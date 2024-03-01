Freeloader Friday: 45 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

A Bar of Their Own

FRIDAY

Grand Opening Weekend

Minnesota’s first all-women’s sports bar opens this weekend, and folks are stoked—just look at the likes and comments this announcement racked up! To that end, if you plan on being among the first to snag a barstool and celebrate A Bar of Their Own’s debut, you’ll probably want to show up early (ABOTY opens at noon Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday) or expect a bit of a wait. No reservations this weekend; they’re bracing for long lines and lots of interest. Can’t make it? You’ll have plenty to watch next week, when the women’s Big 10 tourney kicks off on March 6… it’s sold out for the first time in history after smashing attendance records in Minneapolis last year. Man, I can’t wait to watch the trolls squirm when this bar is a massive success. A Bar of Their Own, 2207 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Kinda Fonda Wanda

Rockabilly tunes from the ‘50s and ‘60s. 5-7:30 p.m. The Trailhead, 1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Vinyl Friday in the B-Side Lounge: Women Who Rock

7-11 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Oppenheimer

Yes, this is a free movie screening. RSVP here. 7-10 p.m. East Side Freedom Library, 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul.

HebbaJebba, Mountain Made Low

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Matt Arthur Contraption

With Ira Haze and The Straze. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Tommy Bentz Band

With Dan Israel. 8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

WINGAPALOOZA

Dark Horse’s celebration of drummies and flats returns to Lowertown for one night only, with a special menu of wings dreamt up by their staff. If you’re among the first 100 folks in the door, you’ll take home a free bottle of Cry Baby Craig’s hot sauce (never forget my City Pages investigation into how CBC took over Twin Cities restaurants, which has been nuked from the internet along with the rest of the CP archives). But everyone gets to enjoy some of the finest wings St. Paul has to offer, in inventive flavors you won’t find on the menu on just any Friday night. Free. 5 p.m. Dark Horse Bar & Eatery, 250 E. Seventh St., St. Paul; more info here.—Em Cassel

Adam Daniel

Irish tunes. 7-10 p.m. Steele & Hops, 2800 39th Ave. NE, St. Anthony.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Jack Knife and the Sharps

SATURDAY

Jack Knife and the Sharp’s

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Beer Brulée

Get your beer poked over the bonfire every Saturday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. through March 23. Indeed Brewing Company, 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis.

Unattractive Giant Monster, Pink Tower, Big Intro

10 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Shredding Flannels

Rock tunes from the ‘90s. 7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Mercury Mosaics Warehouse Sale

Got a home improvement or mural art project brewing? This local tile maker is opening up for a special sale with deep deals. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mercury Mosaics, 900 NE 18th Ave., Minneapolis.

Superfloor

With Cult Vibes, Bev. 1-3 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

EAR CANDY: VOL. 4: A Live Electronic Music Series

6-8 p.m. p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Buddy Holly Tribute Night

With the Bad Companions, Amanda White & John Bitenc. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Fruitcake Markets: Taste the Rainbow

Featuring nine LGBTQ vendors selling stickers, art, jewelry, pottery, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Ave S, Minneapolis,

Walker Art Center

Free First Saturday: Kids’ Film Fair

Featuring art kits, activities, family-friendly film screenings, and more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Famous Volcanoes

Tunes. 7-9 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Mobile Mini-Concerts: Anita Rieder

Classic flute tunes on tour! 4:30 p.m. at Highland Path Presbyterian Homes & Services, 1925 Norfolk Ave., St. Paul; 5:20 p.m. at Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; and 6 p.m. at The Legends at Berry, 777 Berry St., St. Paul.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Safe Hands Rescue Meet & Greet

Meet adoptable dogs. 1-3 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Debbie Briggs Vintage Jazz Duo

Noon to 2 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Mill City Farmers Market

Featuring 50+ local farmers, artisans, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Record Show

Shop 45s, memorabilia, albums, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

sinatra to slayer: 007 A-Go-Go

Featuring James Bond and 007-inspired DJ tunes, themed drinks, movies and music videos, and a decked out dance floor. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Apostle Supper Club, 253 Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

Lowertown Winter Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minny Grown

SUNDAY

High Society Market

Normally, when I make my way to Quincy Hall it’s for a vintage shopping event or a makers’ market. This Sunday, however, the space will be used for a different venture. At High Society folks will be able to shop and sample from a variety of THC and CBD products, from topicals like creams and oils to edibles like gummies and tinctures. Businesses setting up shop include Minny Grown MN (their Peach-of-the-Day gummies are one of my favs), Beeline CBD, and Hedquist Stoned Sodas. Free. 1-6 p.m. Quincy Hall, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Literary Bridges Reading

Feature contributors of the Water Songs anthology by the Mississippi Valley Poets & Artists, including Annette Gagliardi, Laura Kozy Lanik, Donna Isaac, Marilyn Gonrowski, and Jennifer Hernandez. 2 p.m. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 Snelling Ave. S., St Paul.

Manchester Derby

Morning sports! 9:30 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Odd Market

This indoor maker’s market features a dozen local artists and vintage sellers, including records, clothes, prints, comics, and zines. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

NE Farmers’ Market Winter Market

Featuring tasty eats, drinks, produce, and gifts. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mar. 3 and Apr. 4. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

March Makers Market

Featuring 12+ local makers. Noon to 5 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Daguerreotypes

With Dex Wolfe, Kenan Serenbetz. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Corpse Reviver

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Brass Messengers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Standup Sundays: Free Comedy Show

Remember when Fair State declared bankruptcy earlier this month? Remember when co-founder/CEO Evan Sallee got candid with us about the many challenges facing his unionized, cooperatively owned northeast Minneapolis brewery? Well we’re happy to report that, in a follow-up email to Racket, Sallee said Fair State is already feeling the community support as it battles through Chapter 11; taproom attendance is reportedly up, as are sales of beer and THC drinks. But we’ll still take this opportunity to really hammer home the message: If we want Fair State to exist well into the future, we gotta keep turning out. And the brewery’s monthly Sunday comedy showcase is a great excuse to do just that. Hosted by Grant Winkels (whose podcast, We Cool?, we profiled here) and Courtney Baka, the free event makes use of Fair State’s honest-to-god brick wall—where are we, the damn Comedy Cellar? No, no, calm down; you’re still in Minneapolis, enjoying a rotating cast of very funny locals while helping boost the bottom line of one of the city’s best beer destinations. Free. 7:30-9 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Riverside Jazz Quartet

2-4 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.