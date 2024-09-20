Freeloader Friday: 118 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

Chroma Zone Mural & Art Festival

Now in its fifth year, Chroma Zone aims to beautify the Creative Enterprise Zone, an ever-growing neighborhood on the western side of St. Paul, with art. We’re talking multi-story murals on the sides of apartment complexes, warehouses, and businesses. A few recent favs: Mr. Kiji’s bold geometric work, Cey Adams ‘70’s sunshine love explosion, and this gorgeous piece from Thomasina Top Bear celebrating Indigenous flora and Lakhota/Oceti Sakowin beadwork. According to a recent press release, by the end of the year Chroma Zone will have produced 63 murals by 66 artists, 84% of ‘em by local artists, 92% by BIPOC artists, and 59% by women and non-binary artists. Friday’s festivities include a walking tour of the murals, a community meal, live painting demos, and a pop-up shop showcasing Native artists. See the full schedule and download a map of locations here.—Jessica Armbruster

Oktoberfest at Utepils Brewing

Featuring live music, food trucks, a free meat and cheese raffle, and more each Friday. Free Fri.; $8 Sat. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis. Through September 21

23rd Ukrainian Festival of Minnesota

Featuring a dance party with DJ’d tunes, Ukrainian food, a beer garden, craft vendors, screening of the documentary Culture vs War, live music, and more. 6-9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 4 p.m. Sat. Ukrainian American Community Center, 301 Main St. NE, MInneapolis.

Ingebretsen's Nordic Marketplace

Ingebretsen's Nordic Vintage Market

The staff members of Ingebretsen's, Lake Street’s charming Scandinavian deli and gift shop, have come together to organize this fourth-annual vintage market with Nordic wares galore. So many Nordic wares, in fact, that they’ve moved to a bigger location at nearby New City Church to accommodate it all. Shop everything from home goods to sweaters to holiday treasures, along with books, knitwear, and more. (Note that it’s cash or check only.) Want to shop before the crowds? A few early bird tickets are available. Free. Also 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fri.-Sat. New City Church, 3104 S. 16th Ave., Minneapolis; more info here. Also Saturday—Em Cassel

Fulton Brewing Production

Featuring tons of live music, traditional food, contests, beer, and more. Free. 4-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 10 p.m. Sat. 2540 Second St. NE, Minneapolis. September 20-21, 27-28

Pints & Pups Dach-Toberfest

With adoptable dogs, folks from Pet Central and TC Pet Rescue, freebies, enter raffles, prizes, and more. 7 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Co-Optoberfest Pre-Party

Featuring flash tattooing from Citadel Tattoo, live music, and more. Noon to 10 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

PryesFest

Parking lot parties don’t end in Minnesota when the weather gets cooler. Thanks to Oktoberfest season, we’re just getting started. This weekend, one of the biggest offerings will be at Pryes, as the North Side brewery is hosting a three-day party filled with tunes, beer, and food. The live music offerings are typically bountiful, with this year’s emphasis on traditional German beer-drinking songs; hopefully it won’t scare the goats in the petting zoo. On tap: a large variety of seasonal beers, and the food menu features German treats like soft pretzels and sausages, as well as pizzas. For $20 you can get a pour of Pragmatic Pilsner or PryesFest Märzen inside a PryesFest stein, which grants you access to $5 refills. Free. 11 a.m. to midnight Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sun. Pryes Brewing Co., 1401 W. River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 6—Jessica Armbruster

Val Son

Grand Lilac, Dot.Operator, Val Son

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Big Salt

With Elour, The 99ers. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Small Town Radio

6-9 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Jolly Groggers

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Brethren Bones and Friends

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Annie & The Bang Bang Dan Israel Band

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

St. Mary's

St. Mary's Taste of Northeast Festival

Music, food, performances, and more. 5-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat. 1701 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Sinatra to Slayer: 007 A-Go-Go

Featuring DJ tunes from almost every kind of genre. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

IMS Sample Sale 2024

Discounted furniture, rugs, accessories, lighting, and art. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. International Market Square, 275 Market St, Minneapolis,

Blake Solberg (Drawings) and Jared Fessler (Photography)

6-9 p.m. Moth Oddities, 13 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Excelsior Apple Days

Excelsior Apple Days

Featuring a street dance, makers and flea markets, lots of food, pie contests, fun for kids, live music, and a wine and beer garden. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Find more info at excelsiorlakeminnetonkachamber.com. Water Street, Excelsior.

