Freeloader Friday: 140 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

Vintage Music Company

FRIDAY

Vintage Music Company’s Sidewalk Sale

Featuring portable machines, tabletop machines, consoles, turntables, floor and table radios, assorted audio equipment, parts, pre-boxed lots of 78s and Edisons, and more. Bring cash! 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Vintage Music Company, 1820 E. 38th St., Minneapolis.

Sinatra to Slayer

Tunes on vinyl, from classic country to punk rock. 8-11 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night DJ Dance Ride

Join the Joyful Riders Club and DJ Dev and DJ Natosha for a 5’ish-mile ride featuring stops for dance sessions. 7:30 p.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Night Market at Sociable

Shop local makers. With tunes from Machinery Hill and Matt Bedford starting at 6 p.m. 5-9 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Flowerstalks

With Great Went, Wish Wash. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Real Chuck NORAD, Larry Wish

21+. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

316 Vintage Pop-up Market

316 Vintage Pop-up Market

Shop 316 plus guest vendors, plus Hamm’s beer and burgers for shoppers. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 316 Vintage, 316 W. 42nd St., Minneapolis.

Minnehaha Falls Art Fair 2023

Is the Minnehaha Falls Art Fair the most scenic of the art fairs in town? It’s got our vote. Here you can order up beer from Sea Salt, and make your way through about 150 artists' stalls, including jewelry makers, candle makers, local T-shirt printers, and all kinds of other cool stuff. Added bonus: Each artist will have at least a handful of items priced at $30 or less. For sustenance, food trucks will be stopping by and, honestly, the Sea Salt line during this event isn’t really any worse than a typical rush hour. Plus, if you need a break from the crowds you can visit the gorgeous falls. Free. 3-8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

The Gated Community

Americana tunes. 7 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

Jurassic World Dominion

Dusk. Longfellow Park, 3435 36th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Power of Place

Experimental work by Carolyn Spears explores relationships between glass and glacial ice formations. 5-8 p.m. Foci MN Center for Glass Arts, 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Morning Meditation in the Garden of Seasons

7:00 a.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

10th Wave Chamber Collective

Noon. Water Works at Mill Ruins Park, 425 West River Parkway, Minneapolis.

Paintings

This gallery show features work by artists creating murals for this year’s Lyn-Lake Street Art Series. 5-7 p.m. Moxy Uptown, 1330 Lagoon Ave., Minneapolis.

Westwind Big Band

7-8:30 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Sophia Pitcher, Dances at the Lakes

Annual Dances at the Lake Festival

Ray Terrill Dance Group presents this event showcasing local dance troupes and schools, now in its 21st year. Featuring flamenco, African, Japanese, modern, ballet, and more. 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Lyndale Park Gardens, 4124 Roseway Rd., Minneapolis.

Funniest Person in Minneapolis

Acme Comedy Co. has thrown its Funniest Person in the Twin Cities contest for decades, but it appears the (technically) newer comedy room at Sisyphus is only focused on the younger, better, bigger city for its contest. (Come at me St. Paul subscribers—it’s my birthright to talk this trash!) In any case, this month-long standup throwdown will feature 10 to 12 contestants performing three-minute sets that might advance ‘em in the tourney. At month’s end, a scrappy upstart will emerge from the heap with the titular honorific as their prize. Sisyphus is also booking nightly headliners to ensure this won’t be a total amateur hour. Arrive early to ensure you snag a seat at this no-cover event. Free. 8-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W. #100, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through July—Jay Boller

MN Sinfonia

Kid-friendly classical tunes. 7:30-9 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Lakeville Lions Beer Garden

Lions Beer Garden: Pan-O-Prog Cruise Warm-Up Party

Featuring tunes from rockers Jack Knife & The Sharps. 3:30-7 p.m. 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville.

Hair Vision: A Movie-Inspired Hair Fashion Show

A free, 30-minute runway experience including giveaways from local businesses. 7 p.m. Maetzold Field, 1215 First St. N., Hopkins.

A League of Their Own

9 p.m. Maetzold Field, 1215 First St. N., Hopkins.

Music on the Plaza

Tonight’s lineup includes Matt Jennings, Mira & Tom Kehoe Brazilian Jazz, and Maryann and the Money Makers. 5-8 p.m. Nolan Mains, 50th and France, Edina.

