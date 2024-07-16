Drones, Rap, and Fests in Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 16-22

On the agenda this week: a possibly swampy two-day fest on Harriet Island and some rap legends coming to town for Rondo Days. Plus the proverbial "much more."

Tuesday, July 16

Byte Night @ Acadia

KODJ @ Bryant Square Park

International Reggae All-Stars @ Bunker's

Drone Not Drones @ Cedar Cultural Center—A summer edition of Drone Not Drones? Why not? Every January for nine years, the Cedar has hosted a 28-hour continuous drone, mixing local experimental musicians “to protest the extrajudicial and immoral drone program and raise money for the victims of the United States military-industrial complex.” For this more limited version, several local musicians will cycle in to create a two-hour continuous drone out on the Cedar plaza. Performers include Mary Hanson Scott, Gallope/Olveira/Papach, Paul Metzger, and Crystal Myslajek and Dosh. —A summer edition of Drone Not Drones? Why not? Every January for nine years, the Cedar has hosted a 28-hour continuous drone, mixing local experimental musicians “to protest the extrajudicial and immoral drone program and raise money for the victims of the United States military-industrial complex.” For this more limited version, several local musicians will cycle in to create a two-hour continuous drone out on the Cedar plaza. Performers include Mary Hanson Scott, Gallope/Olveira/Papach, Paul Metzger, and Crystal Myslajek and Dosh.

Acoustic Alchemy @ Dakota

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Allingations Band @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Allan Rayman with Michael Lemmo @ Fine Line

Kenzie Cait, Daphne Jane, Emily Rhea @ Green Room

Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central

Charlie Doesn't Surf @ Loring Park

Lasse Corson @ Metronome Brewing

River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ JEN-E @ Mortimer's

Devil Dodger, Blacklist Royals, Nato Coles & The Blue Diamond Band, and Homeword Bound @ Palmer's

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's

Annie Mack @ Peavey Plaza

Selfish Teammate Psychic Sports, Life Skills @ Pilllar Forum

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Hana Vu with Babebee @ Turf Club

Worker’s Playtime: Gawker Slowdown @ 331 Club

July Conspiracy Series featuring The Infernos, Mammoth Moth @ 331 Club

Wednesday, July 17

The Violet Press @ Acadia

Kansas Plates @ Berlin

Dylan Salfer @ Bunker's

DG the Artist @ Cedar Cultural Center

Echo Trail @ The Commons

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

Jana Nyberg 5 @ Dakota

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

The Tinglers @ Eagles 34

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

JCS: Creative Collaborations @ Jazz Central

Mark Joseph @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Ben Cook-Feltz @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory

Rana K, Juni & Betty, Dean Sibinski @ Metronome Brewing

Jackie Rae Daniels (Residency) @ Mortimer's

Redwing Blackbird, Paisley Fields and Betty Won't @ Palmer's

Couch Potato Massacre, My Kid Banana, The Right Here @ Pilllar Forum

Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern

Joe Nicola @ Sociable Cider Works

Moken with Zoë Says Go and theyself @ 7th St Entry

Breakers' Paradise @ Terminal Bar

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Doug Deming and the Jeweltones @ 331 Club

Maybe Nebraska, Prozac Rat, Lena Elizabeth @ 331 Club

Dylan & The Dead – A Tribute Show @ Turf Club

Jared Justen with Ditch Pigeon & Jon Elconin @ Underground Music Venue

Meezy, Perf, Saint Grim, Jane October, & Yung J.B. @ Underground Music Venue

Castle Black, Red Fletcher, Sugarcoat @ White Rock Lounge

St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel

Thursday, July 18

Cooler Heads @ Acadia

Absynthe of Faith, Depotek, Mach Fox, VVolf Mask, and DJ Lorth @ Amsterdam

Trench Size Trio @ Berlin

Brilliant Colors of Jazz Trio @ Bryant Square Park

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker's

SoL, Ava Levy, Emma Jeanne @ Cloudland

Artificial Flowers @ The Commons

The Atlantis Quartet @ Crooners

The Guy Mintus Trio @ Crooners

The Music of Carole King, Joni Mitchell, and Carly Simon @ Crooners

Joyann Parker @ Dakota

Rainbolt Mountain Project @ Day Block Brewing

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

The Light in the Ocean @ Eagles 34

Jessica Pratt with June McDoom @ Fine Line

49 Winchester with Zandi Holup @ First Avenue

Semi Infamous, Homunculus Rex, Weeklong Weekend @ The Garage

Stick Men with Markus Reuter @ Granada

Snapped: Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Big Tasty @ Hook and Ladder