Barstool Bandits

7-10 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

State Capitol Complex Archaeology Tours

What secrets are buried beneath the Minnesota State Capitol? That’s what a team of archaeologists have set out to discover, hoping to unearth “archaeological features and cultural material from St. Paul’s diverse history.” The goal is to find enough treasures to justify the establishment of a Minnesota State Capitol Mall Historic District. If that intrigues you (and come on, of course it does) the team is offering regular tours of the area to fill you in about their work. Meet up by the statue of lil ol’ Hubert Humphrey. Free. 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.; find more info here. Through September 27—Keith Harris

Warehouse District Live

The fate of Open Streets may be uncertain this season, but every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October —Jessica Armbruster

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fridays through October 25. Hope Church, 797 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 25. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Amazing Thailand Block Party

SATURDAY

Amazing Thailand Block Party

Uptown is back, baybee! OK, it never went away, but it’s been undergoing some pretty major construction this summer, so I’m all for the area getting its groove back with this fun little street fest. If you missed St. Paul’s Asian night markets this summer, or are just ready for another go, this is your chance to scarf up some delish street foods from Laotian and Thai vendors, and wash it down with wine and/or beer. During the afternoon you’ll find a variety of arts and craft vendors, and can take in a ton of performances, from dance to music, in traditional and modern style. Best of all? Admission is free. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Hennepin Avenue, between W. Lake and W. 31st Streets, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Powderhorn PorchFest

True south Minneapolitans know PorchFest rocks—they don’t need no blurb telling ‘em as much. But for the uninitiated, this annual Powderhorn hootenanny is, in fact, a hoot, featuring exactly what’s promised in the name: live tunes from 13 genre-spanning local bands performing from three honest-to-god porches along 17th Avenue. There’ll be food vendors galore (Taqueria el Patron, Eggroll Queen, KCM Eggrolls, Vang Express, and more), and not one, not three, but two beer gardens situated outside of Reverie Cafe + Bar. You just can’t beat drinking outside during early fall, folks. Click here to see the full lineup of local music acts, which includes talented multi-hyphenate headliner Tufawon. Free. 4-10 p.m. 3202 S. 17th Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

The Crimson Boys, Tomboyy, Super Flasher

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Briefcase

With Stone Arch Rivals, Soft Topics. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Pop Wagner & The Tavern Trio

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Back Pocket Vintage Fall Sale Pop Up

1-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Valet

With Mike Gunther & The Total Crap Shoot. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Open Streets West Broadway

Open Streets West Broadway

When Our Streets, the group that puts on Open Streets events in Minneapolis, lost funding from the city this year, we kinda assumed the event wasn’t coming back anytime soon, as the whole situation was pretty messy. But this fall, a handful of Open Streets are scheduled, this time mostly planned by neighborhood businesses associations. The big Lyn-Lake event a few weeks ago was certainly diminished, so it will be interesting to see how this weekend’s happening, organized by West Broadway Business and Area Coalition, turns out. This Saturday, you’ll be able to enjoy 17 blocks of the street car-free, with stops along the way including live music, sidewalk shopping, food pop-ups, and info on community resources. Find more details online. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. West Broadway Avenue, from Penn Avenue North to Lyndale Avenue North, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

LoLa Art Crawl 2024

Featuring local artist garage sales, pop-up galleries, backyard parties, performances, demonstrations, and more throughout the neighborhood. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Longfellow Neighborhood; find more info here.

10th Annual Selby Stroll

Find sidewalk sales, special deals, and more at local shops in the area, as well as free concerts all day at Cadenza Music, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Shops include Lula Vintage, Everyday People, Succotash Vintage, and Up Six. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Selby Avenue, from Fairview to Saratoga, St. Paul.

