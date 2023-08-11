Freeloader Friday: 121 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

*Super* Button Mashers 2023

Over 50 artists present all new video game themed artwork, plus merch, games, and music. Co-hosted by Otherworldly Arts Collective. 4-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

E.T.

Dusk. Phalen Beach House, Phalen Regional Park, 1600 Phalen Dr., St. Paul.

​​Ask a Freemason

Local Freemason Brother Peter Tomlinson answers questions and shares Masonic lore, history, and authentic artifacts. Pre-registration is encouraged. 5-6 p.m. The Eye MPLS, 908 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Member Appreciation Weekend

This event is not just for members, all are welcome. Events include an outdoor screening of The Princess Bride at dusk on Fri.; live tattooing by Nokomis Tattoo (2-6 p.m.), a tie-dye station, cornhole tournament, and live music until 10 p.m. Sat.; and a Bloody Mary bar from noon to 4 p.m. Sun. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Community Resource Event

Groups to meet include Parent Child Jewish Family and Children, Loaves and Fishes, Neighborhood Healthsource, Lake Street Works, United Healthcare, Peace House Community, Midtown Farmers Market, and Great MN Schools. Noon to 3 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Burnley vs. Manchester City FC (PL)

Sports on the telly. 2 p.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

AUG-toberfest

Featuring an unfiltered Oktoberfest beer from a fass keg, brats from Gerhard’s food truck, music by The Jolly Huntsman, and German-themed trivia. 3-9 p.m. Summit Brewing Company, 910 Montreal Cir., St.Paul.

The Walker Brothers Band

Tunes that range from folk to funk. 6 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

"Eye to Eye REMAKE" at Fresh Eye

Eye to Eye REMAKE

This group show pairs artists who don’t know each other for collaboration. 6-9 p.m. Fresh Eye Gallery, 4238 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Everything's Perfect

Sculpture and paintings by Kayle Hatfield and Jenna Hoffart, plus live music. 6-8 p.m. NE Sculpture Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St., Minneapolis.

Ordway Inside Out: The Song Poet

Watch a stream of The Song Poet, a collaboration between Minnesota Opera and Theater Mu. 7 p.m. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

K-POP in the Sunset

Dance to tunes from DJ Chen. 7-10 p.m. The Common, 425 Portland Ave., Minneapolis.

Lakeside Guitar Festival

We’re sure tedious pieces about the death of the guitar exist, considering the recent three-decade affinity for bleepy/bloopy music that persists in popular music. (Confirmed, they do exist.) The noble six-string is alive and well at the Lakeside Guitar Festival, however, a three-day, 17-act celebration of all things sheddable. Friday features local blues-rock institution Charlie Parr; Saturday will see genreless New Jersey guitar ace Marc Ribot headline (Minnesota's Last Waltz keeps the party going with a ticketed event afterward); and Ribot will return Sunday for a ticketed afterparty at the Turf with John Medeski, Carrie Rodriguez, and Klezmerson. Throughout the Music Mission-organized event you'll find a guitar pedal swap, silent auction, and, on Saturday morning, a community "strum along/sing a song." Free. Friday through Sunday. Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul; find a full schedule of events here.—Jay Boller

Jones Market

Shop from eight vintage dealers at this pop-up. 2-7 p.m. Jones Coffee, 5008 Xerxes Ave. S., Minneapolis.

School of Rock

Racket film critic Keith Harris’s review: “A sad, shouty man bullies children into sharing his outdated taste in music.” Dusk. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

The Alarmists

Rock tunes. 7:30-9 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Pelicant, Kiernan, Madelyn Waves

8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mr. Zipp, Shrimp Olympics, Drug League

Punk. Drug League describes itself as “cocaine-salaryman-core.” 21+. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Juliet & The Montagues

Jazzy tunes. Noon. Water Works at Mill Ruins Park, 425 West River Parkway, Minneapolis.

