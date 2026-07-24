Freeloader Friday: 142 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

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FRIDAY

Longfellow Corn Roast

Could this be another psyop for Big Corn? I’m gonna tell you right now: I don’t care. There are few summer delights that rival an ear of freshly roasted corn on the cob, and eating one in a park while relaxing in a lawn chair? Is it Friday yet? Bring cash if you plan to partake of the roasted corn (it’s $2 per ear), and if you don’t fill up on cob-based delights you can grab a snack from local food trucks Nashville Coop, Parkway Pizza, and Habanero Tacos. Also in play: a “family-friendly” DJ (what, no Korn?), face painting, and large inflatables. Free. 6–8 p.m. Longfellow Park, 3435 36th Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Señor Blues

7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Noslo, Killed by Kiwis

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Grunge Unplugged

6–9 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Two Phils and a Bill

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

RuDeGiRL

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

TH3

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The Hounds of Finn

7–9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Alex Rossi

6 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

The Mary Cutrufello Band

Rock. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

ValleyKil

Grunge. With Heliocene, Marvin Magic. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Tim Fast and Dan Raza in The Round

Americana/folk. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Mads Knight

"Tender is the Flesh"

Work by Mads Knight. 6–9 p.m. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Ryde the Ryan Coaster

Is your name Ryan? Meet a bunch of fellow Ryans and ride the horribly named Pepsi Orange Streak roller coaster at Nickelodeon Universe for free in an attempt to break the world record for “the most people of the same name to consecutively ride a roller coaster.” (Is there any record to break? Who can say!) Find more info here; Ryans can RSVP at ryanmeetup.com/coaster. 6:30 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Shelf Indulgence Bookstore Pop-up

5:30–9 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Silent Nights July Silent Disco

Dance to tunes of your choice on three separate stations. Find more info here. 6–9 p.m. Powderhorn Park, Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

City Cast Twin Cities Live Taping

11 a.m. Claddagh Coffee, 459 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

High School Musical

Dusk. Como Park Midway Pavilion, 199 Midway Pkwy., St. Paul.

Summer Plaza on Payne

Featuring lawn games, World Cup game viewings, pop-up markets, mural making, and other fun throughout the summer. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wed.–Sun. through Aug. 926 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

Lawn Game Fridays

Learn how to play Kubb and Mölkky. 3–8 p.m. through Aug. Water Works Park, 425 W. River Parkway, Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Twin City Skaters at Rice Park Promo

Roller Disco in Rice Park

Twin Cities Skaters host this weekly skate party. Bring your wheels or rent some for free. 5:30–9:30 p.m. Fri. through Sep. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Friday Art-Making in the Garden

Weekly art activities for kids ages 4 and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

CorePower Yoga

Free yoga in the park. Bring a mat and sign up here. 6:30 p.m. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Emporium

Minneapolis Vintage Market hosts a 12-week pop-up retail shop through Sep. 4. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon.–Sat. IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Shrek 2

With Spanish subtitles. 8:50 p.m. Windom Northeast Park, 2251 NE Hayes St., Minneapolis.

Friday Night Car Shows

Featuring classic cars, live music, food vendors, local businesses, farmers and makers market on select nights, and other special events through Sep. 18. 6–10 p.m. Seventh Avenue, downtown North St. Paul; find more info here.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Meghan Kriedler

Singer-songwriter tunes. With Isla Anderson. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Plaza at Nolan Mains, 3945 Market St., Edina.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 1:15–5 p.m. Fri. through Oct. 30. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, as well as oldest (since 1876?!), with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.–Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.–Sun. through Oct.; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.–Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

Grocery shop right by a giant waterfall. 4–8 p.m. Fri. through Aug. 21. 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through Oct. 30. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tue.–Sun. through Nov. 22. 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

ArtCars Promo

SATURDAY

ArtCar + ArtBike Parade

Hooray for ArtCars and ArtBikes! In a sea of Honda Civics and Schwinns, these guys add a little bit of whimsy to the traffic jams of the season. This weekend, they’ll travel en masse for the gang’s annual parade, a casual drive around the lake and garden. Past rides have included vehicles covered in wine corks and crochet, cars topped with giant lipsticks and DJ rigs, and bikes adorned with butterflies and mosquitos (the papier-mâché kind). It’s cute, it’s free, and there’s nary a corporate sponsor (ad-free experiences are rare these days). Bring a blanket and some snacks, and head on over to the bandshell afterward for some free music from Minnesota Pops. Free. 4–6 p.m. Bde Uman/Lake Harriet at the Rose Gardens, 4124 Roseway Rd., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Black Business Week Street Mall

