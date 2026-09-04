Freeloader Friday: 102 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

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"2026 North Star Glass: Glass Painting" Promo

FRIDAY

“2026 North Star Glass: Glass Painting”

A group show of painting on glass. 6–9 p.m. Flux Arts Gallery, 2505 NE Howard St., Minneapolis.

“Zero Empty Spaces: A Night at the Pharmacy”

The former downtown Walgreens has been turned into a creative space. Tonight’s party includes artwork from Marge J. Buckley, who has a studio in the space, as well as pieces from Kay Rossbach, music by DJ Asher Weisberg, tours of studios and available spaces, and refreshments. 7–10 p.m. Zero Empty Spaces #34, 815 Nicollet Mall, Suite 100, Minneapolis.

A Night for Dolly

To be fair, this is less of a night for Dolly and more of a happy hour. But if you’re looking for a way to toast to a truly beloved icon, here’s a party. There will be tunes, and folks are encouraged to dress in their favorite Dolly Parton-inspired getups. Tonight’s drink specials include a Flight of Many Colors wine flight and Jolene's Sangria (order tickets online to get them at a discounted rate). Bring a new or gently used children’s book to donate to Literacy Minnesota and you'll score $1 off the drink of your choosing. Free. 6–7:30 p.m. Aki's BreadHaus & WunderBar, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Food Truck Fridays

Black Business Network hosts this bimonthly event featuring eats, local businesses, resources, and fun for kids. The installment includes back-to-school help/freebies. Other dates: Sep. 18, Oct. 2, 16, & 30; Nov. 13 & 27. 3–8 p.m. 901 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

Minneapolis Vintage Emporium

Minneapolis Vintage Market hosts a 12-week pop-up retail shop through Sep. 4. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Break the Bubble

Meeting people in these parts if you didn’t attend kindergarten with them? Famously and/or infamously difficult! We published a damn feature story about the icy exteriors one must breach to kinda, sorta get to know native Minnesotans. Break the Bubble is here to help. The group “exists to help you meet new people and make friends in a purely social setting,” organizers write, and that means low-key hangs like this one at Padraigs Brewing, where interested parties can mingle while enjoying brewdawgs or other beverages. Maybe you’ll meet a fellow D&D friend. Perhaps you’ll encounter new bird-watching buddies. Maybe you’ll find the love of your life, though it is stipulated that BtB is not a matchmaking service—it’s just a way to be social without it being weird. Free. 5–9 p.m. Padraigs Brewing, 905 NE Broadway St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Coco

Dusk. Midway Peace Park, 416 N. Griggs St., St. Paul.

Meatraffle Ska

Ska/reggae. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

The Throckmorton Trio

With Stephanie Was. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mid Death Calm

Post punk. With Hot Press, Marty Foul. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Grim Lot, Model Model Homes, Ditty Wash Band

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Dan Israel

Rock. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Brethren Bones

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

B-4

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Funk Friday

Featuring Arts Dept. 7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Zootopia 2

8 p.m. Fern Hill Park, 4421 28th St. W., St. Louis Park.

Breakers in the Park

The TCRC Breakers perform live and teach some moves. 6–8 p.m. Fern Hill Park, 4421 28th St. W., St. Louis Park.

Grunge Unplugged

7–10 p.m. LTD Brewing Co., 8 Eighth Ave. N., Hopkins.

The Teardowns

With Julia Wissink and Eloise Leckrone. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Plaza at Nolan Mains, 3945 Market St., Edina.

Twin City Skaters at Rice Park Promo

Roller Disco in Rice Park

Twin Cities Skaters host this weekly skate party. Bring your wheels or rent some for free. 5:30–9:30 p.m. Fri. through Sep. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Friday Night Car Shows

Featuring classic cars, live music, food vendors, local businesses, farmers and makers market on select nights, and other special events through Sep. 18. 6–10 p.m. Seventh Avenue, downtown North St. Paul; find more info here.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Minnehaha Park Market

4–8 p.m. through Sep. 4. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

S’mores on the Patio

Free sweet treats on the patio every Friday. 8–10 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Friday Art-Making in the Garden

Weekly art activities for kids ages 4 and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Al Church Photo provided

Free, once inside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds:

First Avenue Goes To The Fair

With Al Church and the Congregation and host Jade. Featuring Adam Bohanan, Annie Sparrows, Erik Koskinen, Obadiah Gamble, and Thomas Sticha on Fri. and Clayton Ryan, GR3G, LASALLE, Mike Kota, and Sophie Hiroko on Sat. 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. The Pryes Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at the West End.

REVELATION: A Retrospective of the Minneapolis Sound

8:30 p.m. Fri.–Sat. The Luther Auto Bandshell (formerly Leinie Lodge).

Doug MacLeod

10:30 & 11:45 a.m. Fri.–Sat. The Luther Auto Bandshell (formerly Leinie Lodge).

Thomasina Petrus & The King’s Quartet

1 & 2:30 p.m. Fri.–Sat. The Luther Auto Bandshell (formerly Leinie Lodge).