The Apple Cellar Trio

Rock tunes. 7 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

Kung Fu Hippies

Funk rock. 7-8:30 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Mall of America’s 31st Birthday

Featuring tunes from DJ Sophia Eris, photo ops, free caricature drawings, and cupcakes. 1-4 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda.

World’s Fair: An American Tradition in Architecture and Urbanism Innovation

This new show, which opened this week, explores the event’s history and innovations. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.; closed Sat.-Sun. Goldstein Design Museum, HGA Gallery, 89 Church St. SE, Minneapolis.

Open Eye Theatre 2023

Driveway Tour Theater: Molly and the Magic Boot

In the summer, theater troupes take to the parks, lawns, and lakes of the cities to perform free shows for the sunburned masses. That includes productions for kids, thanks to Open Eye Theatre, which heads to your neighborhood driveways, backyards, and front lawns each year. Molly and the Magic Boot is about tech-free adventures on a farm. Open Eye estimates that they visited around 51 communities in 2022, and that number continues to increase. Do you have a rad backyard? You can even sign up to host a show. All events are free and open to the public (donations are accepted). You can find the complete schedule at openeyetheatre.org/driveway-tour. Locations vary from week to week; this weekend they’ll be popping up at: 7 p.m. Fri. at 392 Duke St., St. Paul; 1 p.m. Sat. at Turbo Tim’s (2823 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis); 4 p.m. Sat. at 4004 13th Ave. S., Minneapolis ; 1 p.m. Sun. at Sumner Library (611 Van White Memorial Blvd., Minneapolis); and 4 p.m. Sun. 1303 Golden Valley Rd., Minneapolis. Through August 27–Jessica Armbruster

Friday Art-Making in the Garden Summer 2023

Art-making fun for kids four and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays through August 25. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Warehouse District Live

Enjoy a closed-off street open to pedestrians, with food trucks, tables and seating, activities, and added restrooms every Friday through Saturday through Halloween. Find more info on the official website, but in general events start around 7 p.m., with the street closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday. First Avenue North, between Fifth and Sixth streets, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Farmers Markets

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Possibly the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fridays through August. 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Water Works

This market showcases Indigenous artists. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through August. Water Works, 425 West River Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 27. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Thomas More Friday Farmers Market

1:15-5:30 p.m. Fridays through August 25. 1079 Summit Ave, St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for North Minneapolis, with fresh produce, artisanal goods, grab-and-go eats, and locally grown plants. 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays, starting June 16. The Plaza @ the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway Ave. N. (Broadway and Oliver Street), Minneapolis; appetiteforchangemn.org/wbfm.

Downtown Minneapolis Street Art Festival Tony Nelson

SATURDAY

Downtown Minneapolis Street Art Festival

Featuring amazing chalk art by 19 local and international artists, graffiti art, live music, craft vendors, food trucks, a metal pour, free printmaking and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Nicollet Mall, between Sixth and Eighth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here.

Minneapolis Mile Automotive Show

And while you’re on Nicollet, you might as well keep walking to this car party. Events inside the convention center aren’t free, but the fest outside sure is. Check out retro, modded, and other rad vehicles. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Nicollet Mall, from Ninth Street to 12th, Minneapolis.

Chariots of the Gods Van Show 2023

Chariots of the Gods Van Show 2023

The “best van party in the Twin Cities… Good times guaranteed.” Bring a van or camper if you have one. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 211 St Anthony Pkwy NE, Minneapolis.