Mid Summers Mead Maker’s Festival

Featuring 30 makers and artisans over two days both indoors and outdoors. 3-8 p.m. Fri.; noon to 5 p.m. Sat. White Bear Meadery, 1320 Co. Rd. D Cir., St. Paul.

Friday Art-Making in the Garden Summer 2023

Art-making fun for kids four and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays through August 25. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Warehouse District Live

Enjoy a closed-off street open to pedestrians, with food trucks, tables and seating, activities, and added restrooms every Friday through Saturday through Halloween. Find more info on the official website, but in general events start around 7 p.m., with the street closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday. First Avenue North, between Fifth and Sixth streets, Minneapolis.

Much Ado About Nothing

Classical Actor’s Ensemble is heading back to the parks this summer to bring free Shakespeare to the unwashed masses, as it was originally intended. This year’s production is Much Ado About Nothing, a 1600’s romcom that pulls out all the greatest hits: mistaken identities, unwanted flirtations, masquerade shenanigans, raging small town gossip, and, ultimately, love. Sorry to spoil it for you, but we all know these things usually end in marriage (if it’s a comedy) or mass death (if it’s a tragedy). The plot: A group of rowdy soldiers end up in a small Sicilian town. Will the evil Don John succeed at cockblocking? Find the list of dates and locations at classical actors ensemble.org. 7 p.m. Fri.-Sun. This weekend’s locations: Wolfe Park Amphitheater (3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park) on Friday; Lake of the Isles (2500 Lake of the Isles Pkwy. E., Minneapolis) on Saturday; and MN Humanities Center (987 Ivy Ave. E., St. Paul) on Sunday.—Jessica Armbruster

The Get Up, Stand Up Comedy Open Mic

Sign up at 6 p.m. 21+. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mortimers, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Farmers Markets

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Possibly the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fridays through August. 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Water Works

This market showcases Indigenous artists. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through August. Water Works, 425 West River Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 27. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Thomas More Friday Farmers Market

1:15-5:30 p.m. Fridays through August 25. 1079 Summit Ave, St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for North Minneapolis, with fresh produce, artisanal goods, grab-and-go eats, and locally grown plants. 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays, starting June 16. The Plaza @ the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway Ave. N. (Broadway and Oliver Street), Minneapolis; appetiteforchangemn.org/wbfm.

Silverwood Park

SATURDAY

2023 Float-in Movie: Muppet Treasure Island

Watch a movie via canoe, kayak, or other boat you have on hand. 9 p.m. Limited on-land seating is available at Silverwood Park, 2500 Cty. Rd. E W, St. Anthony. Otherwise, carry-in access is available at the Columbia Heights Public Beach and Silverwood Park, and at 4121 NE Stinson Blvd., Columbia Heights.

Lyn-Lake Street Art Series

Over 57 artists will be creating 30+ new murals in the neighborhood. Check online for more info on locations. Sat.-Sun.

Adult Recess

A pickier person than me might note that this sounds more like “adult field day” than “adult recess”—but why be so by-the-book about it? This isn’t English class. Starting at noon, Sociable will host one organized event per hour: sack races, obstacle courses, and all kinds of other schoolyard classics. It’s free to participate and fun for all ages. Meaning that, yes, the potential is there for you to be humiliated in athletic feats by a pre-teen. What’s more nostalgic than that? Free. Noon to 10 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.—Em Cassel

International Day of Music

International Day of Music

Want downtown Minneapolis to be “back”? Throw more events like this one! Curated by BRKFST Dance Company and Cedar Cultural Center, this free all-day music sampler platter will feature 25+ live ‘n’ local acts performing globe-spanning tunes across four downtown stages. The whole shebang culminates with a Minnesota Orchestra performance on Peavey Plaza as the sun sets—we dare you to invite your Anoka County uncle. Free. 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Orchestra Hall, 111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find set times and locations here.—Jay Boller

Summer Camp Music & Beer Fest

The season is in full swing, so Heaflyer is hosting a summer beer hang. There will be lots of rock onstage, with sets from Present Company, Zippo Man, Aiden Intro, C O L I N Bracewell, and Ivers. Tap Truck Midwest will be stopping by with a beer car, aka a 1950’s Chevy Sedan equipped with four different brews on tap. A makers’ market will showcase five local creatives, and there’ll be pizza from Red Rocket and tacos by La Costenita. During the day you’ll find all kinds of ways to play, including cornhole, giant classics, and board games. At night, there will be a bonfire with s’mores roasting–or try the new s'mores-flavored beer, if you prefer. Free. 2 to 10 p.m. Headflyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Remember Treehouse Records? It's briefly coming back to life.

