Freeloader Friday: 106 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

This dog wants clean water Provided

FRIDAY

Canines for Clean Water

Featuring a dog costume contest (check in at 6:30 p.m. to participate), followed by a screening of Best in Show at dusk. 6:45 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

Monthly Vintage Sale

Noon to 7 p.m. Fri.; noon to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Back Pocket Vintage, 1200 Concord St. N., South St. Paul.

Minneapolis Aquatennial: Alchemy 365 Outdoor Fitness Class

Sign up here. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Shakespeare at the Pub: Romeo and Juliet

Shakespeare in a parking lot, presented by the Gray Mallard Theater Co. Bring a lawn chair! You can read our review here. 7 p.m. Thu.-Sun. through July 28. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Secondhand Designer/Vintage Pop-up

Shop the closets of fashionistas Patricia Madden and Tiffany Twist. Noon to 7 p.m. Fri.; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. A-Mill Artist Lofts, 400 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Toilet Rats

Night Audit, North Innsbruck, Toilet Rats

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Gently Gently

With Rachael G. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Minnesota Sinfonia

8 p.m. Basilica of St. Mary, 1600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Imaginaerum: Minnesota’s Tribute to Nightwish

7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Labor’s Turning Point

The Remember 1934 Committee presents this documentary on the historic 1934 Minneapolis Teamsters Strike. 6:30-9 p.m. East Side Freedom Library, 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul.

Trolls: Band Together

Movie at dusk. Lynhurst, 1345 W. Minnehaha Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Info Session: How To Get an Abortion in Minnesota

MN Abortion Action Committee, Gender Justice, and Our Justice team up to discuss legal rights, medical information, logistics, and emotional support. This event is free and open to the public, but you can RSVP to help gauge attendance at Eventbrite. Childcare available onsite. 5-8 p.m. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Minnehaha Park Market

Featuring local makers, food, and drinks. 4-8 p.m. Fridays through August. Minnehaha Falls Park Pavilion, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Matthew Hope

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Selena

Movie at dusk. El Rio Vista Recreation Center, 179 Robie St. E., St. Paul.

The Valerie Evans and Will DeBlaey Duo

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Back Alley Experience

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Morgondopp (Morning Dip)

Jump in the lake with folks from ASI. 7:30-8:30 a.m. through Aug. 2. Lake Harriet South Beach, 4612 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Traiveon, Annie Mack

Free tunes at the Plaza on Nolan Mains. 5-8 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

Minneapolis Aquatennial: Warehouse District Live

The fate of Open Streets may be uncertain this season, but every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October —Jessica Armbruster

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fridays through October 25. Hope Church, 797 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 25. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fridays through August 30 (no market July 12 or 29). 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

ArtCar Parade

SATURDAY

Art Cars + Art Bikes Parade

Beep beep! That, my friends, is the sound of art cars parading around the Rose Gardens as they’ve done for 29 years. We’re talkin’ cars festooned with crazy crap like corks, keyboards, seashells, oceans of paint, even antlers; we’re talkin’ bikes that appear more like fish and tall bikes as towering as four standard, non-tall bikes. Or, as organizers MPLSART put it ahead of the 30th annual parade: "ArtCars and ArtBikes are a symbol of the freedom of expression. The car and the bike are the canvas! Driving an ArtCar or riding an ArtBike encourages people to express themselves on a daily basis, these works of art open up dialogues and create community connections." Sounds agreeable to us! Free. 4 p.m. Lyndale Park Rose Gardens, 4124 Roseway Rd., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Dog Days of Summer

If your pup is friendly and well-behaved, they’ve probably already attended a few festivals this summer. But this event at Broken Clock isn’t just dog-friendly, it’s for dogs. Paws-on activities throughout the day include a doggie painting station, where pets will be making art; a dog olympics, where pups will compete in silly feats like plate cleaning and bobbing for apples; kiddie pools to keep furry friends cool; and a costume contest for fashionable canines. Human activities include beer, a hot dog bar, more beer, a pet vendors’ mart, more beer, adoptable dogs, and beer. Free. Noon to 6 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Dog Days of Summer

Featuring a pop up market, pupper wading pools, a bobbing for hot dogs competition, off leash play area, and info from adoption and support agencies. Noon to 7 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville.