Pup Patio Party

Featuring dog vendors, so your dog can shop, plus pet photography benefitting Grey Face Rescue. 1 to 3 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Flavor Fest

Featuring visual arts, food trucks, raffles, games, beer, and live music from Zippo Man, Lily Blue, The Orange Goodness, and others. Noon to 10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Nershfest

Nershfest was once a collection of friends who, loosely inspired by Bill Nershi of the String Cheese Incident, crafted Spotify playlists to blast from stages in their backyards. Nowadays, the party has grown into a first-rate Twin Cities block party featuring live music from local psych-rock standouts Night Moves, Mae Simpson, Arts Fishing Club, Foxgloves, and China Rider. Guests are encouraged to "nosh while you Nersh” at food trucks like KCM Eggrolls, Jamo’s New Zealand Pie Co., and Tacos Los 4 Carnale. Will there be rivers of beer, vendors, a silent disco, and, crucially, "ADDITIONAL FUN"? The titular Nersh, appearing on fest posters as some sort of demonic party animal, wouldn't have it any other way. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Punk Rock Flea Market

Malls are dead; long live markets. On any given weekend in the Twin Cities you will find at least a dozen pop-up markets at bars and brewpubs. Vintage markets. Plant markets. Witchy markets. Makers’ markets. Eighties markets. This Saturday, you’ll find a less common market at Palmer’s: a punk-rock market. Hell yes. Twenty-five vendors will be stopping by, selling books, clothing, vinyl, art, and more, all while shoppers enjoy drink specials, eats from food trucks, and DJ sets. Stay after for punk tunes on the patio featuring the Slow Death, Loss Leader, Close Talker, and Flintlock. Free. 1-5 p.m. Palmer’s Bar, 500 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Karen Wirth, 'Chained Library'

Banned

International exhibition invites artists to consider the banned book. 6-7:30 p.m. Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art, 250 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Saturday Night DJ Dance Ride

Join Joyful Rides on this 5-10-mile no-drop ride with dance party stops with DJ Dev and DJ Neko. 7:30 p.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Movies in the Park: Encanto

Dusk. Kenny Park, 1328 W. 58th St., Minneapolis.

Second Saturday Open Studios

Explore the work of local artists in three buildings on the Casket campus. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

RUSH Beer Happy Hour

Featuring RUSH-themed beer, tunes, giveaways, and more. Every 12th and 21st of the month. 5-6 p.m. Fulton’s Taproom, 414 Sixth Ave. N., Minneapolis.

India Fest KR Nelson

IndiaFest 2023

Featuring Indian history, foods, traditions, vendors, family fun, a parade (at 1 p.m.), tunes, performance, and more from India Association of Minnesota, which is celebrating its 50th year. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul.

Rumble Boxing

Free boxing class in the North Loop. RSVP via Eventbrite. 9:30 a.m. CRISP & GREEN, 428 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Vintage/Military Clothing Sale

Featuring WWII military and civilian items for sale. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Commemorative Air Force Minnesota Wing, 310 Airport Rd., South St, Paul.

Anoka Vintage Fest

Featuring vendors, food for sale, and vinyl tunes. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Downtown Anoka, First Avenue at the Plaza, Anoka.

Black Barbie Author Read Aloud

Featuring book and doll giveaways celebrating the work of Comfort Arthur. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rondo Community Library, 461 Dale St. N., St. Paul.

Everton vs. Fulham

9 a.m. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Adoption Meet & Greet with MN Pitbull Rescue

Meet adoptable dogs in the beer garden. 1-3 p.m. Surly Brewing Co. Festival Field, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

The Black Market

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-7 p.m. The Lab – Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

Kathryn Nobbe

Kathryn Nobbe in Conversation

The artist discusses how smell and sound can evoke emotions with Mary Ellen Childs. 4-5:30 p.m. Form + Content Gallery, 201 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Dolina Polka Night

Learn to dance or just enjoy the tunes. 5-7 p.m. Fulton Taproom, 414 6th Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Where’s My Food Truck Parking Lot Pre- and Post-Concert Party For The Ed Sheeran Concert

Food trucks will be convening in hopes of feeding you. 6-11 p.m. 620 S. Eighth St., Minneapolis.

Roda de Samba Brasil with S

6 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Mumblebugs

Tunes. 7-10 p.m. 612Brew, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Two Rivers Vintage Outdoor Flea Market

This outdoor event features 20+ vendors as well as deals inside the shop, plus live jug band tunes on the patio. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Big White House, 1900 Third Ave. S., Anoka.