Treehouse Records CD Blowout Sale and Party

Shop through 8,000 CDs. 9:30 a.m. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Taste of Rondo Block Party

Featuring live entertainment, food and drink, kids and grown up activities, and more. Find more details online. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Taste of Rondo Bar & Grill, 976 Concordia Ave., St. Paul.

Swamp Titi, Chris Cashin, Pandelion

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

"En Plein Air"

En Plein Air

An exhibition showcasing the work of three Minnesota painters: Michele Combs, Bob Matheson, and Joseph Theroux. 4 to 7 p.m. Douglas Flanders Art & Associates Fine Art Gallery, 5025 France Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Early Show

With The Sam Graber Trio. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bathtub Cig, McVicker, Ghosting Merit, Mystery Meat

8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mid-Summer Food Truck Extravaganza

Featuring global street eats from 30+ food trucks, a marketplace, and live music. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Harriet Island, 151 Water St. W., St. Paul.

DanceCo

DanceCo’s Dance Around Minnesota

Kid-friendly dance performances featuring vegetables. 10 and 11:30 a.m. Father Hennepin Bluffs Park, 420 Main St. SE, Minneapolis.

Ordway Inside Out: Finding Her Beat

A screening of the award-winning, locally made documentary. Featuring live Taiko drumming by Enso Daiko before the show and a Q&A session after. 7 p.m. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Dan Plummer at Praxis

Opening Reception for Three Exhibitions

Featuring abstract and sky-inspired photography. 6-8 p.m. Praxis Gallery, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Record Show

Shop for tunes. Noon to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

9 Years of Awesome

Featuring drinks, Animales Barbeque Co., and tunes from Jaedyn James, Palms Psalm, and Viva Knievel. Noon to 10 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

AfroLatinidad 2023

This family event explores AfroLatinx identity and heritage through food vendors, performances, readings by local authors, kids’ art activities, and up to free tours of “ReVisión: Art in the Americas” in English and Spanish. This event is free, but donations are encouraged and can be made online. 1 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

BrassZilla

5:15 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Matt & Laurel

Cover tunes and more. 7-10 p.m. Quinny's Sports Pub and Grill, 3140 Century Ave. N., St. Paul.

Minneapolis POPs

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Camdentown Marketplace

Hosted by Minneapolis Craft and Vintage Market. 9 a.m. to noon. North Market, 4414 N. Humboldt Ave., Minneapolis.

Vintage on a Dime

Shop deals from Tandem Vintage, Glam Diggers Vintage, and Cast & Charm, plus local makers Rare Press, Bekah Worley, and WAAM Industries. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 2925 34th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Midsummer Makers’ Market

Hosted by Esther Edna Clothing, featuring upcycled fashion, candles, jewelry, and more. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Graffiti Garden (next to Reverie Cafe + Bar), 1517 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 1-6 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing, 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Connor Roy plays a rich teen in the Chicago suburbs. 9:15 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Art Fair in the Park

Featuring a craft fair, prose and poetry performances, live music, Brazilian dance, food trucks, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Van Cleve Park, 901 15th Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

The Standups

Tunes. 7:30 p.m. Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 Third St., Excelsior.

Family Fun Day

Featuring live music, crafts, balloon art, face painting, free popcorn and cookies, and more. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Literacy Day

This superhero-themed literacy day includes book giveaways, free food, and local authors. Costumes are welcome. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rondo Community Library, 461 Dale St. N., St. Paul.

