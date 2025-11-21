Freeloader Friday: 128 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

Pete Driessen, "Vector Sector"

FRIDAY

“Vector/Sector: A Dispositif in Field, Studio, & Gallery”

A solo sculptural exhibition of new site and process-based works by Minneapolis artist Pete Driessen. There will be an opening reception on Fri. from 6-9 p.m., and a Pheasant Café/Fall of Freedom action talk with the artist on Sat. from 3-4 p.m. NE Sculpture Gallery, 1720 NE Madison St. #114, Minneapolis.

Artblok Autumn Festival

Check out the studios, gallery, and work spaces of over 30 artists. 5-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Artblok, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Matthew Kirk

“All of Us. Both of Us.”

This show, which opened yesterday, features work by Matthew Kirk. Noon to 5 p.m. Tue.-Sat. Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis.

Chris Holm & Friends

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Ancient Waves

With Muun Batos and Jarad Miles. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Mary Cutrufello Band

8 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Mississippi Hot Club

5:15-8 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

King James Version, Danser, Dusk Rat

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Donna Spidie Meyer, Ilene Krug Mojsilov

“Incantations of Life, Death & Love”

Artists Donna Spidie Meyer and Ilene Krug Mojsilov create works reflecting on surviving cancer. 5-9 p.m. Fri. (artists’ talk at 6 p.m.); regular hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

The PhilBillies

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

The New Feral Cats

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots–sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Festival of Trees

Walk along a trail featuring 75 uniquely decorated trees created by local businesses and organizations. Mall of America, North Atrium Level 3, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington. Through January 5

Dayton’s Holiday Window Displays

This season, 50th and France has two magical shop windows on display using figurines and decor from the original department store. Both were curated by Douglas Flanders, a longtime gallery owner who passed away recently. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 5025 France Ave. and Local Love Markets, 3924 W. 50th St.

Did they have astroturf back then? Minneapolis Christkindl Market, provided

HOLIDAY MARKETS

47th Annual Holiday Boutique

Local artisans, decorations, and edible treats. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Epworth United Methodist Church, 3207 37th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

50th & Xerxes Shop and Stroll

Featuring store deals, snacks and treats, and festivities at places including Hunt & Gather, Gallery 360, Nash Frame Design, Queenie & Pearl, Loft Antiques, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. W. 50th St. & Xerxes Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Dayton’s Holiday Market

Downtown is back? Well, this annual pop-up shop is, at least. Now in its fifth year, Dayton’s Holiday Market does the old department store one better, hosting over 100 local makers and brands, including Love Your Melon gear, artisan giftables, and unique sports merch from Minnesota teams. Or maybe food and booze is more your thing? The market will also host Oak Grill Culinary Classics, which will serve up wild rice soup and pastries from local bakeries, and the Jingle Giles Bar, which, according to the release, will offer “festive cocktails, mocktails, meatballs,” and other treats. Folks too scared to venture downtown fear not, as a satellite market will be setting up shop in Southdale Center later this month (personally, I’d take an empty downtown over an empty mall any day). Dayton’s, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through December 27—Jessica Armbruster



Dayton’s Holiday Market Opening Weekend: Southdale

Same deal, different mall. With over 50 local vendors. Southdale Center Dining Pavillion, Level 2, Southdale Center, 2015 Southdale Center, Edina. Through December 24



Holidays on Nicollet



Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this pop-up shop with over 60 local artists and makers. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through December 21. IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info at mplscraftmarket.com.