Radiant Waves Lantern Parade

Radiant Waves Lantern Parade

Bike or walk (or just watch) while carrying lanterns along the Greenway to the Sabo Bridge. Meet on the Midtown Greenway between 10th Ave and 11th Ave (Venture Bikes' Location!) at 7 p.m., followed by free food and socializing at this location afterward.

A Pop-up Zine Shop

Featuring tons of locally made zines covering a variety of topics. 2-5 p.m. Duck Duck Coffee, 1830 E. 38th St., Minneapolis.

Spin Cycle: A Bespoke, Queer Multimedia Art Market

Hosted by Bibi and Mija. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Caydence Records & Coffee, 900 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

Queer Market

Featuring Profane North, walk-in tattoo sessions, and LGBTQ+ makers. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jackalope Tattoo, 3753 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

TC Skate at Inside Out Fest Thomas Leal

Inside Out Block Party

It’s not a summer weekend in the Twin Cities unless you’ve stopped by a free parking lot party, and this Pillsbury House event is a good one. Now in its third year, at Inside Out (no relation to the Pixar flick) guests will be able to snack on free food, shop at the local artists’ market, do some roller skating, and listen to live broadcasts from KRSM Radio. They’re also celebrating construction this Saturday, which may seem counterintuitive, but it’s the good kind of construction: Soon the space will be expanding and rebranding as Pillsbury Creative Commons, with a focus towards nurturing the local arts economy and further investing in creative endeavors. Free. 1-5 p.m. Pillsbury House + Theatre, 3501 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Tangletown Summer Party in the Park

Featuring live music from Dive Bar Orchestra, food trucks, ice cream and sno cones, kids’ activities, and swimming, followed by a screening of Migration at dusk. 6-8 p.m. Fuller Park, 4802 Grand Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Big Trouble

Outside. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

DJ Del6

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Minneapolis Aquatennial's AquaJam

Minneapolis Aquatennial Events:

Twin Cities Carifest

Featuring traditional eats, music, performances, art vendors, and more. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. West River Road, between Plymouth and Broadway Avenues, Minneapolis.

Mpls Park & Recreation Market

It’s a pop-up market. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis.

Minnesota Sinfonia Concert

2:30-3:45 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

AquaJam Skateboarding

Watch skaters do tricks. 4-7 p.m. West River Parkway, near Stone Arch Bridge, Minneapolis.

Coffee and Cars

Gaze upon cool cars. 4-7 p.m. West River Parkway, between Hennepin and Third Avenues, Minneapolis.

Aquatennial Fireworks and Pre-Party

Featuring the City of Lakes Market and the Mpls Craft Market (5-10 p.m.), live music and a kid-friendly zone (6-10 p.m.), and a big fireworks show at 10 p.m. West River Parkway, find pockets of entertainment near the Guthrie (markets), Stone Arch Bridge (music, fireworks), and Water Works Park (kids).

Makeda Tadesse

Adera, Lije; Adera Lijen: A Promise To Protect

Curatorial fellow Makeda Tadesse presents this group show. 6-10 p.m. Public Functionary, Northrup King Building, Studio 144, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers’ Market

Shop local makers. Noon to 5 p.m. Summit Brewing, 910 Montreal Cir., St. Paul.

Art in the Alley

Featuring BIPOC artists and makers, plus spoken word, live music, demonstrations, and performance. 3-8 p.m. MartinPatrick3, 212 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Camdentown Marketplace

Hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market, Minneapolis Vintage Market, and others. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Market Parking Lot, 4414 N. Humboldt Ave., Minneapolis.

Glass Eyed Brother, Sleepy Eye, Paul Cerar

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Manny’s Tortas 25th Anniversary Celebration

Featuring music, mariachi, folk dance, and games, plus special menu items featuring free torta bites, carnitas tacos, and a chicken mole torta. Noon to 4 p.m. Manny’s Tortas, Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Early Show

With Johnny Sincerely. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Loring Park Art Festival

Loring Park Art Festival

For years, these three art shows were a summertime juggernaut, coming together like a massive art Voltron set on taking over our neighborhoods. But things are changing, and the band is (kinda) breaking up. Loring Park has struck out on its own the past few years, moving its date up a week. Over the next two days, visitors will be able to shop from 150 artists and makers, and there will be a culinary arts market as well. Kids’ activities will abound throughout the park, and multiple stages in the park will host music and performances. Find more info on the event here. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Loring Park, 1384 Willow St., Minneapolis. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Minnesota Orchestra’s Day of Music

