Anarchic Czechs, Archival Flicks, and Sexy Robbers
Pretty much every movie you can catch in Twin Cities theaters this week.