Oktoberfest Party

Featuring special beers, seltzers, and slushies; live music; eating contests; classic foods; and a free meat raffle. Noon to 10 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Capital City Fest

Featuring food trucks, a car show, a vendor market, and entertainment. Noon to 7 p.m. St.Paul Old Sears Parking Lot. 425 Rice St., St. Paul.

Afro Fest Minnesota

Featuring an African market, authentic cuisine, local and international acts, fun for kids, and more. 2-9 p.m. Becker Park, 6225 56th Ave. N., Crystal.

Three gallery shows opening this weekend at SooVAC:

The Unknown Thing that Frees You

Lela Pierce explores liminal spaces, inbetweeness, and other weird states of being. The opening reception will be on Friday, Sep. 20, from 6-9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Fast & Loose by Ruthann Godollei

The opening reception will be on Friday, Sep. 20, from 6-9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Fragments of Intimacy

Krista Anderson-Larson takes a look at queer identities through bathroom experiences. The opening reception will be on Friday, Sep. 20, from 6-9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Annie Hejny

Northrup King Nights

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. 5-9 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

A few events to check out this evening:

Wildlife Photography: From Roar to Whistle

Ric Rosow shares photos from his collection of over 12,000 images taken in Okavango Delta and the Kalahari Desert in Botswana. 5 p.m. Northrup King Building – 171-173.

Imminent Change | Rising Potential

Annie Hejny, a Minneapolis-based artist and environmental activist, discusses her Project Space Grant activities and current show. 7-9 p.m. Northrup King Building – Studio 395 (Kolman & Reeb Gallery).

Critters - Animals in Modern Art

Works by four contemporary artists in a variety of mediums. 5-9 p.m. Northrup King Building – Studio 427.

Water: 71 . 60 . 3

Artists share their relationship with water in its various forms. The title of the show comes from this fun fact: “The Earth is 71% water. We are 60% water. Of the 71% of the Earth’s supply, only 3% is fresh.” 5 p.m. Northrup King Building – Studio 332.

Closing Reception: So Far, So Close

Iranian artists Katayoun Amjadi, Shirin Ghoraishi, and Ziba Rajabi explore their complicated relationships with their home country. 3-5 p.m. Q.arma Building – Q.underground Gallery (Basement Level), 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Open Studios

Noon to 6 p.m. Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Oktoberfest Bike Ride

A 20 mile, no-drop ride. Find more info here. 11:45 a.m. 9 Mile Brewing, 9555 James Ave. S., Bloomington.

Broken Clock

Clocktoberfest

Featuring live music from 4onthefloor, Kingsview, the Confused, and Twin Cities Soundz; three new beers on tap; food from Aki's Breadhaus and Unidos Food Co.; a polka contest; ax throwing; a stein holding competition, and more. Free. Noon. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Co-Optoberfest at Fair State Brewing Cooperative

Featuring special brews and food, free screen printing by Tee Squared, stein hoisting competitions, photo ops, and more. Noon to 10 p.m. 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Summer Makers Market

It's the last outdoor market of the season. Noon to 5 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing, 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Back Alley Sale

Featuring crystals, ceremonial tools, readings, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. We the Starborne, 593 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul.

Backyard Boombox

DJ tunes all day. 2-10 p.m. Headflyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Fall Poetry Series: Awakenings

Curated by Patrick Cabello Hansel. Click here to RSVP. 7-9 p.m. ArtScraps, 1459 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul.

Vintage Village

Vintage Village

Everyday Ejiji’s hosts this outdoor market. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Nolan Mains Plaza, 3945 Market St., Edina.

Columbia Heights Pride Festival

Featuring live music, merch, pet parade, food trucks, family-friendly fun, and more all day. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kordiak Park, 1845 49th Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

Oktoberfest

Featuring limited release beer and swag, food and beer specials all day, a makers’ market, and adoptable dogs from Warrior Dog Rescue. Noon to 4 p.m. Wooden Hill Brewing Company, 7421 Bush Lake Rd., Edina.