Ally Venable Band

3:45 & 4:45 p.m. Fri.–Sat. The Luther Auto Bandshell (formerly Leinie Lodge).

Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest

6 p.m. daily through Sep. 5. The Luther Auto Bandshell (formerly Leinie Lodge).

Rince na Chroi Irish Dancers

10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon. Cosgrove Stage.

Baila Venezuela

1 and 2:30 p.m. Cosgrove Stage.

House of Dance Twin Cities

3:30, 4:30, and 5:30 p.m. Cosgrove Stage.

Josh Cleveland

12:30, 1:30, & 2:30 p.m. Fri.–Sat. The Pryes Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at the West End.

The Clayton Ryan Band

4, 5, & 6 p.m. Fri.–Sat. The Pryes Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at the West End.

Salsa del Soul

8 p.m. Fri.–Sat. Summit Stage at the Bazaar.

Siama's Congo Roots

10:45 a.m., noon, & 1:15 p.m. Fri.–Sat. Summit Stage at the Bazaar.

Dalmar Yare

3:15, 4:30, & 5:45 p.m. Fri.–Sat. Summit Stage at the Bazaar.

All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash

11 a.m., 2, & 4:30 p.m. daily through Sep, 7. The North Woods Stage.

Timberworks Lumberjack Show

Noon, 3, 5:30, and 7 p.m. daily through Sep, 7. The North Woods Stage.

House of Hope Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 1:15–5 p.m. Fri. through Oct. 30. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, as well as oldest (since 1876?!), with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.–Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.–Sun. through Oct.; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.–Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through Oct. 30. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tue.–Sun. through Nov. 22. 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

“Trees: Homage to Foliage” Brock Larson, 'Blue & Gold'

SATURDAY

“Trees: Homage to Foliage”

It’s a group show featuring trees. 2–5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace.

Ink-ish Sneak Peek Pop-up

This cool shop specializes in unique, sometimes global, often hard-to-find indie magazines. They’re planning on going brick-and-mortar with a St. Paul space, but before that they’ll be in Minneapolis for a pop-up. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Moth Oddities, 13 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Home-Building Design Salon with Peter Verdoorn

Help make a large scale installation by painting, drawing, and collaging on small canvases that will be pulled together into one piece. All materials will be provided. 4–6 p.m. Art to Change the World HQ, Flux Arts Building, 2505 Howard St. NE, Minneapolis.

Loop Upcycled Market

Shop 30’ish local upcyclers at this outdoor market. 2–7 p.m. Celtic Junction, 836 Prior Ave., St. Paul.

USPOP Promo

USPOP

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Cornbread Harris & Friends

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Blues night

Featuring Boozewater. 7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

David Stoddard & Nigel Egg

1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Miners & Gardeners

Indie-folk. With Matt Angeles. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Duocene: An Evening of Duos

With Dirt Magnet, One Big Quilt, North Innsbruck, Falcon Arrow, Darkling Listen, and Trash Catties. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bethany Larson and the Bee’s Knees, Izzy Cruz

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Tumblin’ Dice

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Rocky

With Spanish subtitles. 7:45 p.m. Bryant Square Park, 3101 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Yoga in the Park Saint Paul

Also with a sound bath. Donations accepted; sign up here. 10 a.m. Sat. through Sep. 5. Swede Hollow Park, 665 Greenbrier St., St. Paul.

F1RST Wrestling at Travail Promo

F1rst Wrestling Live

No, you’re not experiencing a glitch in the matrix; this event was originally scheduled for mid-August, but was postponed due to weather. Last month, an astounding number of wrestling matches took over the Twin Cities, from mega WWE fights at U.S. Bank Stadium to local happenings at the Uptown VFW. This week, however, we’ve got something really special: free pro wrestling at Oakdale Library. The folks at F1rst Wrestling are putting on a show outside on the library’s lawn, and there’ll be a kid-friendly art activity before athletes take to the ring. Want more? The Minnesota Historical Society has a display of photos in the library that revisits the fashion and freaks of the sport. Public libraries, what can’t you do? I also love that the library has this event tagged as “lifelong learning”—hell yeah it is. Free. 1–3 p.m. Oakdale Library, 1010 Heron Ave. N., Oakdale; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Free, once inside the fairgrounds:

Cinema Ballroom Dance Studio

10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon. Cosgrove Stage.

Turkish American Folk Dancers

1 and 2:30 p.m. Cosgrove Stage.

Aquarelle of Samba

3:30, 4:30, 5:30 p.m. Cosgrove Stage.