Minneapolis Christkindl Market



Have you traveled through time, fortuitously arriving at a 16th-century German Christkindl market? Or are you in the North Loop? OK, unless you are having some kind of mental break or decided to hit a nearby dispensary way, way too hard, you’re not going to confuse the two. (That’s probably for the best; Europe used to be pretty gross.) Still, it’s fun to stroll through “time” at these holiday events in a Ren Fest kind of way. During festivities, guests will be able to partake in food and warm drinks including spiced glühwein, gooey raclette cheese, heart-shaped Nordic waffles, French galettes, and Polish pastries. There will be shoppin’ too, with over 30 vendors selling things like traditional ornaments, wooden toys, nutcrackers, steins, beeswax candles, socks, and more. The weekly lineup of entertainment onstage features traditional old world holiday music and dance, and Santa and Krampus will be stopping by too. Free. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more here. Through December 21—Jessica Armbruster

MCAD Art Sale

SATURDAY

MCAD’s 28th Annual Art Sale

This massive, multi-day sale is free on the final day. Expect all kinds of student and recent grad art packed across multiple floors and gallery spaces. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

PotsPop Pop-Up



This weekend at Utepils, say hello to PotsPop, a new collective of Twin Cities-based ceramic artists that’ll be popping up—with pots!—just in time for the holidays. Who are these artists, you ask? Great question! They are: Kate Fisher (@fishclay), Wendy Eggerman (@functionalheirlooms), Colleen Riley (@eurekapots), Emma Le Konrad (@emmalekonrad), Olivia Tani (@oliviatani), Trician Schmidt (@teaspottery), Mary Green (@marygreenceramics), and Kim Burnham (@imokim_pottery). Go get a head start on your gift buying or get a lil treat for yourself, or both. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Utepils Brewing , 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Drop-in Art-Making for Families

The museum celebrates the opening of “Show & Tell: An Exhibition for Kids” with hands-on art activities inspired by the exhibition. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Waldorf School Holiday Fair & Market

With children’s activities, puppet shows, food trucks, live music, a silent auction, and a market. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Waldorf School, 70 Co. Rd. B E, St. Paul.

Faith Boblett Promo

Faith Boblett

8 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Hilary Thavis & Doug Otto

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Mullet, Shrimp Olympics, the Anesthetics

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Caitlin Robertson

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Giant Valley String Band

With Blue Groove. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

13 Howell

With Steph Was & The Secret Izz, TH3. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Ingrid B. Olson

“A Masculine Thought”

Work from Chicago-based artist B. Ingrid Olson. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Midway Contemporary Art, 1509 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Gypsy Mania Hot Club

5:15-8 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Thunderheads

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Bryan Odeen

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Small Town Radio

Acoustic tunes. 6-9 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Beth Bergman, "Awkward Moments"

“Awkward Moments”

Paintings by Beth Bergman. 2-6 p.m. Form+Content Gallery, Whitney Square Building, 210 N. Second St., Suite 104, Minneapolis.

Santa & Albert’s Holiday Play

A cute, 20-minute play about holiday shenanigans followed by a sing-a-long and Santa meet-and-greet. Sat.-Sun. Bachman's Floral, Gift & Garden, 6004 S. Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis; find showtimes and more info here. Through December 21

“The Shape of Absence, Memories, and Metamorphosis”

Over 40 artists explore loss. With poetry, immersive installations, and live music hourly. 6-9 p.m. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Saint Paul Almanac Reading Series: Illumination

A reading with contributors Mary Ann Boe, Peggie Carlson, Sara Dovre Wudali, Bergen Christoffer Eibs, Eviah Jackson, Kathleen Kimball-Baker, Isaac Sonquist, and Grace Xiong. 5 p.m. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul.

Joyce Lyon

Artist Talk: Joyce Lyon

The artist discusses her current Groveland exhibition, “The Alsea River.” 3 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

Fat Pants Anniversary

With music from the Beer Choir. 1-3 p.m. Fat Pants Brewing Co., 8335 Crystal View Rd., Eden Prairie.

