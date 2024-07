Drones, Rap, and Fests in Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 16-22

The cryptically named new fest on the block may not have a very clear brand identity (at least the Basilica Block Party is committed to “bands you once listened to on Cities 97”) but it does offer up the best single-day retro lineup of any 2024 local music festival. Too bad that line up is divided between two days. My personal preference is for Day One, with Alanis and Gwen headlining, the unwavering Joan Jett and the fiery Morgan Wade in support, and Durry and Gully Boys representing their hometown. But if you wanna see the Hold Steady, you’ll have to buy tix for Day Two with the Chili Peppers mamafrazzawhossawoppin’ in the headlining spot and put up with the Offspring as well. ( Click here to revisit our Flea-inspired investigation into why Minneapolis barely offers public toilets.) Can’t Craig and the boys swap places with the Black Crowes? If you’re concerned about how recent flooding might impact Harriet Island, we asked festival organizers about it but never heard back.