Dilly Dally Alley (Single Release) with Nunnabove & Soupy2K @ Icehouse

DJ Yasmeenah @ Loring Park

The Orange Goodness, with Tom, Dick & Harry @ Mears Park

Yo Jimbo Jazz @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Curtiss A & Dark Click @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DSN Presents Hot Hot Hot @ Mortimer's

Riddim Driven with DJ I Roach @ Palmer's

Katy Tessman @ Peavey Plaza

Just Luv Inc. @ Schooner Tavern

Strand of Oaks with Lacey Guthrie @ 7th St Entry

James Hype, Jake Shore @ Skyway Theatre

America @ State Theatre

Whiskey Rock 'n Roll Club @ Surly Brewing

Knife Emoji, Hot Jupiters @ 331 Club

VIN @ Turf Club

Timberiver, Ecphasis, and Mortura @ Underground Music Venue

Dale Watson and His Lone Stars @ Uptown VFW

Goatroper with Laura Hugo, Clayton Ryan @ White Squirrel

Friday, July 19

Tonal Whiplash, A Sunken Ship Irony @ Acadia

Chief Keef with Lil Gnar and The Glo Boyz @ Armory —This Chicago rapper was just 16 in 2012 when he distilled rap’s antisocial (or maybe just plain anti-) instincts into the killer drill classic “I Don’t Like.” In the time since, Keef hasn’t so much developed as a rapper as maintained his intensity and belligerence, and the sequel to his 2013 mixtape Almighty So is his most ambitious effort in years. High profile guests include Quavo as well as Tierra Whack (who steals “Banded Up” from him) and Sexyy Red bringing some much needed female counterbalance. Where the original mixtape featured several up-and-coming Soundcloud trackmasters, Keef almost exclusively handles the production himself bringing a hard rat-a-tat drill energy leavened by touches like the brilliantly flipped Wilson Pickett sample on “1,2,3.”

Cassandra Cole + Mayda @ Aster Cafe

Cyber City Disco/Android Assassins Takeover @ Beast Barbecue

Mike Vasich/Josh Granowski @ Berlin

Jeremy Boettcher Quartet @ Berlin

The Good the Bad & the Funky @ Bunkers

Entheos @ Cabooze

DJ Sunakuita @ Can Can Wonderland

The Makeouts (Single Release) @ Can Can Wonderland

Astronomy Town, Conor Lee, Lu Lu and the Shoe @ Caydence Records & Coffee

La Dame Blanche with DJ Queenduin @ Cedar Cultural Center

Duff Thompson, Steph Green, Lake Davi @ Cloudland

Southern Nights: A Tribute to Glenn Campbell @ Crooners

Leslie Vincent and Tommy Ward @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Judi Vinar and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