Mill City Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

38th Street Market



Healthy food, fresh produce, and community growth. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first Sat. through Oct. 3808 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

Located right by the Dakota County Center and Library. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Blaine Farmer's Market

3–6 p.m. Tue. and 8 a.m. to noon Sat. St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 707 89th Ave. NE, Blaine; find more info here.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

With food trucks and live music. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. Burnsville Senior Center, 200 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

EBT and Market Bucks accepted here. Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through Oct. 28; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. No market on Sep. 19). 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets



Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT and Market Bucks accepted. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). Free Metro Transit rides available some weekends, check online for dates. 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This year-round, long running market moves outdoors for the summer, and features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. SNAP, EBT, sun bucks, and more are accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. EBT, SNAP, and Market Bucks accepted here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 10. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

Fresh produce, music, and weekly activities. 8 a.m. to noon through Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 3. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

SUNDAY

Superstar

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Wilkinson James & Barrel Flash

1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Hyer

Folk. With Sammie Jean Cohen. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Becca Murray & The Wildflowers

With Brunch, Woolly Mack. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Brass Messengers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Corn Sweat

3–5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Church of Cornbread

Cornbread Harris jams. 5–7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Music Jam

A rotating group of local and traveling musicians stop by weekly to jam. 7:30–10:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Roseville Community Band

2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Bluline

Rock. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Disco Death Vintage Market

Disco Death Records Vintage Market

The last market of the season! Shop a dozen or so vintage vendors in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Disco Death Records, 721 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Alleyway Pop-up Party

Long Live the Bookstore hosts this fun day featuring upcycled home goods, bike and book stuff, tea from Chihiro Matcha, ice cream from Sweet Joon, and free block printing with Loonatic Prints on any totes or tees you bring to the party. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The alleyway at Fremont Ave. S. & W. 33rd St., Minneapolis.

Thai Sunday Market

Food, vendors, entertainment. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. through Sep. 13. Wat Promwachirayan, 2544 Hwy. 100 S., St. Louis Park.

2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Keith Ellison’s Labor Day Picnic

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is busy politicking these days, considering he’s locked in a dead heat with Republican rival Ron Schutz, who, it must be stated, looks like the love child of John Waters and Mr. Burns. As always, Ellison is making time to chop it up with the pro-labor base at his annual picnic. In addition to barbeque, attendees can expect an afternoon of “community and solidarity”—nothing wrong with any of that. Elsewhere in the wide world of pro-labor Labor Day picnics: Monday’s get-together hosted by the Minnesota AFL-CIO, which'll go down at St. Paul's Riverside Regional Park. (The East Side Freedom Library and the Minnesota DFL have picnics scheduled for later in the month.) Free. Noon to 3 p.m. Wabun Pavilion at Minnehaha Regional Park, 4655 46th Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Hamel Lions Club Flea Market

Featuring hundreds of vendors selling all kinds of weird stuff. 6 a.m. to noon through Sep. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Medina.

Live Harness Racing

6 p.m. through Sep. 19. Find more info here. Running Aces, 15201 Running Aces Blvd., Columbus.

Weekly Food Truck Gathering

Around 30 food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. More info here. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5–8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

Durry Cori Miller

Free once inside the fair:

Durry

7:30 p.m. Sun.; 6 p.m. Mon. The Luther Auto Bandshell (formerly Leinie Lodge).

Vasa Junior Folk Dancers

10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon. At the Cosgrove Stage.

River City Cloggers

1 and 2:30 p.m. At the Cosgrove Stage.

SOUL Ballroom Dance

3:30, 4:30, and 5:30 p.m. At the Cosgrove Stage.

Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers

3:45 p.m. Sun.–Mon.; 4:45 p.m. Sun. The Luther Auto Bandshell (formerly Leinie Lodge).

Six Appeal

10:30 and 11:45 a.m. Sun.–Mon. The Luther Auto Bandshell (formerly Leinie Lodge).

The Jimmys

1 and 2:30 p.m. Sun.–Mon. The Luther Auto Bandshell (formerly Leinie Lodge).

The Neighborhood Quartet

4 & 5 p.m. Sun.–Mon., 6 p.m. Sun. The Pryes Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at the West End.

Erin McCawley's Harrison Street Band

12:30, 1:30, and 2:30 p.m. Sun.–Mon. The Pryes Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at the West End.

Maygun & the Birdwatcher

8 p.m. Sun.; 6 p.m. Mon. The Pryes Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at the West End.

Prestigio del Norte

3:15 and 4:30 p.m. Sun.–Mon.; 5:45 p.m. Sun. Summit Stage at the Bazaar.

Drums of Navarone

10:45 a.m., noon, 1:15 p.m. Sun.–Mon. Summit Stage at the Bazaar.

Rebel Queens

8 p.m. Sun.; 6 p.m. Mon. Summit Stage at the Bazaar.

Kingfield Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

Located just outside the community center. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. Read Racket’s guide to this market here. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th Street), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

Find fresh foods under the water tower. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Savage Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT options accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Stevens Square Farmers Market Sundays

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sep. Stevens Square Park, 1820 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Woodbury Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25 (no market Aug. 30). Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

MONDAY

David Robinson & the Dedicated Friends



8 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Soul Trouvère



6 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Riff Rangers

Variety. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Dred I Dread

International tunes. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Nancy Olson

With Joe Carey. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Metal Mondays

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Film Friends Movie Trivia

7:30 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.