K-Culture Festival

Featuring performances by MKDC, a Taekwondo demonstration, traditional Korean dance and music, and more. 1-5 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda.

Oktoberfest at Forgotten Star

Featuring tunes from Jolly Huntsmen, Bluehound, and the Johnny Holm Band on Sat.; a Vikings watch party on Sun. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Irish Session Musicians

4 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

K.R.M. Mooney & Pujan Gandhi in Conversation

K.R.M. Mooney discusses his current exhibition, “reserves,” and his studio practice. 1 p.m. Midway Contemporary Art, 1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis.

Maternity of Mary Catholic Church

Featuring food, live music, carnival games, and beer. 5:30-9:30 p.m. 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul.

Oktoberfest Market

MartinPatrick3 hosts a pop-up party in the alley with local makers, plus German music, food, and beer. Noon to 4 p.m. MartinPatrick3, 212 N. Third St., Minneapolis. Saturdays through October 5

Excelsior Flea Market

Excelsior Flea Market

Hang out on Lake Minnetonka while shopping from local vendors, artisans, artists, and more. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. 10 Water St., Excelsior. Through September 21

Wild Vintage + Antiques Garage Sale

It’s a parking lot sale. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wild Vintage + Antiques, 7270 Commerce Cir. E, Fridley.

Say It Ain’t Faux

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Bison Football Watch Party

1 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Jack Knife & The Sharps

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 26. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street, where they have pedicab rides from the lot to the market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 24. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the School District

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers’ Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September 21. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 12. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 5. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

TC Veg Fest

SUNDAY

Twin Cities Veg Fest

What do you call 5,000 vegans, vegetarians, and veg-curious folks consensually marooned on an urban island? You call it Twin Cities Veg Fest, the veggie lifestyle blowout held annually on St. Paul’s Harriet Island. Organized by Compassionate Action for Animals, the event will feature 25 bloodless food trucks, 75+ vendors specializing in all things animal, health, diet, art, and climate change, plus live music from Umbrella Bed and MAYDA. Kids can enjoy bounce houses, lawn games, and theater performances, while adults can drink in live talks from experts on plant-based nutrition and animal welfare. Will cooks be competing live in the Twin Cities Vegan Chef Challenge? You better believe it. Metro Transit will also be providing free rides to the free fest. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Harriet Island Park, 151 W. Water St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

DayFun Daytime House Music Party

Featuring Donnie Fiasco. 2-8 p.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Bloomington Pride MN

4-7 p.m. More info at BloomingtonPrideMN.org. East Lawn of Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington.

Manchester City FC vs Arsenal (PL)

10:30 a.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Cult Cinema Classic Sunday: What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

RSVP via Eventbrite; see this month’s the schedule at roxyscabaret.com. 7 p.m. Roxy’s Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

Slow Irish Session

2-4 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

The Ambitious Kitchen Cookbook

Author Monique Volz signs copies and chats with fans. 1-3 p.m. Parcelle, 233 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

The Warmup Beer Garden

Featuring tailgate-style fun including special menus, tunes from GenerationNOW DJs, lawn games like Vikingschlagen and cornhole. 9 a.m. to noon. Hotel Emery, 215 Fourth St. S., Minneapolis.

The Art of Lisa’s Road Trip

An art exhibit and book sign. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Conn Gallery, Plymouth Congregational Church, 1919 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Middle Eastern Drum Concert

Featuring drumming in celebration of Hend Al-Mansour's current exhibition. 3-4 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Autumn Equinox Festival & Market

Featuring a pop-up market and live music from Lovely Dark. Noon to 6 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing, 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

The Real Chuck NORAD

The Real Chuck NORAD

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Karaoke Underground

Playbook focuses on punk and indie classics. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

North Country Singers

Folks, Americana, country. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Early Show

With Fuzzy Math. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKET

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 9 through October 27. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 27. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays starting June 16 through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.