Stick it to Target and Amazon by spending your money in the North Side, where it does way more good. Privy to that are the organizers behind Black Business Week’s Street Mall, which’ll feature dozens of Black-owned vendors sprawled out along the Capri Theater’s plaza. There'll be an open mic contest for comics, musicians, and poets featuring cash prizes, as well as the promise of “mouthwatering food” and family-friendly activities. “You’re not just making a purchase—you’re investing in the future of our community,” organizers write. Hard to argue with that. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Capri Plaza, 2027 W. Broadway, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

The Ropers Promo from the 1980s

Mrs. Roper Romp

This bar crawl celebrates Mrs. Helen Roper, the landlady from Three’s Company, played by Audra Lindley. (Hint: Rock a kaftan, giant sunglasses, and an orange clown wig.) Bars include Grand 7 Saloon, Tom Reid’s Pub, Patrick McGovern's Pub, Wild Bill's Sports Saloon, Seventh Street Truck Park, and Eagle Street Grille. Find the schedule here. 3 p.m. Grand 7 Saloon, 315 Seventh St .W., St. Paul.

Hamlet

We’ve heard of free Shakespeare in the park but what about free Shakespeare in the pub? Gray Mallard Theater Company has been bringing the bard’s work to the masses over the past five years, and this summer the troupe presents Hamlet, a tale of a prince who must avenge the death of his father after his uncle kills the king and claims the throne. (Why yes, this is also the plot of The Lion King.) “In a time when corruption goes unchecked, deception unchallenged, and people are grappling with when and how to take a stand, Hamlet feels remarkably relevant,” director Amanda Fuller says via release. “The play explores what happens when corruption infects not only a single family, but an entire state, and one young person is called upon to act.” Performances are free and take place outdoors in the cidery’s parking lot. Audiences are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs, though a limited number will also be provided. Free. 7 p.m. Wed.–Thu., Sat.; 6:30 p.m. Sun. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through August 2—Jessica Armbruster

Electric Lager Land

Featuring Nuthin But a Hop Thang West Coast Pils release (a collab with Broken Clock), special kegs, a free vinyl raffle with Down in the Valley (1:30–2:30 p.m.), and tunes from School of Rock starting at 3 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Lake Street Live

Lake Street is for lovers, as Lifter Puller once proclaimed, but between the unrest and Operation Metro Surge that Minneapolis thoroughfare hasn’t been feeling the love this decade. That changes tonight! Hosted by Arbeiter Brewing Co. and the Lake Street Council, Lake Street Live is a family-friendly fest. Like any self-respecting block party, that means a rippin’ roster of live music (American Cream Band, Brandyn Tulloch, Cowboy Thoughts, Los Malos Pasos, Oyster World, Butter Boys, Good Morning Midnight, Ciao Bello), food trucks (La Tortilla, Amazing Momo, Trio Plant-Based), and local vendors. “Come for the music. Stay for the community. Leave knowing you helped keep Lake Street thriving,” organizers write, noting that donations will benefit the Lake Street Council’s outreach efforts with immigrant-owned businesses. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Andra Suchy Promo

Andra Suchy

Song-led indie. 7 p.m. Water Works Park and Pavilion, 333 First St. S., Minneapolis.

Lars Nelson Band

Roots rock. With UFaudiO. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Trouble

6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

David Lopez 90 Miles: The Tour

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Minneapolis Pops

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

The Old Smugglers, the Hazy Phase, Johnny Sincerely

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Cracked Actor (David Bowie Tribute)

6–7:15 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Alexandra Beaumont

Three New Exhibitions at SooVAC

Featuring “Sway” by Alexandra Beaumont, “Indulgences” by James Ostrander, and “Little Black Book” by Marcus Rothering. 6–9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Art Beagle's Backup Band

7:30–9:45 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Doug Collins & the Receptionists

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Matt Caflisch Band

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Deano and the Dinosaurs

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Cole Diamond

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

New Money Old Time Band

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Plein Air Smackdown Bob Upton, 'The Path to the Rose Garden'

11th Annual Plein Air Smackdown

Artists from the Outdoor Painters of Minnesota will paint new works outdoors throughout the Loring Park and the Lowry Hill neighborhoods from 10 a.m. to noon, followed with an exhibition and sale of the works from 2–5 p.m. at the gallery. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