Survivors of Suicide Loss Day Memorial

SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education) hosts this morning of community connection, resources, and musical performances. 8:30-11:00 a.m. East Ridge High School, 4200 Pioneer Dr., Woodbury; register here.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Field & Festival Holiday Market Promo

HOLIDAY MARKETS

The Artful Present

This holiday event includes a group show, local artists’ market, and more. and pop-up includes art and gifts from local artists. Today’s opening-day reception includes live music and a guest jewelry shop 4-7 p.m. Otherwise hours are 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; noon to 4 p.m. Sat. Veronique Wantz Gallery, 901 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis. Through December 20

Field + Festival Holiday Market 2025

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly market offering eats from local farmers and artisans. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Wagner’s Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 21

A Handmade Holiday Market

Shop an ever-changing group of local makers and crafters. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat. through Dec. 20, plus Sun., Dec. 14. Brühaven Craft Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Holiday Bazaar

Shop local makers in an historic setting. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. Washington County Courthouse, 101 Pine St. W., Stillwater.

Holiday Gallery Shop

A juried collection of artisan goods for gifting from 100+ artists. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; textilecentermn.org. Through December 31

Holiday Market

This ongoing pop-up market includes local makers, artists, vintage sellers, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 22 and 29, Dec. 13-14, 20-21. AudreyRose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Holiday Market

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. OMNI Brewery & Taproom, 9462 Deerwood Lane N., Maple Grove.

Jul Shop

Shop Nordic gifts at this annual pop-up shop through January 25. The American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis.

Miracle on 6th Street Holiday Market

Shop all kinds of giftables (and keepables) from 16 different makers. Noon to 6 p.m. Fulton Beer Taproom, 414 N. Sixth Ave., Minneapolis.

Morningside Holiday Market

Morningside Woman’s Club hosts this pop-up featuring nearly 100 makers, crafts, artists, and small businesses. Plus Isles Bun & Coffee will be stopping by. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Edina Community Center Gym, 5701 Normandale Rd., Edina; find more info at morningsidewomansclub.org.

Nordic Village Winter Market

It’s back! Featuring European-style market where little houses are shops. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Four Seasons Minneapolis, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 21

Schmidt Holiday Market

The loft opens up to showcase over 50 local artists. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Schmidt Artists Lofts, 900 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Downtown St. Paul's Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Hopkins Indoor Farmers Market

9 a.m. to noon Sat. Nov. 1-22. Hopkins Activity Center, 33 14th Ave. N., Hopkins; find more info at hopkinsfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Apr. 19. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Mill City Farmers Market

The yearlong market moves indoors this weekend for its fall/winter schedule. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Sat., Nov. through Apr. 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find more info at millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Winter Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Nov. 23; 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 6-20, Jan. 10 & 24, Feb. 7 & 21, March 7 & 21, and Saturdays through April. Minneapolis Farmers Market Site, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info at mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Richfield Winter Farmers’ Market

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Saturday’s through December 20

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through April 18. 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

SUNDAY

Clerks

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Minnesota Mandolin Orchestra

1-3 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul.

Writers for Democratic Action MN Reading

3-4:30 p.m. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

The Mill City Reading Series

University of Minnesota MFA students read from recent works. 5 p.m. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

New Words: A Variety Open Mic

Perform standup, poetry, music, or whatever else you like. Sign up after 5 p.m. or send a message to @newwordsopenmic on Instagram. 5:30 p.m. The Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Al Church Promo

Al Church’s Sunday Service

“A monthly mass of sing-a-longs.” 3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Church of Cornbread

A weekly Cornbread Harris jam. 5-7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Real Chuck NORAD

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Robert Wilkinson

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Stress Of Her Regard

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Jeff Becker Band

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bryan & The Haggards

With Jump Loop, The American Songbook. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

HOLIDAY MARKETS

The Kinfolk Collective

Shop Black-owned businesses while enjoying live music, food, and drinks. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kinfolk Collective Space, 81 S. Ninth St. #100, Minneapolis.

Last Rites

A market for the dark arts, mwahahaha! 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. PILLLAR Forum, 2300 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Old St. Anthony Holiday Bazaar

Hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

This & That Holiday Market

Shop 11 local artists, including TruthLizard, 3 Jäg Design, Cool Trash, and Ella Kampelman Ceramics. 2-7 p.m. This & That, 2731 E. 25th St., Minneapolis.