Driveway Tour Theater: Tucker’s Robot

In the summer, theater troupes take to the parks, lawns, and lakes of the cities to perform free shows for the sunburned masses. That includes productions for kids, thanks to Open Eye Theatre, which heads to your neighborhood driveways, backyards, and front lawns each year. The 2023 lineup will feature two plays: Tucker’s Robot (June 10-July 16) tells the tale of a kid facing his fears thanks to a time-traveling mechanical friend, while Molly and the Magic Boot (July 19-August 27) is about tech-free adventures on a farm. Open Eye estimates that they visited around 51 communities in 2022, and that number continues to increase. Do you have a rad backyard? You can even sign up to host a show. All events are free and open to the public (donations are accepted). You can find the complete schedule at openeyetheatre.org/driveway-tour. Locations vary from week to week; this weekend they’ll be popping up at: Turbo Tim’s (1671 University Ave. W., St. Paul) on Saturday at 1 p.m.; 5425 N. Osgood Ave., Oak Park Heights, on Saturday at 4 p.m.; 1 p.m. Sunday at 1512 Dupont Ave. N., Minneapolis; 4 p.m. Sunday at 4740 W. 27th St., Minneapolis; and 7 p.m. Sunday at Wabun Picnic Area (4655 46th Ave. S., Minneapolis). Through August 27–Jessica Armbruster

Mess Hall Art Experiences: Chalk Art Making

Pick a taped off square and make some chalk art with friends and family. 8 a.m. to noon. The ARTery, 8th Ave. S., Hopkins.

Raspberry Marketplace

Marketplace Fair

Shop from local makers and businesses. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mainstreet, between 6th and 13th Avenues, Hopkins.

Celebration of Community

With cultural exhibits, music, food, dance, crafts, and storytelling from various members of the Hopkins community. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins.

Tour de Vail Ice Cream Social

Learn more about Vail Place, a community resource center for adults with serious mental illnesses. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vail Place, 23 9th Ave. S., Hopkins.

Raspberry Festival of Bands

Featuring tunes from Eden Prairie Community Band, Brio Brass, Shoreview Northern Lights Variety Band, Fridley City Band and the Hopkins Westwind Concert Band. Additional information can be found here. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Downtown Park, 40 9th Ave. S., Hopkins.

Raspberry Jam

Featuring inflatables, kids’ activities, sports for all ages, lawn games, food trucks starting at 4 p.m., beer starting at 5:30 p.m., tons of live music, and fireworks at 10 p.m. Noon to midnight. Central Park, 101 16th Ave. S., Hopkins.

Hopkins Cruisers Annual Reunion Cruise

Watch the cruisers roll by. 6 p.m. Mainstreet, between 6th and 13th Avenues, Hopkins.

Maple Grove Days Business Expo

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Central Park Maple Grove, 12000 Central Park Way N., Maple Grove.

Tex Mex Musical Experience

This two-day event celebrates the music and culture of the Tejano and regional Mexicano community with performance from 10 different groups, including Sunny Sauceda on Saturday. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Mall of America, Bloomington.

Bobby Brown’s Beyond the Court Violence Prevention Initiative

Featuring talks on parenting, masculinity, and cops; live music from local artists; and a kids’ basketball clinic at noon. Find info at beyondthecourts.org. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Colin Powell Gym, 2924 Fourth Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Annual Arbor Lakes Art Fair

Featuring 39 artists, live music, kids’ fun, and food trucks. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, 12459 Elm Creek Blvd. N., Maple Grove.

TCFF 2023 West End Block Party

Featuring games hosted by CanCan Wonderland; music, dancing, and entertainment by Twin Cities Road Crew; a Barbie-themed photobooth; food trucks; free Johnny Pops; a beer garden; sidewalk sales; bounce house; and more. Noon to 5 p.m. 1633 West End Blvd., Minneapolis.

Interactive Artists’ Makers Market

Noon to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Hidden MN, 1975 Oakcrest Ave., Roseville.

International Festival of Burnsville

Featuring food, art, music, and more from around the world. 3-9 p.m. Nicollet Commons Park, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville.

The Vintage Village

This popular 50th and France outdoor vintage market returns with host Everyday Ejiji and a dozen-plus local vendors. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Nolan Mains Plaza, 3945 Market St., Edina.

Yoga in Gold Medal Park

Free yoga each weekend in the park. 9-10 a.m. Gold Medal Park, Second Street and 11th Avenue South, Minneapolis.