Sheet Glass Showcase: Mosaic, Kiln, & Stained Glass Open House

Featuring live demonstrations by local artists, tours, and lots of art. 2–5 p.m. Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Float Fest

What’s that old quote from “The New Colossus”? “Bring me your kayaks, your canoes, your unused rafts yearning to sail free.” Something like that? At Float Fest, which returns this year after a 2025 pilot float, you can bring whatever kind of human-powered water vessel you’ve got—packraft, stand-up paddleboard—and float the Mississippi River, beginning at one of a few recommended destinations and ending at Graco Park. Don’t have a river-faring vessel of your own? There are a few locations where you can rent a kayak via Paddle Share, the river’s self-serve kayak-sharing system. Free. Start times and locations vary; the earliest recommended start is 9:30 a.m. from Mississippi Gateway Park. Find more info here.—Em Cassel

Loring Park Art Festival

Loring Park Art Festival

For years, Loring Park, Uptown, and Powderhorn Art Fairs teamed up to turn Minneapolis into a massive juried art show for one weekend. This year, they’ve separated into their own events, which is probably for the best—these fests tend to attract 100,000 to 200,000 folks apiece. Loring Park is up first this summer, offering pretty paths with lake views to walk along, artists both local and national, plenty of food trucks, and shady trees. Entertainment stages will feature local musicians (Frankie Torres, Andra Suchy, Amanda Grace), while an artisan market will feature locally-made foodstuffs. But the big draw are the artists, and there will be hundreds of ‘em in the park this year. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Frogtown Flea

Featuring crafts, handmade goods, antiques, produce, and more. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. Faith Lutheran Church, 499 Charles Ave., St. Paul.

Gothic Vintage Sale

This pop-up includes items from Vampire Vintage, Exhumed & Reborn, and Gentlemen’s Quarters. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat.–Sun. Wild Hare Salon, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE #185, Minneapolis.

Jones Market

Featuring vintage vendors and makers in the parking lot. 1–4 p.m. Jones Coffee, 5008 Xerxes Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Mother Summer Market

Featuring local artists, makers, and plants. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.–Sun. Mother Co, 2400 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Pop-up Sale

Shop vintage, furniture, decor, and thrift finds. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.–Sun. FindGood Studio, 598 Smith Ave. S., St. Paul.

Summer Market

Browse over 30 local vendors selling art, vintage, baked goods, and other fun stuff. Noon to 6 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Vintage Vendorfest

Featuring a handful of vintage vendors, BBQ eats, cold Hamm’s beer, and more outside. 3 p.m. to evening. 316 Vintage, 316 S. 42nd St., Minneapolis.

The Secret Life of Pets

With Spanish subtitles. 8:50 p.m. Matthews Park, 2318 29th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Historias in the Outdoor Kitchen: Salsas y Tacos

Join Latino Outdoors and Stories of Connection for a community cookout and storytelling session. RSVP here. 1 p.m. Crosby Farm Regional Park, 2400 Crosby Farm Trail, St. Paul.

Habitat for Humanity International’s 50th Anniversary

With family-friendly activities like toy-box box builds and “Welcome Home” sign decorating, sweet treats, and food trucks. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lowe’s Home Improvement, 1795 Robert St. S., West St. Paul.

Downtown St. Paul Poetry Reading

7 p.m. Subtext Books, 6 W. Fifth St., St. Paul.

Minnesota Vixen National Championship Game Watch Party

1 p.m. A Bar of Their Own, 2207 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Late Night Comedy at the Ox

Every fourth Saturday of the month. 10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Cars and Caves Courtesy of Steve Olson

Cars and Caves

This popular monthly indoor/outdoor auto extravaganza features 300+ antique, classics, collector, exotic, muscle, and street rod cars, as well as open house garage condos. Donations at this installment benefit Special Olympics Minnesota. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chanhassen AutoPlex, 8150 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen.