This multi-stage event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Orchestra Hall features a variety of performances and activities throughout the day including local live music, hands-on kids activities, storytelling, documentary screenings, and more. Check online for the complete lineup. 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Bluey Trivia

With Trivia Mafia. 12:30 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Remember 1934

If you’re an annoying occasional labor reporter like me, you talk about Bloody Friday any chance you get, and you’re surprised by how few Minneapolitians are even aware of the deadly labor movement flashpoint that happened in our own backyard. That’s what this collection of events commemorating the 90th anniversary of the truckers’ strike is all about. Things kick off Friday with a film screening and discussion at St. Paul’s East Side Freedom Library. On Saturday, the marquee remembrance event—a pro-labor picnic near Minnehaha Falls—will feature speakers (including descendants of the strikers), food, music, and exhibits. And on Sunday a fundraiser bike ride for Socialist Alternative will take riders from strike HQ at 1900 Chicago Ave. to the plaque commemorating Bloody Friday in the heart of now-bougie North Loop (there is a $25-$50 suggested donation here). The “1934 & Now” gallery exhibit at Minneapolis Central Library, which opened in early June, is now in its final week. But hey, if you miss it, this beautiful piece is readily accessible and shareable 24/7. Find more info on all Remember 1934 events here.—Jay Boller

Garden Street

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Ecuador Mantra

Andes and Latin fusion tunes. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Royal Blues

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Cars and Caves

Cars and Caves

This popular monthly indoor/outdoor auto extravaganza features 300+ antique, classics, collector, exotic, muscle, and street rod cars, as well as open house garage condos. This installment will focus on American cars (Ford, GM, Pontiac, etc.) Donations at this installment benefit Special Olympics Minnesota. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chanhassen AutoPlex, 8150 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen.

Summer Games: Go for the Gold

Featuring face painting and airbrush tattooing, crafts, games, and more. In the North Atrium. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mall of America.

The Tex-Mex Musical Experience

With Saul Hernandez y sus Tremendoz, Dos Coronas, 507, Los Rebeldes, and special guests Baraja de Oro. Noon to 6 p.m. Mall of America.

The Golden Nuts MN Grand Opening

Shop nuts, seeds, chocolate, dried fruits, and more. With discounts, samples, and giveaways. Noon to 4 p.m. 4801 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

Wild Vintage Monthly Market

Shopping in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clapping Monkey, 7274 Commerce Cir. E., Fridley.

Night Market

Shop over two dozen vendors. 7-11 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Excelsior Flea Market

Hang out on Lake Minnetonka while shopping from local vendors, artisans, artists, and more. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. 10 Water St., Excelsior. Through September 21

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 26. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street, where they have pedicab rides from the lot to the market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 24. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the School District

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers’ Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September 21. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 12. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University & Seventh Avenues NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 5 (no market July 6). St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

Dog Day at the Green (Adorable) Promo Pic

SUNDAY

Dog Days at the Green

Featuring dog-friendly activities, contests, and treats. Noon to 6 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Odd Market

Weekly oddities include zines, baked goods, vintage, and more. (Click here to read Racket's profile on Odd Market.) Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Plant-Based Bike Crawl After Party

Open to all, not just riders, guests can shop plant-based vendors, play carnival games, and enjoy rock tunes from the Sunshapes. 3 p.m. Reverie Cafe + Bar, 1517 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; find more details here.

Private Oates

Cover tunes in the beer garden. 3:30-5 p.m. Surly Brewing Co. Festival Field, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Foo Fighters Pre-Party

Featuring cover tunes from the Fool Fighters. 2-5 p.m. Fulton Taproom, 414 6th Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Bluey Trivia

3 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Mpls Vintage

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Noon to 4 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Shop Small Sunday

A pop-up market on the last Sunday of every month. Noon to 3 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Jeff Ray

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Real Chuck NORAD

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Early Show

With Fuzzy Math. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds

8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Minnesota Mandolin Orchestra

2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis POPs

5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKET

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 9 through October 27. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 27. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays starting June 16 through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays right by the bandshell through August 25. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.