Farmers’ Markets

Apple Valley Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Saturday Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through September 23. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Lakeville Saturday Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September 23. Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 19. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 14. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

SUNDAY

Open Streets Glenwood

Summertime road closings kinda suck… unless we’re talking about Open Streets, where the lack of traffic just means there’s more room to party. This season’s installment will feature five neighborhood locations where the main drags will be closed to cars, but open to people on foot, on bike, or on other non-motorized modes of travel. Along the way you’ll find a variety of stuff to see and do, including parking lot concerts, sidewalk sales, middle-of-the-road yoga sessions, and pop-up beer gardens. 11 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. Find more details at openstreetsmpls.org. Glenwood Avenue, from North Washburn Avenue to North Bryant Avenue, Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Bastille Day Block Party

It’s independence day weekend for France, and yes, we do celebrate the holiday, known as Le 14 Juillet or Fête Nationale, here in town. One such event: the Bastille Day Block Party, an annual street fest hosted by Barbette. The musical lineup is decidedly un-French but still killer, and includes punk rockers Scrunchies, singer-songwriter Aby Wolf, hip hop’s Mixed Blood Majority, and others. This is a street fest hosted by a fancy schmancy restaurant, so expect a few cocktails to be served, and there’s usually some wine and bubbly available in addition to the usual brews. Free. 3 to 9 p.m. Barbette, 1600 West Lake St., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

North Loop Food Truck Fair

There’s curiously little information available about this event, other than the proclamation it will be “BIGGER AND BETTER THAN EVER!” Even the venue, the so-called North Loop Pocket Park, is a bit of a head-scratcher. (“North Loop Park is a basic lawn and green space in the densely populated North Loop neighborhood,” writes the Park Board. “It was a surface parking lot before it was converted into turf in 2021-22.”) In any case, the neighborhood association promises food trucks (lord we hope), a beer garden, live music, art, provided picnic blankets, and, crucially, "more." Beats sitting around at home. Free. 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. North Loop Pocket Park, 751 N. Third St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Early Show

With David Von Schlegell. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

CARLAOKE!!!

Karaoke with Carla. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Toolbox Collective Makers Market

Featuring 11 local makers. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Toolbox Collective, 3400 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Urban Street Market

Urban Jungle hosts over 55 vendors selling clothing, shoes, video games, and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hennepin Avenue, between West Lake Street and West 31st Street, Minneapolis.

Vintage Bridal Garage Sale

Sidewalk sale featuring bridal and formal wear–nothing over $50. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Washburn Avenue South and 40th Street West, Minneapolis.

Mike Munson

3 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Music in the Parks: Minneapolis POPs

5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Fredstock

Fredstock

Annual outdoor celebration of the life of Freddie Manton. With Graham Parker, The Belfast Cowboys. 5-9 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Flip Side

‘90s tunes in the beer garden. 4 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Hop Kingdom Pints & Pull Tabs

A celebration of the IPA series with free pint glasses, pull tabs, and schwag prizes while supplies last. 4-6 p.m. Fulton Taproom, 414 6th Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Step Up to the Mic! (Street Edition)

Perform up to two songs. 3-6 p.m. Calhoun Square, 3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Grande Day Parade

1-3 p.m. Parade route is from 5th Avenue/Mainstreet, then west to 17th Avenue/Mainstreet.

Minneapolis Sister Cities Day

Featuring free ice cream, family fun, and performances celebrating our sister cities, including sister cities in Winnipeg, Canada and Kuopio, Finland. 1-5 p.m Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis.

Tzofim Friendship Caravan

Tzofim Friendship Caravan

Family-friendly dance and sing-along. 1 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Story Time

Pamela Mercado Michelli reads from Daniela y Mateo viajan a Puerto Rico. 11 a.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Cars and Coffee

Hang with cool cars and scooters. 8-11:30 a.m. Keg and Case Market, 928 7th St. W., St. Paul.

Freight Fest

Featuring live music on the outdoor stage, craft vendors. All proceeds support Youth Advisory Board. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Depot, 9451 Excelsior Blvd., Hopkins.

Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 8. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live music. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays by the bandshell. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 29. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 29. 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.