2D Con Summer Gaming Pop-up

With live entertainment, game tournaments, learn-to-play sessions, and indie games. Find the full schedule here. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Ballroom in the Park

Free dance lessons in parks around St. Paul. Register here. Sat. through Aug. 9:30 a.m. Mears Park, 221 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Yoga Reflect

Free yoga in the cemetery. Hosted by Yoga Sanctuary. Find more info here. 8 a.m. Sat. through Aug. Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Fitness at the Green: Barre3

It’s a free workout. 10 a.m. through Aug. 29. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Yoga in the Park Saint Paul

Also with a sound bath. Donations accepted; sign up here. 10 a.m. Sat. through Sep. 5. Swede Hollow Park, 665 Greenbrier St., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

38th Street Market

Healthy food, fresh produce, and community growth. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first Sat. through Oct. 3808 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

Located right by the Dakota County Center and Library. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Blaine Farmer's Market

3–6 p.m. Tue. and 8 a.m. to noon Sat. St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 707 89th Ave. NE, Blaine; find more info here.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

With food trucks and live music. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. Burnsville Senior Center, 200 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

EBT and Market Bucks accepted here. Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through Oct. 28; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. No market on Sep. 19). 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT and Market Bucks accepted. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). Free Metro Transit rides available some weekends, check online for dates. 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This year-round, long running market moves outdoors for the summer, and features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. SNAP, EBT, sun bucks, and more are accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct.. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. EBT, SNAP, and Market Bucks accepted here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 10. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

Fresh produce, music, and weekly activities. 7 a.m. to noon Sat. through Aug.; 8 a.m. to noon Sep. through Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 3. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

SUNDAY

Mallrats

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Hot Girl Walk Minneapolis

Talk a walk with nice people and make friends. More info here. 9:30–11:30 a.m. Como Lakeside Pavilion (meet in the parking lot), 1360 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul.

Northside Jazz & Heritage Festival

Featuring live music, food and drink, family fun, art, and community resources. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. West Broadway & West River Parkway (on the riverfront), Minneapolis.

Summer Pop-up

Shop Small Ownd’ly hosts this market with 50 local makers. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hollywood Theatre, 2815 Johnson St., Minneapolis.

DayFunk: Daytime House Music Party

Featuring Pete Moss, plus sets from Nick Gunz, EKS, and Paul Knox. 2–8 p.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Vintage Flea

The Totally Rad Vintage peeps host another weekend pop-up. Noon to 5 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Minneapolis.

Local Love Market

Check out over 40 local vendors in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Honour Coffee, 451 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis.

Monarca Thrift Club

Featuring thrifting, DJ tunes, tarot readings, crystals, and makers. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Misfit Coffee, 207 N. Humboldt Ave., Minneapolis.

Strange Times Market

Shop weird stuff from 50-plus vendors. Noon to 5 p.m. 2626 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

TC Gemini vs. Bay Breakers Watch Party

8 p.m. A Bar of Their Own, 2207 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Thai Sunday Market

Food, vendors, entertainment. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. through Sep. 13. Wat Promwachirayan, 2544 Hwy. 100 S., St. Louis Park.

Al Church Photo provided

Al Church’s Sunday Service

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Dakota Dave Hull

3–5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Clint Niosi

With Nikki Matteson and Rich Rue & Ditch Pigeon. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Conduit Presents: Minds On Fire

6:30–8 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Blood, Bath, & Beyond

Ambient drone tunes. With Redeemer Shane Louis, Chippu & Somewhere Nice, Someday Sunday. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

MojoKickball

According to the website, this is an open-to-all, 6-ball kickball game that adds elements of tag, dodgeball, and hot potato into one sport. 1–3 p.m. Kenwood Park Field #2, 2101 W. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Robbinsdale City Band Promo

Robbinsdale City Band

2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Pops

5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Markets on Main



It’s back for a second year! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun. through mid-Oct. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Hamel Lions Club Flea Market

Featuring hundreds of vendors selling all kinds of weird stuff. 6 a.m. to noon through Sep. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Medina.

Live Harness Racing

6 p.m. through Sep. 19. Find more info here. Running Aces, 15201 Running Aces Blvd., Columbus.

Weekly Food Truck Gathering

Around 30 food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. More info here. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5–8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

The Big Red Barn Farmers Market

Hosted by the Maplewood Area Historical Society. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Sep. (closed Jul. 5 and Sep. 6). Bruentrup Heritage Farm, 2170 Cty. Rd. D E., Maplewood; find more info here.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

Located just outside the community center. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. Read Racket’s guide to this market here. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th Street), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through Oct. 25. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

Find fresh foods under the water tower. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

Find it right by the bandshell. 2–7 p.m. Sun. through Aug. 23. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT options accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25 (no market Aug. 30). Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.