The R Factor @ Crooners

Rebirth Brass Band @ Dakota

Rank Strangers, Soft Topics, Field Hospitals, Tiny Daggers @ Eagles 34

Swingin' on a Star @ Eagles 34

International Treasures, Mira Babal, Nate Hance @ 50th & France

Good Luck Club @ Fine Line

Lucky Daye @ Fillmore

Where is the Key, Cause for Concern, Duck Bomb, Galleon @ The Garage

Rightful Heirs @ Ginkgo Coffee

Candlelight: Neo-Soul Favorites @ Granada

Gifted Handz, Bakari, Mack OC, DJ Fatz & DJ ENL @ Green Room

Minnesota Yacht Club @ Harriet Island—The cryptically named new fest on the block may not have a very clear brand identity (at least the Basilica Block Party is committed to “bands you once listened to on Cities 97”) but it does offer up the best single-day retro lineup of any 2024 local music festival. Too bad that line up is divided between two days. My personal preference is for Day One, with Alanis and Gwen headlining, the unwavering Joan Jett and the fiery Morgan Wade in support, and Durry and Gully Boys representing their hometown. But if you wanna see the Hold Steady, you’ll have to buy tix for Day Two with the Chili Peppers mamafrazzawhossawoppin’ in the headlining spot and put up with the Offspring as well. ( The cryptically named new fest on the block may not have a very clear brand identity (at least the Basilica Block Party is committed to “bands you once listened to on Cities 97”) but it does offer up the best single-day retro lineup of any 2024 local music festival. Too bad that line up is divided between two days. My personal preference is for Day One, with Alanis and Gwen headlining, the unwavering Joan Jett and the fiery Morgan Wade in support, and Durry and Gully Boys representing their hometown. But if you wanna see the Hold Steady, you’ll have to buy tix for Day Two with the Chili Peppers mamafrazzawhossawoppin’ in the headlining spot and put up with the Offspring as well. ( Click here to revisit our Flea-inspired investigation into why Minneapolis barely offers public toilets.) Can’t Craig and the boys swap places with the Black Crowes? If you’re concerned about how recent flooding might impact Harriet Island, we asked festival organizers about it but never heard back.

Hipshaker MPLS @ Hook and Ladder

Lasse Corson @ Jazz Central

Dark Light Oblivion @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Machaki with Butler @ The Loft

Sarah Navratil @ Metronome Brewing

Ingrid Streitz @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Funktion Junction @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Beethoven Symphony No. 4 @ Orchestra Hall

Madeline Colford @ Padraigs Brewing

Big Woods Brass Band @ Padraigs Brewing

Sammie Jean Cohen, Laura Hugo @ Palmer's

Steely Dane @ Parkway

Damien Records Showcase, Night 1: Stunner, Getting Stabbed, Weeping Mask, The Blight, Gut Eater @ Pilllar Forum

Sunshine & the Night Walkers @ Schooner Tavern

Anothernight, Daisychain, TABAH, and full catholic @ 7th St Entry

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band @ State Theatre

Ahem, Busey @ 331 Club

Mates of State with Al Menne @ Turf Club —Duos don't get much more quintessentially indie than Kori Gardner and Jason Hammel. A married couple and a fully contained band (he drums, she plays guitar or synth or whatever, both sing) who raised two kids on the road, they peaked in 2011 with Mountaintops, essentially their swan song, on which their sound was fuller than ever and their lyrics sharper. They're back in the studio now, and on their first tour outside of the East Coast since 2015. Good to have them back.

Oak Pantheon, One with the Riverbed, Synopsis @ Underground Music Venue

Heartless, Private Oates @ Uptown VFW

Artepils 2024 - Music & Arts Showcase @ Utepils Brewing

Crumb @ Varsity Theater

Worn Mantle, Wanderer, Iosis @ White Rock Lounge

Full Tilt Boogie Preparty with Pals & Flintlock @ White Squirrel

Steady Range (Album Release), Alexander Natalie, Dot Operator @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, July 20

Strongly Disagree @ Acadia

Uncle Sparky’s Beach Party presents Spark Joy @ Amsterdam

The Other Ol’ Blue Eyes with Bleek and Grimm @ Aster Cafe

Let's Nacho with DJ Vinz @ Bar Fly

Joel Shapira Trio @ Berlin

Room 3 @ Berlin

R Factor @ Bunkers

Strictly R&B: The Summer SZN Day Party @ Cabooze

DJ Sanakuita @ Can Can Wonderland

My Kid Banana, The Tossups, Stay at Home Astronaut @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Bruder, Deep Fakes, Lovely Dark @ Cloudland

Lush Country @ Crooners

Maud Hixson @ Crooners

Yazmin & Beat Zero featuring Prudence Johnson @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Judi Vinar and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Nachito Herrera @ Dakota

Cassandra Johnson, Emmy Woods, Delicate Friend @ Day Block Brewing

The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty's

Efmi, Pandelion, and Secret Formula @ Eagles 34

Prodrome (Release Show), Durian Skeele, Intercourse, Paths of the Eternal @ Eagles 34

Stone Ark, Squirm, Tarius and the Sound @ Eagles 34

Prof @ Fillmore

CG5 @ Fine Line

Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra @ First Avenue

Tommy Bentz @ Gambit Brewing

Samambo World @ Green Room

Rondo Days @ Hallie Q. Brown Community Center —This year's celebration of the historically Black neighborhood not only features music from locals Lady Midnight, Juice Lord, and St. Paul Slim but certified rap legends MC Lyte and Rakim.