Matt’s Basement Makers Market

Not in a basement! This outdoor event will feature 10 makers along the scenic St. Croix River. Noon to 4 p.m. 413 Nelson St. E., Stillwater.

316 Vintage

Sidewalk Vendor Bash

Shop from 316 Vintage plus eight other sellers with Hamms beer. 3-7 p.m. 316 Vintage, 316 42nd St., Minneapolis.

Open Studio Saturdays

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller Vol. 20

Experimental, ambient tunes. With Eyedubs and Paperbark. 3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Loser Magnet, Floodwater Angel, The Briefly Gorgeous

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

And Then There Were Eight

Phil Collins/Genesis tunes. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Early Show’s Lucinda Williams Tribute

With Carolyn Young and West Seventh Band. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Junior Choir

With Splimit, Porcupine. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Excelsior Flea Market

Shop local makers at this weekly market. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sept. 16. 10 Water St., Excelsior.

Yoga in Gold Medal Park

Free yoga each weekend in the park. 9-10 a.m. Gold Medal Park, Second Street and 11th Avenue South, Minneapolis.

Farmers’ Markets

Apple Valley Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Saturday Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through September 23. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Lakeville Saturday Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September 23. Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 19. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 14. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Image courtesy WAC

SUNDAY

Sensory Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Dog Days of Summer

Dog party! Featuring a pop up market, pup wading pools, a bobbing for hot dogs competition, off-leash play area, adoption and support agencies, and free Pupper Ale for dogs. Noon to 6 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville.

Disco Death Records’ Vintage Market

Featuring 20+ vendors in the parking lot plus in-store deals. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Disco Death Records, 721 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Fat Beach Day

It’s time for the next installment of Fat Beach Day, a body-positive hang for all hosted by Cake Plus-Size Resale. Expect a casual, low-key social gathering—no formal RSVP or ticket necessary, BYO everything—where you can hang out with Cake’s staff and a whole bunch of fat babes while soaking up some sun or cooling off in the shade. While we’re at it, keep an eye on the body-positive consignment and thrift store’s website and/or Facebook to keep up with their other events, whether it’s the virtual “Fat Chats” series or their bi-weekly live sales. Free. 1-4 p.m. Lake Phalen, 1400 Phalen Dr., St. Paul.—Em Cassel

Brentford vs. Spurs/Chelsea vs. Liverpool

8 a.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

JunkPunk Makers Market

Featuring makers and artists who use salvaged materials. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 11 Wells Spirits, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E, St. Paul.

Cars and Coffee

Gaze upon cool cars are the break of dawn. 8-11:30 a.m. Keg and Case Market, 928 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Craft Show and Food Trucks

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gnomes Plus More, 10130 Davenport St. NE, Blaine.

Mia

Family Day: ReVisión

Enjoy activities based on the current special exhibition. 10 a.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Lemon Lob

Jazz, funk, and rock. 5 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

The Toolbox Collective’s Makers Market

Shops from a dozen local makers. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Toolbox Collective, 3400 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Sundaze Makers’ Market

Juniper Lou Markets hosts this brunch pop-up with plenty of makers. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Earl Giles Restaurant & Distillery, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 1-6 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing, 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Brit's Movie Night: No Time To Die

Bring a blanket for the lawn. 7:30 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Kenwood Symphony Orchestra

2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Sunday Market

Shop this weekly farmer/cottage food and artisan market through Oct. 15. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dancing Bear Chocolate, 4367 N. Thomas Ave., Minneapolis.

Early Show

With Trench Size Trio. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds

With Louis Tessman Stanoch, Ava Levy, Joey Severin, Ruby Gruidl, and hosted Katy Tessman. 7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Late Late Show

With Neos Neos, Pagan Athletes, Jeff in Leather. 10:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

JEWBALAYA

New Orleans jazz mixed with Klezmer. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 8. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live music. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays by the bandshell. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 29. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 29. 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.