The Black-Eyed Snakes with the Unnamed, Taylor Ray Band, the Infernos @ Hook and Ladder

Jason Weisman @ Jazz Central

Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Control Freak @ The Loft

The Mike Lauer Group @ Metronome Brewing

Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing

Good Doom (Album Release) with Huhroon, IE, Rice @ Mortimer's

Beethoven Symphony No. 4 @ Orchestra Hall

Cabaret: Aitkin @ Orchestra Hall

Frothy Band @ Padraigs Brewing

Mumblebugs @ Padraigs Brewing

Lost Island Society’s Speakeasy Soirèe @ Palmer's

Steely Dane @ Parkway

Ray Covington @ Papa Legba Lounge

Damien Records Showcase Night 2: Giallo, Identity Crisis, Limbs Bin, Straight Panic, Many Blessings, CBN, Gnawed, Nunn, Mair @ Pilllar Forum

Hurricane Harold's All Star Review @ Schooner Tavern

The Stews with League Two @ 7th St Entry

Sorry For Party Rocking @ Studio B

The Hazy Phase, Climbing Trees, L1T3 Seminar @ Terminal Bar

Zeppo with Revo @ Turf Club

TV For Dogs, deletist, Radiator Girl @ 331 Club

Faun Fables @ Uptown VFW

DJ Hayes Presents Shake @ Uptown VFW

Artepils 2024 - Music & Arts Showcase @ Utepils Brewing

Best of Both Worlds: Hannah Montana Night @ Varsity Theater

The Sunshapes (Album Release) with Strange Forest, Maddie Kadlec @ White Squirrel

Pop Wagner & the Tavern Trio @ White Squirrel

Jake Schultz & Annie Thoma (EP Release) with Killed by Kiwis, Sunsets Over Flowers @ White Squirrel

Upright Forms (Album Release), Tender Comrade, Pill Cutter @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, July 21

Duck Bomb @ Acadia

Mayfly Moon with Squirm, Son/boy @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Leaneagh & Company (Residency) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo's Combo @ Bunkers

Freezing Hands, VHS Dust, Miracle Debt @ Cloudland

Next Generation: Classical @ Crooners

Next Generation: Jazz @ Crooners

Next Generation: Musical Theater @ Crooners

Ginger Commodore @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Tailspin @ Eagles 34

Irish Set Dance @ Eagles 34

Bal Folk Dance with Bob Walser, Daddy Squeeze, Elizabeth and Friends. @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Unwound with VAZ @ Fine Line

Helion Prime, AfterTime, St. October, Closed City Terror @ The Garage

Mary Jam with Hot Bagels, Cheap Bouquet, Delicate Friends, Virginias Basement @ Green Room

Concert for Cobalt with NUR-D, Doll Chaser, Zora, Wet Denim, & Ghosting Merit @ Hook and Ladder

Twin Cities Flamenco Collective @ Icehouse

Noise Party Vol. 8 @ Icehouse

Bavarian Musicmeisters @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

NX Gen Jazz @ Metronome Brewing

Cabaret Nisswa @ Orchestra Hall

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

Quinceanera of Maricella @ Papa Legba

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Of The Orchard and Mom Rock with Amateur Hour and The Thing With Feathers @ 7th St Entry

Punx @ Surly Brewing

Tim Sparks @ 331 Club

Switchyard @ 331 Club

Descent of Man, Maniacal Force, Rahvn @ White Rock Lounge

Dystopian Dispatch with Marshmallow Chaos, The Amazing Double Lotus @ White Squirrel

Carlaoke @ White Squirrel

Monday, July 22

Meatraffle Ska @ Acadia

Bloodline @ Berlin

Jeff Dayton @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Mike Kota (July Residency) with Hemma & Hazelcreak & Lighter Co @ Green Room

David Feily presents Minneapolis String Project & Society of Chemists @ Icehouse

Barb Ryman @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Not Quite Dead @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Youth Jazz Orchestra Camp @ Metronome

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Devil Dodger, Blacklist Royals, Nato Coles & The Blue Diamond Band, and Homeword Bound @ Palmer's

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's

The Well with Red Desert and Airship Caravan @ 7th St Entry

OpenMic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Works

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

HonkyTonk Ranch @ 331 Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Sunny Sweeney with Cam Pierce @ Turf Club

Barb Ryman @ Water Works

The Dans @ White Squirrel

Yazmin with Prudence Johnson @ Woman's Club of Minneapolis